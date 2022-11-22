IT Leadership
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Cloud Computing

Running a business without some cloud support is a rarity these days. Still, when formulating a cloud strategy, companies seem to make some common mistakes. Here are several of them.

Making Your Cloud Strategy an IT-Only Strategy

Gartner, at its IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference this week, noted that a successful cloud strategy needs support from IT outsiders.

“Business and IT leaders should avoid the mistake of devising an IT-centric strategy and then trying to ‘sell it’ to the rest of the business,” Gartner Vice President Analyst Marco Meinardi said in a statement. “Business and IT should be equal partners in the definition of the cloud strategy.”

“Technology for technology’s sake is generally not a good idea,” added Gartner Vice President Analyst David Smith.

“Whenever you do something, you want a clear line of sight back to why you’re doing it, what’s the business reason,” Smith told TechNewsWorld.

“People look at it and say, ‘It’s technology. Let the technologists deal with it,'” he continued. “What happens then is that people focus on the adoption phase — which is about how you do things and when — which is different from the strategy part, which focuses on what you’re doing and why.”

Shirking an Exit Strategy

Organizations frequently don’t have an exit strategy from a cloud provider because they don’t envision leaving the cloud. In addition, formulating such a strategy can be difficult. “People don’t like the answers they’re going to get, so they avoid it,” observed Smith.

During the early days of the cloud, vendor lock-in was a significant fear, but that’s less the case today, noted Tracy Woo, an analyst with Forrester, a national market research company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.

“Some companies will choose to be locked in with a specific vendor to get to market sooner or take advantage of specific pricing or services,” Woo told TechNewsWorld.

Nevertheless, she added, “Organizations should always be thinking about a plan B regardless of whether that is cloud or some other alternative.”

“That being said,” she continued, “it’s rare to hear about companies that actually do exit from a specific cloud provider completely.”

Confusing a Cloud Strategy Plan With a Cloud Implementation Plan

Organizations should always create cloud strategy plans before implementation or adoption. The strategic plan is made during a decision phase in which business and IT leaders decide the role cloud computing will play in the organization. A cloud implementation plan comes next, putting the cloud strategy into effect.

“If you call something a strategy, and it’s really an adoption plan, you end up with hundreds of pages of detail that are not of interest to the business people, so you scare them off,” Smith explained.

“A good cloud strategy should be a short and consumable document, consisting of 10 to 20 pages or slides,” added Meinardi.

Some areas typically overlooked in a cloud strategy plan identified by Woo include key goals, intended revenue targets, new revenue streams, and new business or traction that the organization wants to create using the cloud.

“Too often, companies get into a rush adopting cloud and only think about the implementation aspect without thinking about the higher target or larger strategy at hand,” she said.

Equating a Cloud Strategy To Migrating Everything to the Cloud

Meinardi explained that many business and IT leaders will balk at formulating a cloud strategy because it means they’ll be forced to use cloud computing for everything. “Organizations should keep an open mind and partner with a non-cloud technology expert, such as an enterprise architect, who can bring a broad viewpoint in the definition of your cloud strategy,” he advised.

On the other hand, some organizations believe moving to the cloud is a simple task.

“One of the biggest challenges that companies have is that they think they can take what they’re running on-prem and just move it to the cloud,” noted Jack E. Gold, founder and principal analyst at J.Gold Associates, an IT advisory company Northborough, Mass.

“To get the best benefit from a cloud implementation, you need to rethink your applications, solutions, architecture, and strategy,” Gold told TechNewsWorld.

“They also don’t do a great job deciding which apps should remain on-prem and which should go to a cloud environment,” he added.

“There are lots of apps that will never move to the cloud,” he continued. “They’ve been running for 10 years. They’re going to be running for another 10 years. Why bother?”

Outsourcing Development of Your Cloud Strategy

As attractive as passing the buck for creating a cloud strategy to someone else may be to some business and IT leaders, Gartner doesn’t recommend it. It is too important to outsource, it said.

“It makes sense to outsource during the adoption phase where you might need outside expertise,” Smith noted. “What happens, though, is it’s very easy to put yourself in a position where you’re allowing your vendors to define your strategy.”

“If you want to go out and get help from someone who knows what they’re doing, that’s fine, but you need to oversee what they’re doing,” Gold added. “You don’t want to just throw a check over the wall. You need to be involved in understanding your strategy, even if someone else is helping you put it together.”

Woo agreed. “I wouldn’t say it’s a bad idea to outsource strategy unless all of the strategy is being outsourced with absolutely no direction from the company itself,” she said. “That’s actually a big portion of what major Global System Integrators do when they help with designing and implementing a cloud strategy.”

Equating a Cloud Strategy With ‘Cloud First’

Gartner explained that a “cloud first” approach means that when someone wants to build or place a new asset, the public cloud is the default place for them to do that.

“But cloud-first doesn’t mean cloud only,” Meinardi maintained. “If business and IT leaders adopt a cloud-first principle, their strategy should work out the exceptions to the default choice that will make applications elsewhere other than in the cloud.”

Woo noted that some assets best placed outside the cloud are data with heavy residency requirements (data can’t leave a specific region or country), data that needs to be physically close to where it’s processed for latency or performance reasons, and data where egress is too costly, such as in big data applications and AI.

Believing It’s Too Late To Devise a Cloud Strategy

Gartner contends it’s never too late to devise a cloud strategy. “If organizations drive cloud adoption without a strategy, this will ultimately cause resistance from individuals who are not aligned on the strategy’s key drivers and principles,” Meinardi said. “As a result, this resistance will slow down cloud adoption and potentially jeopardize the entire cloud project.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
medical imaging research scientist evaluating brain scans
Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
October 5, 2022
6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization
May 13, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
couple holiday shopping online
Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind
November 16, 2022
Facebook Ads mobile app
Watchdog Finds Flourishing Black Market on Facebook for Fraudulent Ad Accounts
November 15, 2022
Mozilla, stylized as moz://a sign on Silicon Valley office of the not-for-profit Mozilla Foundation
Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech
November 9, 2022
student lockers in a school hallway
Schools Must Leverage Tech To Boost Response Time to Violence: Report
November 8, 2022
systems control room computer operators
New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft
November 2, 2022
business executive stressed out in glass elevator
CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023
November 1, 2022
boy playing a video game holding controller
Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players
October 26, 2022
Gen Z using smartphone
Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users
October 25, 2022
metaverse virtual reality
Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027
October 20, 2022
biometric authenication of fingerprint on smartphone
Report Finds Biometric Data Threatened by Social Media
October 19, 2022
More in IT Leadership
Schneider Electric North America President Aamir Paul delivering a keynote at Innovation Summit 2022
Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management
October 17, 2022
green business, ESG, environmental, social, and governance
The Fascinating ESG Difference Between Michael Dell and Elon Musk
October 17, 2022
press conference
Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting
August 31, 2022
IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products
August 16, 2022
Countries ranked in the 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index
Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place
August 2, 2022
information security professionals
Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern
July 26, 2022
cybersecurity professional
Cybersecurity Pros Preach Constant ID Challenging, Attack Readiness To Defeat Threats
July 19, 2022
DevOps
Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation
July 14, 2022
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
May 13, 2022

Compared to last year, my holiday shopping budget this season is...
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar

Chips

Chips

Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops

Computing

Computing

MediaTek Ups Its Mobile Game With the Dimensity 9200 SoC

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft

Data Management

Data Management

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement

Hacking

Hacking

Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users

Hardware

Hardware

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Health

Health

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Home Tech

Home Tech

Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet

Privacy

Privacy

CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023

Reviews

Reviews

Poly Studio P5 Packs Professional Webcam Properties

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

Tech Law

Tech Law

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

Transportation

Transportation

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retail Needs Tech Integration Strategies To Satisfy Consumer Expectations
Retail Needs Tech Integration Strategies To Satisfy Consumer Expectations
November 15, 2022
Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
November 10, 2022
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
November 4, 2022

LinuxInsider

A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
October 27, 2022
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
October 7, 2022

CRM Buyer

Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
November 16, 2022
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
November 14, 2022
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
October 31, 2022