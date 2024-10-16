Smartphones

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Global Smartphone Shipments Rise in Q3 as Growth Streak Continues

smartphone retail store

Market watchers may not agree on how much smartphone shipments grew in this year’s third calendar quarter, but they do agree on one thing: the market is emerging from its post-pandemic doldrums.

Global market research company Canalys reported Monday that worldwide smartphone shipments grew 5% in Q3 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase marks the fourth consecutive quarter of growth, it noted.

chart: global smartphone market up 5% in Q3 2024

Meanwhile, according to its calculations, IDC pegs the increase for the same period at 4%, marking the fifth straight quarter of growth.

Canalys attributed the growth to demand in emerging economies, alongside the early stages of a replacement cycle in North America, China, and Europe.

IDC noted that the surge in Q3 shipments was led by strong growth from Chinese vendors like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Huawei.

Sterling Quarter for Apple

IDC Research Director for Worldwide Client Devices Nabila Popal pointed out that the Chinese phone makers weren’t alone in racking up good growth numbers during the period. “While the growth of the Chinese players in emerging markets has been an ongoing theme this year, Apple also enjoyed a 3.5% YoY growth in shipments this quarter fueled by strong demand from the previous models and the launch of the new iPhone 16 lineup,” she said in a statement.

“In Q3 2024, older iPhone models, specifically the iPhone 15, performed exceptionally well due to the heavy promotions and increased marketing activities around Apple Intelligence,” she noted.

“Despite the staggered rollout of Apple Intelligence in markets outside the U.S., Apple will continue to grow in the upcoming holiday season as it expects many customers to upgrade from the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and prior models to a new AI-enabled smartphone, future-proofing their purchases for the long term,” Popal predicted.

According to Canalys, Apple’s Q3 growth enabled it to nearly topple Samsung from its leading position in the market.

“Apple achieved its highest third-quarter volume to date and has never been closer to leading the global smartphone market in a Q3 than now,” Canalys Analyst Runar Bjørhovde said in a statement.

“The market’s shift towards premium devices, intersected by an ongoing refresh cycle of devices bought during the pandemic, is benefiting Apple, particularly in its strong-hold regions such as North America and Europe,” he noted.

“Despite a modest initial reception,” he added, “the iPhone 16 is expected to help Apple maintain a strong finish to 2024 and help momentum in H1 2025, particularly as Apple Intelligence expands into new markets and supports additional languages.”

Samsung Retains Catbird Seat

According to IDC, Samsung shipped 57.8 million phones in Q3, giving it an 18.3% market share, compared to 59.5 million units and a 19.6% market share in Q3 2023. Apple, by contrast, shipped 56.0 million units during the period, for a 17.7% share, compared to 54.1 million units and a 17.8% share in Q3 2023.

chart of the top 5 smartphone companies in Q3-2024

“Samsung retained its market leadership despite a drop in the total number of units shipped,” IDC Vice President for EMEA Client Devices Francisco Jeronimo said in a statement.

“However,” he continued, “the company continues to grow its share in the premium segment as the average prices increased in the quarter driven by a stronger mix of Galaxy AI-enabled models.”

“The company started rolling out Galaxy AI features to other Samsung models and launched the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 foldables with Galaxy AI, which contributed to a better performance in the premium segment,” he explained.

“I think the improvement in AI capabilities is helping more mainstream smartphones look more attractive, and there’s an appetite for AI everywhere,” Anshel Sag, a senior analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy, a technology analyst and advisory firm based in Austin, Texas, told TechNewsWorld.

Industry in Existential Crisis

Canalys Analyst Le Xuan Chiew noted that the gap between the top five vendors has narrowed, intensifying the competitive landscape.

“Vendors are entering the holiday shopping season with solid momentum and cautious optimism, aiming to attract consumers who have postponed upgrading their devices in anticipation of deals during major events like 11.11 and Black Friday,” he said in a statement.

“However,” he continued, “the importance of effective resource planning cannot be overstated. While market conditions are improving, demand remains fragile as vendors face increasing global challenges in demand generation and regulatory hurdles, such as the EU’s eco-design directive.”

“Effective supply chain management, maintaining healthy inventory levels, and optimizing sales and marketing fund allocation are becoming even more critical for market leadership.”

Bjørhovde told TechNewsWorld that the smartphone industry is in an existential crisis now. “They have to try and find some attraction point that can pull some demand forward,” he said.

“Right now, it’s all about generative AI,” he continued. “A big part of the reason why AI is a big topic is because that’s where a lot of smartphone vendors have their eyes on when it comes to finding new monetization opportunities.”

“But people are not really understanding what a lot of these AI features are,” he maintained. “From an analyst’s side, there are a lot of really interesting developments that will lead to interesting products and solutions in two, three, maybe even four years’ time. For consumers right now, though, an AI feature is just a fancy editing tool. It’s not really something that hugely differentiates what a smartphone can do.”

Continued Growth in 2025 Projected

Bjørhovde explained that the smartphone market has become a tactical game. “It’s trying to attract switchers and finding opportunities for upselling to users in the face of a clear worldwide trend, which is that phones are being used longer,” he said.

“As much as the goal is to drive people to upgrade, the opposite is happening,” he continued. “In the U.S., the carrier discounts or subsidies are not as strong anymore. So, actually finding some add-on features, new revenue streams, new opportunities, leaning in more to B2B in some cases, that’s really where most smartphone vendors are focused.”

He added: “It is an industry that has moved from a concept of revolution into evolution. I think the industry is living with its own curse because from 2007 up to 2015, every release was always hugely exciting. There was always something unexpected. Now it’s not as exciting.”

The urge to upgrade, however, is stronger at the low end of the market, he asserted. “Two or three years ago, if you bought a $150 phone, you’d probably get a 12-megapixel camera and a battery that would last you half a day, maybe a full day. Now, you can almost get 50 megapixels on the camera. You can have two or three days of battery life. So the upgrades happening in the budget segment are really quite dramatic right now.”

Looking forward to 2025, Sag predicted that the market should grow in the low-single-digits, which is normal for a mature market.

Bjørhovde also sees continued market growth. “I think we’re looking at a year and a half probably. And if Apple Intelligence starts to pick up some new features and become really interesting in a year’s time, that could be a driver to get more people to decide to upgrade at that point.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
smartphone retail store
Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey
September 11, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
New Qualcomm Chip Could Supercharge Sub-$100 Global 5G Phone Market
July 31, 2024
how to make an Android phone work faster
How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone
January 25, 2024
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Apple Vision Pro app windows displayed in a virtual environment
Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth
October 15, 2024
remote control smart TV streaming video content on demand
Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report
October 9, 2024
young boy playing on a handheld gaming device
New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids
October 8, 2024
social media mobile apps
Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms
October 2, 2024
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024
female AI expert developing complex algorithm
Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making
September 17, 2024
smartphone retail store
Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey
September 11, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024
a child using a VR headset in an immesive experience
Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship
September 4, 2024
smart glasses
AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables
August 27, 2024
More in Smartphones
Apple Glowtime event logo
Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence
September 12, 2024
Meta AI
Meta Wants To Get Small With Its AI Language Models
July 10, 2024
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React
April 17, 2024
antitrust law
The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple
March 25, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024
smartphone user checking branded caller ID
AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing
January 31, 2024
how to make an Android phone work faster
How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone
January 25, 2024
CES 2024 Innovation Showcase
10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar
January 22, 2024
Wi-Fi-7
Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024
December 12, 2023
scanning a QR code on a smartphone
Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes
December 5, 2023

What’s your opinion of Elon Musk and his influence on technology?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Chips

Chips

Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence

Computing

Computing

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI

Hacking

Hacking

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives

Health

Health

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Home Tech

Home Tech

Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

AI Can Improve CX, QA Without Cutting Jobs, Software Expert Says

Malware

Malware

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

Reviews

Reviews

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Science

Science

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making

Tech Law

Tech Law

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
October 9, 2024
Battling Chargeback Fraud in Digital Marketplaces With AI
Battling Chargeback Fraud in Digital Marketplaces With AI
October 8, 2024
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024

LinuxInsider

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
October 14, 2024
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
October 11, 2024
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
October 3, 2024
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
September 18, 2024
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
September 12, 2024