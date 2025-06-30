Artificial Intelligence

OPINION

How To Keep AI From Making Us Stupid

Overreliance on AI can take control of human thinking.

AI has become central to much of what we do, but as we rely on it more, we are bleeding related skills.

Just as calculators made memorizing multiplication tables feel unnecessary, smartphones have rendered cursive practically obsolete, and services like Lyft and Uber have led many young people to skip learning to drive.

Now, with AI, the implication is we don’t really need to think, and that’s a problem. We do need to think critically. Otherwise, we risk becoming dependent on those who feed us their version of the truth, and that likely won’t end well.

Let’s talk about the risks of outsourcing too much thinking to AI — and we’ll close with my Product of the Week: a new hybrid ceramic line from Mother’s to keep your car looking shiny and new for summer get-togethers and car shows.

The Siren Song of Convenience Weakens Thinking

The allure of AI is undeniable. It drafts emails, summarizes lengthy reports, generates code snippets, and even whips up images faster than you can say “neural network.”

This unprecedented convenience, however, carries a subtle but potent risk. A study from MIT has highlighted concerns that overuse of AI tools might be degrading our thinking capabilities.

That degradation is the digital equivalent of using a GPS so much that you forget how to read a map. Suddenly, your internal compass points vaguely toward convenience and not much else. When we offload critical cognitive tasks entirely to AI, our muscles for those tasks can begin to atrophy, leading to cognitive offloading.

Why fact-check if the AI “knows?” Why brainstorm if it can generate a list of ideas in seconds? Why labor over a perfect sentence when the AI can spit out a passable one? Our brains, being inherently lazy (or rather, efficient), are all too eager to take the path of least resistance. This outsourcing of thinking can lead to a decline in analytical skills, critical judgment, and creative problem-solving. We become proficient at prompting, but perhaps less so at thinking.

Rx for Smarter AI Use: Engage, Don’t Abdicate

So, how do we harness the immense power of AI without turning our cognitive gears into rusty relics? The answer lies in engagement, not abdication. Think of AI as a supremely talented intern, not your replacement.

Keep in mind that, like any intern, AI needs supervision, guidance, and a sharp eye on the final product. That means staying mentally present — not just delegating and hoping for the best.

Aggressive Editing, Proofreading, and Fact-Checking

Treat AI-generated content like a highly caffeinated first draft — full of energy but possibly a little messy and prone to making things up. Your job isn’t to simply hit “generate” and walk away, unless you enjoy explaining AI hallucinations or factual inaccuracies to your boss. Or worse, your audience. Always, always, aggressively edit, proofread, and, most critically, fact-check every single output.

This process isn’t just about catching AI’s mistakes; it actively engages your critical thinking skills, forcing you to verify information and refine expression. Think of it as intellectual calisthenics.

Iterative Prompt Engineering and Refinement

Don’t settle for the first answer AI gives you. Engage in a dialogue. Refine your prompts, ask follow-up questions, request different perspectives, and challenge its assumptions. This iterative process of refinement forces you to think more clearly about your own needs, to be precise in your instructions, and to critically evaluate the nuances of the AI’s response.

Become a collaborator, not just a consumer. It’s like sculpting. The first block of marble isn’t the masterpiece; it’s the careful chiseling that reveals the art.

Pick Your AI Wingman Wisely

The AI landscape is no longer a monolithic entity; it’s a bustling bazaar of diverse models, each with its strengths and quirks. Using the right tool for the right job is crucial to avoid “AI-induced brain fog.”

AI for Brainstorming and Idea Generation

Large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, are fantastic for divergent thinking, breaking creative blocks, and exploring a wide array of possibilities.

How to use smartly: Treat their output as a mere springboard. Challenge their ideas, combine multiple AI-generated concepts with your own unique insights, and push for truly novel angles that the AI might miss. Don’t just take the first list they spit out; ask for variations, contradictions, or unexpected connections.

AI for Drafting and Summarization

Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic Claude excel at generating first drafts, summarizing lengthy documents, or condensing complex information.

How to use smartly: Critically evaluate conciseness, tone, and, most importantly, factual accuracy. Rewrite sections in your own voice and style, and never, ever pass off an AI summary as your own without meticulously verifying every summarized point. Consider the summary as a prompt for your own deeper understanding.

AI for Coding Assistance

Tools like GitHub Copilot and Gemini Code Assist can significantly accelerate development, catch syntax errors, and even suggest entire code blocks.

How to use smartly: Understand why the AI suggests a particular solution. Debug manually, learn the underlying logic, and actively strive to improve your coding skills by analyzing the generated code. Mindlessly copying and pasting code without understanding it is a fast track to becoming a human debugging unit.

AI for Research and Information Gathering

AI-powered search tools like Perplexity AI can quickly synthesize responses from vast data sources, delivering direct answers rather than just a list of links.

How to use smartly: Always cross-reference information with human-verified sources. Evaluate the credibility of the sources AI uses. Use AI to find information efficiently, but never let it replace your own critical analysis and synthesis of that information. Think of it as a super-powered librarian, not a substitute for scholarly review.

AI for Creative Generation

Models like Midjourney, Imagen, and Sora can generate stunning visuals, text, and even audio from simple prompts.

How to use smartly: Use AI to augment your creativity, not replace it. Understand that AI models have inherent biases from their training data. Develop your own artistic eye when prompting, and use the AI to experiment with styles, concepts, or iterations that you might not have envisioned on your own.

AI for Specialized Tasks

Domain-specific AIs for medical, legal, and financial fields can provide professionals with powerful insights and analysis.

How to use smartly: Human expertise remains paramount. Always verify AI outputs with your professional judgment and be mindful of each tool’s limitations and ethical implications. Common examples include AI used in medical diagnosis, legal research, and financial forecasting.

Maintain Your Analytical Edge

The real risk isn’t AI taking over our jobs; it’s us letting AI take over our brains. To maintain your analytical edge, continuously challenge yourself. Practice skills that AI complements but doesn’t replace, such as critical thinking, complex problem-solving, nuanced synthesis, ethical judgment, and genuine human creativity.

Remember, calculators didn’t eliminate mathematicians, and spellcheck didn’t eliminate the need for good writers. AI simply changes how we do things, shifting the focus towards higher-order cognitive skills. It frees us from the mundane, allowing us to spend more time on the interesting and uniquely human aspects of our work. Don’t let your gray matter gather digital dust.

Wrapping Up: Use AI to Enhance, Not Replace, Your Mind

The MIT study serves as a crucial wake-up call that over-reliance on AI can indeed make us “stupid” by atrophying our critical thinking skills.

However, the solution isn’t to shun AI, but to engage with it intelligently and responsibly. By aggressively editing, proofreading, and fact-checking AI outputs, and by iteratively refining prompts, and strategically choosing the right AI tool for each task, we can ensure AI serves as a powerful enhancer, not a detrimental crutch.

The future isn’t about humans vs. AI; it’s about humans with AI. The imperative is clear: use your AI, but don’t lose your sense of perspective in the process. Your intellectual muscle mass depends on it.

Tech Product of the Week

Mothers California Gold Ceramic Car Care

The Shine That Makes Your Neighbors Jealous

Here in Bend, where the constant interplay of sun, dust, and hellish pollen, along with the occasional mud puddle, keeps our cars in a perpetual state of “needs a wash,” finding a car care line that delivers on its promises is a true gold mine.

This week, I’m putting the spotlight on Mothers California Gold Ceramic, a line that has garnered a loyal following for its impressive shine and water-repelling magic. Forget endless waxing; this family of products aims to make ceramic protection accessible and remarkably easy, which is good because I have two ceramic-coated cars, and the car soap and detailer help keep the wrap, which can dull over time, looking brand new.

I first noticed this when our local car wash added a ceramic option, and that when you don’t choose it, the dripping equipment applies it in spots anyway, which isn’t ideal but showcases how it makes a wrap really pop.

Let’s start with the workhorse: Mothers California Gold Ceramic Wash & Wax. This isn’t just a soap; it’s a sensory experience, with some users raving about its delightful watermelon scent — a welcome change from typical chemical smells. Beyond the pleasant aroma, this product creates a super-sudsy, slick wash that not only cleans effectively but also leaves behind a noticeable shine and a hydrophobic, water-repelling layer on your car’s surface.

Its pH-neutral formula ensures it’s safe for all paint types, so you can lather up without worrying about stripping existing waxes or sealants. The idea here is to clean and protect in one effortless step, a dream for anyone short on time but big on shine.

Mothers knows that a truly brilliant finish requires a multi-faceted approach. For those minor imperfections that annoyingly mar an otherwise perfect paint job, there’s Mothers California Gold Ceramic Paint Correction.

This product isn’t a miracle worker for deep scratches (let’s be realistic; you need a body shop for that), but it’s designed to be user-friendly and effective for minor swirls, light scratches, and subtle defects, preparing the paint surface beautifully for the next layer of ceramic goodness. It’s like a gentle eraser for your car’s complexion. Be careful with a product like this on a flat finish, as it can overcome that flatness with a shine.

To maintain that lustrous, water-beading perfection between washes, Mothers California Gold Ceramic Spray Wax is your go-to. Customers praise its ease of application and the brilliant shine it provides, along with its impressive ability to bead water and create a glossy, streak-free finish. A quick spray and wipe, and your car looks like it just had a fresh detail.

The only minor hiccup mentioned by some users is that the spray bottle itself could use an upgrade — a small price to pay for such dazzling results, perhaps. I use this as a quick detailer when I take my Jaguar Restomod E-Type to a show. This time of year, the pollen is driving me nuts. The car can look dusty again moments after I finish drying it.

The overall customer feedback for the Mothers California Gold Ceramic line is overwhelmingly positive. Users consistently find the products easy to use, effective at producing an incredible shine, and appreciate the water-repelling properties that make subsequent washes a breeze.

While the Ceramic Spray Wax is a fantastic maintenance product, remember it’s not a permanent ceramic coating and requires reapplication to keep that protective layer active. Likewise, Paint Correction is for minor issues. However, for anyone seeking to achieve impressive results with ease and enhance their car’s paint protection, the Mothers California Gold Ceramic line offers a compelling and well-received solution, and I’ve been very pleased with the results.

Oh, and unlike many of the products I feature, these from Mothers are all under $18, and they’re my Products of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester.

