Transportation

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali
March 26, 2024, Baltimore — National Transportation Safety Board drone image of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali (Image Credit: NTSB.gov, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Today is April Fools’ Day, but this is no laughing matter. The U.S. is dealing with one of the most expensive accidents in its history. On March 26, a container ship lost power several times and hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge with two pilots on board. Lives were lost, and it’s estimated to take $400 million and possibly a decade to rebuild.

I’ve had a lot of experience on the water. I taught myself to sail at age 12, worked on the harbor patrol as both enforcement and fire and trained to race 17-meter boats. The largest boat I’ve helmed was a 450-foot freighter to Micronesia (I wasn’t good at it).

We could have avoided last week’s disaster if the port had been properly automated and run by AI. Let’s walk through how we might use AI to prevent this kind of disaster, why AI is potentially much safer for ports of all types, and why it is critical we begin to use AI tools more aggressively to have a better chance of preventing this kind of catastrophic outcome.

We’ll close with my Product of the Week, the HP Elite mt645 G8, a new thin client laptop from HP that could dramatically reduce support aggravation and improve security in companies and schools.

My Fantome Schooner Story

The Key Bridge disaster reminds me of when I was sailing on a much smaller 679-ton Fantome schooner. The captain of that ship told the following story.

They had moored the schooner next to a larger Norwegian Cruise Lines ship. The Fantome’s captain used to be a captain for NCL, so he wanted to show off leaving port. He ordered the sails unfurled, only to see that instead of turning like it was supposed to, the Fantome was aimed right at the Norwegian ship.

The Fantome was an ex-warship, so it had not only a solid steel bowsprit but also a bow that was protected by about three inches of battleship steel since it was designed to be able to ram. The Norwegian ship, in contrast, had about .25 inches of lighter steel protecting it amidships. The problem was that the third mate, who was supposed to have raised the foresails, which would push the boat around, was instead flirting with passengers.

The captain had a choice: fire up the huge engines and order full astern, which would likely just punch a hole the size of a house in the side of the cruise ship, or order full ahead and hope there was enough steerage to bring the ship around far enough to miss entirely.

Of course, if the ship didn’t come around, he’d likely sink both ships. He ordered full ahead but still hit the cruise ship with a glancing blow, scraping down the side and snapping the square-rigged top mast (as thick as I was tall and solid oak) in half.

Sadly, he died at sea when the Fantome sank a few months later in a massive storm — but avoiding an “almost” unavoidable accident is what an experienced skipper is capable of and well within the capability of a well-trained AI.

My point is that most captains aren’t big risk-takers, rarely have to deal with catastrophes, aren’t regularly trained or certified on simulators, and are generally unprepared for problems like the bridge collision or my Fantome story.

However, exceptional captains learn from their peers, expect problems, and execute a variety of drills to help assure positive outcomes. AI can make every captain a great captain if properly trained and implemented, and it can act at machine speeds far faster than humans.

Using AI To Prevent Another Bridge Catastrophe

While we will likely spend much of the post-collision effort looking for people to blame, in my world, the work should initially be to both understand the problem and immediately move to prevent its recurrence.

The issue appears to be that the cause of the problem wasn’t identified in a timely manner, the crew wasn’t trained on what to do when there is a catastrophic power failure in close quarters (though the two pilots evidently were), and notifications for help went out far later than they should have, which prevented most mitigation efforts other than blocking the bridge and calling for tugs — which were done — from being effective.

Modern ships have extensive sensors that report to the bridge. However, this data generally isn’t conveyed in real time to anyone who isn’t on board the vessel, unlike commercial aircraft, which also report in real time to a number of remote monitoring stations. A typical port authority generally lacks the staffing level required for effective remote monitoring, even if they were to receive this data. So, simply requiring the data flow to the port authority probably would not have changed the outcome.

This is where AI, or in this case multiple AIs, would come in.

Had the bridge crew had access to a well-trained AI, that AI would have, depending on the implementation, modeled what was likely to happen, estimated the damage and liability for each of many potential outcomes, and then recommended or executed the plan with the best potential for reducing damage and saving lives — by likely immediately dropping the anchors and ordering engine restart and full astern.

Further, it probably would have begun alerting and mitigation efforts as soon as the engines started to behave badly and well before engine failure.

The Port Authority’s AI would have, through remote monitoring, identified the same problem and responded immediately by ordering the bridge closed and evacuated for safety, alerting tugs (which could be robotic) to immediately deploy and halt and hold the container ship, and spun up both fire and patrol resources to deploy and stand by as needed.

Granted, much of this would have also required integrated communications, which evidently were not in place since, as of this writing, it appears no one notified the bridge crew before the collapse.

Such measures would have added layers of protection for the bridge, helped ensure that no lives were lost, and prevented a catastrophe that will likely cost billions, making the cost of training and deploying the AI in both the ship and the Port Authority trivial by comparison.

Just as importantly, the artificial intelligence systems could share all their actions and lessons learned from the accident with other ships and ports, further reducing the risk of similar incidents. This approach starkly contrasts with the current situation, where the knowledge gained from this disaster might never reach crews that do not visit this particular port.

For perspective, a new container ship typically costs between $50 million and $200 million. The cost to create a custom generative AI is about $100 million and is justifiable if it prevented just one accident like the Key Bridge. Once trained, this same AI could be used on multiple ships with relatively little modification. This one accident will likely incur liability in the $1 billion-plus range, supporting the argument that it is worth the money to use AI to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.

Wrapping Up

AI has been developed to drive vehicles of all sizes autonomously. IBM has been testing AI automation on ships for some time, and core to its implementation is a concept Toyota once called Guardian Angel.

This feature is designed to step in during a crisis and do whatever is necessary to protect the people and the vehicle using the equivalent of centuries of driver/navigator training provided through tools like Nvidia’s Omniverse. For a catastrophe like this, that extra edge, acting either autonomously or through command staff, could and will make the difference between a close-miss story like the Fantome and the tragic bridge collapse.

The ability of AI to intervene effectively in emergencies, utilizing simulated training to protect people and vehicles, underscores the necessity for its broader deployment. No one is prepared for every critical problem, but artificial intelligence can come far closer than any human, and we all could use an actual Guardian Angel.

Tech Product of the Week

HP Elite mt645 G8 Mobile Thin Client

I started working in tech about the same time the IBM PC came to market. While working for IBM, I had the horrible experience of being temporarily moved from a PC to a terminal. To say I hated that move would be a massive understatement.

Nonetheless, terminals had several advantages. They didn’t run code, so catching viruses was not a concern, and their appliance-like nature meant that after warming up (they used old tube TV-like CRT displays), they never seemed to break. Although I never figured out why I needed a color monitor or a light pen.

However, PCs provided far more flexibility and freedom, so we traded the security, reliability, and ease of use of terminals for the much harder-to-use PCs that gave us more freedom. Since that pivot, the industry has been trying to regain the benefits of the terminal while still retaining the freedom of a PC. The closest thing it came up with was the “thin client,” which is basically a PC that ran everything initially from a hosted service and now mainly from the cloud.

The historical issue with thin clients is that they tended to look cheap; they were slow with significant latency (you seemed to be always waiting for them), and they needed a wired connection to work, meaning they couldn’t be mobile.

However, with the advent of 4G and modern Wi-Fi, the latency and slowness issues have been corrected, and the user experience is now close to what it would be on a stand-alone PC. But they still were embarrassingly cheap looking, and users given one thought they were being punished.

Well, the HP Elite mt645 G8 not only runs Windows IoT or Linux (ThinPro), but it looks just like any other premium professional HP laptop. It has Wolf Security, including Wolf’s unique security chip, and is configurable with a 1,000-nit Sure View display for secure outside work.

HP Elite mt645 G8 Mobile Thin Client

The HP Elite mt645 G8 mobile thin client laptop (Image Credit: HP)

This mobile thin client device has Wi-Fi 6e compatibility and a 4G option (I expect 5G is coming), Ryzen graphics, a 5MP camera, a software stack optimized for virtualization and Office 365, and, while it initially uses Windows IoT 10, it will have the option to move to Windows IoT 11 shortly.

It makes relatively heavy use of recycled and recyclable materials and carries an EPEAT Gold certification for sustainability. Plus, given it is useless if not connected to a service and doesn’t store data locally, if it is stolen, your exposure is limited, and the thief will just end up with a nice-looking bricked laptop that they can’t use.

The HP Elite mt645 G8 is coming soon. It is the best thin client laptop I’ve seen, and my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
AI in business
Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?
March 18, 2024
strategic planning session
The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum
March 11, 2024
strategic planning
Nvidia vs. Apple: The Difference Between Strategic and Tactical Leadership
March 4, 2024
A Cameraman shooting, filming process in a studio film set
OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It
February 26, 2024
Deepfake AI face swap
Are Deepfakes Overblown?
February 19, 2024
hydrogen-powered car at a refueling station
Can Hydrogen-Powered Cars Leave EVs in the Rearview?
February 12, 2024
Apple Vision Pro headset with battery
Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing
February 5, 2024
electric vehicle charging station
The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrids for 2024
January 29, 2024
CES 2024 Innovation Showcase
10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar
January 22, 2024
More in Transportation
The 2025 model Honda CR-V e:FCEV Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America
February 28, 2024
CES | Consumer Technology Association
Is It Time To Change the Name of CES?
February 1, 2024
electric vehicle (EV) car charging
The 5 Best Electric Cars on the Market
January 8, 2024
Zipline drone making a package delivery to the front door of a home
Zipline Drone Delivery Projects Ready for Takeoff in US Cities
December 19, 2023
The best tech products of 2023
Standout Tech Products of 2023
December 18, 2023
tech industry trends for 2024
Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024
December 11, 2023
traffic camera for highway safety
GHSA Backs Road Cams To Bolster Traffic Safety
December 6, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
electric cars charging
Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty
May 3, 2023
Jaguar I-Pace at the 2019 New York International Auto Show
EV Lessons Learned From 4 Years as a Jaguar I-Pace Owner
May 1, 2023

What is your primary device for accessing digital information?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Computing

Computing

HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Hardware

Hardware

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study

How To

How To

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Nvidia vs. Apple: The Difference Between Strategic and Tactical Leadership

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mozilla Recommends ‘Swiping Left’ on AI Romance Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
March 27, 2024
The Risks and Rewards of AI Adoption in Retail
The Risks and Rewards of AI Adoption in Retail
March 18, 2024
E-Commerce Returns' Billion-Dollar Burden on Business and the Planet
E-Commerce Returns' Billion-Dollar Burden on Business and the Planet
March 13, 2024

LinuxInsider

What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
March 19, 2024
How To Check if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
How To Check if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 4, 2024

CRM Buyer

Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024
Oracle’s 50 New Gen AI Apps
Oracle’s 50 New Gen AI Apps
March 14, 2024
Mastering AI-Powered CRM Puts Onus on Vendors To Get It Right
Mastering AI-Powered CRM Puts Onus on Vendors To Get It Right
February 29, 2024