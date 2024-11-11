Chips

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYST COMMENTARY

Qualcomm’s ‘AI-First’ Vision for the Future of Smart Devices

Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit
Qualcomm showcased its latest innovations at the 2024 Snapdragon Summit, held in Maui, Hawaii, from Oct. 21–23. (Photo by Author)

At its Snapdragon Summit in October, Qualcomm emphasized its commitment to an “AI-first” future, revealing advances aimed at bringing AI-powered experiences to a broad spectrum of devices, from smartphones and laptops to extended reality (XR) and automotive platforms.

Held in Hawaii, the event showcased Qualcomm’s dedication to making artificial intelligence more accessible by developing powerful on-device AI capabilities. This strategic move reflects a vision of technology that’s smarter, more intuitive, and closely connected to consumer priorities like privacy, performance, and energy efficiency.

Snapdragon X Elite: AI-Driven PC Performance Redefined

One of the summit’s key announcements was the Snapdragon X Elite platform, Qualcomm’s latest PC chipset that delivers high-performance computing with advanced AI capabilities.

Engineered to efficiently manage demanding workloads, Qualcomm designed the X Elite to provide users with a seamless experience for tasks such as real-time language translation, voice recognition, and enhanced photo and video editing.

Unlike traditional processors, the Snapdragon X Elite handles AI processing directly on the device, improving speed and data privacy by reducing dependency on cloud processing. This local AI capability empowers the device to perform more quickly and protect sensitive information, catering to users who prioritize performance and security.

The Snapdragon X Elite’s 12-core CPU is poised to challenge conventional PC chipmakers like Intel by delivering a balance of high-speed performance with power efficiency.

Qualcomm claims that Snapdragon X Elite is comparable in power to Intel’s Lunar Lake and uses less energy — a crucial benefit for users looking for high-performance laptops with long battery life. Qualcomm’s move to Arm-based architecture underscores its commitment to energy-efficient processing, positioning Snapdragon as a formidable competitor in the PC market.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: AI-Enhanced Mobile Experiences

Another major reveal at the summit was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, designed for mobile devices. This chipset elevates smartphone capabilities with AI-driven camera improvements, real-time translation, and personalized user interactions.

The AI-powered camera system, for example, can optimize settings based on environmental factors like lighting, enabling users to capture high-quality images even in challenging conditions. Such advanced personalization uses AI to adapt to users’ unique needs, making mobile devices more responsive and intuitive.

By processing these AI functions directly on the device, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 minimizes latency, providing real-time results that enhance the user experience. This approach also emphasizes data privacy, as processing doesn’t rely on the cloud.

In combination with connectivity upgrades like 5G and Wi-Fi 7, the Gen 3 chipset supports the rapid data exchange required for these sophisticated AI functions, ensuring a smooth, high-speed experience for mobile users.

Snapdragon Auto: In-Car AI Experiences

Beyond personal devices, Qualcomm highlighted the transformative potential of its Snapdragon Auto platform, with an entire day devoted to the company’s engagement in the automotive segment.

Snapdragon Auto integrates AI capabilities to provide real-time navigation, voice assistance, and advanced driver safety features, aiming to make driving safer and more intuitive. Qualcomm’s automotive innovations extend its broader AI-first vision, where AI enhances convenience and security across different aspects of life, from mobile and PC devices to vehicles.

This automotive AI aims to enhance user interactions and make driving safer and more efficient by optimizing the car’s systems in real time. The Snapdragon Auto platform thus represents Qualcomm’s ambition to extend AI-first experiences into new domains, aligning with the increasing demand for more intelligent, connected vehicles.

Connectivity Innovations: Fueling an AI-First Ecosystem

The Qualcomm Summit also highlighted advancements in connectivity, an essential factor for supporting AI-driven devices. The Snapdragon platforms, including X Elite and 8 Gen 3, feature built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 7 support, which are vital for delivering the seamless, high-speed data exchange that AI applications demand.

Qualcomm’s connectivity enhancements provide stable, fast connections that improve the user experience for remote work, gaming, and virtual meetings, eliminating interruptions and improving response times.

For instance, Snapdragon-powered laptops like the Dell XPS 13 and Samsung Galaxy Book4 leverage 5G to maintain reliable connectivity, making these devices highly suitable for today’s hybrid work environments. By integrating 5G and Wi-Fi 7, Qualcomm ensures that its Snapdragon technology supports the rapid data transfer necessary for AI tasks, creating a cohesive ecosystem where all devices benefit from fast, reliable internet access.

Product Proof Points: Snapdragon Elite-Powered Laptops

With prices starting respectively at $1,499 and $1,399 for comparable configurations, the Dell XPS 13 and Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge are prime examples of how Snapdragon Elite technology transforms the laptop experience. Both devices integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite platform, which enhances their performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities to meet the diverse needs of modern users, from business professionals to casual tech enthusiasts.

The Dell XPS 13 9345, powered by Snapdragon Elite, offers significant performance and battery life gains. Featuring a 13.4” optional touch-capable display and known for its sleek design, the XPS 13 benefits from Qualcomm’s energy-efficient processing, allowing users to work, multitask, and even game without compromising performance or overheating. The AI-driven thermal management system keeps the laptop cool during prolonged usage, making it a comfortable choice for intensive tasks.

Dell XPS 13 9345 laptop with Snapdragon Elite X CPU

Dell XPS 13 9345 laptop (Photo by Author)

Snapdragon’s built-in 5G connectivity further enhances the XPS 13 by allowing users to stay connected to high-speed internet, a valuable feature for remote workers and frequent travelers. This connectivity improvement supports smooth video conferencing, cloud-based work, and large file transfers, reducing frustrations over poor internet speed and interruptions.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, which features a crisp 16” WQXGA AMOLED touch display, also benefits from Snapdragon Elite’s AI capabilities, particularly in productivity and entertainment. One of its standout features, Copilot, is an AI assistant that streamlines tasks and personalizes the user experience.

By learning from user behavior, Copilot assists with text summarization, schedule organization, and personalized recommendations, making Galaxy Book4 ideal for users managing tasks and workflows.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop (Image Credit: Samsung)

Snapdragon’s AI-driven graphics processing also ensures that the Galaxy Book4 provides a vibrant visual experience, automatically adjusting brightness and color for optimal viewing. This visual enhancement makes the laptop an excellent option for streaming, casual gaming, and multimedia consumption. With these features, Snapdragon Elite essentially turns the Galaxy Book4 into a productivity powerhouse and an entertainment hub.

Without compromising overall performance, battery efficiency is another highlight for the Dell XPS 13 and Galaxy Book4. Snapdragon’s intelligent power management maximizes battery life based on user habits, extending usage time between charges and meeting the demands of users who rely on their laptops for extended periods without easy access to a power source.

Qualcomm’s AI-First Vision: Shaping the Tech Landscape

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit made a bold statement about the future of AI in technology, positioning Snapdragon X Elite as a serious competitor to Intel’s upcoming Lunar Lake chips. By shifting to Arm-based architecture, Qualcomm has embraced energy-efficient, AI-capable devices, directly challenging the x86 dominance in the PC market. The Snapdragon X Elite’s robust performance, combined with its power efficiency, marks a significant step forward in Qualcomm’s bid to redefine expectations for laptop performance.

With both the Dell and Samsung laptops acting as proof points, Qualcomm’s commitment to on-device AI is central to this vision. This approach enhances performance and protects data privacy by processing sensitive information locally, meeting evolving consumer demands for smarter, more intuitive devices that don’t compromise security.

Qualcomm’s advancements in connectivity further enhance this user experience, providing Snapdragon-powered devices with the reliable, high-speed data connections that today’s highly connected world requires.

In challenging Intel’s claims, Qualcomm conveyed a sense of confidence and ambition, positioning Snapdragon X Elite as a more practical, efficient choice for real-world performance. The company’s shift aligns with its broader AI-first vision, where devices span mobile to automotive platforms operate with integrated intelligence.

The Snapdragon Summit highlighted Qualcomm’s readiness to lead the tech industry toward a future where AI enhances every aspect of device functionality, from efficiency and connectivity to security and usability.

Closing Thoughts

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon advancements are shaping a future where AI-powered devices offer robust, more responsive user experiences. Qualcomm demonstrates how AI can transform everyday technology through the X Elite and 8 Gen 3 platforms, making it more innovative and intuitive across various sectors.

Snapdragon Elite technology is advancing raw performance and enriching the user experience by adding thoughtful, adaptive features that make devices more intelligent, personal, and responsive.

My recent SmartTechCheck podcast, recorded at the Qualcomm Summit, features a lengthy interview with a team of analysts discussing the highlights of the event, as well as some standout product demos that are good examples of the company’s “AI-first” vision and strategy.

With AI-driven processing, advanced connectivity, and energy-efficient design, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform provides a premium, future-proofed experience that caters to today’s mobile, tech-savvy users.

The Snapdragon Summit highlighted Qualcomm’s dedication to a connected, AI-first ecosystem that redefines expectations across personal computing, mobile, and automotive markets. At the event, the company made a strong case that Snapdragon-powered devices promise to become essential tools for a modern lifestyle, seamlessly blending high performance, data security, and intelligent, adaptive features.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Las Vegas. Email Mark.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
New Qualcomm Chip Could Supercharge Sub-$100 Global 5G Phone Market
July 31, 2024
Microsoft Copilot+ PC
The Copilot+ PCs Arrive: My Initial Impressions
June 24, 2024
smart home
Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work
April 22, 2024
More by Mark N. Vena
view all
data center server racks
Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers
October 7, 2024
Apple Glowtime event logo
Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence
September 12, 2024
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives
August 30, 2024
Current Backyard Smart Grill
Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living
August 13, 2024
Heavys and Sonos headphones packaging
Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos
July 2, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience
June 13, 2024
IoT internet of things
For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential
May 28, 2024
MediaTek offices in Taipei, Taiwan
Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?
May 15, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?
April 25, 2024
Beatbot AquaSensePro pool cleaner
Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner
April 18, 2024
More in Chips
business conflict
Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared
October 28, 2024
businessman thinking about competitive landscape
Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?
October 14, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024
Microsoft Copilot+ PC
AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI
September 9, 2024
AMD and Intel chips
AMD’s Brand Value Surpasses Intel’s for the First Time
August 26, 2024
AI processor on a motherboard
AI-Capable PCs Capture 14% of Global Q2 Shipments
August 14, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
New Qualcomm Chip Could Supercharge Sub-$100 Global 5G Phone Market
July 31, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
AMD Enters AI PC Race, Closes Microsoft Copilot+ Launch Gaps
July 15, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger kyenote at COmputex Taiwan
Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market
June 5, 2024
Apple M4 chip
Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display
May 8, 2024

Which AI-generated content is the hardest to spot as non-human created?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Chips

Chips

Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?

Computing

Computing

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers

Health

Health

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Home Tech

Home Tech

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations

Malware

Malware

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

Reviews

Reviews

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Science

Science

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Global Smartphone Shipments Rise in Q3 as Growth Streak Continues

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making

Tech Law

Tech Law

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Potential Meta AI Search Engine Could Disrupt Online Ad Market
Potential Meta AI Search Engine Could Disrupt Online Ad Market
October 30, 2024
AI-Driven Cyberattacks Increase Risks to Online Retailers This Holiday Season
AI-Driven Cyberattacks Increase Risks to Online Retailers This Holiday Season
October 25, 2024
NRF Forecasts Strong 2024 Holiday Sales Amid Shorter Shopping Season
NRF Forecasts Strong 2024 Holiday Sales Amid Shorter Shopping Season
October 21, 2024

LinuxInsider

Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
October 14, 2024
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
October 11, 2024

CRM Buyer

CX Strategies That Drive Retention and Profitability
CX Strategies That Drive Retention and Profitability
October 29, 2024
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
October 22, 2024
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
October 3, 2024