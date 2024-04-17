Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(Image Credit: Apple)

While the major generative AI service providers depend on the cloud to power their large language models, Apple will be taking a different tack with the next version of its mobile operating system, which is set to be revealed in June.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his weekly newsletter published Sunday, predicted that the AI features planned for iOS 18 will be performed on the iPhone and not in the cloud.

“As the world awaits Apple’s big AI unveiling on June 10, it looks like the initial wave of features will work entirely on-device,” Gurman wrote in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter. “That means there’s no cloud processing component to the company’s large language model, the software that powers the new capabilities.”

In February, Gurman reported that iOS 18 would be chock full of AI features. Apple is training both Siri and the iPhone’s Spotlight search tool on large language models to answer more complex questions accurately, he wrote.

Other AI-powered features cited by Gurman included automatically generating playlists in Apple Music and presentation slides in Keynote, as well as more deeply integrating AI into Health, Messages, Numbers, Pages, and Shortcuts.

Enhanced Privacy Approach

Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif., cited some benefits associated with running generative AI solely on a device. “It provides consumers with enhanced privacy,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Sensitive data can be processed locally without needing to be transmitted over the internet.”

“The approach also offers faster response times,” he continued. “Data doesn’t have to travel to remote servers for analysis.”

While on-device AI may wring some latency from the processing, Ross Rubin, the principal analyst at Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City, pointed out a drawback to the approach.

“Depending on the kind of query, the performance might be better,” he told TechNewsWorld, “but the advantage to cloud-based AI is that it can accommodate larger models, so it’s more capable than a lot of what’s possible on-device today.”

Vena also noted that on-device AI enables offline functionality, ensuring uninterrupted service even in areas with poor or no connectivity. “With reduced dependence on internet access, consumers experience greater reliability in AI-powered features,” he said.

He added that local processing contributes to improved device battery life and allows for customization and personalization tailored to individual preferences without relying on centralized data storage.

AI Could ‘Crater Older iPhones’

Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst at the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore, asserted that battery life could become a problem for Apple.

“AI is very power-hungry and needs to run all the time,” he told TechNewsWorld. “On-device processing requires intimate knowledge of both the AI — so the hardware can be tuned — and hardware technology — NPUs or neural processing units — in order to allow the battery-powered device to have sufficient battery life.”

“This will crater an older iPhone’s battery life and likely also result in a poor AI experience, forcing a hardware refresh,” he said.

At this point, it’s not known which older iPhone models will be able to handle the AI features in the upcoming mobile operating system, acknowledged Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies, a technology advisory firm in San Jose, Calif. “But most likely, the iOS 18 AI version will require newer phones with higher AI dedicated processors,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“It could drive Apple into a new refresh supercycle, as the majority of their users will want it to power AI apps as fast as possible,” he added.

Anshel Sag, a senior analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy, a technology analyst and advisory firm based in Austin, Texas, agreed. “There is a chance it could drive an upgrade cycle, but I always believe that compelling AI use cases tied to AI hardware capabilities drive upgrade cycles,” he told TechNewsWorld.

5G Supercycle Repeat?

Some features could be unlocked for more recent iPhone models with neural engines on their chips, but most likely, the biggest functionality will be attained on a new device, noted Will Kerwin, a technology equity analyst with Morningstar Research Services in Chicago.

“We think that if Apple gets AI products right for the iPhone, it could spur a supercycle of customer refreshes to get this new functionality,” he told TechNewsWorld. “This would be similar to what we saw with the first 5G iPhones.”

“However,” Kerwin cautioned, “we have no information on what Apple’s AI plans for the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup are, and it’s too soon to tell if such a supercycle will actually occur.”

Vena added that while older devices might not have the same level of hardware capabilities as newer models, Apple’s optimization efforts could still enable AI functions to some extent.

“However, the full range of AI features might not be available or perform as efficiently on older devices due to hardware limitations,” he said. “This could incentivize some users to upgrade to newer iPhone models to access the latest AI-powered features with optimal performance.”

Rubin noted that historically, Apple usually allows a generation or two of previous devices to upgrade to the latest operating system, so if AI is part of the operating system, previous generations may be able to tap into most, if not all, the new capabilities. “But it wouldn’t be surprising if there were degradation in older phones and implementation of only some features,” he added.

Apple AI Partner Prospects

Bloomberg’s Gurman also predicted that Apple would probably offer some cloud-based AI features powered through partnerships with an AI provider. Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Apple is in discussions with Google, OpenAI, and China’s Baidu about potential generative AI partnerships.

Morningstar’s Kerwin maintained that even with a partner, Apple can keep its AI out of the cloud. “We believe that even in partnering with another AI firm, Apple could host a smaller model version on-device and not erode its focus on privacy and security,” he said.

If Apple does embrace a gen AI partner, the relationship will likely be short-lived. “It will be a gradual walk toward completely on-device once the models are optimized and quantized to a size that can quickly and efficiently run on-device,” Moor’s Sag predicted. “It’s just a matter of time, more than anything.”

Enderle was skeptical of the partnering reports. “Apple doesn’t partner well, so there are likely to be a number of execution issues, including erosion of security and privacy, as well as some severe anticipated reliability and performance issues,” he said.

“I expect they will eventually have to buy an AI company to make this work,” he added.

WWDC24

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through 14, 2024. Developers and students will have the opportunity to attend in person at a special event at Apple Park on opening day.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
IT infrastructure setup, including servers, switches, routers, and structured cabling systems in a data center
Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion
April 10, 2024
passkey, passwordless security
Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech
April 9, 2024
K9 for warriors service dog
New Wireless Tech Helps Service Dogs Combat Veterans’ PTSD
April 3, 2024
hacked computer hardware
Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs
April 2, 2024
skyscraper buildings
BrainBox Adds AI Virtual Advisor to Its Facilities Management Solutions Repertoire
March 27, 2024
artificial intelligence cloud platform
MicroStrategy Adds New AI-Powered Self-Service Business Analytics Feature
March 26, 2024
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture
March 20, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024
social networks
Musk’s YouTube-Like TV Venture Faces Strong Challenges From Incumbents
March 12, 2024
cybersecurity team in systems control room
Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers
March 6, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
Generative AI in business
How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt
April 16, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.
Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!
April 15, 2024
NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali
How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse
April 1, 2024
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
Generative AI in business
Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?
March 18, 2024
HP President of Personal Systems Alex Cho presenting at HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas
HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait
March 14, 2024
strategic planning session
The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum
March 11, 2024
A Cameraman shooting, filming process in a studio film set
OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It
February 26, 2024
Apple Vision Pro unboxed, product review
Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later
February 20, 2024
Deepfake AI face swap
Are Deepfakes Overblown?
February 19, 2024

Why do you typically choose to use a ride-sharing service?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out

Computing

Computing

Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Elegoo’s Vision Is Shaping the Future of 3D Printing

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers

Hardware

Hardware

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study

How To

How To

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
April 10, 2024
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
April 2, 2024
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
March 27, 2024

LinuxInsider

Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
April 12, 2024
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
March 19, 2024

CRM Buyer

Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
April 15, 2024
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
April 4, 2024
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024