Health

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
PRODUCT REVIEW

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor with Arm Cuff - Product Review

The SevaCare Blood Pressure Arm Cuff Monitor by Monoprice provides more than what you might expect with a typical home health care product. Its price makes keeping regular tabs on your heart health affordable and efficient.

You might have a smartwatch that checks your blood pressure and pulse rate. Maybe you prefer a pocket-portable wrist blood pressure (BP) monitor instead of an upper arm cuff tethered to its display unit. But do those devices also alert you to potentially deadly notifications of irregular heartbeats and body movements?

For $27.99, you get a simple-to-use arm cuff monitor equipped with 360° intelligent automatic inflation technology that helps reduce measurement errors. The measurement unit starts and stops with the push of a single button.

This Monoprice device weighs 8.35 ounces and is suitable for use at home, in the office, or when traveling. It is convenient in any location as no stethoscope is required to take blood pressure readings manually. The arm cuff automatically inflates and deflates.

High-Quality Features

The lightweight monitor has a 3″ x 2″ LED display screen that shows up to 99 measurements for two users — so you can track up to 198 sessions.

Each record is logged with a time stamp. You can review the last three readings for historical data and observe changes in blood pressure and heart rate.

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor

The device is World Health Organization (WHO)-certified for accuracy of blood pressure readings. It has sensors that alert you to body movements that might affect results. The health certification also assures accuracy from the irregular heartbeat (IHB) sensor.

To further assure accurate readings, the SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor has over-pressure and low-power protection features that automatically power off the unit.

It includes an adjustable arm cuff with a strong Velcro, high-quality, dust-proof material. This design provides 360° support around the arm and adjusts to accommodate arms ranging from 8.7 to 12.6 inches.

More Than Personal Preference

I have used a variety of blood pressure monitors over the years. Being able to track blood pressure and heart rate is often a necessity when caring for older relatives and youngsters in addition to yourself.

High blood pressure doubles a person’s cardiovascular risk and is a significant risk factor leading to strokes, heart attacks, and other problems. It can result in blindness, kidney failure, and arterial blockages in the legs, according to medical warnings.

However, testing this SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor made me question the general notion of product reliability. I regularly track my blood pressure, pulse rate, and other heart-healthy performances while engaging in a variety of everyday activities.

I often compare readings between my wrist-style BP monitor and my smartwatch’s health-tracking features. In the process, I noticed that measurement results varied in medical offices and emergency rooms where I was a patient. The BP and pulse numbers were significantly different depending on whether an arm cuff with a stethoscope was used or the cuff was tethered to a telemetry display.

No two types of devices produced the same results. However, numerous published medical accounts suggest that arm cuffs with the stethoscope method give more accurate BP results.

Those situations left me pondering two essential questions. Does it matter which type of blood pressure monitor I use? Is the SevaCare BP monitor a better choice?

Proper Fit Is Essential

When I first used SevaCare’s product, my blood pressure and heart rate readings were much higher than the results from my wrist BP monitor and smartwatch, which was the lowest of the three.

Repeated trials with the SevaCare monitor over three days showed lower BP and pulse numbers. But they were still higher than my own devices showed.

Testing during hours-long work sessions at my computer versus getting readings while occupied with more restful activities made a difference in results. My systolic reading (the pressure of blood pumping through arteries when the heart beats) was closer to that of the wrist cuff device. The same result followed for my diastolic reading (the blood pressure in the arteries of the “resting” heart between beats).

By the end of the third day of comparing BP and pulse readings from the three devices, I had very pleasing results with the SevaCare product. While all three device results were well within the cardiac safe range, SevaCare’s BP monitor was four numbers lower than my wrist monitor for both systolic and diastolic readings. Pulse rates differed by one number, with SevaCare being the top number.

Sizing Up the Differences

The American Heart Association publishes guidelines for blood pressure monitoring. Other documentation describes the ideal sizing requirements for monitoring devices. The Heart Association recommends upper arm monitors over other types of devices.

Not all cuff dimensions are the same or suitable. For instance, measurement errors can occur if a cuff is too small or too large. Inaccuracies in automated devices not tested for accuracy are more common with errors in systolic BP.

In general, recommendations suggest picking a cuff that covers two-thirds of the distance between the elbow and shoulder. Cuff sizing typically comes in at least three options — large adult, regular adult, and pediatric.

Bottom Line

The SevaCare monitor I used is labeled Medium and specifies an adjustable length of 8.6″ to 12.5″. The package contained the blood pressure monitor, a cuff with connection tubing, an instruction manual, and a carry pouch.

The multi-folded user manual has tiny gray print, which is difficult to read. The manual is available online in a PDF.

The monitor is powered by four AA batteries (not included). The two-tone gray monitor has a port for a DC power source, but none was included. The product’s web page had no options for purchasing an external power source at the time of this publication.

I tend to trust the readings from SevaCare’s medically certified BP monitor over my other two devices. I see it as the best way to monitor my health reliably. According to my doctor, when comparing the accuracy of similar BP devices, as long as the systolic and diastolic readings fall within 10 points of each other, the results from either are credible.

Editor’s Note: The SevaCare images featured in this article are credited to Monoprice.

DISCLAIMER: THIS WEBSITE DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE
The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. It is not intended as medical advice or a substitute for professional medical consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have read in this article. Any blood pressure measuring device or other medical equipment should be used in consultation with a qualified health care professional.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
technology in healthcare
Redefining Health Care: Integrating Tech for a Consumer-Centric Focus
June 22, 2023
Apple AirPods
Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future
March 14, 2023
student studying on a notebook computer
EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve
January 26, 2023
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
computer programmers
AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024
January 16, 2024
Dysolve AI Game Lobby
AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia
January 12, 2024
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024
technology cyber forecast 2024
Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy
January 2, 2024
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
December 18, 2023
AI in the workplace
AI Evolution: Tackling Fears, Bias, Security, and Efficiency
December 8, 2023
Monoprice 27-inch CrystalPro Productivity Monitor
Monoprice CrystalPro 27″ Monitor Delivers Productivity, Convenience at a Bargain Price
December 7, 2023
computer shoppers in a retail store
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
November 27, 2023
Gunnar Tallac blue-light-filtering glasses - TechNewsWorld Review
Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection
November 15, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
More in Health
medical staff
DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education
October 5, 2023
Scientists collaborating on commercial strategies in a biopharma laboratory, symbolizing innovative approaches for stronger foundations and enhanced patient care.
New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech
August 22, 2023
MBA graduates in 2023 are attracted to helath care and AI startups
MBA Grads With Startup Ambitions Attracted to Health Care, AI
August 2, 2023
technology in healthcare
Redefining Health Care: Integrating Tech for a Consumer-Centric Focus
June 22, 2023
Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
March 30, 2023
mental health therapy psychology session online
Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?
March 23, 2023
Apple AirPods
Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future
March 14, 2023
student studying on a notebook computer
EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve
January 26, 2023
pharmacy e-commerce Rx delivery
Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills
December 6, 2022
medical imaging research scientist evaluating brain scans
Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
October 5, 2022

When considering a smart home device, what is your top priority?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Monoprice CrystalPro 27″ Monitor Delivers Productivity, Convenience at a Bargain Price

Chips

Chips

2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You

Computing

Computing

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The 5 Best Electric Cars on the Market

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Hardware

Hardware

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Health

Health

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Home Tech

Home Tech

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

How To

How To

Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study

Malware

Malware

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing

Privacy

Privacy

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Reviews

Reviews

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

Science

Science

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Zipline Drone Delivery Projects Ready for Takeoff in US Cities

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

GHSA Backs Road Cams To Bolster Traffic Safety

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

2024 Signals E-Commerce Fears, Frustrations, Fulfillment
2024 Signals E-Commerce Fears, Frustrations, Fulfillment
January 11, 2024
E-Tailers Face Ongoing Dilemmas of Friendly Fraud, Insider Crime
E-Tailers Face Ongoing Dilemmas of Friendly Fraud, Insider Crime
January 2, 2024
2024 Retail Action Item: Satisfy Gen Z Demand for Payment Options
2024 Retail Action Item: Satisfy Gen Z Demand for Payment Options
December 27, 2023

LinuxInsider

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
December 18, 2023
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
November 9, 2023

CRM Buyer

CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
January 9, 2024
A New Era of Customer Service
A New Era of Customer Service
January 5, 2024
CRM 2024 Challenge: Mastering AI for Peak Platform Performance
CRM 2024 Challenge: Mastering AI for Peak Platform Performance
January 2, 2024