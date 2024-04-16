Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Generative AI in business

As technologies like ChatGPT exemplify, generative AI (gen AI) is rapidly evolving, prompting businesses across industries to refine their application strategies. The challenge in 2024 is to leverage these new technologies to drive positive business outcomes and enhance customer satisfaction effectively.

Since its introduction, one of the main revelations has been the distinct roles this new generation of AI can fulfill, transitioning from the traditional focus on analysis and classification to creative content generation. Generative AI uses complex algorithms and neural networks to mimic human creativity, producing diverse outputs such as text, images, and music.

Distinct from artificial general intelligence (AGI), which seeks to replicate full human intellectual capabilities, generative AI is task-specific. It provides practical solutions within its trained areas, adeptly handling various tasks and adapting to new situations based on incoming data.

Practical Uses and Limits of Generative AI Technology

In practice, generative AI is a potent productivity tool, enabling rapid content generation across mediums such as text, images, sounds, animations, and 3D models. It not only learns and retains patterns and nuances in language but also remembers past interactions, leading to more coherent and contextually relevant exchanges with users.

However, gen AI currently falls short in decisions involving numerous complex factors, particularly those requiring deep contextual or emotional understanding. While it excels at data-driven suggestions, integrating and managing nuanced human factors remains beyond its reach, at least for now.

According to Will Devlin, vice president of marketing at customer engagement platform firm MessageGears, business and industry adopters can leverage AI without fear of failure.

“Any marketer who has ever conducted a standard A/B test can tell you that failure isn’t always something to be avoided. In our careers, we constantly learn new tools, technology, and techniques. Fear of failure is always going to be a necessary part of that learning and growing process. As with anything new, there are concerns around AI that are relevant and real,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Understanding the AI Path Forward

Michael Fisher, chief product officer at digital compliance and data management firm Complykey (formerly Waterfield Technologies), has four predictions addressing those areas.

Over the past year, contact centers, primary adopters of this technology, have rapidly integrated generative AI. Fisher predicts that in 2024, the focus will shift towards a deeper understanding of generative AI’s ROI.

He expects contact center leaders and other AI adopters to increasingly focus on calculating the cost of AI more meaningfully. This effort includes a better understanding of how the deployment cost can be optimized related to scale and cost per transaction.

Managing Risks in Fast-Paced AI Adoption

Gen AI will continue to be adopted the fastest this year in marketing and customer prospecting, which is cross-industry, Fisher offered as a second prediction. In the lead generation business, you must consider the value, the cost, and the risks.

The inherent risks are slowing adoption in highly regulated industries like health care, government, and finance. The back end of the contact center in these industries will be aggressive about using generative AI for summarizing data and reporting.

“But on the customer-facing front end, those verticals will all move slower and more deliberately. The further you get away from industries that are already highly regulated, like retail, the faster generative AI adoption we’ll see,” he observed.

Advancements in Cloud and Video AI Solutions

Many companies have continued offering on-premises and cloud-based contact center solutions catering to customer preferences. However, keeping both solutions live creates a technology cost drain for vendors. So, leverage one over the other.

Fisher’s third prediction was that “in 2024, more companies will sunset their on-premises solutions or raise the price significantly to make an on-premises solution commercially unviable for customers — essentially forcing cloud adoption and innovation on customers.”

The insurance industry uniquely uses video-based communications for things like collaborative document signing or showing accident damage to a vehicle. Most industries have been slow to adopt video as a customer service channel.

“This will change in 2024. We expect video to be more broadly deployed as a customer service channel across industries, especially for companies that sell a physical product that benefits from a show-and-tell,” Fisher noted as his fourth leveraging prediction.

Specific use cases will help drive demand for this feature. Changing consumer preferences, led by Gen Z’s comfort and familiarity with video-based content, may also help, he shared.

Precision in Handling Massive AI Data Sets

MessageGear’s Devlin thinks it is vital that as brands start to harness AI — particularly generative AI — they put guardrails in place and develop standard operating procedures and guidelines for their teams to follow.

That will be a learning process. Companies must realize that Gen AI is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

“I expect that AI technology will only get better as we get more hands-on with it,” he cautioned, adding, “Because AI is such a new technology, brands are still navigating how to manage it and ensure they use it responsibly and to its fullest potential.”

A recently conducted survey by MessageGears of marketers at enterprise brands showed that the most significant challenges brands face when implementing AI solutions are limited expertise, staff training, and integration complexity.

“AI modeling is only as good as the data you put into it. Conversely, AI can be a powerful tool, helping brands improve conversions and ROI, save time, reduce time-to-value, and improve testing and learning,” Devlin told TechNewsWorld.

Integrating Human Insight with AI Technology

Shahid Ahmed, group EVP for new ventures and innovation at digital consulting firm NTT Data, revealed that his company’s 2023 Global Customer Experience Report found that the majority of CX interactions still require a form of human intervention.

According to this report, executives agree this will remain a critical part of customer journeys. Despite 80% of organizations planning to incorporate AI into CX delivery within the next 12 months, the human element will be central to its success.

“As enterprises turn their attention to how automation can complement and enhance human capabilities, they will place greater emphasis on closing the mounting skills shortages that will challenge AI aspirations,” Ahmed told TechNewsWorld.

He cautioned that the fundamentals of AI and big data analytics will become baseline skills for most jobs across industries, and new hires will not be the only pathway.

“Research by NTT Data uncovered that business leaders are more likely to have seen profitability of more than 25% over the last three years because of investments in reskilling and upskilling initiatives. This trend will continue in 2024, with more curated teaching experiences to help close skills gaps and meet the needs of organizations,” he advised.

The Risks of DIY AI Implementation

AI’s best leveraging approach might well be in a managed cloud combination. AI is everywhere today. Adopters should ponder what numbers chart this explosive growth.

A report by cloud security provider Wiz shows a key connection between using AI services via a managed cloud platform. Its analysis of aggregate data related to a large sample of organizations provides a comprehensive overview of how generative AI and machine learning are being used in the cloud and its implications for organizations.

According to that research, AI is rapidly gaining ground in cloud environments. Over 70% of organizations now use managed AI services. At that percentage, the adoption of AI technology rivals the popularity of managed Kubernetes services, which Wiz sees in over 80% of organizations.

Another noteworthy view is many organizations experiment with AI but do not go beyond that step.

Only 10% are power users who deployed 50 or more instances in their environments. While the adoption of AI in the cloud is soaring, many organizations (32%) still appear to be in the experimentation phase with these tools, deploying fewer than 10 instances of AI services in their cloud environments., according to the report.

Enhancing Gen AI With Predictive Analytics

For most folks, 2023 was the year that AI came into focus, with adopters asking how to utilize it best, observed MessageGear’s Devlin. Now, if they have not already started using AI regularly, most brands are, at the very least, AI-curious.

“They want to test and see how it can help them and are ready to explore. As brands become more comfortable with the idea of AI, I think we’ll see certain roles grow in complexity while others are made more efficient using AI tools,” he noted.

Generative AI becomes especially powerful when paired with insights from predictive AI. Not only do you know when and where a customer wants to hear from you, but you also know the likelihood that they will make a purchase and what language and imagery will likely sway them to act.

“It’s a combination that brands are only beginning to take advantage of, and it has almost infinite potential,” he concluded.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Diverse group of young colleagues making decision to buy a personal computer for business
Business Buyer’s Guide for a Better PC Purchase
April 11, 2024
browser security to secure the enterprise
Menlo Secure Cloud Browser Enables a Safer Enterprise Workspace
February 20, 2024
mobile app security
Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate
February 5, 2024
information technology professional usinging artifical intelligence to monitor a computer network
AI in 2024 Ushers in New Cybersecurity Dynamics
January 26, 2024
how to make an Android phone work faster
How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone
January 25, 2024
SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor with Arm Cuff - Product Review
SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance
January 19, 2024
computer programmers
AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024
January 16, 2024
Dysolve AI Game Lobby
AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia
January 12, 2024
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024
technology cyber forecast 2024
Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy
January 2, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.
Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!
April 15, 2024
IT infrastructure setup, including servers, switches, routers, and structured cabling systems in a data center
Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion
April 10, 2024
NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali
How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse
April 1, 2024
skyscraper buildings
BrainBox Adds AI Virtual Advisor to Its Facilities Management Solutions Repertoire
March 27, 2024
artificial intelligence cloud platform
MicroStrategy Adds New AI-Powered Self-Service Business Analytics Feature
March 26, 2024
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024
Generative AI in business
Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?
March 18, 2024
HP President of Personal Systems Alex Cho presenting at HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas
HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait
March 14, 2024
strategic planning session
The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum
March 11, 2024

Why do you typically choose to use a ride-sharing service?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out

Computing

Computing

Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Elegoo’s Vision Is Shaping the Future of 3D Printing

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers

Hardware

Hardware

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study

How To

How To

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
April 10, 2024
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
April 2, 2024
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
March 27, 2024

LinuxInsider

Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
April 12, 2024
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
March 19, 2024

CRM Buyer

Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
April 15, 2024
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
April 4, 2024
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024