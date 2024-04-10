Chips

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion

IT infrastructure setup, including servers, switches, routers, and structured cabling systems in a data center

Google joined the ranks of fellow cloud service providers Amazon and Microsoft on Tuesday with the announcement of custom silicon for its data centers.

Google’s Axion line of processors represents its first Arm-based CPUs designed for the data center. “Axion delivers industry-leading performance and energy efficiency and will be available to Google Cloud customers later this year,” Amin Vahdat, the company’s vice president and general manager for machine learning systems and cloud AI, wrote in a company blog.

According to Google, Axion processors combine the company’s silicon expertise with Arm’s highest-performing CPU cores to deliver instances with up to 30% better performance than the fastest general-purpose Arm-based instances available in the cloud today and up to 50% better performance and up to 60% better energy-efficiency than comparable current-generation x86-based instances.

Google is the third of the big three cloud service providers to develop their own CPU designs, explained Bob O’Donnell, founder and chief analyst with Technalysis Research, a technology market research and consulting firm in Foster City, Calif.

“All these companies want to have something that’s unique to them, something they can write their software to run on and to do things more power efficiently,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Data center power usage is one of their greatest costs, and Arm designs are generally more power efficient than Intel,” he continued. “Google’s not going to get rid of Intel, but Axion gives them a new option, and for certain types of workloads, it’s going to be a better alternative.”

There are also market considerations. “Everyone wants an alternative to Nvidia,” O’Donnell said. “Nobody wants a company that has a 90% market share unless you’re the company with the 90% share.”

Bad News for Intel

Benjamin Lee, an engineering professor at the University of Pennsylvania, explained that Google can customize its hardware components for greater performance and efficiency by designing its own CPU.

“Much of this efficiency comes from building custom controllers that handle important computation for security, networking, and hardware management,” he told TechNewsWorld. “By handling the bookkeeping computation required in data center servers, these custom hardware controllers free more of the CPU for user and customer computation.”

The use of Arm processors in the data center is unfortunate news for Intel, which has historically dominated the data center market with its x86 processors, he noted.

Google's Axion processor

Google’s Axion processor (Image Credit: Google)

“This announcement shows an accelerating transition away from x86 architectures and more towards Arm for the server market, which is the ultimate prize for chip companies,” added Rodolfo Rosini, co-founder and CEO of Vaire, a reversible computing company with offices in Seattle and London.

“I suspect Arm will get more out of this announcement than Google in the long run,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Rise of Proprietary Silicon

Axion is another example of major players — such as Apple and Tesla — investing in their own chip designs, observed Gaurav Gupta, vice president for semiconductors and electronics at Gartner, a research and advisory company based in Stamford, Conn.

“We see this as a major trend,” he told TechNewsWorld. “We call it OEM Foundry Direct, where OEMs bypass or take assistance with design firms and go directly to the foundry to get their silicon. They do this for better cost and roadmap control, IP synergies, and such. We will continue to see more of this.”

With this announcement, Google is putting its substantial financial and technical weight behind a market trend for semiconductors — like CPUs and accelerators — to be designed according to how they are going to be used, explained Shane Rau, a semiconductor analyst at IDC, a global market research company.

“No single CPU or accelerator can handle all the workloads and applications that Google’s cloud customers have, so Google is bringing another choice for CPU and AI acceleration to them,” he told TechNewsWorld.

TPU v5p General Availability

In addition to the Axion announcement, Google announced the general availability of Cloud TPU v5p, the company’s most powerful and scalable Tensor Processing Unit to date.

The accelerator is built to train some of the largest and most demanding generative AI models, the company explained in a blog. A single TPU v5p pod contains 8,960 chips that run in unison — over 2x the chips in a TPU v4 pod — and can deliver over 2x higher FLOPS and 3x more high-bandwidth memory on a per-chip basis.

“Google’s development of Tensor SoCs for its Pixel phones and the advancement of more powerful Tensor Processing Units for data center use underscore its commitment to accelerating machine learning workloads efficiently,” observed Dan deBeaubien, head of innovation at the SANS Institute, a global cybersecurity training, education and certification organization.

“This distinction highlights Google’s approach toward optimizing both mobile and data center environments for AI applications,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Abdullah Anwer Ahmed, founder of Serene Data Ops, a data management company in Dublin, Ohio, added that Google’s TPU adds another option for lower-cost inferencing to Google’s cloud.

Inference costs are what users pay to run their machine-learning models in the cloud. Those costs can be as much as 90% of the total cost of running ML infrastructure.

“If a startup is already using Google Cloud and their inferencing costs start to overtake training costs, it may be a suitable option to move to Google TPUs for a cost reduction, depending on the workload,” Ahmed told TechNewsWorld.

Promoting Sustainability

In addition to improved performance, Google noted that its new Axion chips will contribute to its sustainability goals. “Beyond performance, customers want to operate more efficiently and meet their sustainability goals,” Vahdat wrote. “With Axion processors, customers can optimize for even more energy efficiency.”

“Data centers use a lot of power since they run 24/7. Reducing power consumption does help contribute to sustainability,” Ahmed said.

“The Arm-based CPU is much more energy efficient than the x86,” added O’Donnell. “That’s a huge deal because energy costs are enormous in these data centers. These companies have to work to reduce that. That’s one of the reasons they’re all leveraging Arm.”

“As the demands for compute go higher, you can’t do that forever because there’s only so much capacity in the world, so you have to be smarter about it,” he added. “That’s what they’re all working to do.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
passkey, passwordless security
Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech
April 9, 2024
K9 for warriors service dog
New Wireless Tech Helps Service Dogs Combat Veterans’ PTSD
April 3, 2024
hacked computer hardware
Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs
April 2, 2024
skyscraper buildings
BrainBox Adds AI Virtual Advisor to Its Facilities Management Solutions Repertoire
March 27, 2024
artificial intelligence cloud platform
MicroStrategy Adds New AI-Powered Self-Service Business Analytics Feature
March 26, 2024
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture
March 20, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024
social networks
Musk’s YouTube-Like TV Venture Faces Strong Challenges From Incumbents
March 12, 2024
cybersecurity team in systems control room
Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers
March 6, 2024
home security system
Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study
March 5, 2024
More in Chips
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks
February 27, 2024
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?
January 18, 2024
2024 technology industry predictions
2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You
January 4, 2024
internet of things - IoT
Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions
November 29, 2023
computer shoppers in a retail store
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
November 27, 2023
how to choose the right computer
It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC
November 7, 2023
computer chip CPU GPU processor market competiton
Chip Wars of 2024: Will a Cell Phone Take the Laptop Crown?
November 6, 2023
Apple M3 chip series
Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series
November 1, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology
October 30, 2023

What are your top priorities for a home robot butler?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out

Computing

Computing

Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

BrainBox Adds AI Virtual Advisor to Its Facilities Management Solutions Repertoire

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Hardware

Hardware

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study

How To

How To

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
April 10, 2024
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
April 2, 2024
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
March 27, 2024

LinuxInsider

What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
March 19, 2024
How To Check if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
How To Check if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 4, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
April 4, 2024
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024
Oracle’s 50 New Gen AI Apps
Oracle’s 50 New Gen AI Apps
March 14, 2024