Chips

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor

Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Blackwell is a high-performance processor that generates significant heat, requiring advanced cooling solutions. (Image Credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has faced scrutiny this month because some servers with a whopping 72 Blackwell processors were overheating. The issue arose because some initial OEM deployments were not properly water-cooled, which Lenovo aggressively identified and mitigated with its Neptune warm water-cooling solutions.

As AI advances, we’ll need more highly dense, incredibly powerful AI processors, which suggests that air cooling in server rooms may become obsolete.

Let’s talk about Blackwell, water cooling, and why Lenovo’s Neptune solution stands out at the moment. We’ll close with my Product of the Week: Microsoft’s Windows 365 Link, which could be the missing link between PCs and terminals that could forever change desktop computing.

Blackwell

Blackwell is Nvidia’s premier, AI-focused GPU. When it was announced, it was so far over what most would have thought practical that it almost seemed more like a pipe dream than a solution. But it works, and there is nothing close to its class right now. However, it is massively dense in terms of technology and generates a lot of heat.

Some argue it is a potential ecological disaster. Don’t get me wrong, it does pull a lot of power and generate a tremendous amount of heat. But its performance is so high compared to the kind of load that you’d typically get with more conventional parts that it is relatively economical to run.

It’s like comparing a semi-truck with three trailers to a U-Haul van. Yes, the semi will get comparatively crappy gas mileage, but it will also hold more cargo than 10 U-Haul vans and use a lot less gas than those 10 vans, making it more ecologically friendly. The same is true of Blackwell. It is so far beyond its competition in terms of performance that its relatively high energy use is below what otherwise would be required for a competitive AI server.

But Blackwell chips do run hot, and most servers today are air-cooled. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that some Blackwell servers were configured with air cooling and those with 72 or more Blackwell processors on a rack overheated. While 72 Blackwells in a rack is unusual today, as AI advances, it will become more common, given Nvidia is currently the king of AI.

You can only go so far with air-cooled technology in terms of performance before you have to move to liquid cooling. While Nvidia did respond to this issue with a water-cooled rack specification that Dell is now using, Lenovo was way ahead of the curve with its Neptune water-cooling solution.

Lenovo Neptune

Lenovo was the first to realize this, mainly because it is currently the market leader in its class in terms of water cooling — a technology initially acquired from IBM, which has been doing water cooling for decades.

What is important with water cooling isn’t just the technology but the knowledge of how to deploy it safely. Mixing water and high-amperage electronics can be a disaster if you don’t know what you’re doing. As a result of the IBM server acquisition, Lenovo has decades of water cooling experience that it calls Neptune.

Given Nvidia has specified a water-cooled rack, what makes Neptune better? The answer is experience. Most that will use the Nvidia-specified solution, including Nvidia, don’t often deploy water-cooled solutions. As a result, particularly with these high-end Blackwell implementations, they’ll essentially be learning on the job.

It can be really dangerous when you mix water with high-amperage electronics. Water and electricity don’t mix. Not only can a leak fry an expensive part or even an entire rack, but if a person is present, it can fry them, too, if the breakers don’t set in. In a raised-floor environment, unless it has been designed with leaks in mind, terrible things can happen.

I observed this myself decades ago when I was at IBM, and it turned out they hadn’t stress-tested the water-cooling system for our massive (for the time) data center. The site lost a transformer that shut off the water-cooling system, which hadn’t been stress-tested for a sudden stop. The pipes burst, and the data center became a dangerous swimming pool. Most of the hardware, costing hundreds of millions of dollars, was lost, and the building was flooded, doing additional damage.

Through experiences like this, IBM became the leading OEM for safe water cooling, and Lenovo acquired that knowledge and experience when it bought the IBM x86 server group. Now, Lenovo, along with IBM, knows how to do water cooling better than most, which means that you can rest assured that a Lenovo Blackwell server won’t overheat or suddenly begin to leak.

Plus, Lenovo’s expertise is in warm water cooling, a far safer and far less expensive way to cool servers than cold water cooling, which requires huge, inefficient evaporators or chillers.

Implementing this technology is no trivial task. Unlike automobiles or PCs that are water-cooled, servers have to have hot swapping capabilities, which means you need exceptional and highly tested drip-free connections, aggressive alerting, preventive maintenance schedules based on past knowledge of components, and technicians experienced with working with this level of water-cooling tech.

Wrapping Up: A Future of Warm-Water-Cooled Data Centers

Blackwell is only the first of these incredibly powerful processors to hit the market because as AI pushes the envelope, Nvidia’s competitors will also have to push into something similar, suggesting all servers may eventually need to be warm water cooled.

That positions Lenovo nicely for a water-cooled future regardless of the technology while Lenovo’s competitors try to catch up. One benefit I expect techs to look forward to is the reduction in data center noise. The amount of air you have to push through air-cooled servers is massive and turns today’s data centers into a noise nightmare.

As warm-water cooling moves into the market more aggressively, these data centers will quiet down, making them far more pleasant places to work. That will make many of us who have to work in them very happy.

Tech Product of the Week

Windows 365 Link

Microsoft's Windows 365 Link Cloud PC device front, side and back views

Image Credit: Microsoft

Ever since we replaced terminals with PCs, IT has wanted the terminal experience back. Terminals were like pre-smart TVs in that you didn’t have to do patches or OS upgrades or deal with the “blue screen of death.” If the thing broke, it was pretty easy to fix or was relatively inexpensive to replace. From an IT perspective, terminals were a ton better than PCs.

But on the PC side, terminals sucked. You couldn’t run what you wanted to run without getting IT support, and it could take months for IT to respond to a request.

Terminals were connected to aging mainframes that couldn’t run modern applications at the time (they can now). New applications were usually custom-built, but a gap in communication between users and IT frequently led to problems. Users struggled to articulate their needs, and IT often failed to probe for better specifications, resulting in frequently unusable applications.

Well, at Microsoft Ignite last week, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Link, which may be the closest thing to a perfect wired (there’s no laptop solution yet) terminal with PC-like features and performance.

While we call the class a thin client, Microsoft calls this a Cloud PC. At $349 and the size of a micro-PC, it appears to have the closest we’ve seen in terms of a near-perfect PC/terminal blend.

Windows 365 Link will be more reliable, cheaper, secure, and far smaller than most desktop PCs, making it very attractive for IT. At the same time, it connects to a Cloud PC instance, providing the user with a very PC-like experience.

It only targets enterprise accounts right now, mainly because they have the greatest need and the necessary infrastructure. I see this moving to markets like travel, education, government, manufacturing, and other vertical markets with similar needs. Although it doesn’t yet address mobile users, fully deployed 5G and the coming 6G specification should allow future mobile implementations.

Given Microsoft was one of the companies that launched the PC and made terminals obsolete, it seems ironic — and poetic — that Microsoft takes the lead in making them obsolete, eventually. We’ll see if that happens. For now, the Windows 365 Link is my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft Ignite 2023.
What To Focus on at Microsoft Ignite This Year: Avoiding AI Catastrophes
November 18, 2024
AMD AI innovations
AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel
November 11, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot
November 4, 2024
business conflict
Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared
October 28, 2024
competition for tech industry dominance
Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI
October 21, 2024
businessman thinking about competitive landscape
Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?
October 14, 2024
HP Imagine 2024 event
HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations
October 7, 2024
debate stage in a televeison studio
Could Debate Prep Become an Artform With Nvidia Omniverse?
September 16, 2024
Microsoft Copilot+ PC
AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI
September 9, 2024
AMD and Intel chips
AMD’s Brand Value Surpasses Intel’s for the First Time
August 26, 2024
More in Chips
Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit
Qualcomm’s ‘AI-First’ Vision for the Future of Smart Devices
November 11, 2024
data center server racks
Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers
October 7, 2024
Apple Glowtime event logo
Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence
September 12, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives
August 30, 2024
AI processor on a motherboard
AI-Capable PCs Capture 14% of Global Q2 Shipments
August 14, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
New Qualcomm Chip Could Supercharge Sub-$100 Global 5G Phone Market
July 31, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
AMD Enters AI PC Race, Closes Microsoft Copilot+ Launch Gaps
July 15, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger kyenote at COmputex Taiwan
Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market
June 5, 2024
MediaTek offices in Taipei, Taiwan
Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?
May 15, 2024

What's your outlook for the business climate in 2025?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Chips

Chips

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Computing

Computing

How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Paid Training, Placement Program Eases Cybersecurity Hiring Challenges

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Microsoft Turns Honeypot Into Sour Grapes for Web Marauders

Hardware

Hardware

Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?

Health

Health

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations

Malware

Malware

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

Reviews

Reviews

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Science

Science

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Global Smartphone Shipments Rise in Q3 as Growth Streak Continues

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Agentic AI, Cyborgs Featured on Gartner’s Tech-To-Watch List for 2025

Tech Law

Tech Law

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Paradoxical Behavior Makes Consumers Unpredictable: Report
Paradoxical Behavior Makes Consumers Unpredictable: Report
November 20, 2024
Porch Pirates Pilfer $12 Billion in 2024: Report
Porch Pirates Pilfer $12 Billion in 2024: Report
November 13, 2024
Potential Meta AI Search Engine Could Disrupt Online Ad Market
Potential Meta AI Search Engine Could Disrupt Online Ad Market
October 30, 2024

LinuxInsider

How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
November 21, 2024
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
October 14, 2024

CRM Buyer

2025 Looks Like Another ‘Meh’ Year for CX
2025 Looks Like Another ‘Meh’ Year for CX
November 12, 2024
CX Strategies That Drive Retention and Profitability
CX Strategies That Drive Retention and Profitability
October 29, 2024
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
October 22, 2024