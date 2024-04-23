Privacy

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps

woman using a dating app on a smartphone viewing a young man's profile

Nearly two dozen dating apps were flagged by Mozilla’s Privacy Not Included researchers Tuesday as failing to meet privacy and security standards, sharing customer data with third parties, and excluding the right of a user to wipe their data from the app.

According to Mozilla, financial pressures are forcing the owners of the apps to change leadership, experiment with new features and subscription models, integrate AI, diversify income streams, gamify apps to make them more addictive, and siphon off more data from their users, while too often slacking on security.

Eighty percent of dating apps share or sell their customers’ data and won’t guarantee all users the right to delete their data, the researchers noted.

Dating apps tagged with Privacy Not Included cautions included Badoo, Black People Meet, BLK, Bumble, Christian Mingle, Coffee Meets Bagel, Elite Singles, Facebook Dating, Grindr, Her, Hinge, Jdate, Lovoo, Match, Muzz, OkCupid, OurTime, Plenty of Fish, Scruff, TanTan, Tinder and Zoosk.

Dating Apps Rejected by Gen Z

“The problem is the dating apps say they need to collect this personal information to help you find an ideal match, but they use that information far beyond the scope of what would help you find a partner,” said Privacy Not Included researcher and writer Zoë MacDonald.

“They share and sell that information to advertisers,” she told TechNewsWorld. “And half of them don’t meet our minimum security standards. That means the data is at risk of a breach, leak, or hack, putting it up for grabs for just about anybody.”

The Mozilla researchers maintain that dating apps are in a financial bind due to a drop in popularity. With millennials married off, Gen Z — younger, poorer, more tech-savvy, and less prone to casual sex — has become disenchanted with the apps, which has hurt the apps’ makers’ bottom line. According to the New York Times, the two biggest players in the domain — Match Group and Bumble — have lost US$40 billion in market value since 2021.

“As the first generation of digital natives, you might expect Gen Z to embrace dating apps, but the social anxiety this generation has been experiencing seems to hinder dating apps,” said Brian Prince, founder and CEO of Top AI Tools, an AI tool, resource, and educational platform in Boca Raton, Fla.

Prince cited a report from the dating app Hinge that found Gen Z is eschewing dating apps and even dating in general because of fear of rejection. “Putting themselves ‘out there’ online can be scary for a generation that has a hard time getting comfortable with being uncomfortable, so to speak,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“In general, it’s getting harder to find potential partners on dating apps, with catfishing and harassment running rampant,” he added. “Plus, apps tend to hide some of the best features behind a paywall, making it harder to make suitable connections.”

Gen Z Overwhelmed by Privacy Concerns

The pandemic might have also impacted Gen Z attitudes toward dating apps, suggested Ashley Johnson, senior policy manager at the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a research and public policy organization in Washington, D.C.

“They were young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing, so they may be seeking out more in-person connections now to make up for those years,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“It’s also much easier than it used to be to connect with other people via online services other than dating apps, such as social media, so Gen Z may have less of a need for online services specifically meant for dating if they’re using more general-purpose services for all sorts of interactions, including romantic ones,” she said.

Alicia diVittorio, a data privacy expert and advocate at DataGrail, a data privacy company in San Francisco, added that research by her company shows that while Gen Z lives a large portion of their lives online, they are more sensitive to privacy concerns.

“Younger generations are more aware and feel more overwhelmed about their online privacy,” she told TechNewsWorld. “Nearly 50% of Gen Z feels overwhelmed by privacy, compared to only a third of boomers.”

“And,” she continued, “with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, younger generations are absolutely more fearful about how their data can be used.”

Collecting Too Much Geo Data

The Mozilla researchers also found that the majority of the apps studied collect users’ geolocation by default unless they opt-out. Other apps like Hinge, Tinder, OKCupid, Match, Plenty of Fish, BLK, and BlackPeopleMeet adamantly insist on accessing users’ precise geolocation data and can still collect this data whether someone is using the app or not, they added.

“A lot of these apps want access to your location 24/7 whether or not the app needs that access to function,” Mozilla’s MacDonald said. “That’s a liability because that’s really sensitive information, and any time that’s transmitted over the internet, that’s going to put that information at risk.”

Shared or stolen geolocation data could be particularly harmful to women in the wake of Roe v. Wade, maintained DataGrail’s diVittorio.

“Part of the reason California settled with Sephora back in 2022 was because they were sharing the geolocation of women, and there were some concerns that information could make its way into the hands of people watching for women seeking abortions,” she explained.

“In the Sephora case, which the company settled for $1.2 million, the state alleged that Sephora had violated the California Consumer Privacy Act by selling the personal information of customers without properly disclosing the practice or obtaining explicit consent.”

Necessary Feature or Safety Risk?

Frankly, this information can be found through countless other applications, so the threat posed here is specific to how the data is abused, asserted Ira Winkler, CISO of CYE, a cybersecurity optimization company in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“Some dating apps allow users to know exactly where other users are in their immediate vicinity,” he told TechNewsWorld. “This allows malicious parties to find a user with basic information, and then quickly search other sites to gather much more information than possible and manipulate and abuse the other users.”

“There are horror stories about users having their geolocation data misused,” acknowledged the ITIF’s Johnson. “However, geolocation data is important for dating apps. If users want to find others geographically close to them — if they are not interested in long-distance relationships and want to meet someone nearby — a dating app would need their geolocation data to match them with the right people.”

“But,” she added, “there should be safeguards in place to protect that data from unauthorized use.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
A man looking for romance using a dating app on his smartphone
Mozilla Recommends ‘Swiping Left’ on AI Romance Apps
February 14, 2024
a worried teenager looking at her smartphone
Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic
March 8, 2023
Mozilla, stylized as moz://a sign on Silicon Valley office of the not-for-profit Mozilla Foundation
Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech
November 9, 2022
Looking for Love Online? Advice To Protect Your Wallet
February 10, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
weak password credentials on a sign in screen
Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature
April 24, 2024
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React
April 17, 2024
IT infrastructure setup, including servers, switches, routers, and structured cabling systems in a data center
Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion
April 10, 2024
passkey, passwordless security
Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech
April 9, 2024
K9 for warriors service dog
New Wireless Tech Helps Service Dogs Combat Veterans’ PTSD
April 3, 2024
hacked computer hardware
Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs
April 2, 2024
skyscraper buildings
BrainBox Adds AI Virtual Advisor to Its Facilities Management Solutions Repertoire
March 27, 2024
artificial intelligence cloud platform
MicroStrategy Adds New AI-Powered Self-Service Business Analytics Feature
March 26, 2024
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture
March 20, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024
More in Privacy
Deepfake AI face swap
Are Deepfakes Overblown?
February 19, 2024
A man looking for romance using a dating app on his smartphone
Mozilla Recommends ‘Swiping Left’ on AI Romance Apps
February 14, 2024
smartphone user checking branded caller ID
AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing
January 31, 2024
smart device home hacker
Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked
January 16, 2024
technology cyber forecast 2024
Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy
January 2, 2024
scanning a QR code on a smartphone
Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes
December 5, 2023
law enforcement officers investigating internet crime
Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators
November 8, 2023
emergency response law enforcement police 911 call center
Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement
October 10, 2023
A teenage boy upset looking at his smartphone.
New Report Finds Sharp Rise in Sextortion of Teen Boys
September 19, 2023
passwordless computing
The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future
September 5, 2023

Your opinion on the TikTok controversy: ban, regulate, or maintain status quo?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Business Buyer’s Guide for a Better PC Purchase

Computing

Computing

Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Elegoo’s Vision Is Shaping the Future of 3D Printing

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Nation: The World’s Third-Largest Economy

Hardware

Hardware

GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Temu and Homary: Online Retailers That Are Generally a Good Value

How To

How To

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

ConvertKit Newsletter Platform for Creators: From Passion to Profit
ConvertKit Newsletter Platform for Creators: From Passion to Profit
April 23, 2024
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
April 10, 2024
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
April 2, 2024

LinuxInsider

How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
April 19, 2024
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
April 12, 2024
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024

CRM Buyer

Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
April 15, 2024
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
April 4, 2024
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024