Cybersecurity

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Paid Training, Placement Program Eases Cybersecurity Hiring Challenges

cybersecurity training and job placement

Hacker breaches targeting corporate and personal data are worsening despite businesses and individual users adopting safe computing strategies, highlighting gaps in cybersecurity expertise. Cybersecurity workforce developer NukuDo addresses these gaps by offering specialized training that leads to guaranteed jobs in computer security.

The United States is facing a surge in major data breaches, including the theft of all U.S. Social Security numbers, a Chinese government attack on internet providers, and Iranian assaults on presidential campaigns. These incidents highlight the nation’s cybersecurity challenges, including a 400,000-specialist shortfall reported by the White House, despite extensive recruitment efforts.

For example, a hacker known as USDoD allegedly stole personal data from National Public Data, an online background check service provider, including the full names and former and complete addresses of 2.9 billion people going back 30 years. In recent months, hackers backed by the Chinese government penetrated U.S. internet service providers to spy on users.

Two ever-present obstacles enterprises face in locking down their cyber protections are a lack of cyber skills in existing IT workers and a shortage of qualified job candidates to bolster cybersecurity teams. Michael Blair, managing director of NukuDo, initiated a training program to address both issues.

Blair offers qualified candidates a six-month paid training program at $4,000 per month, a 401(k), and coverage for 100% of an individual’s health care costs. The program is followed by direct employment for three years. The package provides a hands-on learning experience and guaranteed employment opportunities open to a wide range of applicants, including recent high school graduates.

“We are attempting to revolutionize cybersecurity training. Our program is about doing something distinctly different,” Blair told TechNewsWorld.

Proven Training Model Expands Beyond Academia

The training facility, based in San Antonio, is designed to prepare the cybersecurity trainees for success at a level that the future employer would not get if hiring from a traditional academic program, Blair explained.

With a background in recruiting companies to the U.S. and training, Blair had first-hand exposure to what he called a sister company located in Singapore, Red Alpha, that started four years ago. NukuDo’s first training class began in March.

Blair shared a recent conversation with a CISO, saying he thought a very significant portion of his workforce in dealing with cybersecurity could only follow a checklist of things to do.

“That is not really what the industry needs,” he said about filling the numerous digital security vacancies.

The training program he expanded from Red Alpha addresses that need. In Singapore, the facility has about 180 people who have successfully worked through its programs in the last four years. The facility’s amazing record is that it has placed 100% of the graduates.

Blair said he had 5,000 applicants for his first training class in March. From that pool, he hired about 15 people. As the training cycle is wrapping up, all of those trainees are in the process of getting industry certifications.

“So our acceptance rate is less than 1%, but that is really important because I can find the right people in that pool worth investing in,” he offered.

Aligning Training, Education, and Employment

Blair believes this cybersecurity training method works because it aligns three separate entities. There is an individual who wants to enter the industry, the education provider who knows they provide a skill set that employers want to hire, and the employer’s interest.

Blair likened his operational process to following the military model. Who else will recruit, train, and give you your first job?

“We have just found a way to make it work for the private sector. What is unique about me as an education provider is that I’m not in armed services,” he observed.

He hires the selected trainees as employees for his company. He pays them a salary. As trainees, they agree to work for NukuDo for up to three years after the firm lands them that first job.

“So, it is what I would call a new co-employment model. I don’t have stock. I don’t sell software. What I do is bring the people to the companies and then let those companies essentially have what you could call the world’s longest job interview,” he reasoned.

During this on-the-job experience, Blair is derisking their hiring process when it comes to cybersecurity.

“They’re an employee with us. I pay them a salary. I pay them benefits. It’s an amazing arrangement,” he added.

“I am still the W2 of record, meaning that our business partners — the companies where we place our employees — write us a check for our employees’ services. That’s a really nice arrangement for them. One check takes care of everything, and that includes professional development.”

That happens every six months. Blair brings his hires back for a week at a time to upskill them. He is in touch with the employer company the entire time.

Complementing Traditional Cybersecurity Education

Blair sees his role as supporting the industry in finding the workhorses it says it is desperate to hire. NukuDo and Red Alpha are separate companies that differ somewhat in how they operate. No financial controls or fees exist between them.

“We just happen to share a parent company more than anything else,” he noted.

Blair is not trying to outdo traditional academic approaches to cybersecurity education. He thinks there will always be a place for university programs that teach and provide a good baseline for students to learn about things like governance.

“But for us, it is really about giving our hires the operational skills that they are going to need to succeed when they hit the keyboard to defend and protect customer data,” he said.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
database administrator
Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges
August 8, 2024
Bridgewater State University Cyber Range
Bridgewater State Cybersecurity Program Sets Bar for Applied Training
June 10, 2024
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
May 7, 2024
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Rock X AI facial authentication
Alcatraz AI Biometrics Bolsters Workplace Security
October 11, 2024
developers testing software
AI Can Improve CX, QA Without Cutting Jobs, Software Expert Says
September 30, 2024
cybersecurity training and job placement
Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation
September 26, 2024
Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps
September 25, 2024
artificial intelligence
Bridging the AI Training Gap in the Workplace
September 24, 2024
educational technology
EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching
August 29, 2024
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
artificial intelligence regulations
Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays
August 22, 2024
edYOU educational avatars
Meet the EdYOU Adaptable AI Meta-Human Learning Solution
August 16, 2024
ransomware demand message on computer screen
Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack
August 15, 2024
More in Cybersecurity
cybersecurity ecosystem with honeypot nodes
Microsoft Turns Honeypot Into Sour Grapes for Web Marauders
October 22, 2024
malware alert on computer screen
Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report
August 6, 2024
hacked computer hardware
$75 Million Ransomware Payment Exposed in New Zscaler Report
July 30, 2024
cybersecurity team in systems control room
Surge in ‘Shadow AI’ Accounts Poses Fresh Risks to Corporate Data
July 25, 2024
CrowdStrike Windows Blue Screens at Denver International Airport
Gartner IDs Recovery Steps for CrowdStrike ‘Screen of Death’ Disaster
July 23, 2024
cybercrime hackers
Bring Your Own AI to Work Creates a Field Day for Cyberattackers
July 8, 2024
emerging technologies
AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester
June 26, 2024
Bridgewater State University Cyber Range
Bridgewater State Cybersecurity Program Sets Bar for Applied Training
June 10, 2024
Paris 2024 Olympics flags
Gearing Up for the 2024 Olympics: Bring Your Cyber-Protection Game
June 3, 2024
A team of developers working on artificial intelligence projects
Website Impersonation Scams Surge, Solutions Fall Short: Study
May 21, 2024

Does a product's country of origin influence your purchasing decision?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations

Chips

Chips

Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers

Computing

Computing

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence

Health

Health

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Home Tech

Home Tech

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

AI Can Improve CX, QA Without Cutting Jobs, Software Expert Says

Malware

Malware

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

Reviews

Reviews

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Science

Science

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making

Tech Law

Tech Law

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

NRF Forecasts Strong 2024 Holiday Sales Amid Shorter Shopping Season
NRF Forecasts Strong 2024 Holiday Sales Amid Shorter Shopping Season
October 21, 2024
Online Retailers' Critical Task: Cleaning Up Product Data
Online Retailers' Critical Task: Cleaning Up Product Data
October 17, 2024
Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
October 9, 2024

LinuxInsider

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
October 14, 2024
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
October 11, 2024
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024

CRM Buyer

Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
October 22, 2024
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
October 3, 2024
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
September 18, 2024