Applications

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYSIS

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Microsoft Phone Link App
Image Credit: Microsoft

Last week, I wrote about my longing for Windows users to have the same robust experience that macOS users have for accessing iMessage on their Mac devices. Intel’s Unison app, now available on select Intel Evo-certified laptops from HP, Lenovo, and Acer — and presumably more Windows laptops in the future — is a modest step in the right direction.

With that in mind, I had managed expectations for Microsoft’s updated Phone Link app, now available in preview build 22623.1325 of Windows 11. Unfortunately, Microsoft’s attempt to comprehend robust iPhone text messaging support in Windows is equally lackluster.

Microsoft formally provides access to iMessage on Windows using its Phone Link program. For Windows Insiders, a preview of the upgraded app is now possible. With the upgrade, the updated Phone Link app enables iPhone users to make and receive calls, send and receive messages using iMessage, and view their phone alerts inside Windows 11. The program also allows iPhone users to connect their handsets to a Windows laptop or PC.

What Is Phone Link?

Unlike the Intel Unison app, which users must download from the Windows App store on both their PC and iPhone, Phone Link is embedded in this new preview build of Windows 11. The app connects Windows machines to iPhones via Bluetooth, sending instructions and messages to the iMessage app.

Microsoft Phone Link App Messages

Phone Link (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Sadly, Phone Link has the same limitations that plague the Intel Unison app. You can communicate with contacts who also own iPhones directly from your PC. However, you won’t be able to participate in group messages or send photographs in communications. PC users will see their iMessage discussions in a condensed form.

Limitations, Limitations, More Limitations

Only messages sent or received via Phone Link are shown in discussions, so you won’t be able to see the entire history of communications with another party. This Microsoft app cannot distinguish between a text message received via iMessage and a regular SMS message; Phone Link uses neither blue nor green bubbles, which is a significant text messaging experience concession versus using an iPhone with a macOS device.

Because Phone Link can only display photographs on your phone, the app lags far behind what’s possible when using a macOS device. The image limit is a paltry 2,000 of your recent pictures; neither video files nor albums are supported. Moreover, you cannot transfer files and images from your computer to the phone, and there is no way to transfer files from a phone to a computer. These limitations are almost laughable compared to using a macOS device with an iPhone.

On the Brighter Side

Microsoft has never enabled calls or messaging for iPhone users until now, and iPhone integration for Windows is still not comparable to what is offered for Android. In addition to being native, Phone Link is part of Windows 11, unlike previous PC link apps from Intel, Dell, and other companies, which provide a basic level of iPhone integration.

It seems that with Phone Link, Microsoft endeavors to provide the same positive Android phone experience that Windows users now have for iPhone users. In that regard, Microsoft’s heart seems to be in the right place, though its execution with Phone Link comes up short.

While Phone Link has no photo connectivity, I should point out that Microsoft’s Windows 11 Photos app already has iCloud Photos integration. Eventually, this capability could show up in Phone Link as well. In addition to this new Phone Link capability, other significant new features in the Windows 11 preview update include AI-powered Bing on the taskbar, a screen recording tool, and enhanced touch optimizations.

Microsoft started testing with a “limited number” of testers this week. If interested, you can try the new Phone Link functionality for iOS via the Dev, Beta, and Release Preview channels for Windows Insiders. The Windows team at Microsoft has indicated it will broaden the availability of the preview to additional Insiders over time and based on feedback the company gathers with this first set of Insiders.

Same Old Ecosystem Story

I’ve repeatedly mentioned this in previous analyses, but the lack of robust integration between the iPhone and Windows is a significant problem for the industry.

Solutions like Microsoft Phone Link, Intel Unison, and those from Dell and others are all workarounds that feel gimmicky and patchwork-like, especially for users who have played in Apple’s ecosystem for a limited time.

While I give Intel and Microsoft credit for trying to solve the problem, both companies’ hands are tied until Apple fully supports the iPhone in Windows.

With the overall PC market returning to its pre-pandemic flat (or even contracting) levels, coupled with perhaps recessionary conditions this year that will lengthen PC purchase cycles, this lack of genuine iPhone integration into the Windows ecosystem is a considerable headwind for both consumers and businesses.

Windows 11 High Points

Putting the iPhone integration topic aside, there’s a lot to like in Windows 11, which has morphed into a compelling alternative to macOS.

Compared to Windows 10 and earlier versions, Windows 11 offers faster startup times, better resource management, and improved laptop battery life. In the user interface area, Windows 11 has a redesigned UI with new animations and visual effects. It also introduces a new Start Menu design that places app icons in the center of the screen, which promises usability benefits.

Windows 11 also sports new productivity enhancements with a new feature called Snap Layouts, which allows users to position multiple apps side-by-side with predefined layouts.

A new virtual desktop feature in the latest Windows 11 enables users to create multiple desktops for different tasks and several new security features, such as a built-in ransomware protection tool, hardware-based isolation for sensitive processes, and improved security for remote work scenarios.

Finally, Windows 11 is designed to be backward-compatible (a historic Windows strength) with most Windows 10 applications and hardware.

While Windows’ iPhone integration deficiency doesn’t ultimately dilute the value proposition of Windows 11, iPhone integration is a missed opportunity for Microsoft that may never get resolved.

Cross-platform interoperability is a crucial element of the Apple ecosystem, and it’s hard to imagine any scenario where Apple offers those “keys to the kingdom” to Intel or Microsoft since there’s no business upside for Apple.

The losers, of course, are the millions of Windows users who own iPhones and have to sub-optimize their overall productivity.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Silicon Valley. Email Mark.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Parallels for Mac
Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?
December 13, 2022
Connectivity Standards Alliance - Matter
Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?
November 8, 2022
More by Mark N. Vena
view all
Intel Unison
Intel Unison Is Still a Work in Progress
February 23, 2023
Windows 365
Windows 365 and the Coming Abyss in the PC Market
February 16, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event Feb. 1, 2022 in San Francisco
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Hollywood, Look Out
February 3, 2023
Nvidia Broadcast App
Nvidia’s Eye Contact Effect Changes the Game for Video Content Creators
January 27, 2023
Energy efficient smart home
CES 2023 and the Smart Energy Letdown
January 20, 2023
Parallels for Mac
Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?
December 13, 2022
Calix CEO and President Michael Weening presents at ConneXions 22
Calix Expands Managed Service Capability to SMB, MDU Markets
November 30, 2022
MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai discusses the company’s future opportunities at its Nov. 10 Summit Event
MediaTek Ups Its Mobile Game With the Dimensity 9200 SoC
November 18, 2022
AMD RDNA 3 launch event, November 3, 2022 in Las Vegas
3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement
November 14, 2022
Connectivity Standards Alliance - Matter
Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?
November 8, 2022
More in Applications
student studying on a notebook computer
EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve
January 26, 2023
Microsoft Teams Premium
Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium
December 21, 2022
artificial intelligence facial recognition
New AI-Powered Service Turns Portraits Into Talking Heads
September 20, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’
April 21, 2022
Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain
March 4, 2022
SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue
December 7, 2021
OSS News: Enterprise Linux, Microsoft Replacements, Fuzzy Linux Solutions
November 17, 2021
software engineers
‘Shadow Code’ Creates Risk for 99% of Websites
September 21, 2021
Linux software review
Latest POP_OS! Release Brings COSMIC Overtones
September 7, 2021

How do you rate Elon Musk's performance as CEO of Twitter thus far?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Hollywood, Look Out

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Generative AI Is Immature: Why Abusing It Is Likely To End Badly

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition

Hacking

Hacking

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Hardware

Hardware

Windows 365 and the Coming Abyss in the PC Market

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Excess Exuberance, Not ‘Bossism’ Behind Rash of Tech Layoffs

Malware

Malware

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Not All Linux Systems Are Created Equal, but They’re All Equally Linux

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Why Tech Jobs Are Vaporizing

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Sustainability Is More Than a Buzzword for E-Commerce Survival
Sustainability Is More Than a Buzzword for E-Commerce Survival
February 21, 2023
How Brands Can Gear Up for a Possible Recession in 2023
How Brands Can Gear Up for a Possible Recession in 2023
February 16, 2023
Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
February 6, 2023

LinuxInsider

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023
Not All Linux Systems Are Created Equal, but They're All Equally Linux
Not All Linux Systems Are Created Equal, but They're All Equally Linux
February 21, 2023
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
February 1, 2023

CRM Buyer

How Oracle Stays a Step Ahead of Activist Investors
How Oracle Stays a Step Ahead of Activist Investors
February 10, 2023
DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
February 8, 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
January 31, 2023