Computing
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

NIST Action Will Heat Up Post-Quantum Cryptography Market: Report

data center server racks

Action by a government standards agency on potential post-quantum cryptographic algorithms will strongly stimulate the PQC market over the next five years, according to an international research and advisory firm.

In its recently released Post-Quantum Cryptography application analysis report, ABI Research predicted PQC revenues will jump 12% from US$196 million in 2022 to $218.6 million in 2023 and 20% from $328.7 million in 2026 to $395.3 million in 2027.

The report noted that the fledgling market would kick into high gear as the National Institute of Standards finalizes its choice of PQC algorithms.

“NIST is the foremost standard development organization leading PQC algorithm development, and much hinges on the successful conclusion of this process, after which work on algorithm integration and the updating of protocols can be advanced by other organizations, industry consortia, and open source movements,” ABI Cybersecurity Applications Research Director Michela Menting said in a statement.

“The progress of work in these fora will be a sign of technology maturity, and the goal for vendors will be to present ‘plug and play’ types of technologies for their respective industries, making for easier commercial integration and adoption.”

“The field took an important step forward when NIST announced it had selected four encryption and digital signatures algorithms to build quantum-safe standards by around 2024,” Ray Harishankar, quantum safe lead at IBM, told TechNewsWorld.

Preparing for PQC Migration

ABI’s growth forecast was unsurprising to some in the quantum domain. “Since the latest NIST announcement, the cork has come partially out of the bottle,” Ben Packman, senior vice president of strategy at PQShield, a cryptography standards developer in Oxford, U.K., told TechNewsWorld.

“They were a lot of people waiting to see what NIST would announce to start to think about their plans for migration to PQC,” he explained.

“I’m saying partially out of the bottle because until those standards get ratified –probably in 2024 — it’s just the promise of a standard. Nevertheless, it does allow people to plan with some certainty,” he added.

When standards are finalized, they will have a significant impact on the technology industry because everyone from vendors to standards bodies will need to adopt changes and update protocols that rely on cryptography, Samantha Mabey, product marketing management director for Entrust, an identity solutions provider in Shakopee, Minn., explained to TechNewsWorld.

In addition to vendors and standards bodies, anyone with secrets that need to be kept private for more than 10 years needs to be closely following NIST’s work, since that time period is well within the quantum risk time frame, added Anderson Cheng, CEO of Post Quantum, a quantum-safe encryption, blockchain, and digital identity company in London.

Cheng told TechNewsWorld that the NSA, GCHQ, DOD, and MI6 are seeing their encrypted data siphoned off right now. “From time to time, their internet traffic is being diverted to some East European country for two or three hours at a time and then returning to normal. The consensus is that Russia or some adversaries have been doing rehearsals to suck out data and decrypt it later.”

NIST is not alone in preparing cryptography standards for the post-quantum era. “There is ongoing work in other standards bodies too — like IETF — to update secure message formats — like S/MIME email and code signing — and secure protocols — like TLS — to adopt PQC, which includes formalizing hybrid cryptographic data structures — like composite certificates — for those who don’t think they’re ready to put all their eggs in the post-quantum basket just yet,” Mabey said.

Infrastructure Review

Achieving the revenue growth forecast by ABI will require overcoming many challenges. For example, the PQ solution situation will likely remain fluid for some time. “As we transition to PQ-safe algorithms today, we must acknowledge that they are a less mature set of algorithms and that it’s important to remain agile as those might need to be replaced in the future, too,” Mabey noted.

Technology demands made by PQC solutions will pose a challenge to both vendors and clients. Mabey pointed out that organizations will need to do a health check on their technology and the cryptography that exists in their infrastructures today to ensure they have the correct scale and technologies to support the extra computing power required by these new algorithms.

The breadth and diversity of existing commercial cryptographic applications will be another challenge facing PQC. Migrating something like TLS, for instance, is relatively straightforward. You add the new cipher suites to the list, and if both peers support it, it’s used. Otherwise, you go down the list to something both peers support.

“Contrast that with a data warehouse containing data encrypted over the past 30 years or a PKI-enabled ID badge, ePassport, or gift card,” Mabey said. “You can upgrade the card to do PQ, but what happens when it encounters a terminal that hasn’t been upgraded since 2015?”

PQC is going to require a change in the way people think about deploying cryptography, Packman said. “In the past, people baked in something and forgot about it,” he explained. “With the advancement of computers, it’s apparent now that things need to be continually updated over time. There needs to be some agility in the way people implement cryptography. There will be different types of algorithms for different types of scenarios.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
NSA’s Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros
May 18, 2022
Cybersecurity Pros Uneasy Over Prospect of Quantum Sneak Attack
December 8, 2021
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
hacked computer hardware
Researchers Weaponize Machine Learning Models With Ransomware
December 7, 2022
pharmacy e-commerce Rx delivery
Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills
December 6, 2022
A young man looking at the iPhone 14 window display in Paris
China’s Woes Could Take a Bite Out of Apple’s Bottom Line
November 29, 2022
Cloud Computing
Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors
November 22, 2022
couple holiday shopping online
Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind
November 16, 2022
Facebook Ads mobile app
Watchdog Finds Flourishing Black Market on Facebook for Fraudulent Ad Accounts
November 15, 2022
Mozilla, stylized as moz://a sign on Silicon Valley office of the not-for-profit Mozilla Foundation
Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech
November 9, 2022
student lockers in a school hallway
Schools Must Leverage Tech To Boost Response Time to Violence: Report
November 8, 2022
systems control room computer operators
New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft
November 2, 2022
business executive stressed out in glass elevator
CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023
November 1, 2022
More in Computing
holiday shopper
Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar
November 3, 2022
New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet
October 27, 2022
Microsoft Windows 11 on a laptop
How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure
September 15, 2022
Linux Software Review
Linux Mint 21 Release Brings Reviewer a Welcome Reunion
September 13, 2022
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
May 31, 2022
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Build 2022
Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC
May 30, 2022
Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush
May 19, 2022
NSA’s Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros
May 18, 2022

Elon Musk's Dec. 2 action to release The Twitter Files: Approve or Disapprove?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Poly Sync 20 Portable Speakerphone Is a Super Sound Upgrade

Chips

Chips

GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders

Computing

Computing

NIST Action Will Heat Up Post-Quantum Cryptography Market: Report

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Pentagon Supply Chain Fails Minimal Standards for US National Security

Data Management

Data Management

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement

Hacking

Hacking

Researchers Weaponize Machine Learning Models With Ransomware

Hardware

Hardware

Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

Blurring Boundaries: How Amazon Manages Category Crossover

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Cybersecurity Tips for SMBs To Avoid Phishing Scams

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

China’s Woes Could Take a Bite Out of Apple’s Bottom Line

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Piracy Expert Sees Weaponization of Legit Video Providers on the Rise

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Tech Law

Tech Law

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

Transportation

Transportation

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Why Quality E-Gifts Are Smart Business Decisions
Why Quality E-Gifts Are Smart Business Decisions
December 6, 2022
5 Types of Shoppers and What They Want for the Holidays
5 Types of Shoppers and What They Want for the Holidays
December 1, 2022
Cyber Monday Sales Reach $11.3B, Jump 2021 by 5.8%
Cyber Monday Sales Reach $11.3B, Jump 2021 by 5.8%
November 30, 2022

LinuxInsider

GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
November 28, 2022
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
October 27, 2022

CRM Buyer

Time To Bring Back the Corporate Research Lab
Time To Bring Back the Corporate Research Lab
December 1, 2022
Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
November 16, 2022
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
November 14, 2022