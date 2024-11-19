Applications

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

IBM’s New Environmental Intelligence Platform Delivers Data Via APIs

environmental data solutions

IBM’s beta release of its Environmental Intelligence (EI) platform offers application developers and data scientists curated environmental insights powered by AI with access to open-source geospatial and satellite data.

This cloud-based platform provides a variety of geospatial, weather, and climate APIs, enabling users to create applications that address sustainability, climate change, and regulatory needs.

IBM aims for the software to help businesses manage financial risks associated with climate disruptions. Both public and private sectors face climate-related challenges, including operational disruptions, asset damage, and supply chain vulnerabilities. IBM Environmental Intelligence offers geospatial data, advanced models, and AI insights to support organizations in addressing these critical issues.

“Environmental Intelligence is a new product, but some of its remnants date back several years. We have a very wide IBM research community of sustainability and climate scientists who are investing and working with specific industry type problems, climate type problems that are really forward-thinking,” David Blanch, director of product management, ESG, and Environmental Intelligence at IBM, told TechNewsWorld.

Versatile API Suite Powers Environmental Insights

IBM’s EI solution offers a suite of APIs to help developers and data scientists gather and analyze Earth’s surface data for predictive insights and proactive decision-making. It simplifies the process of working with public satellite data by processing, normalizing, and organizing it into geospatial layers, making it ready for analysis and visualization.

A satellite map showcasing above-ground biomass estimation for sustainability efforts.

Satellite imagery highlighting biomass data to support environmental monitoring and sustainability initiatives.

The APIs and a Python software development kit (SDK) provide access to high-resolution imagery, global weather data, and other valuable datasets to gain insights for quicker action. The EI platform features a foundation model co-developed with NASA for pre-processing and cleansing geospatial data.

Other key features include seamless access to environmental and geospatial datasets through easy-to-use APIs for real-time analysis. Geospatial-temporal querying uses an advanced insights engine to analyze geospatial and temporal data and improve application functionality.

IBM Environmental Intelligence

IBM’s Environmental Intelligence platform features data layers, predictive models, and insights to support decision-making and sustainability efforts.

On-demand historical weather data provides access to past weather data to inform predictive models and optimize operations across various sectors. Advanced data querying lets users execute complex queries on diverse environmental datasets at customizable spatial and temporal resolutions.

APIs automate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations for the internal and supply chain emissions to track and manage carbon footprints.

The beta platform is free. IBM will consider future pricing and packaging decisions pending market feedback.

Market Trends Show New Uses for Climate Data

IBM is targeting a specific audience of technical builders, developers, and data scientist communities because of observed trends in the market. According to Blanch, these targeted users are not necessarily all climate scientists or meteorologists who benefit from accessing the innovative data, putting it behind an API, and applying embeddable use cases across their existing applications.

The trends involve how climate change is impacting business operations across various verticals. Research indicates that climate-related disasters are causing significant losses on a macro level. Some of the datasets within environmental intelligence fall into a couple of buckets.

One dataset is open-source satellite imagery, offering high-resolution visuals captured by European satellites orbiting the globe every five days. This imagery supports a wide range of applications, from environmental monitoring to regulatory compliance.

“An organization could access that raw imagery on its own but would encounter a lot of challenge with pre-processing cloud removals,” noted Blanch in a key benefit of using the EI platform instead.

Another dataset includes meteorological data such as historical records, real-time updates, and short-term weather forecasts. Blanch noted that climate projections for more long-term needs involving climate planning should be added to those scenarios.

Thinking in terms of specific business examples, how do you build more resiliency inside your organization regarding natural hazards like floods and wildfires? How do you handle disaster risk planning and risk assessments? How do you calculate your business’s carbon emissions?

A wildfire hazard map of the United States displaying high-risk areas with red and yellow heatmap overlays to support disaster planning and resiliency efforts.

Visualizing wildfire risk across regions using IBM’s Environmental Intelligence platform for disaster planning and resiliency.

“If you think about how companies are operationalizing sustainability, they have an industrial asset and a methane link to a carbon equivalent in today’s workflow. A work order might be issued so that somebody can go perform some maintenance for these different operational groups who are not traditional sustainability-minded people,” Blanch suggested.

Sustainability Solutions for Diverse Industries

According to Blanch, IBM wants to expand beyond traditional uses to benefit the potential applications in other industries. He referenced use cases already showing EI success in agriculture, such as crop monitoring, yield prediction, and precision farming.

For example, easier access to satellite data is helping organizations comply with new environmental regulations from governments. The European Union’s deforestation regulation is a case in point.

It requires companies to review their supply chains and verify they are not working with suppliers who violate these regulatory requirements involving extensive land use changes.

Another example involves how IBM’s EI technology can impact animal growth and influence nutrition adjustments based on environmental conditions. Some groups developed a predictive modeling system using weather data to assess mycotoxin levels in their crops. They were able to create a forecasting model using environmental and weather data from the platform to improve their business operations.

A temperature distribution map of the United States with color gradients from blue to red, aiding climate modeling for agriculture and environmental decision-making.

Temperature distribution map aiding predictive modeling for agriculture and climate-related decision-making.

“The potential for third-party, remote imaging is tremendous. So you don’t need to be meteorologists or climate experts, but you can have access to a pre-processed, curated data set that could be available with easy tutorials, samples, and guides to embed those within your applications, models, or workflows,” Blanch said about the goal of IBM’s EI software.

The OpenStreetMap images in this article were provided to TechNewsWorld courtesy of IBM.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024
cybersecurity training and job placement
Paid Training, Placement Program Eases Cybersecurity Hiring Challenges
October 24, 2024
Rock X AI facial authentication
Alcatraz AI Biometrics Bolsters Workplace Security
October 11, 2024
developers testing software
AI Can Improve CX, QA Without Cutting Jobs, Software Expert Says
September 30, 2024
cybersecurity training and job placement
Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation
September 26, 2024
Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps
September 25, 2024
artificial intelligence
Bridging the AI Training Gap in the Workplace
September 24, 2024
educational technology
EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching
August 29, 2024
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
artificial intelligence regulations
Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays
August 22, 2024
More in Applications
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot
November 4, 2024
Apple Vision Pro app windows displayed in a virtual environment
Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth
October 15, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience
June 13, 2024
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Headlines WWDC24 Kickoff Event
June 11, 2024
project management software solutions
CoordinateHQ Takes the Noise Out of Project Management Systems
May 3, 2024
antitrust law
Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024
January 3, 2024
AI No Longer Curiosity for Retailers but Key to Better Business: Report
December 13, 2023
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft’s Copilot Rises From the Ashes of Bob and Clippy
November 20, 2023
medical staff
DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education
October 5, 2023
Low-Code/No-Code platforms for manufacturers to utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning.
How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT
August 11, 2023

How does your holiday shopping budget this year compare to last year?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Chips

Chips

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Computing

Computing

Agentic AI, Cyborgs Featured on Gartner’s Tech-To-Watch List for 2025

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Paid Training, Placement Program Eases Cybersecurity Hiring Challenges

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Microsoft Turns Honeypot Into Sour Grapes for Web Marauders

Hardware

Hardware

Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?

Health

Health

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Home Tech

Home Tech

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations

Malware

Malware

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

Reviews

Reviews

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Science

Science

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Global Smartphone Shipments Rise in Q3 as Growth Streak Continues

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making

Tech Law

Tech Law

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Paradoxical Behavior Makes Consumers Unpredictable: Report
Paradoxical Behavior Makes Consumers Unpredictable: Report
November 20, 2024
Porch Pirates Pilfer $12 Billion in 2024: Report
Porch Pirates Pilfer $12 Billion in 2024: Report
November 13, 2024
Potential Meta AI Search Engine Could Disrupt Online Ad Market
Potential Meta AI Search Engine Could Disrupt Online Ad Market
October 30, 2024

LinuxInsider

Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
October 14, 2024
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
October 11, 2024

CRM Buyer

2025 Looks Like Another ‘Meh’ Year for CX
2025 Looks Like Another ‘Meh’ Year for CX
November 12, 2024
CX Strategies That Drive Retention and Profitability
CX Strategies That Drive Retention and Profitability
October 29, 2024
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
October 22, 2024