Cybersecurity
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

A “Zero Day” vulnerability in a Windows tool that hackers have been exploiting through poisoned Word documents was discovered over the weekend.

An independent cybersecurity research team known as nao_sec announced in a series of tweets that they’d found the vulnerability in a malicious Word document uploaded to Virus Total, a website for analyzing suspicious software, from an IP address in Belarus.

Another researcher, Kevin Beaumont, who dubbed the vulnerability “Folina,” explained that the pernicious document uses the remote template feature in Word to retrieve an HTML file from a remote web server. The file then uses Microsoft’s ms-msdt MSProtocol URI scheme to load more code on a targeted system, as well as execute some Powershell commands.

Making matters worse, the malicious document doesn’t have to be opened to execute its payload. It will run if the document is displayed in the preview tab of Windows Explorer.

Microsoft lists 41 different product versions affected by Folina, from Windows 7 to Windows 11, and from Server 2008 to Server 2022. Known and proven as affected are Office, Office 2016, Office 2021 and Office 2022, regardless of the version of Windows they are running on.

Log4Shell Comparison

“Folina appears to be trivially exploitable and very powerful, given its ability to bypass Windows Defender,” Casey Ellis, CTO and founder of Bugcrowd, which operates a crowdsourced bug bounty platform, told TechNewsWorld.

Folina’s virulence, however, was downplayed by Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist at KnowBe4, a security awareness training provider in Clearwater, Fla. “The worst type of Zero Day is one that launches against a user’s unprotected listening service or executes immediately when downloaded or clicked on,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“This isn’t that,” he continued. “Microsoft will have a patch created in a few days or less and if users haven’t disabled the default auto-patching in Microsoft Office — or if they use Office 365 — the patch will be automatically applied quickly. This exploit is something to be concerned about, but it’s not going to take over the world.”

Dirk Schrader, global vice president of New Net Technologies, now part of Netwrix, a provider of IT security and compliance software, in Naples, Fla. compared Folina to the Log4Shell vulnerability discovered in December 2021 and which continues to plague thousands of businesses today.

Log4Shell was about an uncontrolled way of executing a function in a function combined with the ability to call for external resources, he explained. “This Zero Day, initially named Folina, works in a similar way,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Windows built-in security tools are likely not to catch this activity and standard hardening benchmarks don’t cover it,” he said. “Built-in defensive mechanism like Defender or common restrictions for the use of macros will not block this attack, as well.”

“The exploit seems to be out in the wild for about a month now, with various modifications as to what should be executed on the targeted system,” he added.

Microsoft Workaround

Microsoft officially recognized the vulnerability on Monday (CVE-2022-30190), as well as issuing workarounds to mitigate the flaw.

“A remote code execution vulnerability exists when [Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool] is called using the URL protocol from a calling application such as Word,” it explained in a company blog.

“An attacker who successfully exploits this vulnerability can run arbitrary code with the privileges of the calling application,” it continued. “The attacker can then install programs, view, change, or delete data, or create new accounts in the context allowed by the user’s rights.”

As a workaround, Microsoft recommended disabling the URL protocol in the MSDT tool. That will prevent troubleshooters from being launched as links; however, troubleshooters can still be accessed using the Get Help application and in system settings.

The workaround shouldn’t be too much of an inconvenience to users, noted Chris Clements, vice president of solutions architecture at Cerberus Sentinel, a cybersecurity consulting and penetration testing company, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“The support tool still functions as normal,” he told TechNewsWorld. “The only difference is that URLs that use the protocol-specific link won’t automatically open in the support tool like they would by default.”

“Think of it as how clicking an http:// link automatically opens your default browser,” he continued. “The msdt:/ links are just pre-associated by default with the support tool. The mitigation removes that auto-open-with association.”

Longer Support Tix Times

Ray Steen, CSO with MainSpring, an IT managed services provider in Frederick, Md. agreed that the workaround would have a minimal impact on users. “MSDT is not a general troubleshooter or support tool,” he told TechNewsWorld. “It is only used to share logs with Microsoft technicians during support sessions.”

“Technicians can obtain the same information by other means, including the System Diagnostics Report tool,” he said.

In addition, he noted, “Disabling the URL protocol only prevents MSDT from being launched through a link. Users and remote technicians will still be able to open it manually.”

There may be one potential drawback for organizations shutting off the URL protocol, however, noted Carmit Yadin, CEO and founder of DeviceTotal, a risk management company in Tel Aviv, Israel. “Organizations will see an increase in support desk ticket times because the MSDT traditionally helps diagnose performance issues, not just security incidents,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Vulnerability Will Be Weaponized

Harish Akali, CTO of ColorTokens, a provider of autonomous zero trust cybersecurity solutions, in San Jose, Calif. maintained that Folina underlines the importance of zero trust architecture and solutions based on that principle.

“Such an approach would only allow legitimate and approved network communication and processes on a computer,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Zero trust software would also block lateral movement, a key tactic the hackers use to access valuable data once they access a compromised IT asset.”

Schrader noted that in the coming weeks, attackers will likely check for ways to weaponize the vulnerability. “This Zero Day in a spear-phishing campaign could be combined with recently discovered attack vectors and with privilege escalation techniques to elevate from the current user’s context,” he said.

“Keeping in mind the possibility of this combined tactic, IT pros should make sure that systems are closely monitored to detect breach activity,” he advised.

“On top of that,” he continued, “the similarities with Log4shell, which made headlines in December 2021, are striking. Same as it, this vulnerability is about using an application’s ability to remotely call for a resource using the URI scheme, and not having safeguards in place.”

“We can expect APT groups and cyber crooks to specifically look for more of these as they seem to offer an easy way in,” he added.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot
May 16, 2022
Deadly Log4j Hole Expands Victim Vulnerability
December 28, 2021
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
NSA’s Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros
May 18, 2022
livestreaming sports
Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers
May 17, 2022
Free-Speech, Uncensored Browser Launched for Conservatives
May 11, 2022
silicon semiconductor chips
Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages
April 27, 2022
European Union law
New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms
April 26, 2022
Plagiarism Hunter Gets $6M To Flag Copycats
April 20, 2022
PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites
April 19, 2022
Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022
April 13, 2022
warehouse worker using forklift
PC Shipments Decline, Revenues Rise During Q1 2022
April 12, 2022
Crypto Firms Offered Insurance To Cover Cloud Crashes
April 6, 2022
More in Cybersecurity
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot
May 16, 2022
Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters
April 25, 2022
Atlas VPN
Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security
March 29, 2022
US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault
March 23, 2022
Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams
March 22, 2022
NCAA Final Four basketball
Beware the Ides of March Madness
March 11, 2022
Russian hacker group
BreachQuest Dissects, Publishes Pro-Russia Ransomware Group’s Internal Chat Logs
March 10, 2022
power grid
Cloudflare, CloudStrike, Ping Identity Offer Free Services To Protect US Critical Infrastructure
March 8, 2022
CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine
March 1, 2022

If drone delivery becomes available in my area, I will be more likely to shop with retailers offering that service: Agree or Disagree?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 'Jammy Jellyfish'

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption

Chips

 Chips

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Why Pat Gelsinger May Need To Take Intel Private

Computing

 Computing

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Data Breaches Affected Nearly 6 Billion Accounts in 2021

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Two-Year Cyber Assault Puts US on Ailing Alert Again

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Data Management

 Data Management

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

Many Consumers Fail To Protect Privacy After Receiving Data Breach Notice

Developers

 Developers

Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

War in Ukraine Takes Toll on European Software Development Market

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw

Meta vs. Varjo and Nvidia: The Bifurcation of the Metaverse

Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Gaming

 Gaming

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Hacking

 Hacking

49ers Blitzed by Ransomware

Reports Warn of Worsening Warfare From Cyber Criminals in 2022

Russia's REvil Takedown Sets Stage for Several Scenarios

Hardware

 Hardware

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Tech Industry Changes and the Emergence of a World IT Army

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

How To

 How To

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Key Factors When Selecting and Setting Up an E-Commerce Platform

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads

Malware

 Malware

Deadly Log4j Hole Expands Victim Vulnerability

Researchers Track Linux Intrusions to Cryptojacking Gang

Outlaw Installer for Windows 11 Infected With Malware

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

Kids' Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

Why Microsoft Again Became the World's Most Valuable Company

Privacy

 Privacy

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Crypto 101: Data Privacy and Security on Cryptocurrency Platforms

Russian Warpath Prompts Free VPN Offer

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

The Unforeseen Consequences of Amazon's Boardroom Switch

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Space

 Space

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Amazon Clears FCC Hurdle to Satellite Network

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Looking for Love Online? Advice To Protect Your Wallet

Tablets

 Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

The Fascinating Dance Between Twitter and Musk

Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?

How To Fix the Autonomous Electric Car Demand Problem

Tech Law

 Tech Law

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

The Rise of Digital Ad Taxes Could Impact Online Marketplaces

Transportation

 Transportation

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Nvidia, Jaguar, Land Rover Partner To Build the Car of Tomorrow

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

How Qualcomm Can Seize the Smartwatch Market From Apple

Apple Unveils New Muscular MacBooks, Refreshes AirPods, Adds $5 Music Service

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Why the Real Estate Industry Should Embrace the Cloud
Why the Real Estate Industry Should Embrace the Cloud
May 31, 2022
Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA
Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA
May 18, 2022
Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot
Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot
May 16, 2022

LinuxInsider

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
May 31, 2022
Distro Delights, New Release Mania, Forking KDE, Windows in a Bottle
Distro Delights, New Release Mania, Forking KDE, Windows in a Bottle
May 19, 2022
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
May 13, 2022

CRM Buyer

Have We Forgotten How To Sell?
Have We Forgotten How To Sell?
May 31, 2022
Knowledge Management: The Silent Star of Modern Service
Knowledge Management: The Silent Star of Modern Service
May 26, 2022
Call Center Conundrums and How To Achieve Meaningful Customer Interactions
Call Center Conundrums and How To Achieve Meaningful Customer Interactions
May 25, 2022