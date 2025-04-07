Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan delivers the opening keynote at Intel Vision 2025 on March 31 in Las Vegas. In his first public appearance as chief executive, Tan outlined the company’s strategy and commitment to delivering world-class products. (Image Credit: Intel Corporation)

Last week, I was at Intel’s Vision conference at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. While the venue was a bit problematic, the content was solid and showcased an empowered Intel that now needs to address some errors my old friend Pat Gelsinger made as CEO. These include turning the office of the CTO back into a visionary organization, empowering the CMO, adequately funding marketing (while fixing MDF), and ending the cycle of layoffs that has disrupted operational stability.

I should point out that I remain impressed with Intel’s employees, who have weathered the prior storms and still performed in the face of this adversity. They are the unsung heroes of Intel’s survival.

This week, I’ll share some thoughts on Intel’s renewed direction under its new CEO. Then I’ll close with my Product of the Week: Linux. The Linux presentation at the end of the second-day keynote reminded me that I was anything but a fan of the platform to begin with. However, it has matured into a true power in the industry, and The Linux Foundation has long been an effort that is both performant and praiseworthy.

Intel Vision 2025 Delivers on Its Promise

When Intel Vision replaced Intel’s prior IDF conference, it seemed to lack vision. That changed this year. The 2025 keynote, delivered by Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, was a landmark event that showcased the company’s ambitious roadmap for the future of computing. More than just a presentation of technological advancements, it was a demonstration of a company reinvigorated, led by a CEO uniquely positioned to drive Intel’s resurgence.

Lip-Bu Tan’s ascension to the helm of Intel has been met with considerable optimism, and rightfully so. Unlike many new CEOs who require a significant period to acclimate, Tan arrives with a profound understanding of Intel’s inner workings. His prior tenure on Intel’s board gave him invaluable insights into the company’s strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities.

Furthermore, his proven track record as a successful tech industry CEO lends credence to his ability to navigate the complexities of the semiconductor landscape. This combination of institutional knowledge and executive experience makes him an exceptionally well-prepared leader for Intel at this critical juncture.

The Vision 2025 keynote served as a powerful testament to this preparedness. Tan articulated a clear and compelling vision for Intel’s future, characterized by a relentless focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to regaining its edge in innovation.

Intel’s Holistic Approach to AI

A central theme of the keynote was Intel’s comprehensive approach to artificial intelligence. Tan emphasized that AI is not merely a feature but a fundamental transformation of computing, impacting every aspect of technology. Intel’s strategy, as he outlined, centers on providing a full stack of solutions, from silicon to software, to empower developers and enterprises to build and deploy AI applications at scale.

This “AI Everywhere” strategy encompasses:

AI-optimized hardware: Intel is developing a diverse portfolio of processors, accelerators, and interconnect technologies specifically designed for AI workloads. This includes advancements in CPUs, GPUs, and specialized AI chips, ensuring customers have the right tools for any AI task.

Intel is developing a diverse portfolio of processors, accelerators, and interconnect technologies specifically designed for AI workloads. This includes advancements in CPUs, GPUs, and specialized AI chips, ensuring customers have the right tools for any AI task. Open software platforms: Intel is committed to fostering an open ecosystem for AI development. This involves contributing to open-source projects and providing robust software tools and libraries that simplify AI development and deployment.

Intel is committed to fostering an open ecosystem for AI development. This involves contributing to open-source projects and providing robust software tools and libraries that simplify AI development and deployment. Ecosystem collaboration: Recognizing the complexity of the AI landscape, Intel is forging strategic partnerships with leading software providers, cloud service providers, and system integrators to deliver complete AI solutions.

Lip-Bu Tan highlighted specific advancements in Intel’s product roadmap, including:

Gaudi 3: The next generation of Intel’s Gaudi AI accelerators — promising significant performance and efficiency gains for deep learning workloads.

The next generation of Intel’s Gaudi AI accelerators — promising significant performance and efficiency gains for deep learning workloads. Falcon Shores: A new high-performance computing (HPC) accelerator designed to bridge the gap between AI and HPC, enabling the convergence of these two critical domains.

A new high-performance computing (HPC) accelerator designed to bridge the gap between AI and HPC, enabling the convergence of these two critical domains. Xeon processors with AI acceleration: Integrating AI acceleration capabilities directly into Intel’s flagship Xeon processors, making AI accessible to a broader range of applications.

Embracing the Chiplet Revolution

Another key pillar of Intel’s Vision 2025 is its embrace of the chiplet architecture. Tan underscored that the traditional monolithic approach to chip design is reaching its limits and that chiplets — smaller, specialized chip components — are the future of semiconductor innovation.

Intel’s pioneering work in chiplet technology, including its Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) standard, enables the company to deliver more complex and versatile products. By disaggregating chip functions into smaller, reusable chiplets, Intel can:

Accelerate innovation: Chiplets allow for faster development cycles, as individual components can be designed and tested independently.

Chiplets allow for faster development cycles, as individual components can be designed and tested independently. Increase flexibility: Chiplets enable the creation of highly customized solutions tailored to specific application requirements.

Chiplets enable the creation of highly customized solutions tailored to specific application requirements. Reduce costs: Chiplets can improve manufacturing yields and reduce development costs by reusing proven components.

Tan emphasized that Intel is not only adopting chiplet technology internally but also actively promoting its adoption across the industry through the UCIe consortium. This open ecosystem approach will foster greater interoperability and accelerate the pace of innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Intel Doubles Down on Chip Manufacturing

Lip-Bu Tan reiterated Intel’s unwavering commitment to manufacturing leadership. He stressed that owning and controlling its manufacturing capabilities is crucial for Intel to maintain its competitive edge and ensure a secure customer supply chain.

Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, which combines internal manufacturing, external foundry partnerships, and Intel Foundry Services (IFS), is designed to achieve this goal. Tan highlighted the significant investments Intel is making in new fabs and process technologies, positioning the company to meet the growing demand for semiconductors.

Intel Foundry Services (IFS) is a critical component of Intel’s strategy, aiming to become a leading provider of foundry services to other companies. Tan articulated a vision for IFS to become the foundry of choice for the AI era, offering specialized capabilities and technologies to support the development of next-generation AI chips.

Strategic Partnerships: A Force Multiplier

Tan underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving Intel’s vision. He emphasized that the computing landscape’s complexity requires collaboration across the industry to deliver complete solutions.

Intel is actively collaborating with a wide range of partners, including:

Software providers: Working with companies like Microsoft, Google, and VMware to optimize software for Intel hardware.

Working with companies like Microsoft, Google, and VMware to optimize software for Intel hardware. Cloud service providers: Partnering with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to enable seamless deployment of Intel-based solutions in the cloud.

Partnering with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to enable seamless deployment of Intel-based solutions in the cloud. System integrators: Collaborating with companies like Dell, HP, and Lenovo to deliver complete systems and solutions to end users.

These partnerships are essential for Intel to extend its reach and impact, ensuring that its technologies are accessible and easy to use for customers across various industries.

A Resurgent Intel Under New CEO

The Intel Vision 2025 keynote was more than just a presentation of technology; it was a declaration of Intel’s resurgence. Under the capable leadership of Lip-Bu Tan, Intel is embarking on a bold new vision characterized by a relentless focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to reclaiming its technological leadership.

Tan’s unique combination of experience and vision makes him an exceptionally well-equipped leader to guide Intel through this transformation. His deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and his proven track record of success position him to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

The Vision 2025 keynote provided a compelling glimpse into Intel’s future, and the industry is watching with anticipation as Lip-Bu Tan and his team execute this ambitious roadmap. Intel is not just talking about the future of computing; it is actively shaping it.

Intel Vision 2025: Key Takeaways and Analysis

Several key takeaways from the keynote warrant further analysis:

AI as a pervasive force: Intel’s “AI Everywhere” strategy recognizes that AI is not a niche technology but a fundamental driver of innovation across all sectors. This holistic approach positions Intel to capitalize on the explosive growth of the AI market.

Intel’s “AI Everywhere” strategy recognizes that AI is not a niche technology but a fundamental driver of innovation across all sectors. This holistic approach positions Intel to capitalize on the explosive growth of the AI market. Chiplets as a game-changer: Intel’s leadership in chiplet technology is poised to revolutionize chip design, enabling greater flexibility, customization, and performance — a crucial differentiator for Intel in an increasingly competitive market.

Intel’s leadership in chiplet technology is poised to revolutionize chip design, enabling greater flexibility, customization, and performance — a crucial differentiator for Intel in an increasingly competitive market. Manufacturing as a strategic advantage: Intel’s commitment to manufacturing leadership is essential for ensuring a secure supply chain and maintaining control over its technology roadmap. IFS has the potential to become a significant revenue driver for Intel.

Intel’s commitment to manufacturing leadership is essential for ensuring a secure supply chain and maintaining control over its technology roadmap. IFS has the potential to become a significant revenue driver for Intel. Partnerships as a necessity: The emphasis on strategic alliances reflects the recognition that no single company can address the complexities of the modern computing landscape alone. Collaboration is essential for driving innovation and delivering complete solutions.

The emphasis on strategic alliances reflects the recognition that no single company can address the complexities of the modern computing landscape alone. Collaboration is essential for driving innovation and delivering complete solutions. CEO leadership: Lip-Bu Tan’s preparedness and strategic vision are key to Intel’s success. His ability to articulate a clear roadmap and inspire confidence in Intel’s future is crucial for driving the company’s transformation.

Wrapping Up: Intel’s Next Chapter

The Intel Vision 2025 keynote was a powerful demonstration of Intel’s renewed focus and ambition. With Lip-Bu Tan at the helm, Intel is embarking on a bold journey to redefine the future of computing.

The company’s commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing excellence positions it to reclaim its leadership role in the technology industry. The industry is keen to see how Intel will execute this ambitious vision.

Linux

Linux and I had a very rocky start. I felt it was covering up problems rather than addressing them in the early 2000s. When I pointed that out, my life was threatened, one of my pets was stolen (and allegedly killed), and I resigned from Forrester, which turned out to be a good thing.

I did go to war for a bit, but I also respected that the legitimate leaders of Linux calmed everyone down. I lived, and I was stronger for the experience — and I really didn’t enjoy working for Forrester in the first place.

Since then, I’ve come to respect Linux as a true power and companies like Red Hat as legitimate providers of powerful open-source solutions that were surprisingly high-performing and robust. Even Microsoft, over this period, came to respect and embrace Linux; more recently, it has become the unsung hero of the AI revolution.

In the whirlwind of AI advancements, one foundational element often remains in the background, yet its impact is undeniable: Linux. Under the steadfast leadership of Jim Zemlin at The Linux Foundation — who spoke at the Intel event and triggered this Product of the Week showcase — this open-source operating system has quietly become the bedrock upon which the most cutting-edge AI technologies are built.

While the recent market tremors caused by DeepSeek’s emergence momentarily shook investor confidence, a more profound narrative is unfolding. This is a story of open-source collaboration, strategic foresight, and the democratization of AI. Linus Torvalds, the visionary behind Linux, continues to contribute his brilliance, albeit with the autonomy that fosters true innovation.

Linux Powers the Future of AI

The shift toward inference, as AI transitions from research labs to mainstream applications, underscores the practical, real-world relevance of Linux. Its flexibility and robustness make it an ideal platform for deploying AI models at scale. Sam Altman’s announcement of a forthcoming open-source model from OpenAI further solidifies this trend, highlighting the growing recognition that open collaboration fuels rapid progress.

DeepSeek’s impressive capabilities are a testament to the long-term strategic vision of embracing open-source technology. While some may perceive China’s rapid advancements as a competitive threat, it’s essential to recognize that its approach is largely rooted in internal competition and a deep understanding of open-source principles, many of which were learned from the United States. The intense competition within China’s tech sector, coupled with a focus on open source, has propelled them forward.

It’s a misconception to view open source as a barrier to competitive advantage. In today’s interconnected world, it’s a powerful vehicle for achieving it. Intel’s decisive victory over Sun Microsystems’ proprietary platforms was largely attributed to its embrace of open-source strategies. Even Apple, a company synonymous with proprietary ecosystems, relies heavily on open-source software.

The Engine of Innovation

The reality is that most of the code underpinning modern products and services is derived from open-source projects. With its vast community and continuous development, Linux stands at the forefront of this movement. It’s the invisible force driving innovation, enabling developers to build upon a solid foundation and accelerating the pace of technological advancement.

Under Jim Zemlin’s guidance, The Linux Foundation has cultivated an ecosystem that fosters collaboration, transparency, and shared progress. It’s a testament to the power of collective intelligence, where contributions from individuals and organizations around the globe coalesce into a robust and ever-evolving platform.

As AI continues to shape our world, Linux will remain an indispensable component, quietly powering the next generation of breakthroughs. Its open-source nature ensures accessibility, adaptability, and continuous improvement, making it the ideal foundation for a future where AI is seamlessly integrated into our lives.

The Linux story is one of shared success, a testament to the power of open collaboration, and a reminder that the most profound innovations often arise from collective effort, so it’s my Product of the Week.