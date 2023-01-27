Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYSIS

Nvidia’s Eye Contact Effect Changes the Game for Video Content Creators

Nvidia Broadcast App
Nvidia Broadcast App | Image Credit: Nvidia

Videoconferencing, podcasts, and webinars surged in popularity during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 as remote work became part of the new normal. With the pandemic now in the rearview mirror, video communications techniques have shown no sign of slowing down.

What’s been amusing to me is that despite the pervasiveness of video communications, how unflattering we often appear on camera using underpowered, low-resolution webcams get too little attention. Poor lighting, mainly when using video calls from home, is undoubtedly a big problem. Sub-HD resolution webcams built into most, even high-end, laptops don’t help.

Without the professional assets available in a professional television studio, politicians, celebrities, and industry experts often look ghastly when being interviewed remotely from their homes.

Routine videoconferencing calls from home are especially vulnerable to an “amateur hour” look and feel, particularly during a formal presentation where wandering eye gaze (e.g., not looking directly into the webcam) can distract the viewer.

The location of the webcam is responsible for this unwelcome effect because the camera is generally integrated at the top of the laptop panel or on a separate stand that is difficult to place in front of a desktop display.

Because typical videoconferencing using a desktop or laptop PC doesn’t have proper teleprompter functionality, which is complex, bulky, and expensive, it’s nearly impossible to read speaker notes without avoiding the annoying phenomenon of a horrible webcam angle that stares up or down your nose.

Are there any quick ways to fix the eye gaze problem?

There are a few ways to mitigate this problem in a typical desktop or laptop home setup. However, these approaches are strictly gimmicky and don’t eliminate the problem.

A couple of companies provide tiny external webcams, often equipped without an integrated microphone, to reduce the device’s size and allow placement in the center of your screen, in front of any text material or the viewing window itself of the video app you are using.

These cameras use a thin wire draped and clipped to the top of the display. In this way, you look directly into the webcam and can see most, though not all, of the presentation or text material you are presenting.

Still, another method is using a clear piece of acrylic plastic that allows you to mount nearly any webcam and hook it to the top of the display so that the webcam suspends itself in front of the display’s center point.

The advantage of this approach is that it frees you to use your preferred webcam. The downside is that the size of the webcam and the acrylic plastic apparatus often obscures a good portion of the screen, making it less useful as a teleprompter alternative.

Down the road, we may see laptop and PC displays with integrated webcams behind the LCD panel, which are invisible to the user. While this is an ideal fix for the problem I’ve described above, the downside is that the cost of these specialty displays will be very high, which most manufacturers will be reticent to offer due to the price elasticity implications.

AI can fix eye contact issues conveniently and cost-effectively.

The idea of using artificial intelligence to mitigate or eliminate eye contact during videoconference calls is not new. When done correctly, AI can eliminate the need to purchase expensive teleprompting equipment that television studios use or resort to some of the gimmicky methods I’ve described above.

The challenge with employing AI to perform eye contact corrections on the fly (live) or even in a recorded scenario is that it requires processor horsepower to do much of the heavy lifting.

Apple Silicon has had this integrated capability for a few years with its iPhone chips. Not many users know that Apple’s FaceTime app has eye contact correction (which can be turned off), which ensures that your eye stare is focused on the middle of the screen, regardless of the orientation of the iPhone.

Eye Contact settings for Apple's FaceTime app

Eye Contact setting in Apple’s FaceTime app

Microsoft has also joined the AI party to fix eye contact issues. Last year, it announced that it would add eye contact solution capability to Windows 11 by leveraging the power of Qualcomm’s Arm solutions and taking advantage of neural processing unit (NPU) silicon to enhance video and audio in meetings — including subject framing, background noise suppression, and background blur.

Many of these features have already been available on Microsoft’s Surface Pro X device, which uses an Arm chip. Still, Microsoft will broadly deploy this functionality on more compatible models from major PC OEMs this year.

Nvidia Broadcast With Eye Contact

Nvidia’s Broadcast app, which works on a wide range of Nvidia external graphics cards, is a robust AI tool that improves video calls and communications on x86-based PCs. Last week, Nvidia enhanced the utility in version 1.4 to support its implementation of Eye Contact, making it appear that the subject within the video is directly viewing the camera.

The new Eye Contact effect adjusts the eyes of the speaker to reproduce eye contact with the camera. This capability is achieved using the AI horsepower in Nvidia’s GPUs to estimate and align gaze precisely.

Nvidia Broadcast’s Eye Contact Feature

The new Eye Contact effect in Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 moves the eyes of the speaker to simulate eye contact with the camera. | Image Credit: Nvidia

The advantage of Nvidia’s approach is the capability is not confined to a single videoconferencing platform or app. Apple only supports its eye contact correction capability using iPhone’s FaceTime app. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple extends this capability to macOS users later this year in conjunction with its Continuity Camera capability.

In addition, Nvidia Broadcast provides Vignette functionality comparable to what many Instagram app users experience. This way, Nvidia Broadcast can generate an understated background blur to get an AI-simulated hazy visual on your webcam, immediately enhancing visual quality.

Substituting background images on videoconference calls is nothing new. Still, Nvidia’s approach will presumably offer better quality as it harnesses the power of its graphics cards, which are optimized for video content creation and gaming.

Closing Thoughts

The eye contact feature in Nvidia’s Broadcast app is currently in beta form and is not suitable for deployment yet. Like any beta feature, it will suffer from inevitable glitches, and we should delay formal judgment of its quality until the production version is made available.

Moreover, Nvidia Broadcast is not just a run-of-the-mill app but an open SDK with features that can be integrated into third-party apps. That opens up interesting new potential for third-party applications to directly leverage the functionality in Nvidia Broadcast.

Despite that, I’m amazed by some of the adverse reaction that has appeared over the last few years around the prospect of using AI to correct eye contact. Some tech analysts have used phrases like the “creepiness factor” to categorize this feature in the most unappealing manner possible.

Indeed, the capability will inspire many, perhaps deserved, jokes if the after-effect looks unnatural and artificial. However, the creepy designation seems over the top and disingenuous. One could make the same insinuation around using makeup or deploying enhanced tools that correct audio deficiencies during a video call. Apps like TikTok or Instagram would not exist without filters, which create far creepier images, in my view.

Like it or not, videoconferencing has survived as one of the positive outcomes of the post-pandemic world. Utilizing technology that facilitates more productive, compelling, and impactful video calls is something we should welcome, not scorn. 

As someone who produces a weekly video podcast and recognizes the potential of eliminating or even reducing eye gaze, which could, in turn, introduce teleprompter-like advantages, I look forward to testing this much-needed capability over the next coming weeks.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Silicon Valley. Email Mark.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
robot
The Hottest Robots at CES Had Nvidia Brains
January 16, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
computer chip
GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders
November 28, 2022
Poly Studio P5 professional webcam
Poly Studio P5 Packs Professional Webcam Properties
October 14, 2022
More by Mark N. Vena
view all
Energy efficient smart home
CES 2023 and the Smart Energy Letdown
January 20, 2023
Parallels for Mac
Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?
December 13, 2022
Calix CEO and President Michael Weening presents at ConneXions 22
Calix Expands Managed Service Capability to SMB, MDU Markets
November 30, 2022
MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai discusses the company’s future opportunities at its Nov. 10 Summit Event
MediaTek Ups Its Mobile Game With the Dimensity 9200 SoC
November 18, 2022
AMD RDNA 3 launch event, November 3, 2022 in Las Vegas
3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement
November 14, 2022
Connectivity Standards Alliance - Matter
Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?
November 8, 2022
holiday shopper
Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar
November 3, 2022
Infineon North America President Bob LeFort presents at its OktoberTech event at Levi’s Stadium, Oct. 20, 2022
Infineon’s OktoberTech Event Zeroes In on Decarbonization, Digitalization
October 27, 2022
Schneider Electric North America President Aamir Paul delivering a keynote at Innovation Summit 2022
Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management
October 17, 2022
ChargePoint Home Flex electric vehicle charger
An EV Charger Installation Odyssey
October 13, 2022
More in Artificial Intelligence
Generative AI
Generative AI and the Ensuing Computer Human Whisperer
January 23, 2023
A team of information technology professionals
IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023
January 12, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
Setting up CES 2023 arch logo
Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition
January 9, 2023
Verge TS Ultra electric motorcycel
Some Unusual Tech Emerges at CES
January 6, 2023
Nvidia Isaac Sim RTX Lidar and Sensor Support
Nvidia Upgrades Robotics Development Platform
January 3, 2023
2023 technology predictions and trends
Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023
January 2, 2023
Microsoft Teams Premium
Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium
December 21, 2022
brain on a chip
Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops
November 21, 2022
student lockers in a school hallway
Schools Must Leverage Tech To Boost Response Time to Violence: Report
November 8, 2022

Which is your favorite videoconferencing app?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Chips

Chips

Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition

Computing

Computing

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The Hottest Robots at CES Had Nvidia Brains

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Hacking

Hacking

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Hardware

Hardware

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

Some Unusual Tech Emerges at CES

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Standout Tech Products of 2022

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Blurring Boundaries: How Amazon Manages Category Crossover

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

China’s Woes Could Take a Bite Out of Apple’s Bottom Line

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Tesla Models Still Dominate Market Despite Musk’s Twitter Turmoil

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
January 17, 2023
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
January 13, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
Open Source 2022 Wins and Losses
Open Source 2022 Wins and Losses
January 18, 2023
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
December 21, 2022

CRM Buyer

Zoho Desk Pairs People and Bots
Zoho Desk Pairs People and Bots
January 25, 2023
3 Personalization Trends That Will Change E-Commerce in 2023
3 Personalization Trends That Will Change E-Commerce in 2023
January 24, 2023
CRM in the Era of 'Peak Tech'
CRM in the Era of 'Peak Tech'
January 17, 2023