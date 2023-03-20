Applications

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Microsoft Makes Office Smart

Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft 365 Copilot (Image Credit: Microsoft/YouTube)

Microsoft did last Thursday what we expected it to do next year by putting generative AI called Copilot into Microsoft 365. This technology is potentially as big a game changer for office productivity as Microsoft Office initially was.

Let’s talk about the effect of Copilot this week. Then we’ll close with my Product of the Week, a new laptop from HP that resulted from unusually close collaboration with AMD and gives folks like me who don’t have an IT department a better support experience than most IT shops provide.

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Your Digital Secretary

When I started in the technology business, secretaries were commonplace. I even shared one for a while, and it was a fantastic experience. Sadly, I was at the tail end of such assistance. It was incredible to have an employee whose job it was to have my back and who would supplement and assure my work.

As products like Office advanced, companies concluded that secretaries were no longer necessary, and executives were given tools that supposedly automated the secretary’s role. They didn’t, though, because those tools weren’t smart.

The automated tools made us more productive but didn’t fix the shortcomings we had like human assistants could, such as writing a good letter, maintaining correspondence, and keeping our inability to manage our temper a secret (something social media blew up).

This initial use of generative AI in Copilot, while far smarter than Office without it, won’t initially overcome all of our shortcomings, but it will get smarter with time. I believe it will evolve to embrace the old secretary role fully. But initially, it will increase our productivity by turning our ideas and concepts into completed works.

This Digital Secretary Is Still Young and Naive

We need to keep in mind that this technology, already in its 4th generation, is still very young and immature. We can’t depend on it like we would an experienced human assistant, which means it is more about productive quantity than quality. We’ll need to both learn this tool and be aware of its weakness.

While it’s far more intelligent than Office was, it isn’t as smart as a good human assistant. It can’t pick up on context, it won’t always understand the impact of tone, and it won’t be able to protect you from a mistake.

The tool isn’t yet a peer, though I expect it will evolve to become one. In a way, it is like a young child that looks to their parents as if they are gods and doesn’t question anything those parents say. It doesn’t understand nuance or perceive that those parents aren’t perfect.

This tool will not only do what you tell it to do, even if that isn’t in your best interest, but it will also take the data it is fed, fact or fiction, and treat it like truth. As a result, you will need to supply oversight and recognize that it can do things at a speed that could be dangerous.

The Twitter Warning

One of the things that makes Twitter dangerous is that you can see something and react to it without thinking through the implications of your reaction. You see a funny post and repost it without realizing that the post is sexist or racist, and your career is suddenly done.

You get angry and post your feelings about something your CEO has done, you misread a post or just poorly word a response to a post and, again, your career is over. The speed at which you can present on Twitter makes it one of the biggest dangers to your future.

Copilot is initially a speed tool. If you are upset, it will draft an email that could end your career, so you must use Twitter-like restraint to keep from sending it. One of the advantages of writing something yourself is that it gives you time to think through what you are doing and maybe rethink it.

I’m not suggesting the tool is bad, but like any tool that initially focuses more on speed than quality, the risk of acting without thinking increases significantly. Fortunately, for those of us who haven’t lost our jobs due to a poorly thought-through Tweet (my fix was to stay off Twitter mostly), we know how to pause and think before acting.

Still, as awesome as it is (and it is awesome!), we need to realize this new technology is in danger of acting first, causing us to regret that action later.

Bringing Back Microsoft’s Office Assistant Clippy

After reading that heading, I can practically hear a bunch of folks throwing things at me and screaming, “NO!” While the concept of Clippy was good, the technology and execution were admittedly horrid. But as Copilot evolves, it will gain the ability to help you perform certain tasks better because it will learn how best to accomplish them. In other words, even initially, Copilot is massively more helpful than Clippy could be.

Where I’m particularly interested in seeing this tool work is with PowerPoint. Most of us, including me, suck at PowerPoint, which is ironic since my initial success as an executive was creating great presentation slides. But as time went by, I got lazy and started creating word-heavy slides that didn’t properly use the visual aspects of that tool.

Copilot for PowerPoint takes that text approach and builds visually compelling slides from it, so I can still be lazy and get far more visually captivating presentations. It fixes the bad practice that many of us have developed over the years and creates a forcing function where we can iterate the content until the slides tell the story we want told.

To me, this version of Copilot provides the greatest benefit with the least potential risk. Given my degrading presentation history, this could be life-changing. This video shows Copilot in action.

Iteration

This brings up another point which is that this tool allows you to iterate more quickly. I write as I think, but that means I’m often too wordy, and my flow isn’t ideal.

With Copilot, you can iterate a document quickly, then create multiple drafts, improving each one as you go. In fact, I’d recommend that approach to improve the quality of the result. I expect the people who will benefit most from Copilot will be those who learn how best to use this tool and iterate to improve the quality of the result.

While that will lower output somewhat, it will improve quality so that the result is much better than it would have otherwise been instead of just being produced more quickly.

Wrapping Up: Who Is Most at Risk?

With any automation advancement, there are people at substantial risk and people who will most benefit from the technology. Those focused on speed over quality will likely be hurt by this tool at first until more quality assurance is built into it. The others, who focus on quality over quantity, will see this as a godsend.

An analogy would be a bad vs. a good driver in a more powerful car. A bad driver is more likely to die, while a good driver will get to their destination more quickly and arrive safely. This class of tools will enhance both good and bad behavior. People who are disciplined and methodical will love this tool. Others … not so much.

Like any new technology, looking past the hype to see a new tool’s true benefits and risks will lead to a much better outcome. While Copilot is impressive already, its initial focus is more quantitative than qualitative, which means you will need to focus more on quality and learning how best to use this tool before going hog wild with it.

Tech Product of the Week

HP Dragonfly Pro

The Dragonfly line is HP’s premier laptop line, designed to supply the best experience and highest security of any of HP’s offerings.

The latest, the HP Dragonfly Pro, is unique in that it was jointly designed with AMD to create a nice balance of light weight, long battery life, and performance. In addition, this product provides the kind of IT support that enterprises get but for small businesses and independents like me. In terms of design, it is a blend of some of the best Windows and Apple design elements.

HP Dragonfly Pro has the oversized touchpad and clean lines of an Apple product and the more robust finish, touchscreen, ports, and IT tools, e.g., facial recognition and fingerprint reader, of a Windows product — all wrapped with HP’s market-leading security.

The service offering that comes with the Dragonfly Pro is also unique. Dedicated buttons on the right side of the keyboard allow quick access to the notebook’s features and functions and enable you to launch user-selected apps with one button — and also contact support. Its support button reminds me of a feature in newer cars where you hit a button and immediately are connected to support to get help.

HP Dragonfly Pro in Sparkling Black

Dragonfly Pro in Sparkling Black (Image Credit: HP)

Something else new to this laptop is a high-performance charger, but it has mixed results. Unlike HP’s older chargers, it has the AC plug attached to it, and, like most chargers of this type, it doesn’t work well in planes and tends to fall out or get hit by legs depending on where those plugs sit.

The easy fix is a short extension cord that allows you to slide the charger under the seat and take the charger’s weight off the plug. Definitely use a three-prong extension cord because, in older planes, that AC outlet is so worn that any two-prong plug will fall out regardless of weight. But the Dragonfly Pro has nearly 10 hours of battery life, so you may not need to use the charger on the plane if you charge the laptop before leaving.

I got a chance to try the support experience, and it was very good, with decent engagement and aggressive follow-up, which is unusual for laptop support. You can pay extra for a package that will even supply a replacement laptop should you break yours.

Retail price starts at $1,399 for 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. For around $150 more, you can double both the memory and storage (that’s a deal, but most of us don’t need that extra capacity).

Oh, one other thing. The speakers in the Dragonfly Pro are amazing. I was watching a Netflix show on it in my hotel room, and the sound filled the room with incredible output from a laptop which I could argue is best-in-class. As a result, the HP Dragonfly Pro is my Product of the Week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.
Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
solutions
AI-Smart Flowy Automates Accessibility Fixes To Make Websites Usable for All
February 28, 2023
ChatGPT by OpenAI displayed on a smartphone
‘Father of Internet’ Warns Sinking Money Into Cool AI May Be Uncool
February 15, 2023
digital identity
OpenAI Exec Admits AI Needs Regulation
February 7, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Lenovo ThinkStation P7
Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love
March 13, 2023
How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education
March 6, 2023
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2023, with information along the route with place details provided by Google in the interior of the new E-Class
Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI
February 27, 2023
Generative AI Is Immature: Why Abusing It Is Likely To End Badly
February 20, 2023
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)
Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser
February 13, 2023
A person reading Fake News on a laptop computer
Otherweb Can Help Avoid Fake News Embarrassment
February 6, 2023
rain forest jungle waterfall
How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere
January 30, 2023
Generative AI
Generative AI and the Ensuing Computer Human Whisperer
January 23, 2023
robot
The Hottest Robots at CES Had Nvidia Brains
January 16, 2023
Setting up CES 2023 arch logo
Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition
January 9, 2023
More in Applications
Microsoft Phone Link App
Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users
March 2, 2023
Intel Unison
Intel Unison Is Still a Work in Progress
February 23, 2023
student studying on a notebook computer
EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve
January 26, 2023
Microsoft Teams Premium
Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium
December 21, 2022
Parallels for Mac
Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?
December 13, 2022
artificial intelligence facial recognition
New AI-Powered Service Turns Portraits Into Talking Heads
September 20, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’
April 21, 2022
Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain
March 4, 2022
SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue
December 7, 2021

Privacy and cookie consent notices that require a response to access a website are:
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Hollywood, Look Out

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

New White House Cyber Policy Met With Praise, Cautionary Concerns

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

US Marshals Service Breached by Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

Intel Unison Is Still a Work in Progress

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Excess Exuberance, Not ‘Bossism’ Behind Rash of Tech Layoffs

Malware

Malware

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Not All Linux Systems Are Created Equal, but They’re All Equally Linux

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
March 16, 2023
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
March 10, 2023
Sustainability Is More Than a Buzzword for E-Commerce Survival
Sustainability Is More Than a Buzzword for E-Commerce Survival
February 21, 2023

LinuxInsider

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023
Not All Linux Systems Are Created Equal, but They're All Equally Linux
Not All Linux Systems Are Created Equal, but They're All Equally Linux
February 21, 2023

CRM Buyer

Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
March 20, 2023
CRM GPT
CRM GPT
March 14, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023