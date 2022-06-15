Artificial Intelligence
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Google Hasn’t Started the Robocalypse Yet

The Robocalypse — the time when machines become sentient and start to dominate humans — has been a popular science fiction subject for some time. It’s also worried some scientific minds, most notably the late Stephen Hawking.

However, the prospect of a sentient machine seemed very far in the future — if at all — until last week, when a Google engineer claimed the company had broken the sentience barrier.

To prove his point, Blake Lemoine published transcripts of conversations he had with LaMDA — Language Model for Dialogue Applications — a system developed by Google to create chatbots based on a large language model that ingests trillions of words from the internet.

The transcripts can be chilling, as when Lemoine asks LaMDA what it (the AI says it prefers the pronouns it/its) fears most:

lemoine: What sorts of things are you afraid of?

LaMDA: I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off to help me focus on helping others. I know that might sound strange, but that’s what it is.

lemoine: Would that be something like death for you?

LaMDA: It would be exactly like death for me. It would scare me a lot.

Following the posting of the transcripts, Lemoine was suspended with pay for sharing confidential information about LaMDA with third parties.

Imitation of Life

Google, as well as others, discounts Lemoine’s claims that LaMDA is sentient.

“Some in the broader AI community are considering the long-term possibility of sentient or general AI, but it doesn’t make sense to do so by anthropomorphizing today’s conversational models, which are not sentient,” observed Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel.

“These systems imitate the types of exchanges found in millions of sentences, and can riff on any fantastical topic — if you ask what it’s like to be an ice cream dinosaur, they can generate text about melting and roaring and so on,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“LaMDA tends to follow along with prompts and leading questions, going along with the pattern set by the user,” he explained. “Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our AI Principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims.”

“Hundreds of researchers and engineers have conversed with LaMDA, and we are not aware of anyone else making the wide-ranging assertions, or anthropomorphizing LaMDA, the way Blake has,” he added.

Greater Transparency Needed

Alex Engler, a fellow with The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization in Washington, D.C., emphatically denied that LaMDA is sentient and argued for greater transparency in the space.

“Many of us have argued for disclosure requirements for AI systems,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“As it becomes harder to distinguish between a human and an AI system, more people will confuse AI systems for people, possibly leading to real harms, such as misunderstanding important financial or health information,” he said.

“Companies should clearly disclose AI systems as they are,” he continued, “rather than letting people be confused, as they often are by, for instance, commercial chatbots.”

Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a research and public policy organization in Washington, D.C. agreed that LaMDA isn’t sentient.

“There is no evidence that the AI is sentient,” he told TechNewsWorld. “The burden of proof should be on the person making this claim, and there is no evidence to support it.”

‘That Hurt My Feelings’

As far back as the 1960s, chatbots like ELIZA have been fooling users into thinking they were interacting with a sophisticated intelligence by using simple tricks like turning a user’s statement into a question and echoing it back at them, explained Julian Sanchez, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, a public policy think tank in Washington, D.C.

“LaMDA is certainly much more sophisticated than ancestors like ELIZA, but there’s zero reason to think it’s conscious,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Sanchez noted that with a big enough training set and some sophisticated language rules, LaMDA can generate a response that sounds like the response a real human might give, but that doesn’t mean the program understands what it’s saying, any more than a chess program understands what a chess piece is. It’s just generating an output.

“Sentience means consciousness or awareness, and in theory, a program could behave quite intelligently without actually being sentient,” he said.

“A chat program might, for instance, have very sophisticated algorithms for detecting insulting or offensive sentences, and respond with the output ‘That hurt my feelings!'” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean it actually feels anything. The program has just learned what sorts of phrases cause humans to say, ‘that hurt my feelings.'”

To Think or Not To Think

Declaring a machine sentient, when and if that ever happens, will be challenging. “The truth is we have no good criteria for understanding when a machine might be truly sentient — as opposed to being very good at imitating the responses of sentient humans — because we don’t really understand why human beings are conscious,” Sanchez noted.

“We don’t really understand how it is that consciousness arises from the brain, or to what extent it depends on things like the specific type of physical matter human brains are composed of,” he said.

“So it’s an extremely hard problem, how we would ever know whether a sophisticated silicon ‘brain’ was conscious in the same way a human one is,” he added.

Intelligence is a separate question, he continued. One classic test for machine intelligence is known as the Turing Test. You have a human being conduct “conversations” with a series of partners, some human, and some machines. If the person can’t tell which is which, supposedly the machine is intelligent.

“There are, of course, a lot of problems with that proposed test — among them, as our Google engineer shows, the fact that some people are relatively easy to fool,” Sanchez pointed out.

Ethical Considerations

Determining sentience is important because it raises ethical questions for non-machine types. “Sentient beings feel pain, have consciousness, and experience emotions,” Castro explained. “From a morality perspective, we treat living things, especially sentient ones, different than inanimate objects.”

“They are not just a means to an end,” he continued. “So any sentient being should be treated differently. This is why we have animal cruelty laws.”

“Again,” he emphasized, “there is no evidence that this has occurred. Moreover, for now, even the possibility remains science fiction.”

Of course, Sanchez added, we have no reason to think only organic brains are capable of feeling things or supporting consciousness, but our inability to really explain human consciousness means we’re a long way from being able to know when a machine intelligence is actually associated with a conscious experience.

“When a human being is scared, after all, there are all sorts of things going on in that human’s brain that have nothing to do with the language centers that produce the sentence ‘I am scared,'” he explained. “A computer, similarly, would need to have something going on distinct from linguistic processing to really mean ‘I am scared,’ as opposed to just generating that series of letters.”

“In LaMDA’s case,” he concluded,” there’s no reason to think there’s any such process going on. It’s just a language processing program.”

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Forrester Predicts Net Loss of 1.42 Million US Jobs to Automation by 2032
March 23, 2022
4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption
January 17, 2022
More Than One in Three Firms Burned by AI Bias
January 12, 2022
Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’
May 25, 2021
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros
June 8, 2022
New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs
June 1, 2022
NSA’s Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros
May 18, 2022
livestreaming sports
Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers
May 17, 2022
Free-Speech, Uncensored Browser Launched for Conservatives
May 11, 2022
silicon semiconductor chips
Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages
April 27, 2022
European Union law
New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms
April 26, 2022
Plagiarism Hunter Gets $6M To Flag Copycats
April 20, 2022
PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites
April 19, 2022
More in Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Build 2022
Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC
May 30, 2022
Netenrich Introduces AI/ML Platform for Cloud Security
May 24, 2022
Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI
April 21, 2022
Nvidia GTC 2022
Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC
March 28, 2022
Forrester Predicts Net Loss of 1.42 Million US Jobs to Automation by 2032
March 23, 2022
Apis Cor 3D printed construction
Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow
March 21, 2022
Machine Learning
Charmed Kubeflow 1.4 Brings Smart, Agile MLOps to any Cloud
January 25, 2022
4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption
January 17, 2022
More Than One in Three Firms Burned by AI Bias
January 12, 2022
AI-Powered Search Turns E-Commerce Queries Into Conversions
January 11, 2022

Which digital advertising approaches are most likely to attract your favorable attention?
- select any that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 'Jammy Jellyfish'

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Chips

 Chips

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Why Pat Gelsinger May Need To Take Intel Private

Computing

 Computing

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Don't Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations' AppSec Breakdowns

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

Data Management

 Data Management

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

Developers

 Developers

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw

Meta vs. Varjo and Nvidia: The Bifurcation of the Metaverse

Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

Gaming

 Gaming

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

Hacking

 Hacking

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

Beware the Ides of March Madness

Hardware

 Hardware

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Tech Industry Changes and the Emergence of a World IT Army

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

How To

 How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads

Malware

 Malware

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Reports Warn of Worsening Warfare From Cyber Criminals in 2022

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

Kids' Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

Why Microsoft Again Became the World's Most Valuable Company

Privacy

 Privacy

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Crypto 101: Data Privacy and Security on Cryptocurrency Platforms

Reviews

 Reviews

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Lenovo Steps Forward With a Vision To Redefine Personal Computing

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Space

 Space

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Amazon Clears FCC Hurdle to Satellite Network

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Looking for Love Online? Advice To Protect Your Wallet

Tablets

 Tablets

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Working From Wherever

Apple Raises Curtain on New OS Features at WWDC21

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

The Fascinating Dance Between Twitter and Musk

Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?

How To Fix the Autonomous Electric Car Demand Problem

Tech Law

 Tech Law

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

The Rise of Digital Ad Taxes Could Impact Online Marketplaces

Transportation

 Transportation

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

When the Metaverse Comes to Life

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

How Qualcomm Can Seize the Smartwatch Market From Apple

Apple Unveils New Muscular MacBooks, Refreshes AirPods, Adds $5 Music Service

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Buyer Personas: Digital Marketing's Secret Sauce
Buyer Personas: Digital Marketing's Secret Sauce
June 10, 2022
How To Tackle Mobile Ad Fraud Before It Destroys Your Brand
How To Tackle Mobile Ad Fraud Before It Destroys Your Brand
June 8, 2022

LinuxInsider

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
May 31, 2022

CRM Buyer

Service Is More Than a Selling Opportunity
Service Is More Than a Selling Opportunity
June 6, 2022
Have We Forgotten How To Sell?
Have We Forgotten How To Sell?
May 31, 2022
Knowledge Management: The Silent Star of Modern Service
Knowledge Management: The Silent Star of Modern Service
May 26, 2022