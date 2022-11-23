Cybersecurity
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Piracy Expert Sees Weaponization of Legit Video Providers on the Rise

remote control smart TV streaming video content on demand

Streaming video content from non-mainstream providers might make you an unwitting victim of content piracy. If you get a bargain pricing offer, at first you might not care. But you stand a chance of becoming the victim of scammers and hackers, losing personal data, and having your financial assets stolen. That amounts to a hefty financial loss for consumers and legitimate creative content providers.

Paying low-balled sign-up fees is often the first sign that you are dealing with an illegitimate media operation. Most people do not realize bad actors can easily steal legitimate creative content to make heaps of money. The thefts occur by using content operators’ mobile apps or content delivery systems against them.

This process turns participating consumers into a weapon that can dramatically hurt businesses’ profits and lead to fewer legit subscribers, warns Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix, a long-time security specialist for the media and entertainment industry.

This digital piracy operation is becoming widespread in the video content space. Its newfound weaponization is harmful to legitimate retailers and advertisers and a growing threat to Hollywood and other sectors, such as sports and entertainment.

“It is very difficult to quantify the extent of piracy today. But it is much wider than people think,” Ashkenazi told TechNewsWorld.

Video Piracy Mitigation

Verimatrix is a cybersecurity company based in California, with offices in Europe, that tracks application streams and website traffic. Its twofold mission is to protect enterprise applications in mobile phones and provide anti-piracy services to businesses.

The insight Ashkenazi shared about this new approach to video piracy comes from unexpected discoveries of digital traffic patterns while monitoring clients’ networks.

His company monitors what hackers do online with developed tools that can identify patterns that indicate an attack is imminent so it can be minimized or thwarted.

The specialized cyber defenses protect automotive firms, banks, and enterprises from data loss through their apps. The client base totals about 300 customers around the world, noted Ashkenazi.

Insider’s View

The cyber firm’s CEO verbalized a philosophy that is a bit unique for a digital sleuth. He openly professes a belief that you can never entirely prevent digital content from being leaked.

Instead, Verimatrix developed proprietary technology services that disrupt the pirates’ business model. The goal is to take down a rogue service fast. When possible, they work to extract the intrusion from the video delivery pipelines.

“If we can make it more difficult for the pirates to grab subscribers’ data and force them to spend more money to continue their operations, they will not make enough money. Then they do not go after our customers,” he explained.

For example, suppose the cyber defenses can cut out the illegal delivery network connections after 10 minutes. In that case, the illegitimate pirate users will not be able to watch the sporting event for which they paid, Ashkenazi explained.

“In addition, all of the ad revenue and continued subscription payments no longer get to the pirate streaming service. This will put them out of business,” he continued.

From File Sharing to Outright Theft

Ashkenazi finds the evolution of digital piracy an interesting progression. The perpetrators moved file-sharing exploits to advanced new technologies, and they learned to adjust techniques along the way to become modern-day content pirates.

“They are no different than any other thieves. How the digital criminals evolved with technology is really, really fascinating,” he offered.

In the past, it was more organized enterprises that were doing it. The activity focused on a lot of file sharing. Much of it centered on The Pirate Bay, which launched in 2003 but mostly involved people sharing content with their peers.

Ashkenazi submitted that when people used the file-sharing network, they knew they were doing something illegal. Duped subscribers to pirated video streaming networks today do not even know they are dealing with an illegal operation.

“When we moved to streaming, pirates moved and became a much more organized group that provided services. And what we see is that these services are more and more looking like legitimate services that provide better user experience than what the legitimate providers are providing,” he said.

The pirates are aggregating content coming from different suppliers. They present a one-stop video shop with a very good experience. It is becoming a very lucrative business, he added.

Monetizing Hacked Video Delivery

This begs the question: how do they make money? They make money in three ways, often maximizing two or all three approaches in the same video streaming event.

The first method is very straightforward. The rogue business looks like a well-cured legitimate service. The scam includes offering a much lower subscription price than what lawful content streaming services charge. Because the thieves do not have to pay a source for the content, everything is a profit for them.

Today video pirates gain access to content distribution with very sophisticated high-tech equipment. In the beginning, they were stealing the content and re-streaming it, according to Ashkenazi.

They now have ways to connect and inject their content through legitimate suppliers and stream it for free. The pirating operation lets their unaware subscribers connect to the same delivery system that the honest services use.

Creative content providers use a content delivery network (CDN) of interconnected servers to speed up webpage loading for data-heavy applications. The legitimate content distributor pays the full cost of preparing the content for streaming and cloud services. The content pirates do not have to do anything to reroute the video feeds into their own streaming outlets.

“We found by working with our customers that the legit service provider is paying about 20% of its costs for streaming the content to the pirates. It is difficult to know the exact amount,” said Ashkenazi.

“The service providers cannot determine a legitimate paying user from the customer connecting from a hijacked video stream. The users are often not even aware that they are using a pirate service,” he added.

Two More Schemes

The second monetizing method comes from subscribers having to install apps that connect them to the CDN. They unknowingly grant the app permissions that enable the pirate operators to grab their personal data.

The pirates then sell this data to third parties. Criminals then use the stolen user information to launch ID thefts and commit fraudulent credit card purchases and bank account withdrawals.

A third way that video content pirates make money is by injecting their own commercials and other ads sold to legitimate retailers and businesses who do not know the deceptive company’s background.

Hide and Flee Tactic

The cyber firm’s CEO noted that much of the growth in pirated video activity involves sports streaming. Some phony providers lure in users for a short term or a special event series and then disappear.

In the process, the operators make maximum cash flow. They can shut down suddenly and set up again with a new URL. Usually, their scams go undetected by victimized users, and businesses have little recourse via legal investigations.

“We have seen big upticks in two types of pirate services. These clandestine operations can easily hide because they do not have infrastructure that can be identified and tracked by law enforcement,” Ashkenazi explained.

From the users’ perspective, the websites look legitimate. The money collection processes are through channels that appear legitimate and are difficult to backtrack.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Netflix Games
Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games
August 9, 2022
livestreaming sports
Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers
May 17, 2022
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
A female soldier saluting the American flag
Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future
November 11, 2022
New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet
October 27, 2022
Live Commerce, Shoppable Videos Turn Viewers Into Buyers
October 24, 2022
Avoid Being the Next Victim of Account Takeover Fraud
October 19, 2022
SolarPuff solar lantern
Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness
October 17, 2022
Poly Studio P5 professional webcam
Poly Studio P5 Packs Professional Webcam Properties
October 14, 2022
The entrance sign at Uber Technologies, Inc. Headquarters in San Francisco.
Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup
October 10, 2022
Phononic sustainable cooling for last mile delivery logistics
Grocery Home Delivery May Ride on Cold Chain Technology
October 7, 2022
Google Nest Cam home security camera moutned outdoors
Nest Cam’s Unique Battery and Solar Power Options
September 29, 2022
review privacy policy on smartphone
Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws
September 26, 2022
More in Cybersecurity
systems control room computer operators
New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft
November 2, 2022
business executive stressed out in glass elevator
CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023
November 1, 2022
A photo from the BlackBerry Network Operations Center in Waterloo, Canada.
BlackBerry: How Ukraine Is Making Us More Secure
October 31, 2022
Gen Z using smartphone
Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users
October 25, 2022
biometric authenication of fingerprint on smartphone
Report Finds Biometric Data Threatened by Social Media
October 19, 2022
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report
October 4, 2022
information technology professional monitoring computer network
Zero Trust SIM Boosts BYOD Security
September 27, 2022
2FA multi-factor authentication
EvilProxy Phishing Service Threatens MFA Protection of Accounts
September 7, 2022
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
Web3 security
Forrester Report Cautions About Web3 Security
August 17, 2022

Compared to last year, my holiday shopping budget this season is...
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Piracy Expert Sees Weaponization of Legit Video Providers on the Rise

Chips

Chips

Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops

Computing

Computing

MediaTek Ups Its Mobile Game With the Dimensity 9200 SoC

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft

Data Management

Data Management

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement

Hacking

Hacking

Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users

Hardware

Hardware

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Health

Health

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Home Tech

Home Tech

Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet

Privacy

Privacy

CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

Tech Law

Tech Law

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

Transportation

Transportation

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retail Needs Tech Integration Strategies To Satisfy Consumer Expectations
Retail Needs Tech Integration Strategies To Satisfy Consumer Expectations
November 15, 2022
Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
November 10, 2022
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
November 4, 2022

LinuxInsider

A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
October 27, 2022
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
October 7, 2022

CRM Buyer

Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
November 16, 2022
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
November 14, 2022
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
October 31, 2022