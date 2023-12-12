Wireless Networking

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Wi-Fi-7

Certification of Wi-Fi 7- the next generation in wireless networking for home, enterprise, and industrial environments- is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to a post on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

“Wi-Fi Certified 7, based on IEEE 802.11be technology, will be available before the end of Q1 2024,” the Alliance, an industry group that sets Wi-Fi standards, as well as drives adoption and evolution of the technology, noted in its post.

“Wi-Fi 7 devices are entering the market today, and Wi-Fi Certified 7 will facilitate worldwide interoperability and bring advanced Wi-Fi performance to the next era of connected devices,” it added.

The group maintained that Wi-Fi 7 will bring cutting-edge capabilities to applications that require high throughput, lower latency, and greater reliability, applications that tap into technologies such as augmented, virtual, and extended reality, immersive 3D training, and ultra-high definition video streaming.

Speed Demon

“Wi-Fi 7 offers dramatically increased speeds over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E,” said Kristen Hanich, an analyst with Parks Associates, a market research and consulting company specializing in consumer technology products, in Dallas.

“Wi-Fi 7’s key differentiating feature over 6 and 6E is its support of extremely high throughput, reaching speeds up to 46 Gbps compared to a max of 10 Gbps for Wi-Fi 6E,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“This is far beyond what the vast majority of residential subscribers today need, and also far beyond what most residential internet service providers offer today,” she continued.

“A more immediate benefit to users is lower power consumption from client devices such as laptops or phones, but it remains to be seen how much of a difference this makes under real-world conditions,” she added.

Dynamic Band Switching Advantage

One of the most anticipated new features of Wi-Fi 7 is multi-link operation (MLO), noted Andrew Spivey, a senior analyst with ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm.

“It will help resolve the spectrum congestion challenges that consumers and enterprises are currently facing by vastly improving spectrum efficiency,” he told TechNewsWorld. “MLO does this by enabling the aggregating of multiple radio links to form wider channels than would otherwise be necessary.”

“Today, if you connect to a Wi-Fi hotspot, you need to decide which band to connect to — 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz or 6 GHz — and that’s it. For as long as you’re connected, that’s the band that you’re using,” Ross Rubin, the principal analyst with Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City, told TechNewsWorld.

“What multi-link operation allows you to do,” he continued, “is connect dynamically to multiple bands.”

Spivey added that another key benefit of Wi-Fi 7 is that it allows access to the recently released 6 GHz band, which effectively doubles the available spectrum — and therefore capacity — in the U.S., which will also help overcome spectrum congestion challenges.

Gaining Market Traction

Rubin explained that in recent times, the Wi-Fi Alliance has been accelerating its time to standardization over the pace of the first few generations of Wi-Fi.

“One reason 6E was adopted so soon after 6 was because the U.S. government approved the 6 GHz band — the main feature of 6E — and the alliance wanted to accommodate that,” he said.

“By contrast,” he added, “Wi-Fi 7 is more in the vein of what we would expect to see in improvements over a previous generation.”

Those previous generations — Wi-Fi 6 and 6E — have been gaining traction in the market since their introductions in 2019 and 2021. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, more than half the Wi-Fi-enabled devices shipped in 2022 were 6 or 6E certified.

“The Alliance expected over 350 million Wi-Fi 6E devices to hit the market that year,” Hanich said. “This is much faster than prior Wi-Fi generations.”

The market’s appetite for Wi-Fi 6 devices isn’t likely to wane. “Yet while Wi-Fi 6 demand will continue, Wi-Fi 7 will see rapid traction, thanks to demand for its many new features, particularly pent-up demand for the additional network capacity that Wi-Fi 7 can offer,” Spivey maintained.

Competing With 6 and 6E

Hanich noted that newer standards always compete with the older ones — on price if nothing else.

“Wi-Fi 6 and 6E adoption was helped by the Wi-Fi 5 chipset shortage, which made the chips hard to find and expensive when they were found,” she said. “7 won’t have that advantage and will have to compete directly with Wi-Fi 6 and especially 6E.”

“Although 7 does offer dramatically higher bandwidth than Wi-Fi 6E, it is far beyond the needs of most consumers today,” she continued. “There are niches where it will do very well, however — AR/VR applications, enterprise environments where people need to move large quantities of data quickly, and so on.”

There are signs, however, that Wi-Fi 6E may not hurt Wi-Fi 7 sales that much.

In a research report Spivey wrote in November, he noted anticipation for Wi-Fi 7 has been high throughout 2023. At the same time, he continued, few Wi-Fi 6E deployments have been made in the year to date, reflecting a widely held belief that Wi-Fi 6E was merely a steppingstone standard and that its relevance would rapidly decrease upon the arrival of Wi-Fi 7.

Slow Market Integration

Gaining certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance is just the beginning of the market journey for Wi-Fi 7.

“The time it takes for a new Wi-Fi standard to be incorporated into the market varies, but it typically takes two to three years for widespread adoption,” Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst with SmartTech Research, in San Jose, Calif., told TechNewsWorld.

He cited several factors affecting adoption, including device availability and cost, perceived benefits of the standard, and how marketing builds awareness of the standard.

Hanich agreed that it takes years for the market to embrace a new standard. “It depends on how much of a leap forward the technology represents and how in-demand it is,” she said.

“Wi-Fi 6 and 6E had quick uptake compared to prior generations, partially due to the pandemic — ISPs upgraded their routers, and consumers went out and bought new products,” she continued.

“There are already some pre-certification Wi-Fi 7 devices on the market, and premium products are likely to include 7 as soon as certified chips are available,” she added, “but it generally takes longer to trickle out to the rest of the ecosystem.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
traffic camera for highway safety
GHSA Backs Road Cams To Bolster Traffic Safety
December 6, 2023
scanning a QR code on a smartphone
Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes
December 5, 2023
happy young business man using the internet showing no negative affects on his mental health
Massive Study Discounts Adverse Effects of Internet on Mental Health
November 29, 2023
TV set-top box with remote control
Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes
November 16, 2023
Microsoft Bing and Google search engine apps
AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market
November 14, 2023
law enforcement officers investigating internet crime
Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators
November 8, 2023
Grok AI
AI With Attitude: Musk Venture Raises Curtain on ChatGPT Competitor ‘Grok’
November 7, 2023
Apple M3 chip series
Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series
November 1, 2023
Big Tech manipulating public fears about AI
AI Expert Claims Big Tech Using Fear of AI To Scare Up Profits
October 31, 2023
TikTok app on smartphone
Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice
October 25, 2023
More in Wireless Networking
binder of standards and compliance
Calix Doubles Down on Genuine Industry Standards
May 9, 2023
Calix CEO and President Michael Weening presents at ConneXions 22
Calix Expands Managed Service Capability to SMB, MDU Markets
November 30, 2022
phone fraud hacker
5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers
August 11, 2022
Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers
October 27, 2021
Tile Product Line Refresh Heats Up Competition in Smart Tracker Market
October 13, 2021
Amazon Sidewalk and Why Marketing Expertise Matters
June 14, 2021
Mobile Devices Under Siege by Cyberattackers
May 18, 2021
Dell Apex Sets High Bar for As-A-Service Offerings
May 10, 2021
Virtual CES
January 11, 2021
Study Finds Best US Mobile Internet Connectivity in Northeast
December 29, 2020

Do you take security measures before scanning a QR code?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft’s Copilot Rises From the Ashes of Bob and Clippy

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Delivers AI-Powered Excellence in a Compact Design

Chips

Chips

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

Computing

Computing

Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Hacking

Hacking

Casino Breaches Expose Why Identity Management Is at a Crossroads

Hardware

Hardware

It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC

Health

Health

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Home Tech

Home Tech

Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Privacy

Privacy

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience

Science

Science

DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AI With Attitude: Musk Venture Raises Curtain on ChatGPT Competitor ‘Grok’

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

5 Ways Retailers Can Sell More Online With a Personal Touch
5 Ways Retailers Can Sell More Online With a Personal Touch
December 6, 2023
Finding the Right Loan for Your E-Commerce Business
Finding the Right Loan for Your E-Commerce Business
December 4, 2023
The Power of Bundling To Maximize Sales This Holiday Season and Beyond
The Power of Bundling To Maximize Sales This Holiday Season and Beyond
November 30, 2023

LinuxInsider

The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
November 9, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
October 4, 2023

CRM Buyer

Landing Intelligent Customer Service
Landing Intelligent Customer Service
November 29, 2023
Changing CX Trends Drive Need for Advanced Digital Support
Changing CX Trends Drive Need for Advanced Digital Support
November 28, 2023
CRM's AI Singularity
CRM's AI Singularity
November 16, 2023