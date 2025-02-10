Chips

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Processor Wars: How Qualcomm Lost Its Early Lead

AI processor market competition

Since Microsoft launched Copilot+, the past few months have been a battleground for PC manufacturers. Qualcomm initially had a huge lead, but then AMD and Intel came out with Copilot+ PCs that cut into that advantage.

AMD outperformed Intel with a broader line of compliant products, while Intel focused on the premium market. Meanwhile, Qualcomm saw its design wins decline, and the laptop PC market has shifted more in AMD’s favor, though Intel remains the dominant player overall.

Why didn’t we see the big shift to Qualcomm, and what happened to Intel that cost its CEO?

Let’s break it down — and we’ll close with my Product of the Week, which has been keeping my driveway clear for the last week or so.

Why Copilot+ PCs Struggled To Gain Traction

Microsoft rushed to market with Copilot+ for PCs with two primary features. One was Cocreator, a derivative of Dall-E, which could have been pretty handy (I use Dall-E a lot these days). The other was Recall, an automatic indexing tool designed to help users find hard-to-locate files. That was pretty much it at launch.

However, Microsoft positioned Recall poorly and had to pull it back. Cocreator by itself on a laptop — as opposed to a desktop PC or workstation where folks usually mess with graphics — turned out to be not very interesting.

So, for a time, Qualcomm had only Copilot+ PCs. People weren’t too excited about Copilot+, and by the time Office began showcasing AI capabilities, PCs from AMD and Intel were available to run it. Unfortunately, Qualcomm’s brand name wasn’t as well known in PCs as AMD or Intel. In addition, Qualcomm’s product had a compatibility problem that made it largely unacceptable in large companies, so enterprise and large business sales never really emerged outside of trials.

A heavy marketing campaign was needed to sell people on the features of running Copilot+ locally. That never emerged, so AI PCs became an AMD and Intel project, with Qualcomm increasingly on the sidelines.

What Qualcomm Should Have Done

Qualcomm had three advantages in the market: great battery life, the strongest wireless networking of any of the three vendors, and dominance in premium smartphones, which are basically pocket PCs.

Qualcomm pushed hard on the AI aspect, which Microsoft fumbled badly. It did mention battery life, but it wasn’t successful in making its PCs 5G-capable, which removed that advantage. Finally, it didn’t have a “better together” story to leverage its strong smartphone advantage.

Taking on entrenched vendors like AMD and Intel is very difficult, but Qualcomm almost acted like it wasn’t that important, even though it acted seriously about this market. In addition, because it had a compatibility problem, it needed to do targeted marketing for the low-hanging fruit: users who wouldn’t experience this shortcoming, influencers, small business owners, consultants, attorneys, and others who don’t run a lot of custom apps or need to play PC games on their laptops.

However, Qualcomm didn’t target these users. As a result, while compatibility improved, people tended to lose interest in Qualcomm’s offer over time.

Qualcomm could also have created a halo product that showcased its strengths. The HP Folio PC was an ideal configuration for much of the audience Qualcomm needed to capture, and it launched with an older Snapdragon processor and a 5G modem, making it nearly perfect.

Intel displaced Qualcomm with an inferior product (for this use case), and eventually, HP discontinued the Qualcomm-powered PC. Losing the Folio was disappointing because it was my favorite PC of all time. It showcased that with the right internals and effective marketing, a Qualcomm-based PC could have gained traction with users who valued its unique advantages.

If both HP and Qualcomm had put some decent marketing behind this laptop, it would have helped build interest in Qualcomm’s solution, and it would be in a vastly stronger position than it is now.

Intel’s Challenges and Leadership Shake-Up

Intel and Microsoft don’t see eye to eye often, which has been problematic for both companies’ execution over the years. Intel seemed to take Microsoft’s requests as bad suggestions, which forced Microsoft to work with Qualcomm rather than Intel. AMD’s reputation was more on the high-performance side, and while AMD executed well, it didn’t have anything ready at launch. That gave Qualcomm the huge initial advantage that it failed to capitalize on.

This failure appeared to be connected to a prior CEO’s decision to reduce the focus on PC technology in favor of smartphones, an effort that failed spectacularly due to poor execution and some questionable behavior by Apple that left Intel out of step with both AMD and Qualcomm.

Most recently, Intel lost its CEO partially due to a change in U.S. leadership where the proximity of the Intel CEO to the prior administration might have created some excessive friction and the anticipated loss of U.S. funding for its fab and foundry business.

This situation again highlights the market’s resistance to significant strategic moves that come at the expense of short-term performance — a disappointing reality, given the strategic importance of U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing.

Now Intel has co-CEOs, which is stronger tactically but makes it harder to execute strategically. In addition, Intel’s CMO support was below where it needed to be, and Intel’s CTO was more of a COO, leaving the critical CTO underperforming. The CTO sets the vision for strategic moves. Without that, the short-term problems likely contributed significantly to CEO Pat Gelsinger’s premature departure.

Intel needs to appoint a real CTO. There’s a new CMO, but Intel needs to both support and fund him to reform Intel’s image as a market leader.

How AMD Outperformed Intel and Qualcomm

AMD’s people just put their heads down and executed, and of the three vendors, it ended up doing the best, even suggesting it would buy Intel. Qualcomm was on the list of companies looking to buy Intel, too. However, Intel is both more complex and far larger than either AMD or Qualcomm, making it unlikely that either company would be comfortable making this acquisition.

AMD would be the strongest of the two because it shares both market coverage and x86 technology, meaning it would be better able to step in seamlessly to lead Intel. Still, given how complex Intel is and the cloud it’s under, it seems unlikely either firm will be able to make an Intel acquisition happen.

So, as AI hit, while Qualcomm had the initial potential benefit, AMD has seen the greatest benefit, primarily because it just outexecuted the other two companies.

There is something to be said about focus. AMD showed an incredible level of focus over the last decade, which helped it achieve significant growth and benefit from the latest trends. Its recent financial results were impressive.

AMD could have displaced Intel during this cycle, but that would have required substantial additional investments. As I noted above, the market isn’t rewarding strategies that pull from the present to create a stronger future. AMD played the market well in this cycle.

Wrapping Up: Nvidia’s AI Supremacy and Future in PCs

It has been an interesting few months since Microsoft launched Copilot+. Execution was key, and AMD outperformed Qualcomm and Intel by just sticking to what it’s good at. However, Nvidia remains the king of AI in hardware, and it also has an Arm-based processor coming, which means it could disrupt the market as AI matures.

Thanks to Nvidia’s AI leadership, it’s already in a better position to steal market share than Qualcomm was. DeepSeek, which mainly uses older Nvidia technology, has shown a path forward that could favor Nvidia in future hardware if it decides to expand. Unlike Qualcomm, Nvidia is more likely to target both desktop and mobile PC markets. Notably, desktop PCs were overlooked in the Copilot+ rollout despite being the preferred platform for tools like Cocreator, which are commonly used for graphics development.

However, we are still at the very front of the AI wave. By the end of it, I expect both smartphones and PCs will have been replaced by hardware that better addresses the need to interact with AIs in a way we never did with PCs. A massive disruption is coming, and only Nvidia appears truly positioned to drive it. Well, and Huawei, but we’ll save that for another column.

Tech Product of the Week

Yarbo AI-Powered Snowblower Robot

Yarbo AI-Powered Robotic Snowblower

Image Credit: Yarbo

While I got my first Yarbo over a year ago, I never put it together because I’d broken my back and couldn’t mess with something that heavy. As it turned out, there were problems with that first generation, and Yarbo generously offered me the option of an upgrade to a newer unit for a relatively small upgrade cost compared to Yarbo’s $5,000 sales price.

The Yarbo is an AI-driven, GPS-connected yard robot. While I only have configurations for snow blowing and security (it can patrol the outside of your house), depending on the accessories you buy or use, it can also mow your lawn, spread fertilizer, pull a trailer (to stow it), and blow leaves. Mine is a blower only, but it also comes with a trailer hitch and a security head unit if I want it to patrol my yard after the snow melts.

Yarbo family of outdoor robots

Some of the Yarbo yard robots and accessories (Image Credit: Yarbo)

Yarbo has sold over 5,000 units to date, making it one of the most successful robots for the outdoors, if not the most successful, this last year. This is an AI/GPS robot, so you don’t have to trench and put in boundary wires, like many of the early robotic lawnmowers. It charges inductively, which means you can run and charge it even if you aren’t home.

It does need to see the GPS satellites, which can make placement of the base station difficult (the base station communicates with the Yarbo). My initial base station placement attached to the house didn’t work, so I had to move it to one of my sheds. It works fine now, though I’m not a fan of having to run an extension cord over my driveway.

I noticed that the Yarbo really doesn’t like uneven pavers. Neither does my Honda snowblower, but at least I can rock it back to go over the problem areas. You have to set the Yarbo so the blower is a bit higher, which means it isn’t going down to the road. I hope a future software patch will address this.

Yarbo AI-powered robotic snowblower clearing snow

Yarbo snowblower at work (Photos by Author)

In addition, it comes with winter treads with built-in studs that can tear up an epoxy garage floor like mine, but it has been working okay with the summer treads so far. Running it out of your garage is somewhat problematic anyway since it requires a line of sight to the GPS satellites.

It comes with what looks like an Xbox controller that you can use to drive the Yarbo manually and map out the area you want it to service. It also uses a smartphone app. Yarbo does a good job of detecting people and animals, and it will stop if either approaches it. It also has an emergency off switch.

I have a large, long driveway, around 3,000 sq. ft. The Yarbo takes about an hour and a half (using half its battery charge) to complete that job. You can tell it where to put the snow, and it will craft a far better plan than I have ever made to clear it all.

Although the Yarbo isn’t a cheap date, it allows me not to get up early to clear snow in the morning, and it runs autonomously unless it gets into trouble (those damned pavers). I’ve really enjoyed setting it up and using it. As a result, Yarbo is my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
business conflict
Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared
October 28, 2024
businessman thinking about competitive landscape
Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?
October 14, 2024
AI processor on a motherboard
AI-Capable PCs Capture 14% of Global Q2 Shipments
August 14, 2024
More by Rob Enderle
view all
AI Tools: ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini apps on smartphone
DeepSeek and the High-Stakes Global AI Race
February 3, 2025
The Stargate Project
The Stargate Project: A Real-Life Skynet in the Making?
January 27, 2025
Wildfires highlight the urgent need for fire-resistant homes and advanced rebuilding strategies.
Building Back a Better Los Angeles With Fire-Resistant Homes
January 20, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang CES 2025 Keynote
The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025
January 13, 2025
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024
tech gifts for the holidays
5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays
December 9, 2024
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor
November 25, 2024
Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft Ignite 2023.
What To Focus on at Microsoft Ignite This Year: Avoiding AI Catastrophes
November 18, 2024
AMD AI innovations
AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel
November 11, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot
November 4, 2024
More in Chips
DeepSeek AI Assistant
Chinese AI App DeepSeek Rattles Tech Markets
January 27, 2025
international AI networks and technological diffusion
Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy
January 14, 2025
Intel Corporation and New York Giants NFL team
Is Intel the Tech Industry Equivalent of the 2024 New York Giants?
December 12, 2024
quantum computing breakthroughs
Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy
December 11, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit
Qualcomm’s ‘AI-First’ Vision for the Future of Smart Devices
November 11, 2024
business conflict
Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared
October 28, 2024
businessman thinking about competitive landscape
Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?
October 14, 2024
data center server racks
Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers
October 7, 2024
Apple Glowtime event logo
Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence
September 12, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024

Do you look forward to robotaxis operating in your area?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Standout Tech Products of 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy

Computing

Computing

30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Cisco Announces ‘Radical’ Approach to AI Security

Data Management

Data Management

AI Dominates 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions

Developers

Developers

Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Building Back a Better Los Angeles With Fire-Resistant Homes

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Hacking

Hacking

Job Seekers Targeted by Scammers in Mobile Phishing Campaign

Hardware

Hardware

Favorable Refresh Cycle, Windows 10 End Drove 2024 PC Shipment Growth

Health

Health

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

7 Troubling Tech Trends of 2024

How To

How To

Chromebook Cyber Tools Help Secure Schools Against Digital Assaults

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Meta Scraps Fact-Checkers, Loosens Content Restrictions

Malware

Malware

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Apple, Samsung Users Unimpressed by AI on Their Phones: Survey

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start

Privacy

Privacy

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

Reviews

Reviews

Sonos Arc Ultra Raises the Bar for Home Theater Audio

Science

Science

Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher

Servers

Servers

Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Is Intel the Tech Industry Equivalent of the 2024 New York Giants?

Tech Law

Tech Law

Outdated Risk Management Frameworks Face Growing Criticism

Transportation

Transportation

Aptera To Showcase Solar EV at CES 2025

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

E-Commerce 2025: Tackling Cyberthreats, AI, and Personalization
E-Commerce 2025: Tackling Cyberthreats, AI, and Personalization
January 30, 2025
Images Are Money
Images Are Money
January 28, 2025
The Cashless Economy: Open Banking and Remote Payments in 2025
The Cashless Economy: Open Banking and Remote Payments in 2025
January 23, 2025

LinuxInsider

30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%
30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%
February 6, 2025
Open Source's Complexities in 2025: From Sustainability to Security
Open Source's Complexities in 2025: From Sustainability to Security
January 28, 2025
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
January 8, 2025

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered CX Advancements Redefine CRM in 2025
AI-Powered CX Advancements Redefine CRM in 2025
January 16, 2025
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
January 6, 2025
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
January 2, 2025