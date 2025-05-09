Internet of Things

Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards

In the rapidly expanding world of smart homes, the spotlight has long shone on convenience, connectivity, and compatibility. But as major ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit compete for dominance, one initiative — Matter, backed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) — is quietly transforming the smart home not only through interoperability but also through an equally vital and underappreciated pillar: security.

For Infineon Technologies, Matter’s emphasis on built-in, standardized security isn’t just a feature — it’s central to the company’s long-term strategy. In a recent interview with Infineon’s Steve Hanna, a veteran in IoT security and a leading voice within the Matter initiative, he explained why this often “unsexy” aspect of smart home design may be its most important.

Infineon’s Global Strategy and Role in IoT

Infineon Technologies is a leading global semiconductor company headquartered in Germany, known for delivering secure, energy-efficient solutions across automotive, industrial, and consumer markets.

The company plays a pivotal role in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem by providing embedded security, power management, and connectivity technologies. Infineon’s broad portfolio supports smart home, smart factory, and edge computing applications, enabling reliable and scalable IoT deployments. Its long-term commitment to security and innovation has made it a trusted partner for manufacturers building the next generation of connected devices.

Infineon’s overarching corporate strategy is built around two global megatrends: decarbonization and digitalization. The smart home lives squarely at the intersection of these two forces.

“Everything is becoming smart,” Hanna said, “not just in the home, but in the workplace, factories, farms — everywhere.” That connectivity can help optimize energy use, reduce waste, and streamline operations. However, it also creates new entry points for cyberattacks, especially as devices become more connected and embedded in daily life.

From Infineon’s perspective, it was clear early on that the success of a smart home standard would depend not just on ease of use but on security from day one. So, when the then-Zigbee Alliance began developing a new open standard, Infineon committed to a seat at the table.

“When we saw Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, and others get involved, we knew this would be big,” Hanna said. “We saw it as the TCP/IP moment for the smart home.”

Matter Built Security Into the Standard From Day One

Unlike past attempts at unifying the smart home — many of which faltered due to proprietary lock-in or lack of coordination — Matter was built from the ground up on four core principles, one of which is security. That foundational design choice makes Matter fundamentally different.

Hanna explained that Matter’s security standards are mandatory, baked in, and non-optional — a significant departure from previous device ecosystems. “Just like your browser won’t access an unsecured site anymore, Matter devices won’t operate without encryption and authentication,” he said. In practical terms, Matter 1.0 includes 10 baseline security features, including secure onboarding, device attestation, encrypted communication, automatic software updates, and more. These aren’t value-adds or premium options — they’re standard requirements for certification.

Chart: Matter Raises the Bar for IoT security and privacy

Image courtesy of Infineon Technologies

And crucially, manufacturers can’t disable them.

Why Security Matters, Even If Consumers Don’t See It

Security may not sell smart speakers, but it protects what matters most: consumer trust. Hanna framed the issue in stark terms: “Any connected device becomes a potential attack surface. Lightbulbs, thermostats, locks — if they’re online, they must be secure.”

A common vulnerability? Firmware that doesn’t get updated. “Many consumers don’t update their devices,” Hanna noted, “and many manufacturers avoid automatic updates to reduce support costs.” That creates real risk, as attackers routinely target unpatched devices to build botnets or gain access to home networks.

Chart: Matter commissioning - user overview

Image courtesy of Infineon Technologies

Matter solves this with mandatory, secure, seamless, and standardized over-the-air (OTA) updates. The process is transparent to the end user but critical for long-term protection. Even better, the CSA recently introduced a rapid recertification process so manufacturers can deploy critical patches quickly, bypassing long delays that might otherwise expose homes.

Certification, Compliance, Build Consumer Confidence

To carry the Matter logo, a device must pass rigorous automated testing. Updates must be re-certified by an authorized testing lab or, for trained manufacturers, through an internal automated process that ensures compliance.

This framework gives consumers peace of mind but also relieves manufacturers of the burden of customizing devices for each ecosystem. “In the past, developers had to create four different versions of a device to work with Apple, Google, Amazon, and Samsung,” Hanna said. “Matter consolidates that into one universal standard.”

That consolidation doesn’t just simplify development — it also ensures a consistent security posture across all certified devices.

Infineon’s Role: Security at the Silicon Level

As a hardware company, Infineon brings deep expertise in embedded security to the Matter ecosystem. Its secure microcontrollers and cryptographic modules are explicitly designed to support Matter-compliant features, from onboarding to key storage and device attestation.

“We’ve been working on IoT security for over 30 years,” said Hanna. “We’re not just implementing standards — we’re helping to shape them.”

Infineon’s secure elements are now used in smart locks, lighting, appliances, and more, helping manufacturers implement Matter with minimal friction.

Importantly, Infineon products also support advanced features like device identity attestation, enabling ecosystems to detect and block counterfeit or cloned devices — an increasingly serious threat as smart home adoption grows.

AI and Revocation Advance Smart Home Security

Hanna emphasized that Matter isn’t static. The standard continuously evolves, with new capabilities rolling out each release — a recent example being device revocation. Suppose a cloned or compromised device is detected in the wild. If a cloned or compromised device is detected in the wild, Matter-compliant ecosystems can now block it — a critical protection against supply chain attacks and spoofed devices.

Looking ahead, AI adds both complexity and opportunity.

“The bad guys are already using AI to find vulnerabilities,” Hanna said. “So, the good guys need to use AI to detect and respond to them faster.” Additionally, as AI becomes embedded in more devices — think learning thermostats or voice-controlled assistants — ensuring the AI is secure becomes another layer of responsibility.

Conclusion: Security Is the Killer Feature You Don’t See

Matter’s built-in security may be its most disruptive and lasting contribution in a market dominated by hype over compatibility and convenience. It provides the invisible foundation on which trust, privacy, and longevity depend.

For companies like Infineon, that’s not just a compliance issue — it’s a competitive advantage.

“We believe Matter will do for the smart home what Bluetooth and Wi-Fi did for wireless,” Hanna said. “But it has to be secure from the beginning — and stay secure. That’s what Infineon is committed to delivering.”

So, while consumers may never ask if their smart bulb or doorbell has secure firmware updates or cryptographic identity, they’ll benefit from it whenever they turn on the lights, lock the door, or adjust the thermostat. Behind the scenes, Infineon — and the Matter initiative — will ensure those simple moments stay safe, reliable, and smart.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Las Vegas. Email Mark.

