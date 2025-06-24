Cybersecurity

EXPERT ADVICE

Modernizing Identity Security Beyond MFA

Digital KYC verification with hand interacting on holographic interface

For the past 20 years, multi-factor authentication (MFA) has been regarded as the gold standard for replacing passwords to achieve strong authentication. While one-time passcodes (OTPs), hardware tokens, and push notifications have enhanced protection against identity-based attacks, MFA no longer offers ironclad security.

Phishing, social engineering, and man-in-the-middle attacks continue to bypass MFA. Meanwhile, users face an increasingly frustrating authentication experience. Clearly, MFA is past its prime. Several factors have contributed to the downfall of MFA.

First, many MFA implementations, such as SMS OTPs and email codes, are vulnerable to interception. Attackers exploit SIM-swapping techniques or adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) attacks to steal authentication credentials. Even push notifications have become targets through MFA fatigue attacks, where users unknowingly approve fraudulent login attempts.

Second, hardware-based authentication methods like YubiKeys offer strong protection against phishing but present usability challenges. Users often misplace their devices, distribution requires logistical coordination, and IT support demands increase when employees work remotely or across multiple devices. Although federated identity solutions ease access through single sign-on (SSO), they still depend on central authorities, creating potential points of failure and raising privacy concerns when third parties manage authentication.

Finally, a significant flaw in legacy identity systems is the frequent need for reauthentication. Employees accessing various enterprise applications often have to re-enter their credentials, switch between authentication apps, and manage multiple security tokens. These interruptions disrupt workflows and heighten frustration, ultimately leading users to seek workarounds that introduce new risks and vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, the use of artificial intelligence by fraudsters to commit impersonation fraud has raised new concerns about outdated manual hiring and onboarding practices. Are the individuals being interviewed, taking assessments, and who show up on the job, actually the same person, and do they truly represent who they claim to be? Traditional identity systems were not designed to address these emerging questions, rendering them ill-equipped for today’s threat landscape.

Key Principles of Next-Gen Authentication

The next phase of identity security must focus on phishing-resistant authentication, seamless access, and decentralized identity management. The key principle guiding this transformation is a principle of phishing resistance by design. The adoption of FIDO2 and WebAuthn standards enables passwordless authentication using cryptographic key pairs. Because the private key never leaves the user’s device, attackers cannot intercept it. These methods eliminate the weakest link — human error — by ensuring that authentication remains secure even if users unknowingly interact with malicious links or phishing campaigns.

While traditional identity models rely on central repositories that store sensitive user credentials, user-managed alternatives such as identity wallets provide a more secure approach. Wallets also allow individuals to control their own credentials.

By leveraging blockchain-based verified credentials — digitally signed, tamper-evident credentials issued by a trusted entity — wallets enable users to securely authenticate to multiple resources without exposing their personal data to third parties. These credentials can include identity proofs, such as government-issued IDs, employment verification, or certifications, which enable strong authentication. Using them for authentication reduces the risk of identity theft while improving privacy.

Modern authentication must allow users to register once and reuse their credentials seamlessly across services. This concept reduces redundant onboarding processes and minimizes the need for multiple authentication methods. Enterprises can implement reusable digital identities that function across different platforms without requiring constant re-registration.

Enabling reusable identities in this way also helps address emerging compliance and trust issues related to AI-enabled impersonation. Traditional metrics such as recruiter efficiency, quality of hire, time to hire, and cost per hire remain pressing concerns, made more complicated by fraudsters and even nation-state-sponsored threat actors using synthetic and stolen identities.

Lastly, authentication should be adaptive and continuous rather than relying on static login events. By integrating behavioral analytics, device telemetry, and AI-driven risk assessments, organizations can dynamically adjust security measures in response to real-time threat analysis. A user accessing an internal system from a known device at a familiar location may not need additional authentication, while an access attempt from a suspicious location would trigger step-up verification.

Biometric authentication with liveness detection significantly enhances security by ensuring that only a real, present user can complete the authentication process, thus preventing spoofing attacks that utilize deepfake photos, videos, or masks. Unlike traditional biometric systems, liveness detection actively verifies indicators such as motion, texture, or response to confirm the user’s physical presence, making it far more difficult for attackers to bypass.

Implementing Future-Proof Identity

Modernizing identity comes with challenges. Many organizations struggle to integrate new authentication methods into their legacy systems, overcome user resistance to change, and strike a balance between security and ease of use. This transition demands careful planning, stakeholder buy-in, and investment in technologies that support decentralized and adaptive authentication.

A phased approach — beginning with high-risk use cases — can facilitate adoption while minimizing disruption. Clear communication, user education, and seamless integration with existing workflows are essential for ensuring a smooth transition.

Organizations seeking to transition from outdated authentication models to a modern, user-friendly identity framework should consider these best practices:

  • Eliminate phishable authentication factors by replacing SMS OTPs and push-based MFA with passwordless methods such as device-bound credentials, passkeys, and biometric authentication.
  • Adopt reusable digital identities to reduce redundant onboarding and authentication friction. This approach will allow users to verify their identity once and use it seamlessly across multiple services.
  • Integrate continuous authentication using AI-driven behavioral analytics, device trust assessments, and risk-based authentication to adjust security requirements in real-time dynamically.
  • Ensure compliance with security standards by aligning authentication strategies with NIST’s phishing-resistant MFA guidelines, the FIDO Alliance’s protocols, and Zero Trust principles.
  • Incorporate biometric authentication with liveness detection to strengthen identity verification and prevent presentation attacks, ensuring only real users can gain access.

Moving beyond MFA is not just an upgrade but a fundamental rethinking of identity security. Organizations must design systems that enhance security without compromising usability, where authentication is frictionless, adaptive, and resistant to manipulation.

The challenge lies in execution, which involves migrating from legacy constraints, investing in the right frameworks, and supporting users throughout the transition. Modernizing identity ultimately provides a competitive edge by fostering trust, streamlining workflows, and ensuring compliance with privacy and security mandates.

Mike Engle

Mike Engle is co-founder and CSO at 1Kosmos. He was formerly head of information security at Lehman Brothers, and co-founder of Bastille Networks. Mike is a recognized expert in information security, business development, and product design/development.

