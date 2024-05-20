Emerging Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?

competition for tech industry dominance

While Marc Andreessen and I disagree on what happened when Netscape went under, my perception was that Netscape blew its considerable lead on Microsoft in browsers by not adequately protecting it and not realizing the power of Microsoft marketing back then.

Microsoft’s marketing capabilities have declined sharply since then. While it blindsided Google with Copilot on search, Microsoft failed to market the advantage successfully or advance it significantly enough to avoid a huge pushback from Google. That pushback happened last week at Google I/O, and it was an impressive showing.

Another weakness for Microsoft is that Google has focused on smartphones as the vehicle for its AI efforts, while Microsoft has focused on PCs. Google’s path is probably the better one. As we move from text to voice interface and include ever more capabilities for the AI to see, it makes more sense to have it in a tool that is always with you rather than just on your desk or in your laptop bag.

Much like Microsoft’s was with Netscape, I think Google’s approach hits harder where people want AI to be. Microsoft Build is this week. I’m not expecting a smartphone push, but you never know. Microsoft doesn’t go down easy. So, calling the winner will have to wait until next week, at least.

By the way, if you want to see something that is both fascinating and just a bit freaky, watch this video of two OpenAI GPT-4o phones having a chat with each other (thankfully, neither argued for taking over the world). When I finished watching this, I felt redundant.

Let’s talk Google I/O this week, and we’ll close with my Product of the Week, a great new AI PC laptop from Lenovo that is an impressive example of its class.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is changing incredibly rapidly. Today, most people access AI either through an application like Grammarly or from the cloud through a browser interface. That’s a problem if you want to use the same AI interface while away from your desk. The vendors believe, and I agree, that you’ll prefer AI to be with you wherever you go, not just wait for you back at the office.

In addition, much like we changed the desktop hardware significantly when we went from mainframes and command line interfaces to graphical user interfaces, mice, and PCs, so, too, do I expect we’ll change our endpoints when we move from the PC interfaces and accessories to an AI interface that is more like another human than like how we’ve worked with PCs in the past.

This change suggests that even smartphones may be at risk, but they are closer to where we’ll end up than the PC is at this point. The Humane Ai Pin is an attempt, for instance, to find what that future device would look like — and, like early smartphones, it isn’t very close to what people want yet, but it is evolving much like smartphones did. So, I wouldn’t write Humane out just yet.

Qualcomm’s Role in the AI Market

This positioning puts Qualcomm in a really interesting spot because not only is it the leading provider of smartphone AI technology, but its Snapdragon X also currently leads the market in PC AI technology. It’s rumored that Qualcomm will be taking center stage at Microsoft Build this week.

So, of all the high-end chip vendors, Qualcomm is the best positioned on both platforms to drive the client side of AI development. At the same time, Nvidia remains the most powerful technology provider in the server, high-performance computing, supercomputer, and workstation segments.

Qualcomm and Nvidia have never gotten along very well, but if they ever hooked up, they could own the entire AI wave. This speculation might add another interesting dynamic to the mix, given AMD and Intel are ramping up AI efforts impressively.

Right now, both Google and Qualcomm have a significant advantage in the AI race. However, the race is very early, and I expect leadership to shift a lot. It might eventually go to some vendor like OpenAI, even though Microsoft just announced an impressive internal AI effort similar to what it did with Spyglass in the browser wars. So, it could flip the script this week at Build. That show will be worth attending.

Google I/O 2024 Announcements

With Qualcomm and Nvidia pushing the boundaries in AI hardware, it’s crucial to keep an eye on how software developments complement these advancements. This brings us to the recent announcements from Google I/O, where several exciting new projects were unveiled.

Project Astra

Project Astra has to be one of the coolest things I’ve seen so far. Your smartphone becomes another set of eyes that connect you to the power of AI to answer questions. These questions could be:

  • Who is this actor on the TV screen?
  • How do I assemble this device or toy?
  • Where did I leave my glasses? (Though it can’t see if they are on your head — yet.)
  • What is the code I’m looking at trying to do?
  • Where can I buy what that person is wearing?
  • What’s the name of the movie in this Facebook video, and what kind of car is that?

Project Astra is a genuine assistant, and its capabilities will expand as it learns about more and more things. Since I’m a guy, and guys tend to toss out instructions, it will be a godsend for me for those times I’ve tossed the instructions and really shouldn’t have.

Gemini Nano

Gemini Nano is Google’s client-side implementation of Gemini and is in line with what Microsoft will be showcasing at Build. This feature will allow your Android smartphone to recognize images, sounds, and spoken languages you don’t speak in real time. You can do voice searches for videos and pictures on your device, and you can film a problem you are having, and it will, assuming it knows, provide suggestions on how to fix it.

New AR Glasses

Remember Google Glass and that it sucked a lot? Well, Google showcased a new pair of AR glasses in prototype form, suggesting it will make another run at this. They are wireless and can give you answers for what you are looking at when tied to Project Astra.

This capability supports the idea of a vastly different computing device than a smartphone, given that those who wear the glasses interact with the microphone and speakers in those glasses, not in the smartphone. They looked a ton better than Google Glass, but that is a pretty low bar.

Scam Detection

While I’m a little nervous about having anything listen to my calls, the increase in telephone fraud has me worried, particularly as bad actors spin up AI models to do that fraud. This Gemini-based tool listens in on your calls, warns you if it looks like you are being scammed, and recommends you disconnect from the call immediately.

This feature would have helped the older woman in the movie “BeeKeeper” significantly, but then the movie would have been far shorter. Thousands of people are scammed like she was every year, and this technology, while not the remedy the BeeKeeper used (which I’d prefer), it should significantly increase security around folks in every age group.

AI Android

Interestingly, Google’s use of AI on Android reminds me a lot of Windows 95 in terms of how the interface is integrated, and Microsoft’s use of AI, so far, reminds me more of Windows + DOS in that it is more of an overlay.

I think this will force Microsoft to release Windows 12 earlier and, I hope, to fix its marketing problem because the numbers I’ve recently seen suggest a lot of people are going back to Windows 10 from Windows 11, putting Microsoft in a pickle in terms of driving the next upgrade, which reminds me again of some of the execution issues Netscape had with Navigator.

AI Teammate

We’ve already had the release of Devin, the first AI software engineer from Cognition, but what Google announced was far more generic and likely a ton cheaper to buy.

AI Teammate is an artificial intelligence co-worker that is like an executive secretary. It does what Microsoft promised some time ago but never really delivered with Cortana. Built on Workspace, Google called its AI “Chip” (I liked Cortana better), and it should be a massive help in meetings. I’m just hoping they’ll do what Microsoft didn’t and create a device like this Holographic Cortana Appliance.

Wrapping Up

Google I/O was amazing this year, and we’ll see how Microsoft responds this week. But this really points to the problem Microsoft has by not sticking with the Windows phone. I think this also showcases that Microsoft — even though it hit first like Netscape did — is a day late and a dollar short. The pivot will be more powerful on smartphones than it will be on PCs, which will be massively disruptive to those firms that don’t have both platforms.

In the end, this year’s event went down as the most important, informative, and interesting Google I/O so far, but we are still at the very start of the AI wave. I’m still a bit worried we are focusing on speed over quality. By the end of 2025, we should know whether Google is the new Microsoft and if Microsoft becomes the new Netscape.

Tech Product of the Week

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 AI-Ready Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 laptop

(Image Credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13X G4 is an outstanding notebook, and it’s certainly one of the best-looking laptops I’ve tested so far. Sleek and 2.2 lbs., it is ready for AI and has impressive speakers for a 13-inch laptop. You can configure the notebook with either an Intel Core Ultra 5 for around $1,400 or an Intel Core Ultra 9 for around $2,000.

Battery life is up to 21 hours of video, 11.4 hours of web browsing, and 8.4 hours of video conferencing, and Office gives this notebook decent battery life. It has one of the largest batteries in its class (according to Lenovo, it is the largest in its class), so you should be able to leave your charger on your desk or in your hotel room. I’m a big fan of 20+ hours of battery life.

It does not have USB Type-A ports, but it does have three USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, which is better.

Connectivity is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, which is about as current as you can get now (I have yet to see a Wi-Fi 7 notebook). This Lenovo ThinkBook is one of the first products with Intel’s Meteor Lake processor, which gives it good AI support.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 laptop Magic Bay and light for videoconferencing

The ThinkBook 13x G4 laptop has pogo pins to attach Lenovo’s Magic Bay Studio with its 4K camera for videoconferencing. (Image Credit: Lenovo)

The display has 500 nits, which should make it viewable outdoors (I haven’t tried that yet). It also has Dolby Vision support for brilliant colors, particularly when watching movies.

If you want to configure the product fully, you can get up to 32 GB of memory and up to 1 TB of Gen 4 SSD storage. It uses the new Intel ARC Integrated Graphics.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 AI PC is an impressive piece of kit, my new favorite notebook, and my Product of the Week!

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
AI robot on a production line
Human-Centered AI and How To Prevent Widespread Future Unemployment
May 13, 2024
automobile accident
New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives
May 6, 2024
businessman noncompete reading agreement
The Case Against Noncompete Agreements
April 29, 2024
smart home
Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work
April 22, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.
Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!
April 15, 2024
man using a laptop to shop online
Temu and Homary: Online Retailers That Are Generally a Good Value
April 8, 2024
NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali
How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse
April 1, 2024
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
Generative AI in business
Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?
March 18, 2024
strategic planning session
The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum
March 11, 2024
More in Emerging Tech
3D printing
Elegoo’s Vision Is Shaping the Future of 3D Printing
April 2, 2024
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture
March 20, 2024
The 2025 model Honda CR-V e:FCEV Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America
February 28, 2024
A Cameraman shooting, filming process in a studio film set
OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It
February 26, 2024
Apple Vision Pro unboxed, product review
Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later
February 20, 2024
hydrogen-powered car at a refueling station
Can Hydrogen-Powered Cars Leave EVs in the Rearview?
February 12, 2024
Apple Vision Pro headset with battery
Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing
February 5, 2024
electric vehicle charging station
The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrids for 2024
January 29, 2024
CES 2024 Innovation Showcase
10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar
January 22, 2024
robot
The Robotic Wave at CES
January 15, 2024

Your view on voice-altering technology to remove call center agents' accents?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

CoordinateHQ Takes the Noise Out of Project Management Systems

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?

Computing

Computing

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Copyleaks Study Finds Explosive Growth of AI Content on the Web

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Nation: The World’s Third-Largest Economy

Hardware

Hardware

Business Buyer’s Guide for a Better PC Purchase

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Privacy

Privacy

Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech

Reviews

Reviews

Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Case Against Noncompete Agreements

Transportation

Transportation

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retailers Ignoring Customer Privacy, Website Usability Put Business at Risk
Retailers Ignoring Customer Privacy, Website Usability Put Business at Risk
May 9, 2024
Morphing Demographics Require Imaginative PR Strategies
Morphing Demographics Require Imaginative PR Strategies
May 8, 2024
Leveraging AI To Transform Actionable Business Strategies Reliably
Leveraging AI To Transform Actionable Business Strategies Reliably
April 26, 2024

LinuxInsider

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
May 7, 2024
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide
April 30, 2024
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
April 19, 2024

CRM Buyer

The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
May 10, 2024
Turning Point
Turning Point
May 2, 2024
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
April 15, 2024