Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?

Microsoft sign

Having Google I/O immediately followed by Microsoft Build, with both conferences focused on AI, provided an interesting contrast between the two companies’ approaches to AI. Microsoft is all about PCs for AI integration, while Google is all about smartphones.

As I sat in the Microsoft audience waiting for the keynote, there were no PCs in sight, but when the keynote started, most of us got out our PCs because smartphones are not useful for writing. We don’t need one or the other. We need both.

Interestingly, the two tech companies backing up the Microsoft announcement were not Intel or AMD but Qualcomm on the PC and Nvidia in the cloud. This once again showcased that if those two companies could put aside their animosity and cooperate more closely with each other, they likely could secure their AI futures. They are both exposed as AMD and Intel ramp up to compete and as companies like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, OpenAI, and Amazon ramp up their own internal hardware efforts.

Let’s talk about AI this week, and we’ll close with what I think is the best of the notebook computers coming to market that uses the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite.

PC or Smartphone?

If you watched Google I/O, you saw a compelling demonstration of how your smartphone could be the most convenient way to interact with AI. Your smartphone is always with you, its camera is easy to use, and it can more effectively learn about your personal life to create AIs that better match your unique needs.

Microsoft highlighted its AI in the PC, which learns from your work habits, digital communications, gaming activities, professional interests, skills, and capabilities. The PC remains your work interface, and the AI learns how you deal with long-form communication to improve its understanding of your processes, skills, and capabilities.

Google’s approach should improve your personal life, while Microsoft’s should enhance your professional life. However, you are not solely one or the other; you are both. Therefore, for the AI to truly know you and be most effective at working and playing with you, it needs to engage with you professionally and personally.

You will want an AI that is consistent across both platforms. So, both Google and Microsoft are exposed to a future competitor that can bridge both platforms or produce a new device that can be effective personally, like a smartphone, and professionally, like a PC.

In a weird way, right now, as I mentioned above about Qualcomm and Nvidia, the most beneficial approach for users is for Google and Microsoft to collaborate rather than compete, as their efforts complement each other.

Quality Over Performance

One of the things that concerns me more about Microsoft’s approach compared to Google’s is the lack of a focus on quality. If you have quality issues (and everyone has quality issues) and you increase speed without addressing those quality issues, you will make more mistakes. If those mistakes propagate into AI systems, their frequency and impact will increase dramatically.

The industry is approaching this backward by focusing on performance increases rather than quality issues. With people like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arguing that you do not need to learn how to code, the ability to find these mistakes is decreasing while the number of errors is increasing as we increase speed. There is a real possibility we will eventually have quality issues that accelerate faster than we can mitigate them. I am already seeing a significant reduction in quality as companies ramp up AI.

The reason I am focusing on Microsoft here is not because it has a lower focus on quality than Google but because Microsoft’s focus on development and creation makes the quality problem far more dangerous. Google’s demonstrations did not include coding. What its users created was more in line with entertainment, while Microsoft’s tools are used to build buildings, design vehicles, and create new AIs. Thus, the risks of this problem are greater in Microsoft’s work, so it has a higher quality requirement than Google’s based on the two companies’ presentations.

AI Benefits

Microsoft displayed a different and very compelling set of AI use cases. From helping the blind by using the AI’s ability to describe what it is seeing and providing direction and descriptions based on that sight to giving a person with paraplegia the ability to talk and move, it was a particularly compelling demonstration.

It could help teachers be more effective while freeing up their time to focus more on individual students, and it could even help a father learn how to play Minecraft with his young son. I found the focus on teachers particularly compelling because they are critical to assuring future generations. Then, there was the training aspect of the tool, and the gaming demonstration really caught my interest.

This last was particularly interesting because I often lose interest in a new video game because, during the initial learning phase, picking up the unique aspects of the game, for me, is more like work than fun. But I know I will enjoy the game more if I can get through that learning phase. In story-based games, there are times I just want to move forward in the story without spending a ton of time on a particular puzzle aspect of the game.

In addition, it is often more helpful to have a coach rather than an online guide to get you over the hump, and that is what Microsoft demonstrated: an AI coach that behaved and sounded like a human that could see what you are seeing and guide you toward a more successful, and for me, a more fun gaming experience. This would remove a lot of my trepidation when buying a new game, with the result being I am more likely to buy more games if they have this function.

Office 365 is heavily adopting Copilot, allowing you to create presentations from documents automatically. It might be far more effective to draft a document when creating a presentation than jumping into PowerPoint directly.

I have often wanted to learn Adobe’s tools so I could use them to create better pictures and movies, but the learning curve is steep. With AI, the learning curve is significantly reduced, making it much more likely that I could become immediately productive with the product.

With AI, onboarding to even the most challenging tool will become much easier, which could be huge for companies like Adobe that have powerful tools but have been limited in sales by customer fear of the related learning curve.

Wrapping Up: Our Approach to AI May Be Critically Wrong

I mentioned that we are overly focused on speed, not quality. I will add that this is where we have the greatest need for AI: decision support. This quality vs. speed issue is an example of that. For instance, earlier this year, the board of OpenAI fired their CEO. That ended badly. Their decision was well-founded but not well-thought-through. Instead of making OpenAI safer, their failure has arguably made the company less safe.

We often make decisions that, had we thought them through, we would have made differently or not made at all. We are all smarter in hindsight, but AI could help us avoid many of our critical mistakes.

In a way, this takes us back to quality. Rather than initially focusing AI on making us more productive, shouldn’t we focus it on helping us create a better, happier life? Could it help us avoid relationships, careers, and mistakes that haunt us through our lives and assure us that where we are and where we end up is where we will enjoy most and regret least?

I think AI should be focused on ensuring our best future, not just our most productive one, but that is not the path we are on right now.

Tech Product of the Week

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

At the Microsoft event, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft (with Surface), and Samsung all showcased notebooks powered by the new and impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is currently the only processor that has enough performance to run Microsoft Copilot fully.

Most of the offerings were generic because of the speed at which these products had to be developed. Microsoft’s focus on Apple resulted in the best Surface laptop so far. Acer had an interesting feature that lit up when Copilot was in use, but Samsung did what it did with the old Microsoft VR headphone effort and created the strongest premium experience with a very clean design, the use of premium technology and features throughout, and by far the most beautiful OLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is a Copilot+ PC powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor. (Image Credit: Samsung)

I struggled with what notebook I would want to carry: the Surface Notebook which has long been a favorite, the light feature on the Acer coupled with its exceptionally clean design, or the balls-to-the-wall effort that Samsung brought forward.

In the end, among remarkably similar offerings, the Samsung stood out as the one I would buy if I needed a new PC. As a result, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is my Product of the Week.

Samsung is one of only two Windows PC vendors that could blend smartphones and PCs to create the consistent AI experience we want on both platforms. The other is Lenovo. Watch these two vendors going forward because they could end up owning the future of AI-supported personal technology. Oh, and hats off to Qualcomm for its Snapdragon X Elite, which makes this possible.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
MediaTek offices in Taipei, Taiwan
Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?
May 15, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?
April 25, 2024
HP President of Personal Systems Alex Cho presenting at HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas
HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait
March 14, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks
February 27, 2024
More by Rob Enderle
view all
competition for tech industry dominance
Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?
May 20, 2024
AI robot on a production line
Human-Centered AI and How To Prevent Widespread Future Unemployment
May 13, 2024
automobile accident
New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives
May 6, 2024
businessman noncompete reading agreement
The Case Against Noncompete Agreements
April 29, 2024
smart home
Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work
April 22, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.
Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!
April 15, 2024
man using a laptop to shop online
Temu and Homary: Online Retailers That Are Generally a Good Value
April 8, 2024
NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali
How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse
April 1, 2024
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
Generative AI in business
Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?
March 18, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
policymakers discussing guidance for artificial intelligence
Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers
May 22, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers
May 14, 2024
AI-generated content
Copyleaks Study Finds Explosive Growth of AI Content on the Web
May 1, 2024
tech executives planning for generative AI
AI Forcing Many Companies To Rethink Their Data-Crunching Ways
April 30, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?
April 25, 2024
Generative AI in business
How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt
April 16, 2024
IT infrastructure setup, including servers, switches, routers, and structured cabling systems in a data center
Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion
April 10, 2024
skyscraper buildings
BrainBox Adds AI Virtual Advisor to Its Facilities Management Solutions Repertoire
March 27, 2024
artificial intelligence cloud platform
MicroStrategy Adds New AI-Powered Self-Service Business Analytics Feature
March 26, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024

Which factors are most important to you when buying tech products?
- select up to three -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

CoordinateHQ Takes the Noise Out of Project Management Systems

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Computing

Computing

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Addressing the Deepfake Risk to Biometric Security

Data Management

Data Management

Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Nation: The World’s Third-Largest Economy

Hardware

Hardware

Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Privacy

Privacy

Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech

Reviews

Reviews

Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Copyleaks Study Finds Explosive Growth of AI Content on the Web

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Case Against Noncompete Agreements

Transportation

Transportation

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

European E-Commerce Ripe for North American Retailer Expansion
European E-Commerce Ripe for North American Retailer Expansion
May 21, 2024
Retailers Ignoring Customer Privacy, Website Usability Put Business at Risk
Retailers Ignoring Customer Privacy, Website Usability Put Business at Risk
May 9, 2024
Morphing Demographics Require Imaginative PR Strategies
Morphing Demographics Require Imaginative PR Strategies
May 8, 2024

LinuxInsider

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
May 7, 2024
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide
April 30, 2024
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
April 19, 2024

CRM Buyer

The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
May 10, 2024
Turning Point
Turning Point
May 2, 2024
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
April 15, 2024