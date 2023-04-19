Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Generative AI Is Here: Forrester Offers Tech Execs Tips on Next Steps

tech executives planning for generative AI

Tech execs looking to get the most value for their organizations from generative AI need to understand the basics of the technology, according to a report released Tuesday by Forrester Research.

“The tech world has been disappointed by several recent bubbles promising much but delivering no real value, but generative AI is already improving content creation, software development, and knowledge management at enterprises,” the report noted.

“However, hype begets bad information and misunderstanding,” it continued. “Tech execs need to know some basics like what generative AI is, how it can be used, what the future holds for generative AI, and what to do with it in the short term.”

To get a handle on what generative AI is, tech execs need to dismiss some of the misconceptions about the technology.

“It sounds banal, but the biggest misconception that I encounter time and time again is that generative AI and ChatGPT are not the same things,” observed Rowan Curran, a Forrester analyst and one of the authors of the report.

“When executives look at these things, it’s important to look at them as a broad technology that has just happened to capture our imagination through a chatbot interface,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“ChatGPT is an application wrapped around the GPT-4 or GPT 3.5 turbo model,” he said. “Tech executives need to look at the models in addition to the application.”

Not as Smart as It Sounds

Generative AI is a large language model, which means it is very capable of anything related to language, explained Sagi Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO of Tonkean, a Palo Alto, Calif. maker of a process experience platform that includes AI-enabled features.

“Since we as humans communicate and even think in words, LLMs now look as if they are capable of anything,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“But even though they appear capable of ‘thinking,’ language models are ultimately constrained by the data they’ve been trained on,” he said. “Like any technology, it is only as useful as how you leverage it into the existing culture.”

“People think because it sounds smart, it is smart,” added Daniel Castro, director of the Center for Data Innovation, an international think tank studying the intersection of data, technology, and public policy.

“People should not rely on it for facts or as a substitute for human expertise,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Instead, they should use it as a tool to generate ideas and augment human skills. Generative AI has many important use cases, but it is still a long way from artificial general intelligence.”

Mistaking generative AI for artificial general intelligence — a kind of AI that can perform any intellectual task that a human can perform — is another misconception, maintained Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst with the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore.

“AGI is still years off into our future,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“What generative AI is, is a large language model that can converse with you,” he said. “It is the beginning of a new user interface based on voice and appearance that is by design more human-like in use.”

Wide Variety of Use Cases

The use of “chat” in a generative AI like ChatGPT can also confuse execs who are nimrods to AI. “They confuse generative AI with simple chatbots commonly used for customer service on websites,” observed Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst with SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“Those chatbots are not gen AI-based, as they derive their responses from a finite universe of common questions that are generally specific to a topic,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Gen AI curates its materials, in theory, for all content on the internet, so it’s much more real-time from a relevant content standpoint and can respond to a huge array of queries.”

While acknowledging that generative AI is still relatively immature, Forrester noted that tech execs can capitalize on a wide variety of use cases, including:

  • Increasing developer productivity through text-to-code generation tools;
  • Enabling visual designers to iterate and ideate quickly with text-to-image generators;
  • Empowering marketers to create product descriptions matching their preferred brand language and tone; and
  • Scaling the presence of executives by allowing synthetic avatars of themselves to appear in videos without having to record themselves.

“One of the most underappreciated aspects of generative AI is its ability to enable more people to create software than was ever possible,” observed Bob O’Donnell, founder and chief analyst with Technalysis Research, a technology market research and consulting firm in Foster City, Calif.

“There have been no-code, low-code development tools available for years, but you still need to be very technical to get them to work,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“One of the more interesting applications of generative AI is the ability to create code from descriptions,” he continued. “That means someone with an idea, without programming expertise, can do a lot of interesting things. That’s going to be incredibly impactful for businesses.”

From Excitement to Magic

Forrester noted that while generative AI is exciting today, the applications of tomorrow will seem like magic.

For example, a future analytics platform with embedded generative AI capabilities could allow a user to submit a query like: “Create an infographic of our past year’s sales revenue, operational expenses, and customer satisfaction and include an explanation for the trends summarizing our last three quarterly reports.”

“AI now allows end users to leapfrog from research to something far more useful — resolution,” Eliyahu said.

“And not just any kind of resolution, but resolution that’s differentiated, rapid, personalized, and context-aware,” he continued. “At the end of the day, that’s what people truly want and need out of technology — for their tools to understand and promptly resolve their requests, questions, and problems.”

Forrester concedes that problems have plagued generative AI. Text generators can produce coherent nonsense, as well as recreate harmful biases baked into their data, it noted. Questions about copyright and intellectual property are also unanswered.

“Beyond the capacity for hallucination, which we’ve seen in a lot of these models, AI isn’t going to be a solution to everything,” said Will Duffield, a policy analyst with the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank.

“There’s always a risk of trying to overfit a new technology to solve problems it’s not ready to solve yet,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Seek Gen AI Vendor Input

Nevertheless, Forrester encourages tech executives to experiment with generative AI over the next six to nine months.

“It’s really important for organizations to start experimenting in this space and start engaging with their vendor partners to understand what they are doing,” Curran advised. “Most vendors have something on their road map about how they’re going to deliver generative AI capability.”

He also recommended that tech execs take a broad look at the vendor landscape. “It’s much bigger than some of the players that have gotten all the attention over the last several months,” he said.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
cybersecurity
How Generative AI Will Transform Cybersecurity
April 3, 2023
mental health therapy psychology session online
Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?
March 23, 2023
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
humanoid robot
C-3PO Style Humanoid Robots Thrive From Surge in AI Development
April 12, 2023
smartphone public charging station
FBI Issues Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ at Public USB Charging Stations
April 11, 2023
computer programmer
Top Salary for Cybercriminals Can Exceed $1M
April 5, 2023
proxyjacking IP addresses
Hackers Are Cashing In With Hijacked IP Addresses
April 4, 2023
tax return IRS form 1040 and U.S. Treasury tax refund check
Consumers, Businesses: It’s Time To Self-Protect Against Tax Season Fraud
March 29, 2023
smartphone ID credentials
AU10TIX, Microsoft Team Up on Verifiable Credentials Solution
March 28, 2023
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
OpenAI GPT-4
OpenAI Pulls Wraps From GPT-4, Sans Text-To-Video
March 15, 2023
Apple AirPods
Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future
March 14, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023
More in Artificial Intelligence
A conversational AI human created with DeepBrain AI
Your First Digital Twin Assistant and the Future of Video Entertainment
April 17, 2023
virtual reality headset
Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal
April 13, 2023
artificial intelligence
The AI Revolution Is at a Tipping Point
April 13, 2023
email server in a data center
To Combat Generative AI Email Threats, Fight Fire With Fire
April 10, 2023
smart city last-mile route optimization
Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere
April 10, 2023
cybersecurity
How Generative AI Will Transform Cybersecurity
April 3, 2023
metaverse
Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse
March 27, 2023
mental health therapy psychology session online
Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?
March 23, 2023
Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft Makes Office Smart
March 20, 2023
How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education
March 6, 2023

Are you comfortable with the implementation of virtual human assistants?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Makes Office Smart

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Sonos Bets on Spatial Audio as a Key Brand Differentiator

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very ‘Cachy’

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Top Salary for Cybercriminals Can Exceed $1M

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

Hackers Are Cashing In With Hijacked IP Addresses

Hardware

Hardware

HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event

Health

Health

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks

Malware

Malware

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Leaky Pet App Dilemma Can Lead to Serious Cybersecurity Problems

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Privacy

Privacy

Consumers, Businesses: It’s Time To Self-Protect Against Tax Season Fraud

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love

Smartphones

Smartphones

Bark and Calix Partner To Combat Cyberbullying

Social Networking

Social Networking

Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Tablets

Tablets

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Investment Scams Skyrocket, Victims in US Fleeced for $4B in 2022
Investment Scams Skyrocket, Victims in US Fleeced for $4B in 2022
April 18, 2023
Apple Launches 4.15% APY Savings Account for Cash-Weary Consumers
Apple Launches 4.15% APY Savings Account for Cash-Weary Consumers
April 17, 2023
Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
March 30, 2023

LinuxInsider

New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very 'Cachy'
New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very 'Cachy'
April 18, 2023
Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
March 27, 2023
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023

CRM Buyer

Intent Data Strategies Provide a Lifeline to CRM
Intent Data Strategies Provide a Lifeline to CRM
April 17, 2023
Calendly Routing Integration Ends Manual Scheduling for CX Teams
Calendly Routing Integration Ends Manual Scheduling for CX Teams
April 5, 2023
Preparing for an Uncertain Economic Future: Where to From Here?
Preparing for an Uncertain Economic Future: Where to From Here?
March 31, 2023