Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

How Apple Outperformed Google and Microsoft in AI Rollout

Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC24
Apple CEO Tim Cook greets the audience ahead of the keynote event at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference. (Image Credit: Apple)

Over the last several weeks, we’ve had Google I/O, which highlighted the rollout of Google’s Gemini AI engine for smartphones; Microsoft Build, which focused on its Copilot+ rollout for PCs; and Apple’s WWDC24 video, which showcased the rollout of AI on both PCs and smartphones.

Google’s launch was well executed, focused on attractive and interesting features, and was well received. Microsoft’s event was a bit of a mess; its most advanced capabilities didn’t work on any existing hardware, didn’t encompass most of the PC market, and ran up a ton of negative press on the Recall feature, which got buried under false concerns surrounding privacy.

Apple rolled out its AI — standing for “Apple Intelligence” in a cute spin — across most of its product line, nicely bridging PCs, tablets, and smartphones in a more compelling and comprehensive manner than either Google or Microsoft.

Let’s explore these AI product rollouts this week. Then, we’ll close with my Product of the Week: an advanced videoconferencing app that just embraced Apple’s Vision Pro to create an even more compelling solution for remote workers.

Apple’s Superior Approach to Event Keynotes

One of the biggest problems every company has today is how to market to users. Back when I was growing up, you had TV, radio, and a variety of publications, many focused on tech, in which you could advertise to get the word out. Today, those more traditional mediums are far less effective because people use the web, subscribe to ad-free video services, and learn how to use ad blockers or ignore web-based advertising.

One way that  companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft have to get the message to users is through keynotes at events like I/O, Build, and WWDC. But only Apple treats its keynote as a long-form product promotion vehicle. In contrast, Google and Microsoft tend to adhere to traditional formats, targeting primarily the local developer audience.

However, developers get interested in successful offerings, and keynotes don’t need to get into the weeds on products because there are generally breakout sessions that attendees can go to if they’re interested in the technical details. Most users are not interested, and I would argue that most attendees at these events are not focused on these details since each has their own area of interest, and often that area isn’t tied to the technical demonstration on stage.

Thus, Apple’s focus on making its WWDC keynote into a long-form ad and focusing on the users of its products rather than the developers in the audience is a good move. While Apple still lacks the incredible on-stage presence that Steve Jobs had, it comes closer than anyone else to driving excitement and controlling the message surrounding its announcements.

Challenges in Microsoft’s AI Rollout

One of the problems Microsoft faced with using ChatGPT as its AI source was that this AI platform has experienced quality problems. These issues negatively impacted Microsoft’s offerings, leading the WSJ to rank it last among five AI assistants they tested. However, the latest version of ChatGPT, the one Apple referenced, came in second. Apple effectively didn’t couple ChatGPT to its OS. Instead, Apple linked to it as a user-triggered option which should mean any related problems will reflect poorly on OpenAI, not Apple.

Elon Musk reportedly threatened to ban Apple smartphones for using ChatGPT. Given Tesla’s performance, I think people might be more willing to give up their Tesla than their iPhone, so I doubt this will end well for Tesla. Musk’s concern is unfounded anyway, as Apple appears to have separated ChatGPT from its OS, not embedded it.

Both Apple and Microsoft announced aggressive indexing apps. Microsoft even branded its app “Recall.” These apps do the same things, but Microsoft was criticized heavily — and largely falsely — for using this technology to spy on users, while Apple, which spent more effort explaining how the technology protected personal information, did not.

I expect this was partially due to Microsoft Build going first and generating negative press early enough for Apple to change its messaging so it didn’t face the same fate.

AI Coverage Comparison: Apple vs. Google and Microsoft

Google’s AI will function with Android smartphones, effectively blanketing most Android devices. Microsoft’s Copilot+, the most advanced AI solution, only initially works on Snapdragon X Elite laptops that ship tomorrow, effectively covering no hardware already in the market. Apple’s AI launch covered all of Apple’s lines. Though it doesn’t work natively on the Apple Watch, you can use the Watch to interface with it on your iPhone.

These are developer events, so while developers could use the Google solution, they’d need to use it on their smartphone, not their workstation. Microsoft developers who use workstation-class products don’t get access to Copilot+ even though their discrete GPUs have far more power than NPUs to run AI loads. The best guess is that Microsoft did this to preserve Azure revenues, but intentionally limiting product coverage is a mistake to protect secondary revenue streams.

Apple developers, in contrast, can use their AI on their smartphones, PCs (desktop/laptop), and tablets, giving Apple’s developers better support and coverage than Google’s or Microsoft’s developers.

Event Performance: Apple Leads the Pack

Apple has a history of strong launch events, although Microsoft has had better events a few times during Windows 95 and Xbox launches. To my recollection, Google has never had an event that eclipsed an Apple event, and Apple has even eclipsed CES a couple of times.

Apple’s production values have appeared to increase significantly since the launch of Apple TV, and it is at least likely that this service is having a significant positive impact on the quality of Apple’s launches and events.

Google has YouTube, which is bigger than Apple TV, but Google doesn’t seem to use the talent or learnings from that service to improve the quality of its events and keynotes. Microsoft also has its own studio, but it doesn’t have the same level of capability as Apple or Google, and they don’t seem to use it for events. As a result, the quality of Microsoft’s efforts is below that of Apple and Google.

Apple Sets the Standard

Google I/O came first, and it was a decent initial effort that captured the interest of its smartphone customers but mostly left out its PC customers on Chromebooks.

Microsoft’s convoluted Copilot+ launch didn’t seem to learn anything from Google’s earlier effort. It positioned Recall very poorly, so it had to delay the initial shipment of the final OS to OEMs.

Apple did it the best, encompassing almost all of its PC and smartphone products, positioning the applications well, and doing the best job of putting AI where its developers live, on their own hardware.

Apple tactically adjusted its messaging and responded to the Microsoft Recall blowback, maintaining high-quality presentations and reinforcing customer loyalty. This strategic approach made their keynote worth watching.

It’s not that Google or Microsoft couldn’t do as well, but neither company prioritizes this aspect enough to achieve the same level of excellence as Apple

At WWDC, Apple once again set the bar for how to announce important products, features, and services. The others could have done the same. Unfortunately, they chose not to.

Tech Product of the Week

Campfire With Support for Apple Vision Pro

I’m a fan of Campfire, a new VR-focused conferencing and collaboration platform. One of the reasons I like the app is that it uses the Meta Quest headsets, making spatial computing not only relatively affordable but also safer because those devices are wireless and are safer than using more expensive or wired headsets.

Last week, Campfire announced it would begin supporting Apple Vision Pro headsets in a couple of months, which are better and more expensive than the Quest offerings with much better passthrough. Improved passthrough allows the Vision Pro to be used longer with fewer side effects, like motion sickness, and makes it a better choice than Quest since it focuses on the professional market.

Apple Outdoes Google and Microsoft in AI Rollout

Campfire for Vision Pro will be available in the App Store this Fall. (Image Credit: Campfire)

This upgrade allows Campfire customers to enhance their experience with the Apple Vision Pro, further solidifying Campfire’s value as a spatial computing platform.

This move, well-timed with Apple’s WWDC, is an excellent enhancement to a service that could eventually evolve into the future of videoconferencing and a vital tool for companies to help keep employees off airplanes. (Every time I see a Boeing story, I regret we didn’t invest more in trains or use spatial computing more aggressively to avoid air travel in the first place.)

As a result of supporting the Apple Vision Pro, Campfire is my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
artificial intelligence
Rethinking AI Priorities: Lessons From IBM Think and Intel’s Lunar Lake
June 10, 2024
artificial intelligence processes
Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed
June 3, 2024
Microsoft sign
Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?
May 27, 2024
competition for tech industry dominance
Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?
May 20, 2024
AI robot on a production line
Human-Centered AI and How To Prevent Widespread Future Unemployment
May 13, 2024
automobile accident
New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives
May 6, 2024
businessman noncompete reading agreement
The Case Against Noncompete Agreements
April 29, 2024
smart home
Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work
April 22, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.
Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!
April 15, 2024
man using a laptop to shop online
Temu and Homary: Online Retailers That Are Generally a Good Value
April 8, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience
June 13, 2024
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Headlines WWDC24 Kickoff Event
June 11, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger kyenote at COmputex Taiwan
Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market
June 5, 2024
Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714
Google Joins AI Laptop Party With Chromebook Plus
May 29, 2024
IoT internet of things
For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential
May 28, 2024
policymakers discussing guidance for artificial intelligence
Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers
May 22, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers
May 14, 2024
AI-generated content
Copyleaks Study Finds Explosive Growth of AI Content on the Web
May 1, 2024
tech executives planning for generative AI
AI Forcing Many Companies To Rethink Their Data-Crunching Ways
April 30, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?
April 25, 2024

Mental health warnings on social media apps are a good idea:
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

CoordinateHQ Takes the Noise Out of Project Management Systems

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?

Computing

Computing

Google Joins AI Laptop Party With Chromebook Plus

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Gearing Up for the 2024 Olympics: Bring Your Cyber-Protection Game

Data Management

Data Management

Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature

Developers

Developers

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Hardware

Hardware

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Balance, Not Mandates, Needed To Keep Kids Safe Online: Report

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps

Reviews

Reviews

Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Case Against Noncompete Agreements

Transportation

Transportation

New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Ex Sneaker Botter Turns Cybersecurity Expert To Protect E-Tailers
Ex Sneaker Botter Turns Cybersecurity Expert To Protect E-Tailers
June 11, 2024
Cold Cash Loses Value to Digital Dollars as Payments Industry Transforms
Cold Cash Loses Value to Digital Dollars as Payments Industry Transforms
May 29, 2024
European E-Commerce Ripe for North American Retailer Expansion
European E-Commerce Ripe for North American Retailer Expansion
May 21, 2024

LinuxInsider

Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
June 12, 2024
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
June 3, 2024
Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?
Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?
May 30, 2024

CRM Buyer

Surefront Unified Toolkit Modernizes CRM and Retail Management
Surefront Unified Toolkit Modernizes CRM and Retail Management
June 6, 2024
To Deploy a Better CRM With AI, Keep Humans on the Help Desk
To Deploy a Better CRM With AI, Keep Humans on the Help Desk
May 28, 2024
The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
May 10, 2024