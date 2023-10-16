Virtual Reality

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset
The Meta Quest 3 offers a new level of immersion, making it a standout gift choice for mixed-reality gaming enthusiasts this holiday season. (Image Credit: Meta)

I’ve been playing with the new Meta Quest 3 headset for the last several days, and I’m impressed.

This headset is much better than Meta Quest 2 because it begins to address some of the intrinsic problems with virtual reality (VR) technology.

It may need one or two more versions to truly hit the sweet spot for where this technology needs to be, and we are still lacking a “killer app or game” that will drive people to the platform.

This week, let’s talk about what Meta Quest 3 got right, what it will need to improve, and what a killer app or game for this device might look like.

We’ll close with my product of the week, a set of smart adjustable-focus glasses from 32°N.

Meta Quest 3 Improvements

Meta Quest 2 had several advantages over prior VR efforts. It was untethered and wireless, so you didn’t trip or become tangled in a cord. It wasn’t bad-looking, though it was still a bit large for my taste.

While Quest 2 wasn’t that comfortable, you could buy aftermarket head straps that improved the comfort significantly, and it had several games like Beat Saber that I liked to play for 30 minutes or more (typically, using VR for more than 30 minutes risks motion sickness).

Issues with the Quest 2 headset were its limited field of view. Its low resolution often made it feel like you were looking through a screen, and it lacked any Halo- or Mario Bros.-class games or entertainment. Although you could see out of the device using built-in cameras, the view wasn’t great, so forming a safe region to play with the headset was a problem.

Meta Quest 3 feels like a new-generation headset. It has a much wider field of view, is more comfortable even without the third-party straps, looks better on your head (though I’d prefer it to be black instead of white), and its sound is night-and-day better than Quest 2.

The cameras in the Quest 3 device are much better than the Quest 2 cameras. It sets up a safe place to play easily and automatically, though I need to clear more room in my office because the space it gave me would make a closet feel large.

Meta Quest 3 Outshines Its Predecessor

While I enjoyed Quest 2, I like Quest 3 much better. Meta has significantly improved the user interface and increased the number of titles available on the headset. However, I’m still gravitating back to the games I enjoyed on Quest 2.

Meta Quest 3 provides a much-improved experience partially as a result of using Qualcomm’s more advanced Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform, which is significantly more powerful than the Gen 1 platform used in Meta Quest 2.

Quest 3 also shows your hands more realistically, making it likely that there will be an increasing number of new games that allow you to drop the controllers and just use your hands. Finally, Meta Quest 3 has optional straps and face surrounds so that you can customize some of the colors used on the device.

Anticipating Meta Quest 4

In about a year, I expect another version of this headset will address the remaining shortcomings in Meta Quest 3. Meta Quest 4 should have even better cameras so that you can see your surroundings in full fidelity.

Meta Quest 2 was like looking through heavy fog. Quest 3 is like looking through a light fog. Quest 4 should be like looking through a window, and it should also have improved processing power so you can better blend the virtual with the real, create a more compelling visual experience, and be more successful at preventing injury due to obstacles in the room around you.

Wrapping Up: The Ultimate Holiday Pick for VR Enthusiasts?

Meta Quest 3 is easily the best VR headset currently in the consumer market. It is sleek, reasonably priced, provides a good experience, and has a lot of mostly Quest 2 (some updated) content for the device.

You get a free game, Asgard’s Wrath 2, but that game won’t come out until December, so I haven’t tried it yet. Meta Quest 3 also comes with a six-month free trial for the Meta Quest+ VR gaming subscription as a teaser for the service.

Unlike game consoles that enable multiple players by default, VR games tend to be individual experiences, which means if you have multiple kids, each one will need a headset. Purchasing multiple headsets can get expensive quickly, at $500 to $650 for models with additional memory. However, it would keep at least one kid out from underfoot and doesn’t tie up the TV like a game console will.

In addition, playing a VR game is far more aerobic than playing a typical game on a console, making it potentially healthier for adults and children. For the right kid or adult, this could be a perfect gift, but I’d make sure that there was a VR game they wanted to play first. I’ve enjoyed Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, which is much more immersive with the new headset.

Here is a video on some of the most immersive zombie games on the headset. My taste in games has me favoring the Iron Rebellion VR Mech game that came out for Quest 2; this game wasn’t updated for Quest 3 but plays really well on the new headset.

You want to make sure there is a game that the recipient of this headset wants to play. Otherwise, it just won’t get much use post-holiday use.

If you have folks over for the holidays, you might want to get this to entertain your guests. Just watching someone play with a VR headset can be entertaining all by itself, and it does have a certain wow factor for those who have never played VR games before. But without a truly must-have game, this is an option for someone who wants the device.

As noted above, it could liven up your holiday celebrations, but it isn’t yet in the same class as a game console with a following, though it’s getting closer with every update. So no, for most, it won’t be the must-have gift, but it could be for the right kid or adult. Before purchasing, check with the intended recipient to ensure they have an interest in VR and that there’s a specific game they’d be excited to play, and take it from there.

Tech Product of the Week

32°N ‘Smart’ Sunglasses

Most smart glasses focus on providing information in the related display, but I’ve always thought that genuinely smart glasses should first tackle fundamental eyewear challenges: adjusting for light and focus.

The 32°N sunglasses do the latter and allow you to shift from just dark glasses to dark reading glasses with a swipe of the hand or a touch to the earpiece.

32°N adaptive reading sunglasses with black frame

32°N adaptive focus sunglasses are available in four frame colors: black, caramel, clear, and tortoise.
(Image Credit: 32°Nglasses)

They don’t provide any data. They’re just glasses that morph into reading glasses, but if you use reading glasses like I do and often find yourself unable to read the message on the dash of your car or don’t have your reading glasses with you but need to read smaller text, these could be the solution for you.

There are some things I’d like to see fixed.

For instance, even in reading mode, the glasses maintain their tint. In a dimly lit restaurant, enhancing text legibility doesn’t help if you can’t see to begin with — especially when the dark glasses exacerbate the low-light conditions. So, integrating adaptive optics that automatically lighten in dark conditions would make these a ton more useful than they currently are.

If they also showed data, like more common smart glasses, they’d be an ideal solution. We aren’t there yet, but for people like me who wear dark glasses almost all the time (especially those of us with blue eyes) and need to carry reading glasses, these allow you to read small type more conveniently without taking multiple pairs of glasses.

Be aware that you must load the related app and go through a process to adjust them for your eyes to work. This step is quick, but the glasses will not work without that calibration — something I learned the hard way.

At around $850, they aren’t a cheap date, but for those of us who need a flexible solution, they do the job and are worth the investment.

While these glasses are available with custom lenses, I found the generic version worked just fine for me. My only other observation is that they look a bit too much like the old 3D glasses that used to come with 3D TVs. They could be more stylish. But these are generation-one products, and I expect them to get better as they evolve.

The 32°N adaptive reading sunglasses solved a problem for me, so they are my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
tech innovation
The Magic Presented at HP Imagine 2023
October 9, 2023
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot Is Coming: It’s Both Exciting and a Bit Sad
October 2, 2023
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Intel Innovation 2023
Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC
September 25, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events
September 18, 2023
union workers on strike interviewed by news reporter
With the Advent of AI, It’s Time To Rethink Human Resources
September 11, 2023
mobile gaming on a smartphone
The Future of Handheld Gaming Could Dominate This Holiday Season
August 28, 2023
emergency response center for first responders, law enforcement
Maui and Using New Tech To Prevent and Mitigate Future Disasters
August 21, 2023
student and parent using computer
Back to School Tech Buying Advice for Parents
August 14, 2023
Intel headquarters
Intel’s Return to Profitability Is Critical to Its Forward Momentum
August 7, 2023
Goovis G3 Max 5K OLED cinematic head-mounted display
Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better
July 31, 2023
More in Virtual Reality
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future
June 12, 2023
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?
June 8, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
virtual reality headset
Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal
April 13, 2023
metaverse
Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse
March 27, 2023
metaverse virtual reality city
The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?
February 6, 2023
2023 technology predictions and trends
Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023
January 2, 2023
Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges
December 27, 2022
person holding wrapped gift box present
Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You
December 5, 2022
couple holiday shopping online
Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind
November 16, 2022

How important are a brand's sustainability practices in your tech purchasing decisions?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience

Chips

Chips

Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC

Computing

Computing

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Generative AI Riding Crest of Gartner Hype Wave

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Spotify AI-Powered Translation Tool Has Podcasters Speaking in Global Tongues

Exclusives

Exclusives

Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?

Gaming

Gaming

Qualcomm Embraces the Goldilocks Approach to Mobile Gaming

Hacking

Hacking

Digital Desperados ‘Jailbreaking’ AI Systems for Thrills and Profit

Hardware

Hardware

Microsoft Copilot Is Coming: It’s Both Exciting and a Bit Sad

Health

Health

New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech

Home Tech

Home Tech

Awards for Nice North America at CEDIA Expo Signal Smart Home Strategy Traction

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Recommends Enterprises Avoid AI Hype and Zombie Projects

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Winees L1 2K Solar Security Camera Has Good Performance, Flawed App

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

When Betting on Linux Security, Look at the Big Picture

Privacy

Privacy

New Report Finds Sharp Rise in Sextortion of Teen Boys

Reviews

Reviews

Doogee V30T Smartphone: A Rugged Masterpiece With Carrier Caveats

Science

Science

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Apple Adds Muscle to New iPhones, Watches

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

GroupBy Panel Will Showcase AI-Driven Strategies for E-Commerce Merchants
GroupBy Panel Will Showcase AI-Driven Strategies for E-Commerce Merchants
October 9, 2023
Many Merchants Worried by Deadline To Toughen Payment Card Security
Many Merchants Worried by Deadline To Toughen Payment Card Security
October 6, 2023
New Sweetwater CEO Amplifies Vision for Music Retail
New Sweetwater CEO Amplifies Vision for Music Retail
October 3, 2023

LinuxInsider

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
October 4, 2023
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
September 15, 2023
Atlas VPN Linux Leak Exposes Users' IP Addresses
Atlas VPN Linux Leak Exposes Users' IP Addresses
September 7, 2023

CRM Buyer

Beyond AI at CloudWorld
Beyond AI at CloudWorld
September 28, 2023
Oracle Reinvents How Generative AI Makes CRM Work Better
Oracle Reinvents How Generative AI Makes CRM Work Better
September 21, 2023
AI Is Already at a Tipping Point
AI Is Already at a Tipping Point
September 19, 2023