Search Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser

Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)

Microsoft may have ushered in a paradigm shift Tuesday with the release of new versions of its search engine, Bing, and web browser, Edge — both now powered by artificial intelligence.

The new offerings, available in preview at Bing.com, combine browsing and chat into a unified experience that improves both tasks. When searching, for example, more relevant results are displayed, and for information like sports scores, stock prices, and weather forecasts, results may appear without leaving a search page.

For more complex queries — such as “what can I substitute for eggs when baking a cake” — Bing can synthesize an answer from many online sources and present a summary response.

Searchers can also chat with Bing to further refine a search and use it to help create content, such as travel itineraries or a quiz for trivia night.

The Edge browser, in addition to getting a facelift, also has AI functions for chatting and creating content. You can ask it to summarize lengthy reports, reducing them to key takeaways, or create a LinkedIn post from a few prompts.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all — search,” Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said in a statement.

Paradigm Shift

When you integrate AI with search, you can get the best of both worlds, observed Bob O’Donnell, founder and chief analyst at Technalysis Research, a technology market research and consulting firm in Foster City, Calif.

“You can have the timeliness of a search index and the intelligence of a natural language-based chat and summary tool,” O’Donnell told TechNewsWorld.

This video demonstrates the new Bing chat experience:

“What they’re doing is finally making computers smart,” he explained. “It enables them to deliver what’s meant, not what’s necessarily said. “

“It’s going to take people some time to get used to it, but it is dramatically better,” he said. “Its time-saving and efficiency is off the charts.”

“I think we’re in the middle of a paradigm shift,” he added.

Ross Rubin, the principal analyst with Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City, pointed out that bringing AI to Bing is just the tip of a larger Microsoft strategy.

“It’s not just about Bing, which is low-hanging fruit for integration,” Rubin told TechNewsWorld. “They’re looking to integrate AI into a lot of their products — Office, Teams, Azure.”

“It may help Bing in its long-standing competition with Google, but it’s really about much more than that,” he said. “They would not have made this level of investment if it were just about making Bing more effective.”

Google’s Bard

Microsoft’s action comes on the heels of an announcement Monday by Google that it was bringing to a group of “trusted testers” an AI conversational service called Bard. Bard is based on Google’s natural language technology, LaMDA. Microsoft is using OpenAI technology in its offering.

Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a company blog. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

He explained that Bard will be initially released with a lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users and allowing for more feedback.

We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information, he added.

Pichai wrote that when people think of Google, they often think of quick factual answers, like “how many keys does a piano have?” But increasingly, people are turning to Google for deeper insights and understanding — like, “is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?”

AI can be helpful in these moments, synthesizing insights for questions where there’s no one right answer, he continued. Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in search that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner.

Pichai added that these new AI features will begin rolling out on Google Search soon.

Leg Up on Leader

The question is, will “soon” be too late?

“All of a sudden, the Microsoft search product is going to be substantially better than the Google offering,” observed Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst with the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore.

“We’ll see how many people start switching,” Enderle told TechNewsWorld. “The switching costs between Bing and Google are non-existent. With switching costs so low, the question will be how many people switch to Bing and how bad a hit will Google take?”

“It’s going to take Google time to catch up,” he said. “Meanwhile, people will be establishing habit patterns with Bing, and if people become happy with Bing, why go back to Google?”

“This appears to be a well-executed, deep strategy to take the fight to Google, and Google, for whatever reason, was not adequately prepared,” he added.

Incorporating AI into search gives Microsoft a leg up on Google, maintained Ed Anderson, research vice president and analyst at Gartner, a research and advisory company based in Stamford, Conn.

“Microsoft beat Google to the punch in terms of bringing AI-assisted search to Bing and Edge,” Anderson told TechNewsWorld. “How close Google is doing that with its search engine and browser remains to be seen.”

Rewriting Search Rules

O’Donnell believes the new Bing may make some headway against Google for search eyeballs. “It’s the kind of thing that once you’ve tried doing searches with this new type of engine, it’s going to be hard to go back to the old one. It’s that much better,” he said.

“Microsoft is trying to rewrite the rules of the game,” Rubin added. “What’s at risk is not only Google’s search leadership, but its revenue model. Displacing search with an engine that can provide answers without redirecting you somewhere will require the whole search revenue model to be rethought.”

However, Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a news, commentary, and analysis website, pointed out that not only has Google a wealth of experience in AI, but it has extensive resources that it has created for search over the years.

“What Microsoft revealed is impressive, but it needs to be much better than what Google shows up with in order for them to capture more usage,” Sterling told TechNewsWorld. “It can’t just be slightly better. It has to be much better.”

“There’s an opportunity here because of concerns about privacy and the quality of search results and ads on the user interface,” he added. “There’s an opening, but Microsoft needs to exploit those variables. It remains to be seen if they can do that.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Generative AI
Generative AI and the Ensuing Computer Human Whisperer
January 23, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
digital identity
OpenAI Exec Admits AI Needs Regulation
February 7, 2023
Quantum Computer
China Delivers Its First Practical Quantum Computer System to a Customer
February 1, 2023
Google home page on a laptop computer
Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years
January 31, 2023
Aptera Launch Edition
Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV
January 25, 2023
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
The Mac mini is now available with Apple M2 and M2 Pro chips
Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon
January 18, 2023
gavel in courtroom
Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper
January 17, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
remote worker
Research Finds Many Workers Now Value Trust Over Money
January 10, 2023
Tesla Model Y and Tesla Charger
Tesla Models Still Dominate Market Despite Musk’s Twitter Turmoil
January 4, 2023
More in Search Tech
A person reading Fake News on a laptop computer
Otherweb Can Help Avoid Fake News Embarrassment
February 6, 2023
search field
Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists
September 14, 2022
Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol
October 20, 2021
online shopper paying with a credit card
Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers’ Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon
July 28, 2021
Google Quietly Activates New Web Performance Metrics
July 15, 2021
man using the internet on laptop at home
How Fixable Is the Unsafe Internet?
April 15, 2021
How to Build an SEO Strategy for 2021
February 12, 2021
Aussies Play Bing Card in Dispute With Google
February 2, 2021
teamwork
Algolia Acquires MorphL to Advance Marketing Prowess
January 26, 2021
DuckDuckGo search engine and web browser
Search Milestone Gives DuckDuckGo Something to Quack About
January 19, 2021

News fact-checking services are:
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Nvidia’s Eye Contact Effect Changes the Game for Video Content Creators

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition

Hacking

Hacking

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Hardware

Hardware

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023

Malware

Malware

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Why Tech Jobs Are Vaporizing

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
February 6, 2023
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
January 17, 2023

LinuxInsider

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
February 1, 2023
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
January 30, 2023
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023

CRM Buyer

DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
February 8, 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
January 31, 2023
Salesforce's Suitors
Salesforce's Suitors
January 30, 2023