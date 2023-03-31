Cybersecurity

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Leaky Pet App Dilemma Can Lead to Serious Cybersecurity Problems

pet tracking gps app on a smartphone

Is it worth exposing your personal data in return for the convenience of using pet apps on your smartphone?

Pet apps leaking your sensitive information has probably not been a mindful topic for you. But it may be now, thanks to two recent studies presented at the 2022 IEEE European Symposium on Security and Privacy Workshops conference.

Computer scientists at Newcastle University and Royal Holloway, University of London, on Feb. 28 exposed multiple security and privacy issues. Researchers at both universities evaluated popular Android apps for pets and other companion animals, as well as farm animals. They found 40 leaking user information.

Dubbed pet tech, pet industry developers use the technology to improve the health, well-being, and overall quality of pets’ lives. Apparently, they also use it as a source of data acquisition that puts users’ security at risk.

Pet tech is expanding and includes a wide range of products, including GPS trackers, automatic feeders, and pet cameras, according to a written statement from Newcastle University. Other examples of pet tech include wearable devices that monitor a pet’s activity levels, heart rate, and sleep patterns.

Some of these pet apps control smart feeding systems that dispense food on a set schedule or in response to the animal’s behavior. These apps and platforms also allow owners to track and manage their pets’ health records and connect with veterinary professionals.

The leaky apps problem is widespread, far beyond just pet apps, according to Ashish Patel, GM/EMEA at mobile security solutions firm Zimperium.

The issue is evident across all markets, countries, and applications. It involves sharing unencrypted information in clear text and sharing data on open cloud-based servers.

“It is a problem that is now coming to the forefront, but we see more organizations applying security from development, with scanning technologies in the development of the app to produce more secure apps, to ensuring the app is obfuscated, the keys are encrypted and also as important that it is running on a secure [non-breached] device with run-time protection, Patel told TechNewsWorld

What Researchers Discovered in Pet Apps

Researchers did not divulge the names of the pet apps they analyzed. Nor did they clarify which type of content leaked from specific apps.

However, they verified that the apps sent developers sensitive user information, including email addresses, location data, and pet details, without encryption or user consent.

Several of these apps put users at risk by exposing their login or location details.

Three applications had the users’ login details visible in plain text within non-secure HTTP traffic, which means that anyone can observe the internet traffic of someone using one of these apps and can find their login information, according to the Newcastle University statement.

In addition, two of the apps also showed user details, such as their location. That may enable someone to access their devices and risk a cyberattack.

Tracking software embedded in four apps posed another concern: trackers can gather user data related to how they use the app or the smartphone.

Analysis showed 21 apps track users before they consent, violating current data protection regulations.

Researchers’ Privacy and Security Warnings

Scott Harper, a Ph.D. student at Newcastle University’s School of Computing and the study’s lead author, noted that pet tech products, such as smart collars and GPS trackers, is a rapidly growing industry. It brings with it new security, privacy, and safety risks to pet owners.

“While owners might use these apps for peace of mind about the health of their dog or where their cat is, they may not be happy to find out about the risks the apps hold for their cybersecurity,” he offered in the university’s statement.

Harper urged users to ensure they set up unique passwords, check the settings, and consider how much data they are willing to share.

Report co-author Dr. Maryam Mehrnezhad, from the Department of Information Security at Royal Holloway, University of London, added that using modern technologies to improve several aspects of our lives often involves cheap technologies that come at the price of users’ privacy, security, and safety.

“Animal technologies can create complex risks and harms that are not easy to recognize and address. In this interdisciplinary project, we are working on solutions to mitigate such risks and allow the animal owners to use such technologies without risk or fear,” she said.

Second Study Shows User Complacency

The research team conducted a second study that surveyed 600 participants from the U.K., U.S., and Germany. They questioned the technologies used, incidents that occurred, and the methods used to protect their online security and privacy in general and specifically in pet apps. Researchers published survey findings in the journal Proceedings of the 12th International Conference on the Internet of Things. Their results revealed that the participants believe that a range of attacks may occur targeting their pet tech.

Despite this concern, respondents said they take few precautions to protect themselves and their pets from the possible risks and harms of these technologies. The university statement did not disclose numerical results.

“We would urge those developing these technologies to increase the security of these devices and applications to reduce the risk of their personal information or location being shared,” offered co-author Dr. Matt Leach, director of the Comparative Biology Centre, Newcastle University.

Cybersecurity Insider Reactions

Application developers, especially for apps not “security first” in their nature, often prioritize features and usability over security in a rush to differentiate in-market, according to Casey Ellis, founder and CTO at crowdsourced cybersecurity firm Bugcrowd. Speed is the natural enemy of security, so rapid go-to-market areas like mobile applications see these sorts of issues rather frequently.

“Ultimately, [vulnerabilities vary and] come down to the risk for the individual user. For example, for some people, a privacy violation might not seem that big a deal. For others, it might create an immediate personal safety issue,” Ellis told TechNewsWorld.

Regardless, app developers must ensure that security and privacy controls are behaving as expected by the user, which clearly is not a consistent theme here, he added.

App users should realize that if they are not paying for an app or service, they are the product. Your data and usage are how the company will make money, warned Zane Bond, head of product at cybersecurity software firm Keeper Security.

“Be aware of this and understand that most services are not free. You just do not realize the cost upfront. Even with many paid services, your data is still up for sale,” Bond told TechNewsWorld.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
smart ways to reduce your digital footprint and personally identifiable information
Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint
March 17, 2023
person holding wrapped gift box present
Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You
December 5, 2022
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
March 30, 2023
mental health therapy psychology session online
Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?
March 23, 2023
smart ways to reduce your digital footprint and personally identifiable information
Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint
March 17, 2023
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
a worried teenager looking at her smartphone
Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic
March 8, 2023
National Cybersecurity Strategy, March 2023
New White House Cyber Policy Met With Praise, Cautionary Concerns
March 6, 2023
cyberwarfare hacker
US Marshals Service Breached by Ransomware Attack
February 28, 2023
solutions
AI-Smart Flowy Automates Accessibility Fixes To Make Websites Usable for All
February 28, 2023
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023
CIO using laptop in office
Distributed Workforces and the Human Cloud, Tech’s Recession Busters
February 24, 2023
More in Cybersecurity
tax return IRS form 1040 and U.S. Treasury tax refund check
Consumers, Businesses: It’s Time To Self-Protect Against Tax Season Fraud
March 29, 2023
smartphone ID credentials
AU10TIX, Microsoft Team Up on Verifiable Credentials Solution
March 28, 2023
cybersecurity team
Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks
March 7, 2023
man using the internet on laptop at home
Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online
February 17, 2023
A team of information technology professionals
Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride
February 3, 2023
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
A team of information technology professionals
IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023
January 12, 2023
remote worker
Research Finds Many Workers Now Value Trust Over Money
January 10, 2023
cybersecurity and compliance team
The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent
January 3, 2023
cyberattackers
Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks
December 20, 2022

How does the country where a product is made or sold from affect your purchasing decisions?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Makes Office Smart

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Sonos Bets on Spatial Audio as a Key Brand Differentiator

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

US Marshals Service Breached by Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love

Health

Health

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks

Malware

Malware

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Intel Unison Is Still a Work in Progress

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
March 30, 2023
Customer Analytics Now a Pivotal Piece of the Retail Sales Puzzle
Customer Analytics Now a Pivotal Piece of the Retail Sales Puzzle
March 28, 2023
GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
March 23, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
March 27, 2023
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023

CRM Buyer

Preparing for an Uncertain Economic Future: Where to From Here?
Preparing for an Uncertain Economic Future: Where to From Here?
March 31, 2023
Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
March 20, 2023
CRM GPT
CRM GPT
March 14, 2023