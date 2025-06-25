Security

Identity Crime Reports Down, Losses Up: ITRC

AI-enabled identity theft causes rising losses despite fewer reports

Reports of identity crimes to the Identity Theft Resource Center continued to decline in 2024 from 2023. However, victims who report their crimes are suffering greater financial losses than ever, according to the ITRC’s 2025 Trends in Identity Report, released on Tuesday.

The ITRC’s COO, James E. Lee, told TechNewsWorld that there are a number of factors contributing to the decline in reports and increase in losses. One such factor is that victims are being scammed more than once. The report noted that the number of people experiencing multiple identity-related incidents increased from 15% in 2023 to 24% in 2024. “We believe that is the result of AI being employed by cybercriminals,” Lee said.

As AI-generated content becomes more realistic, it becomes more difficult to identify and block fraudulent attempts, the report explained. These thieves don’t just ask for money. They will work to obtain as many personal identifiers as possible to take over existing accounts, establish new ones, or sell the information to make money.

In addition, AI has allowed digital desperadoes to fine-tune their efforts. “Cybercriminals have become far more surgical in targeting high-value individuals or exploiting large data sets with sophisticated automation,” explained Ensar Seker, chief information security officer of SOCRadar, a threat intelligence company, in Newark, Del.

“Instead of broad, noisy attacks, we now see AI-powered spear phishing and credential stuffing campaigns that quietly drain accounts with minimal detection,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Victims often don’t even realize they’ve been compromised until the financial damage is already done, and by then, some feel reporting won’t help.”

“AI has become a game-changer in identity theft,” he added. “From crafting believable phishing emails to deepfake voice fraud and identity document generation, threat actors now use generative AI tools to scale deception at near-zero cost. These tools dramatically reduce the technical barriers for novice criminals while amplifying the effectiveness of seasoned groups. Identity fraud is no longer a manual process. It’s industrialized.”

Victim Fatigue Hampers Reporting

Rosario Mastrogiacomo, chief strategy officer at Sphere Technology Solutions, a data governance software and services company in Hoboken, N.J., explained that cybercriminals are using breached data, AI-driven reconnaissance, and dark web marketplaces to focus on high-value individuals and credentials. “That leads to fewer overall incidents being reported, but each successful attack has a bigger financial impact,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“There’s also a growing psychological barrier to reporting as the public becomes desensitized to breaches,” he added.

Indeed, another factor cited in the report contributing to the decline in crime reporting is the “victim fatigue” associated with the unrelenting pace of data breaches and cyberattacks, creating a sense of hopelessness and powerlessness. “People are just paralyzed [psychologically], and they don’t know what to do, so they don’t do anything,” the ITRC’s Lee said.

“Depending upon the nature of the crime that they’re a victim of, a lot of times they just suck it up, and they don’t report it at all,” he continued. “They’re embarrassed. They feel shame. They feel guilt. So they don’t turn to anyone for any kind of help.”

“Given the amount of attacks that the typical person experiences — for example, some of the recent and aggressive unpaid toll scams that come in through email or text messages — it’s only natural that people spend less time reporting attacks than before,” added Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, a security awareness training provider, in Clearwater, Fla.

“Add to the increased frequency, the poor record of arresting the individuals responsible, and you have the perfect formula for apathy,” he told TechNewsWorld.

James Maude, Field CTO of BeyondTrust, a maker of privileged account management and vulnerability management solutions in Carlsbad, Calif., added that organizations also have their reasons for not reporting identity theft. “Many customer-facing organizations, especially in retail, will quickly write off losses associated with compromised customer identities, as they have accepted that adding [more] security that would protect customers’ accounts would only increase friction and lower the likelihood of future purchases,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“In the age of online shopping and instant gratification, any security mechanisms to challenge a user and verify their identity can be seen as a competitive disadvantage,” he said.

Search Engines Obscure Reporting Resources

Another contributor to the decline in reporting is the current state of internet search. “Historically, everybody found out where they could go for help by doing a Google search or using some other search engine,” Lee explained. “Today, because of the way that search returns are being formulated and displayed, the organizations that you would turn to aren’t being displayed in those search engines.”

“So you have to scroll way down to find out the actual source of the information or the actual organization,” he said. “That impacts the FTC. It impacts the ITRC. It impacts the FBI. It impacts local law enforcement. Because we’re not buying ads, and we’re not paying for a search return to come up higher, we’re buried.”

“Our web traffic is down significantly, and we hear anecdotally from people who do contact us that they had a hard time finding us because of the scrolling,” he added. “So we know for a fact, and in talking to other peer groups and other organizations, they’re experiencing the same thing. It’s not unique to the ITRC, but it is a phenomenon that is impacting organizations that have historically depended on organic search returns for people to find them.”

The ITRC report also noted year-over-year increases in document theft. For example, reports of driver’s license theft increased to 22% in 2024 from 20% in 2023; Social Security card theft jumped to 20% from 18%; and birth certificate theft increased to 8% from 1%.

Overall, there was a 71% increase in reports of stolen documents with personal information. Lee explained that kind of criminal activity usually occurs when there’s a large-scale natural disaster, and people lose their foundational documents.

SOCRadar’s Seker added that the increase in stolen foundational documents, such as SSNs and birth certificates, likely stems from targeted breaches of government portals, healthcare providers, and school systems where such records are archived. “These documents are the keys to synthetic identity creation, so they’ve become prime targets for fraud rings building long-term scams,” he said.

“Stolen government IDs are the golden keys for opening new lines of credit, fake employment and even immigration scams,” added Rob Shavell, co-founder and CEO of Boston-based DeleteMe, a privacy service that helps users remove their personal information from data broker websites.

“Criminals don’t need to hack databases,” he told TechNewsWorld. “They can piece together enough of your identity from broker sites, public records, and old breaches to convincingly pose as you or create a synthetic version.”

Lack of Guidance Fuels Identity Risks

Shavell noted that the ITRC report does an important job of spotlighting the growing damage caused by identity crimes, but the report stops short of addressing the full picture. “It focuses heavily on breach events but misses the persistent exposure of personal data that enables modern threats in the first place,” he said.

“Today, attackers don’t need to breach anything to impersonate you,” he continued. “They just scrape your home address, phone number, and family details from broker sites and go. The report also touches on AI but doesn’t fully unpack how it’s accelerating fraud-as-a-service and deepfake-driven scams.”

“Most critically,” he added, “the report lacks practical guidance. Organizations and individuals need clear, proactive steps, not just awareness.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Remote worker reviews online job listing, illustrating the growing risk of AI-generated job scams and phishing threats targeting job seekers.
AI, Layoffs Fuel Surge in Job Scams
April 22, 2025
mobile app security
Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers
April 9, 2025
cybersecurity control room
Bots Now Dominate the Web, and That’s a Problem
February 4, 2025
Deepfake AI face swap
Addressing the Deepfake Risk to Biometric Security
May 7, 2024
students working on computers in a school classroom
MIT Study Finds ChatGPT Can Harm Critical Thinking Over Time
June 24, 2025
Galaxy Watch and Samsung smartphone showing vascular load data, part of Samsung's planned Health Hub to help users and doctors track cardiovascular health.
Samsung Plans ‘Health Hub’ To Connect Doctors With Patient Data
June 18, 2025
emergency response center for first responders, law enforcement
Lagging 9-1-1 Upgrade Puts Public Safety at Risk
June 17, 2025
IBM Quantum Starling rendering
IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029
June 11, 2025
Apple WWDC
WWDC: Apple Unifies Operating Systems, Makes iPad More PC
June 10, 2025
An IT user interacts with generative AI tools, raising enterprise concerns over unsanctioned LLM use.
IT Pros ‘Extremely Worried’ About Shadow AI: Report
June 4, 2025
Drone flying near a building under construction at sunset
Drones Set To Deliver Benefits for Labor-Intensive Industries: Forrester
June 3, 2025
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
May 28, 2025
dissatisfied smartphone user
Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey
May 21, 2025
Neural connections representing Apple’s brain-to-computer interface technology for hands-free device control.
Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire
May 14, 2025
mobile security
Security Is Not Privacy, Part 1: The Mobile Target
June 2, 2025
Connected smart homes rely on secure standards like Matter and embedded solutions from Infineon to protect everyday devices.
Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards
May 9, 2025
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
April 14, 2025
How Deepfakes Are Undermining Mobile Commerce Security
March 19, 2025
drone patroling at border fence
How Drones Are Shaping Security at the US Southern Border
March 7, 2025
information security professionals
Outdated Risk Management Frameworks Face Growing Criticism
November 19, 2024
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024
Rock X AI facial authentication
Alcatraz AI Biometrics Bolsters Workplace Security
October 11, 2024
hacked computer hardware
$75 Million Ransomware Payment Exposed in New Zscaler Report
July 30, 2024
cybersecurity team in systems control room
Surge in ‘Shadow AI’ Accounts Poses Fresh Risks to Corporate Data
July 25, 2024

Does understanding how AI works matter to you?
Loading ... Loading ...

