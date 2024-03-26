Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

MicroStrategy Adds New AI-Powered Self-Service Business Analytics Feature

artificial intelligence cloud platform

In what could be a peek at the future of AI integration in enterprises, MicroStrategy on Tuesday announced a new addition to its platform that simplifies access to business analytical data within organizations.

MicroStrategy Auto is a customizable AI bot that the company said offers a faster, simpler way to deliver business intelligence to anyone in an organization. Auto is the latest enhancement to MicroStrategy AI, released in October 2023, a solution for rapidly building AI applications on trusted data.

Auto can be deployed as a standalone app or embedded into third-party applications, the company noted, and offers complete customization. Its appearance, language style, and level of detail can all be tailored to a user’s specifications.

Because generative AI powers Auto, users can interact with the bot using natural language.

“We use GPT4 for the backend — for figuring out what the user is asking for and how to answer the question,” explained MicroStrategy Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer Saurabh Abhyankar.

“The difference between MicroStrategy and a general purpose large language model is that in addition to the cognitive skill the LLM has, we add an analytic data structure,” he told TechNewsWorld. “So if you ask how many hats do I have at store X, the LLM figures out what the user is asking, and the MicroStrategy layer executes the query, brings the data back, and applies security and rules for calculating inventory.”

“You need both things in an enterprise analytics scenario because a chatbot like ChatGPT doesn’t have the context, business knowledge, security, and governance required to answer a question like that,” he added.

Unlocking User Value

Empowered by AI, Auto can remove barriers to fast, effective decision-making by making applications smarter and putting enterprise analytics in the hands of users no matter what skill level or application they’re using, the company maintained.

There’s no need to use a complex dashboard to get insights, and users can ask for information in ordinary language, making it effortless to incorporate business intelligence into business decision-making, it added.

“We think using MicroStrategy AI will unlock huge value by providing a variety of users with deeper insights that previously required more clicks and more granularity to understand. It’s powerful for user self-service,” Nena Pidskalny, director of supply chain strategy and planning for Federated Co-operatives Limited, said in a statement.

“Giving more employees access to business intelligence data can benefit a company by fostering informed decision-making across departments, enabling agility in responding to market changes, and promoting a culture of data-driven decision-making,” added Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“However, easier access to business intelligence data may lead to potential harms such as data breaches, misuse of sensitive information, and compromising competitive advantage if not properly managed and secured,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Customized generative AI bots have some advantages over general-purpose bots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, noted Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst at the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore. “Generally, they are more focused and able to do one or a few things well and potentially better,” he told TechNewsWorld. “They’re also able to run locally because they use smaller libraries.”

Enderle added that customized enterprise bots can also be safer than general-purpose bots. “They generally are derivatives of large LLMs,” he explained, “but because they are reduced and more focused, in theory, they are less likely to do things you don’t want done.”

Tackling Concerns About AI

Custom generative AI bots can also address businesses’ concerns about data sharing with large chatbots. “There’s always anxiety if you’re offering up your or your customers’ proprietary information to a tool that’s going to iterate on that data and may re-present it in some way down the road,” said Will Duffield, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank.

“Consumer-centric bots are allowing the firms behind them to use your conversations to make the bots better,” he told TechNewsWorld. “That wouldn’t be the case with a lot of these business tools because how the information can be used will be contractually specified.”

“Enterprises don’t want to send all their data to a general-purpose LLM,” Abhyankar added. “They don’t want to train the LLM with their data because of the risk of that data leaking.”

With MicroStrategy, he explained, data is stored in the customer’s environment. Only bits of metadata get sent to our LLM and the LLM isn’t trained with that data. “We can do that because MicroStrategy runs the calculations, and because the LLM doesn’t need to do that, it doesn’t need all the data,” he explained.

For that same reason, the LLM can be prevented from hallucinating. “LLMs, by their nature, are probabilistic,” Abhyankar said. “You can ask it questions, but you can get different answers for the same question. That’s not ideal for a business scenario.”

By running calculations in the MicroStrategy layer and doing them based on the business logic that the customer has encoded in our platform we can avoid probabilistic problems, he maintained.

“So challenges of data sharing and hallucinations are largely removed because of the way we use the LLM only for cognitive skills, and we use the customer’s data in the MicroStrategy layer in a trusted fashion,” he added.

Pumping Up Productivity

Making business intelligence more accessible to enterprise personnel can have productivity benefits. “It should allow decision makers to make better and more timely decisions, resulting in greater operational success,” Enderle said.

Data analysts, in particular, should see productivity gains from the self-service aspect of MicroStrategy Auto. “It makes data analysts more productive because they can do more in the same amount of time,” Abhyankar said.” It’s a productivity boost for them.”

“When the end-user can serve themselves, it affords the analyst key benefits,” he continued, “They get freed up to focus on higher value things because they are dealing from fewer questions and requests from end-users.”

Sharad Varshney, CEO of OvalEdge, a data governance consultancy and end-to-end data catalog solutions provider in Alpharetta, Ga., noted that generative AI technologies are profoundly impacting data analytics across the board. “They remove the complexity of data discovery, enabling teams like marketing or HR that aren’t traditionally analytics-focused to use company data assets easily,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“However,” he said, “the data received must be accurately governed. While a generative AI tool can quickly find and contextualize data, it doesn’t account for data quality, lineage, or access.”

“Once data is discovered, policies must be in place that ensure the user requesting the data has the relevant access permissions to extract it,” he continued. “Then, it needs to undergo various quality measurements for duplication, inconsistency, and other factors before being classified and cataloged. Only then will it be suitable for analysis.”

“Thankfully,” he added, “tools are available that can automate these governance processes and others that make data analysis and visualization very straightforward.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture
March 20, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024
social networks
Musk’s YouTube-Like TV Venture Faces Strong Challenges From Incumbents
March 12, 2024
cybersecurity team in systems control room
Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers
March 6, 2024
home security system
Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study
March 5, 2024
The 2025 model Honda CR-V e:FCEV Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America
February 28, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks
February 27, 2024
Gartner Predicts 25% Dip in Search Volumes by 2026
February 21, 2024
A man looking for romance using a dating app on his smartphone
Mozilla Recommends ‘Swiping Left’ on AI Romance Apps
February 14, 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a selfie with a customer wearing a Vision Pro
Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases
February 13, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
AI in business
Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?
March 18, 2024
HP President of Personal Systems Alex Cho presenting at HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas
HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait
March 14, 2024
strategic planning session
The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum
March 11, 2024
A Cameraman shooting, filming process in a studio film set
OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It
February 26, 2024
Apple Vision Pro unboxed, product review
Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later
February 20, 2024
Deepfake AI face swap
Are Deepfakes Overblown?
February 19, 2024
information technology professional usinging artifical intelligence to monitor a computer network
AI in 2024 Ushers in New Cybersecurity Dynamics
January 26, 2024
job candidate interview with human resources recruiter
AI Skills Can Outweigh Experience in Many Hiring Managers’ Eyes: Survey
January 17, 2024
computer programmers
AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024
January 16, 2024

How confident are you in the reliability of AI-powered search results?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Computing

Computing

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Hardware

Hardware

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study

How To

How To

How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Nvidia vs. Apple: The Difference Between Strategic and Tactical Leadership

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mozilla Recommends ‘Swiping Left’ on AI Romance Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

The Risks and Rewards of AI Adoption in Retail
The Risks and Rewards of AI Adoption in Retail
March 18, 2024
E-Commerce Returns' Billion-Dollar Burden on Business and the Planet
E-Commerce Returns' Billion-Dollar Burden on Business and the Planet
March 13, 2024
Loxx Boxx Prevents Porch Piracy With Secure, Smart Storage
Loxx Boxx Prevents Porch Piracy With Secure, Smart Storage
March 12, 2024

LinuxInsider

What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
March 19, 2024
How To Check if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
How To Check if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 4, 2024

CRM Buyer

Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024
Oracle’s 50 New Gen AI Apps
Oracle’s 50 New Gen AI Apps
March 14, 2024
Mastering AI-Powered CRM Puts Onus on Vendors To Get It Right
Mastering AI-Powered CRM Puts Onus on Vendors To Get It Right
February 29, 2024