Emerging Tech
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

metaverse virtual reality

In five years, 40% of large organizations worldwide will be using a combination of Web3, AR cloud, and digital twins in metaverse projects aimed at increasing revenue, research and advisory firm Gartner predicted Monday at its IT symposium in Orlando, Fla.

Gartner’s metaverse prediction was part of a top 10 list of strategic technology trends released at the event.

The firm sees a metaverse as a “collective virtual 3D shared space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality.” It is persistent and provides enhanced immersive experiences, it added.

A complete metaverse will be device independent and won’t be owned by a single vendor, Gartner continued, and will have a virtual economy enabled by digital currencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Gartner’s prediction raised eyebrows among some analysts. “It’s a bit aggressive,” observed Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“The primary headwind to the metaverse in business is the arrival of genuine metaverse apps that will have broad appeal with enterprise accounts,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Some of that does exist — and will continue to surface — in operational areas like inventory management, logistics, and other vertical areas, but until a metaverse app, or apps, that increases productivity arrives, I think 40% is a stretch,” Vena added.

Metaverse or Metaverses?

Ross Rubin, the principal analyst at Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City, also sees some challenges that could impede the spread of the metaverse into the enterprise.

“On a core level, we need improvements in device size and power efficiency and broader applications beyond those in manufacturing, engineering, and other industrial applications that we see today,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Beyond these AR-related improvements, however, there are open questions as to whether the metaverse will evolve as a single, broadly accessible platform, like the web, or whether companies will largely build out their own applications, as they do with cloud technology today,” he continued.

“However,” Rubin added, “we are starting to see some encouraging standards-setting here, such as the Metaverse Standards Forum.”

Meta, the owner of Facebook, could also be contributing to metaverse traction problems, maintained Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst with the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore.

“Facebook’s efforts are so bad they are putting a cloud over the entire segment and, ironically, they are the biggest investor in it,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Facebook is effectively putting a big sign over the segment implying it is fake,” he added, “even though Nvidia’s efforts are working far better and being well implemented by firms like BMW, showcasing the potential that Facebook appears to be destroying at the moment.”

Patience Needed

Impatience could also play a role in a company’s metaverse persistence, noted Quynh Mai, CEO of Qulture, a digital marketing agency in New York City.

“As brands enter the metaverse, they often get discouraged upon arrival, not realizing that it is still a nascent but evolving platform,” she told TechNewsWorld. “They don’t see a mass amount of users in metaverses like Decentraland or The Sandbox, and then retreat.”

“Perseverance is important as the technology driving Web3 is evolving quickly with developer activity increasing exponentially, so it’s important for brands to experiment now so they can scale their Web3 projects alongside its evolution,” she said.

“With the looming recession in the U.S. and the IMF’s economic warnings, many brands are retreating from Web3 and focusing on short-term issues,” she continued. “However, just like during Web 1.0 and Web 2.0, brands that do not innovate will lag behind.”

“Web3 adoption will be powered by Gen Z, which is 25% of the world’s population, so brands that do not stay the course will not prosper or connect with this cohort in 2027,” Mai added.

‘Superapps’

Gartner also predicted that by 2027, 50% of the world’s population will be daily active users of multiple “superapps.”

Superapps combine the features of an app, a platform, and an ecosystem in a single program. In addition to having its own set of functionalities, it provides a platform for add-ons by third parties.

“Although most examples of superapps are mobile apps, the concept can also be applied to desktop client applications, such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, with the key being that a superapp can consolidate and replace multiple apps for customer or employee use,” Gartner Vice President and Analyst Frances Karamouzis explained in a statement.

Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting Space

Teams Virtual Meeting Space (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Multi-function apps have always had appeal to users, Enderle noted.

“A single app that does a lot of things has always been attractive over multiple single-focused apps because folks don’t want the complexity and learning curves associated with a prolific number of apps,” he said. “So relative simplicity, perceived cost, and the utility of superapps make them attractive.”

Superapps have been in the news lately since Elon Musk said he wants to purchase Twitter as an accelerant for building one, Rubin explained.

“The model for this is WeChat, in China, which is used for tasks as diverse as reading news, making payments, and hailing cars,” he said. “WeChat was able to grow its functionality in part because there were no dominant OS vendors and little competition from outside of China keeping it in check.”

“There are higher barriers to replicating its success outside of China,” he continued. “Still, Apple, for example, already supports playing games and sending money through its Messages app, and Telegram supports add-on bot applications that could deliver a lot of functionality beyond messaging.”

Sustainable Technology

One strategic trend that traverses all the others is sustainability, Gartner noted. It cited one of its recent surveys where CEOs reported that environmental and social changes are now a top three priority for investors, after profit and revenue.

This means, it continued, that executives must invest more in innovative solutions that are designed to address [environmental, social, and governance] demands to meet sustainability goals.

“[I]n 2023, delivering technology will not be enough,” Gartner Vice President and Analyst David Groombridge said in a statement.

“These themes are impacted by environmental, social, and governance expectations and regulations, which translate into the shared responsibility to apply sustainable technologies,” he said in a statement.

“Every technology investment will need to be set off against its impact on the environment, keeping future generations in mind,” he added. “‘Sustainable by default’ as an objective requires sustainable technology.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping
September 2, 2022
Nvidia GTC 2022
Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC
March 28, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
biometric authenication of fingerprint on smartphone
Report Finds Biometric Data Threatened by Social Media
October 19, 2022
Tesla Model 3 Autopilot system autonomous vehicle
IIHS Study Finds Drivers Confused About Motor Vehicle Automation
October 12, 2022
medical imaging research scientist evaluating brain scans
Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
October 5, 2022
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report
October 4, 2022
military drone operator looking at computer screen
AI Gun Detection Firm ZeroEyes Awarded Air Force Drone Grant
September 28, 2022
information technology professional monitoring computer network
Zero Trust SIM Boosts BYOD Security
September 27, 2022
tv remote control
Researchers Find Consumer Satisfaction Remains High for PCs and TVs
September 21, 2022
artificial intelligence facial recognition
New AI-Powered Service Turns Portraits Into Talking Heads
September 20, 2022
search field
Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists
September 14, 2022
The Apple Watch Ultra Aerospace-grade titanium and the flat sapphire front crystal protect the up to 2000 nit display, which is 2x brighter than any Apple Watch to-date.
Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch
September 8, 2022
More in Emerging Tech
SolarPuff solar lantern
Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness
October 17, 2022
Schneider Electric North America President Aamir Paul delivering a keynote at Innovation Summit 2022
Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management
October 17, 2022
ChargePoint Home Flex electric vehicle charger
An EV Charger Installation Odyssey
October 13, 2022
Phononic sustainable cooling for last mile delivery logistics
Grocery Home Delivery May Ride on Cold Chain Technology
October 7, 2022
Amazon Astro, Household Robot
Amazon Astro Is Cute, Spunky, Not Quite Ready for Prime Time
October 6, 2022
reading an e-book on an e-reader
Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets
October 3, 2022
metaverse emersive internet
Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet
October 3, 2022
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem
September 19, 2022
Police officer on walkie-talkie radio at emergency response
High-Tech Trends in Law Enforcement and Emergency Response
September 13, 2022
hiker in a remote location making a phone call
The Future of Satellite Phone Communications
September 12, 2022

Which best describes your view of voice-altering technology that removes the accents of call center agents?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Poly Studio P5 Packs Professional Webcam Properties

Nest Cam’s Unique Battery and Solar Power Options

Researchers Find Consumer Satisfaction Remains High for PCs and TVs

Chips

Chips

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Computing

Computing

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Linux Mint 21 Release Brings Reviewer a Welcome Reunion

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Avoid Being the Next Victim of Account Takeover Fraud

Report Finds Biometric Data Threatened by Social Media

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Data Management

Data Management

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness

Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Intehill 15.6″ Portable Monitor Is Masterful at Work and Play

Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Hacking

Hacking

EvilProxy Phishing Service Threatens MFA Protection of Accounts

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

Hardware

Hardware

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Health

Health

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Astro Is Cute, Spunky, Not Quite Ready for Prime Time

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

How To

How To

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

The Fascinating ESG Difference Between Michael Dell and Elon Musk

Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting

IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products

Malware

Malware

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

Privacy

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Science

Science

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Servers

Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

Smartphones

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

An EV Charger Installation Odyssey

Grocery Home Delivery May Ride on Cold Chain Technology

High-Tech Trends in Law Enforcement and Emergency Response

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Killing Twitter, With Tesla as Collateral Damage

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

Tech Law

Tech Law

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Transportation

Transportation

IIHS Study Finds Drivers Confused About Motor Vehicle Automation

Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Avoid Being the Next Victim of Account Takeover Fraud
Avoid Being the Next Victim of Account Takeover Fraud
October 19, 2022
Brands Put Shoppable Video Ads in the Marketing Toolbox
Brands Put Shoppable Video Ads in the Marketing Toolbox
October 18, 2022
How To Capitalize on Holiday Offers To Drive E-Commerce Sales
How To Capitalize on Holiday Offers To Drive E-Commerce Sales
October 12, 2022

LinuxInsider

Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
October 7, 2022
Unix Basics It Pays To Know
Unix Basics It Pays To Know
October 4, 2022
New Cyber Bill Aims To Fix Open-Source Security in Government
New Cyber Bill Aims To Fix Open-Source Security in Government
September 30, 2022

CRM Buyer

Oracle Alloy Debut
Oracle Alloy Debut
October 19, 2022
Oracle CloudWorld Kicks Off
Oracle CloudWorld Kicks Off
October 18, 2022
Messaging Key To Meeting Changing CX Preferences
Messaging Key To Meeting Changing CX Preferences
October 17, 2022