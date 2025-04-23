Search Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Google AI Overviews Hurting Click-Through Rates: Studies

Laptop screen displaying Google AI Overview explanation with search results sidebar, illustrating how the feature summarizes web content.
Studies show Google's AI Overviews reduce clicks to websites by answering queries directly, raising concerns over traffic and visibility.

Two studies released last week indicate that Google’s AI Overviews are having a negative impact on click-through rates from online searches, which could ultimately reduce traffic to original sources and affect the quality of content on the internet.

An analysis of 300,000 keywords by Xibeijia Guan, a data scientist at SEO tool provider Ahrefs, found that the presence of an AI Overview in search results correlated to a 34.5% lower average click-through rate (CTR) for the top-ranking page compared to keywords without an Overview.

“This isn’t surprising. I have seen anecdata suggesting that some websites have seen clicks reduce by 20% to 40% since the rollout of AI overviews,” Ryan Law wrote in an Ahrefs blog on April 17.

He explained that AI Overviews function in a similar way to Featured Snippets. They try to resolve the searcher’s query directly, which likely contributes to more zero-click searches. “And although AI Overviews often contain citation links, there can be many of these links cited, making it less likely for any single link to earn the lion’s share of clicks,” he wrote.

“Assuming AI Overviews stay in this current form, this is also likely the highest the CTR will be. As the novelty wears off and the law of shitty click-throughs kicks in, I would expect to see clicks reduce further,” he noted.

Brand Queries See CTR Lift

Meanwhile, in a study of 700,000 keywords, performance agency Amsive found keywords that triggered an Overview had an average click-through decline of 15.49%.

The study also noted that while only a small percentage (4.79%) of branded keywords generated an Overview, those that did had an average click-through rate increase of 18.68%. By contrast, non-branded keywords that generated an Overview had an average click-through rate drop of 19.98%.

“It’s no surprise that branded keywords are getting more clicks than non-branded keywords,” said Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a market research firm in San Francisco.

“The vast majority of AI Overviews trigger when the user does an ‘informational’ search — people looking for general information,” he told TechNewsWorld. “When somebody uses a branded keyword, there’s a higher degree of intent and thus a higher CTR. There’s nothing new in this.”

Ben James, founder of 404, Bittensor Subnet 17, an online 3D content creation company, explained that non-branded keywords typically drive discovery and surface diverse viewpoints. “If AI Overviews are disproportionately reducing CTR for those terms, it reinforces concerns that Overviews consolidate traffic around known brands or Google’s own properties — shrinking the opportunity space for independent publishers and startups,” he told TechNewsWorld.

However, the researchers’ findings seemed nonintuitive to JD Harriman, a partner at the Foundation Law Group in Burbank, Calif. “It is not clear what searchers are doing when they see an AI Overview of a branded word,” he told TechNewsWorld. “It is likely that the searcher wanted to get to the branded site in the first place, and goes ahead and clicks through, possibly ignoring the content of the Overview and just getting where they wanted to be anyway.”

Fewer but Higher Quality Clicks?

“There have been several studies done by different companies that show the same thing, so this was not a surprise to me at all,” said Chris Ferris, senior vice president of digital strategy at Pierpont Communications, a public relations agency in Houston.

“When AI overviews are present on search engine results pages, the click-through rate for the organic stuff falls anywhere from 35% to 70%,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“This makes sense because Google has been increasingly stuffing stuff at the top of their results pages, which is pushing down the organic results, which means fewer people see them, which is depressing the click-through rate,” he explained.

While click-through rates might decline on pages with Overviews, Google contends that the quality of the clicks on the page improves. “We see the clicks are of higher quality because they’re not clicking on a web page, realizing it wasn’t what they want and immediately bailing. So, they spend more time on those sites,” Head of Google Search Elizabeth Reid told the Financial Times in an interview published April 14.

“The studies don’t directly disprove Google’s claim about ‘high-quality clicks,’ but they show that AI Overviews likely reduce visibility and traffic for many sites, especially on non-branded, informational queries,” said Danny Goodwin, editorial director of Search Engine Land & SMX, a digital marketing and advertising technology publication.

Goodwin pointed out some deficiencies in the studies. “Neither study examined whether the pages cited in AI Overviews got more clicks than they would have in a traditional search listing,” he told TechNewsWorld.

He added that Google’s concept of “high-quality clicks” is vague and unverifiable outside of Google itself.

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on this story.

Update — April 24, 2025: In a statement from Google provided by spokesperson Jennifer Kutz, Google said: “These third-party reports both have fundamental flaws in their methodologies. With AI Overviews, we’re creating new opportunities for people to connect with web content, including by increasing searches and showing links to a wider range of sources.”

Google also noted that the studies assume that traffic to a small number of result positions — in this case, the top three — is indicative of larger changes to organic web traffic. This ignores the potential traffic generated by links in AI Overviews, especially links that may have been recognized by our systems as helpful and elevated into AI Overviews from lower positions when compared to traditional search.

It added that AI Overviews are one of the company’s most popular search features, making it easier for people to find information and opening up new opportunities for people to connect with creators and businesses on the web.

Google maintained that people using AI Overviews are using search more, asking new and more complex questions, and are more satisfied with their results. In addition, it contended with AI Overviews, more links are being shown on a wider range of sources on the results page, creating new opportunities for content to be discovered.

Antitrust Red Flags

For some tech watchers, the studies’ results reinforce the notion that Overviews are harmful to quality content on the web.

“By answering specific queries within the search interface, AI Overviews reduce the incentive to click through to original sources, diminishing traffic and weakening the feedback loop that sustains quality content creation,” said Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in Las Vegas.

“If original content creators lose traffic, and I do fear this, monetization becomes harder, which may lower the quantity and quality of web content,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Long-term, this could degrade the richness of information available on the open web and increase dependence on platform-controlled summaries.”

Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst with the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore., added that it’s intuitively obvious why Overviews will reduce the quality of web content.

“Few people who buy CliffNotes read the source material because the notes fulfill the core needs of getting the gist of the content,” he told TechNewsWorld. “In reports, most only read the executive summary, as well. If you don’t need to review the full detail, why bother unless you have a unique need for a deeper understanding?”

Study findings on the impact of Overviews on website traffic could play a role in antitrust actions against Google. “Google has been under scrutiny for a while now for self-preferencing its own products and services in search,” Goodwin said. “AI Overviews are another big and bold example of Google preferencing itself, many times at the expense of content creators.”

“I, and many others, would love to see actual data about how much traffic Google is actually taking for itself via AI Overviews compared to the open web,” he noted.

Sterling agreed. “I do think that AI Overviews will have an impact on antitrust considerations,” he said. “AI Overviews can be seen as a form of Google self-preferencing, which will create problems for Google in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. In the U.S., the decline of clicks will reinforce perceptions of Google as a monopolist hoarding traffic.”

AI Overviews Reflect Market Pressure

However, Jennifer Huddleston, a technology policy research fellow at the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, argued that companies, including Google, continue to innovate to respond to changing consumer expectations and demands, including better ways to display search content such as AI Overviews.

“The use of AI Overviews illustrates how AI is changing the nature of search, and consumers may be increasingly expecting more generative AI-type results to their queries,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“While the court rejected the emergence of AI as changing the market in this case,” she noted, “the continued improvements of the product indicate how the company must respond to pressures from other market leaders and consumers, a behavior that would not be necessary in a true monopoly situation.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Opera Browser Operator
Opera Adds Agentic AI to Its Browser
March 4, 2025
smartphone user
Apple, Samsung Users Unimpressed by AI on Their Phones: Survey
December 18, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher
November 12, 2024
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Remote worker reviews online job listing, illustrating the growing risk of AI-generated job scams and phishing threats targeting job seekers.
AI, Layoffs Fuel Surge in Job Scams
April 22, 2025
students working on computers in a school classroom
AI Raises Bigger Concerns for Students Than Teachers, Admins: Study
April 16, 2025
mobile app security
Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers
April 9, 2025
cybersecurity team
Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems
April 8, 2025
Sourcetable AI spreadsheet
Sourcetable AI Spreadsheet Aims To Democratize Data Analytics
April 1, 2025
man using a laptop to shop online
Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study
March 26, 2025
computer programmer software engineer
Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths
March 25, 2025
Low Earth Orbit satellite network
Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate
March 19, 2025
AI Chatbot
AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers
March 18, 2025
quantum security
Believe the Hype About Quantum Security: Report
March 11, 2025
More in Search Tech
tech law
Edtech Company Chegg Sues Google Over AI Overviews
February 26, 2025
DeepSeek AI Assistant
Chinese AI App DeepSeek Rattles Tech Markets
January 27, 2025
AI-enhanced search
AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher
November 12, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers
May 14, 2024
AI-generated content
Copyleaks Study Finds Explosive Growth of AI Content on the Web
May 1, 2024
smartphone user
Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study
January 23, 2024
antitrust law
Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024
January 3, 2024
Microsoft Bing and Google search engine apps
AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market
November 14, 2023
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot on a smartphone
Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns
February 22, 2023

Will new US tariff policies lead to more global free trade?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Sourcetable AI Spreadsheet Aims To Democratize Data Analytics

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm

Computing

Computing

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems

Data Management

Data Management

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Developers

Developers

Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia GTC Sets Bold AI Vision but Leaves Questions Unanswered

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Hacking

Hacking

The Expanding Role of Red Teaming in Defending AI Systems

Hardware

Hardware

My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year

Health

Health

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Moves To Make Alexa Smart

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

How Deepfakes Are Undermining Mobile Commerce Security

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing

Privacy

Privacy

Believe the Hype About Quantum Security: Report

Reviews

Reviews

How the Galaxy S25 Ultra Finally Weaned Me Off My iPhone Addiction

Robotics

Robotics

The Ride-Sharing and Robotaxi Revenue Model Problem No One Talks About

Science

Science

Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate

Search Tech

Search Tech

Edtech Company Chegg Sues Google Over AI Overviews

Servers

Servers

30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%

Smartphones

Smartphones

New HMD X1 ‘Safe’ Phone: Security for Parents, Cool Factor for Kids

Social Networking

Social Networking

DeepSeek Success Could Invite Reprise of TikTok Ban

Space

Space

Tech Diversity Key To Saving Imperiled Federal Broadband Program: Report

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The State of the Microprocessor Market and the Problem With Tariffs

Tech Law

Tech Law

Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy

Transportation

Transportation

Google Gemini Is Coming to Android Auto but the Rollout Is Troubling

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
April 21, 2025
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
April 15, 2025
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
April 10, 2025

LinuxInsider

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
April 24, 2025
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
April 14, 2025
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
March 3, 2025

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
April 22, 2025
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
April 16, 2025
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
April 14, 2025