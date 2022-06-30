Data Management
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Scalable cloud-based solutions are widely popular among IT pros these days. The cost, convenience, and reliability of ready-to-use software as a service make this disruptive technology a favorable choice.

Still, the market needs some convincing that backing up to the cloud is both a smart and safe thing to do, suggested Paul Evans, CEO at Redstor, a data management provider headquartered in the U.K.

Redstor boasts more than 40,000 clients globally, more than 400 partners, and more than 100 million restores a year. Last month in London, Redstor was named Hosted Cloud Vendor of the Year at the 2022 Technology Reseller Awards.

“Companies should not only say goodbye to on-premises boxes, they should celebrate because their removal lowers the risk of ransomware or the impact of a fire or flood in the data center,” Evans told TechNewsWorld.

SaaS is a software distribution model that offers considerable agility and cost-effectiveness for companies. This makes it a reliable option for numerous business models and industries. It is also popular among businesses due to its simplicity, user accessibility, security, and widespread connectivity.

According to Evans, SaaS trends continue disrupting the industry this year. Spiceworks Ziff Davis predicted that half of all workloads will be in the cloud next year.

Many organizations are doing cloud-first migration projects. Those particularly interested are hard-hit businesses seeking infrastructure through the Operational Excellence (OpEx) model and framework to avoid heavy upfront investment.

“Data will become increasingly cloud-native in the year ahead, especially with the continued growth of Kubernetes, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce,” he noted.

Threat Landscape Driving Factor

Grand View Research reported recently the global managed services market, valued at US$239.71 billion in 2021, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4 percent from this year through 2030. Many managed service providers (MSPs) are looking to become more service driven.

At the same time, value-added resellers are looking to become cloud service providers. Other distributors are trying to work out how they can best fit in, Evans observed.

“The backdrop to this is a threat landscape that has changed dramatically, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. State-sponsored malware and cyberwarfare are coming to the forefront as opposed to renegade smart criminals,” he noted.

U.S. President Joe Biden has emphasized the private sector must step up and lock its “digital doors” to defend critical infrastructure. Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ — the U.K.’s intelligence, cyber, and security agency — warned the Russian regime is identifying institutions and organizations to bring down, making it just a matter of time before the attacks come.

“Threats are not only growing in scale and complexity. The range of ransomware attacks makes it abundantly clear that companies of all shapes and sizes will increasingly become targets. As a result, we will see more businesses enlisting MSPs to run their IT, cybersecurity, and compliance programs,” predicted Evans.

During our conversation, I discussed further with Evans how Redstor and other providers can bolster digital defenses.

TechNewsWorld: What is unique about Redstor technology compared to other solutions for data management and disaster recovery?

Paul Evans: Our approach focuses on businesses’ concerns around their risk posture, a lack of resources during an IT skills shortage, and profitability challenges. Redstor offers what we believe is the smartest and simplest backup platform for MSPs.

One factor is the ease involved with onboarding. With three clicks and a password, users are up and running and can scale easily. Also, it requires light support thanks to numerous data connectors and being purpose-built from the ground up for MSPs managing multiple accounts.

It’s not some Frankenstein’s monster of hastily acquired solutions that have been bolted together.

What makes Redstor’s platform smart technologically?

Evans: Whether MSPs are protecting data on-premises or in the cloud — Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, or cloud-native Kubernetes — they can do it simply and all from one app. Being able to span the on-premises cloud and SaaS worlds all from one place, rather than delving into multiple different interfaces, saves MSPs time and money.

Redstor is smart because we enable user-driven recoveries by streaming backup data on demand, so organizations have what they need to get up and running straight away in the event of data loss.

You do not have to mirror everything, copy everything, or recover everything before you can start working again. During outages, InstantData technology also brings important data back in seconds, while less critical recovery continues in the background.

The platform is also smart because it provides more than backup. You also get archiving and disaster recovery with high-level search and insight — all from one app.

Redstor is infused with AI, and our machine learning model automatically detects and isolates suspicious files in backups so they can be removed for malware-free recoveries. MSPs can do data classification with tagging. In the future, we will be introducing anomaly detection.

How do cloud-based SaaS data protection and recovery systems compare to other solutions?

Evans: Organizations think that to have a fast experience with the cloud they need multiple boxes onsite to pull the data down quickly. But on-premises Frankenstein solutions, bolted together from the technology of multiple acquisitions, are not going to handle today’s challenges.

Paul Evans, CEO at Redstor
Redstor CEO Paul Evans

Further, with hardware, there can be supply-chain issues and shortages of critical components like semiconductors. Taking your data protection to the cloud eliminates both these issues and puts the responsibility squarely on the MSP.

Without cloud-based protection, you lack the best means to secure data. SaaS security is constantly updated and built upon. Free updates are delivered on a regular release cycle to keep customers ahead of risks. The MSP ensures reliable and secure connectors for multiple sources and popular applications, now and in the future.

Plus, storing backups securely in geographically separate data centers creates an air gap between live data and the backup to enhance security.

What is driving the popularity of SaaS data protection?

Evans: The foremost reason occurred during the pandemic when getting onsite became problematic. Those with data protection that involved hardware faced challenges fixing and swapping out boxes. Many organizations also do not want boxes onsite because they are hard to come by due to supply-chain issues. Also, the devices are known ransomware magnets.

SaaS overcomes these issues and more. MSPs are open to data portability requests and have enabling tools and services designed for today’s challenges. They can also fulfill services digitally and distributors appreciate the value of made-for-the-channel SaaS supplied through online marketplaces.

Most SaaS applications now stress the need for a separate backup. More people are realizing that just because you have Microsoft does not mean that you cannot be compromised. You might have an internal user who could destroy the data, or you might not have enough retentions kept. Backing up SaaS applications is now the fastest-growing part of our business.

What should an MSP look for from a vendor other than good tech support?

Evans: Technology meant for MSPs must be partner-friendly from the ground up and include deep sales and marketing support. It should offer attractive margins with clear, transparent pricing so MSPs can sell services easily.

Software should scale data protection rapidly, and by the end of the first interaction, MSPs should be able to offer a proof of concept by deploying backups and demonstrating rapid recoveries to close deals swiftly.

Vendors need to provide MSPs with the ability to buy whatever they need from one source, whether it is protection for Kubernetes environments, malware detection for backups, or data classification.

Also key is one interface to eliminate the complexity of switching between different solutions and consoles. Plus, having the ability to see and manage data from one interface saves valuable time.

A vendor’s platform should be designed for multi-tenancy and provide a high-level view of an MSP’s own usage and customer consumption. Also needed is a view of the type of data protected and where it resides. The vendor should also have a history of harnessing new advancements, particularly AI to detect and remove malware, data classification, and cyber-attack predictions

How should businesses assess a vendor’s suitability?

Evans: Many vendors make bold claims of having the best solution for challenges in the market. MSPs should gauge first-hand feedback from their peers and adequately field-test the solutions.

Check rankings in the G2 lists for Top 20 Backup Software, Top 20 Online Backup Software, and other user-backed reviews. Focus on reports that are based on user satisfaction and review data. For instance, Redstor ranked first place with G2.

Also look for vendors that provide a clear road map of future developments, which MSPs should be able to influence. Lastly, MSPs should focus on smart solutions that provide simplified protection.

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros
June 8, 2022
SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue
December 7, 2021
Cloud Security Holes Are Invites for Ransomware: Report
October 14, 2021
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?
June 21, 2022
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
KYY 15.6-inch Portable Monitor
KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set
June 9, 2022
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2022
Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22
June 7, 2022
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022
Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale
June 2, 2022
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
May 31, 2022
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning
May 26, 2022
Netenrich Introduces AI/ML Platform for Cloud Security
May 24, 2022
More in Data Management
6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization
May 13, 2022
Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost
April 4, 2022
Data Breaches Affected Nearly 6 Billion Accounts in 2021
January 18, 2022
Many Consumers Fail To Protect Privacy After Receiving Data Breach Notice
November 23, 2021
Enterprises Embrace Open Source To Tackle Growing Data Management Challenges
October 12, 2021
Study Warns Easy Access to Cloud Apps Putting Business Data at Risk
August 25, 2021
robotic process automation
The Endless Possibilities of Robotic Process Automation
August 20, 2021
Customer Data Platform: Build It or Buy It?
July 8, 2021
How Fixable Is the Unsafe Internet?
April 15, 2021
Hacker Recycles Data on Half a Billion Facebook Users
April 6, 2021

When shopping for cable/satellite TV or streaming services, what are your top three determiners?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 'Jammy Jellyfish'

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

 Chips

Microsoft's Innovative 4-Processor PC

Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Computing

 Computing

Don't Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

NSA's Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Data Management

 Data Management

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Planning? Ask These Questions

Big Tech Urges SCOTUS to Ease Risk of Consumer Class Actions

Consumer Password Hassles Linked to Lost Revenue

Developers

 Developers

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies' Strengths, Weaknesses

Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw

Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce

Crypto Firms Offered Insurance To Cover Cloud Crashes

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Gaming

 Gaming

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Hacking

 Hacking

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

Beware the Ides of March Madness

Hardware

 Hardware

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

How To

 How To

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Key Factors When Selecting and Setting Up an E-Commerce Platform

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads

Malware

 Malware

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

Kids' Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

Privacy

 Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Space

 Space

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Amazon Clears FCC Hurdle to Satellite Network

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Looking for Love Online? Advice To Protect Your Wallet

Tablets

 Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

The Birth of Google's 'Sentient' AI and the Problem It Presents

Google Hasn't Started the Robocalypse Yet

With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?

Tech Law

 Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

 Transportation

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

How Qualcomm Can Seize the Smartwatch Market From Apple

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Why Web-Based Businesses Should Automate Their Content Security Policy
Why Web-Based Businesses Should Automate Their Content Security Policy
June 28, 2022
Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?
Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?
June 21, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022

LinuxInsider

Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
June 22, 2022
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022

CRM Buyer

A Study of Selling
A Study of Selling
June 28, 2022
An All-Encompassing Approach to Cloud-Based Retail CRM
An All-Encompassing Approach to Cloud-Based Retail CRM
June 23, 2022
CloudShare, HubSpot Integration Offers Clearer Vision of Product Engagement
CloudShare, HubSpot Integration Offers Clearer Vision of Product Engagement
June 17, 2022