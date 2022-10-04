Hacking
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone

Hijacking of social media accounts has reached epidemic proportions in the last 12 months, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center.

The non-profit which provides assistance to the victims of identity theft revealed in its 2022 Consumer Impact Report that social media takeovers have increase 1,000% during the period.

In a survey of consumers, the ITRC found that 85% had their Instagram accounts compromised, while 25% had their Facebook account hijacked.

The report also found that 70% of the victims of account hijacking were permanently locked out of their social media accounts and 71% had friends contacted by the hackers that compromised the account.

It may be easy to dismiss this type of identity crime as a mere inconvenience, the report noted, but it can have a profound financial and emotional impact on people.

For example, 27% of account hijacking victims told the ITRC they’d lost sales revenue when they lost control of their social media.

“For some people, where social media is a communication platform for family and friends, losing access can range from an annoyance to heartbreaking,” said Mike Parkin, senior technical engineer at Vulcan Cyber, a provider of SaaS for enterprise cyber risk remediation, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“For others, where they are making money from Instagram, YouTube or TikTok, losing their account can mean a substantial hit to their income,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Abusing Trust

One of the biggest assets for any kind of phishing attack is having a “trusted” channel of communication, observed John Bambenek, a principle threat hunter at Netenrich, an IT and digital security operations firm based in San Jose, Calif.

“If I get a phishing email from Citibank, I know I can ignore it because I don’t bank there,” he told TechNewsWorld. “If you are using a social media account to attack the contacts of your victim, they are already preconditioned to accept your message as valid.”

“We tend to trust people we’re close to when they message us on social media,” added Paul Bischoff, a privacy advocate at Comparitech, a reviews, advice and information website for consumer security products.

“If I get a message from my mother, I’m going to implicitly trust it,” he told TechNewsWorld. “If someone takes over her social media account, it wouldn’t be hard for them to trick me into sending them money, my Social Security number, or my account password.”

“By abusing this sort of trusted relationship,” he said, “account takeovers can spread and be difficult for victims to detect when compared to, for example, a phishing email.”

Popularity Breeds Hackers

An account owner isn’t the only victim of an account hijacking, noted Matt Polak CEO and founder of the Picnic Corporation, a social engineering protection company, in Washington, D.C.

“By impersonating the actual owner of the account, a bad actor can create posts or send private messages that fool contacts into doing something they would not otherwise do, such as clicking on a malicious link, handing over credit card information or their credentials — which can lead to further account compromise — or depositing money into the attacker’s account,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“So social media account takeover can be not only be harmful to the person whose identity is being impersonated, but also to those who are targeted by the criminal using the account,” he added.

Social media’s popularity has made it a target of web predators, maintained Roger Grimes, a data-driven defense evangelist with KnowBe4, a security awareness training provider, in Clearwater, Fla. “Whatever becomes popular becomes hacked,” he told TechNewsWorld. “It’s been true since the beginning of computers and is just as true today.”

“That is why it is crucial that we create a personal and organizational culture of healthy skepticism, where everyone is taught how to recognize the signs of a social engineering attack no matter how it arrives — be it email, web, social media, SMS message, or phone call — and no matter who it appears to be sent by,” he said.

Robust Authentication Needed

Some of the blame for account hijacking can be pinned on social media operators, maintained Matt Chiodi, chief trust officer at Cerby, maker of a platform to manage Shadow IT, in San Francisco.

“None of the prominent social media platforms offer robust authentication options to their billions of users,” he told TechNewsWorld. “This is unacceptable for tools that are so widely used by consumers and critical to enterprises and democracy.”

“These ‘unmanageable applications’ do not support security standards, such as single sign-on or automated user creation and removal through a standard known as SCIM,” he said. “These two standards are the bread and butter of what keeps many enterprises’ crown jewel applications secure. But none of them are supported, and it’s the main reason criminals go after social accounts.”

The ITRC also reported a slight decline in repeat victims of identity theft. In 2022, 26% of surveyed victims said they’d been a victim before, compared to 29% in 2021.

Awareness may be one reason for that decline, posited Carmit Yadin, founder and CEO of DeviceTotal, maker of a risk management platform for un-agentable devices, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“When someone gets hacked, he takes it seriously,” she told TechNewsWorld. “He will learn and know what not to do next.”

“Before getting hacked,” she continued, “he may have heard about these attacks but wasn’t aware of their consequences.”

Harder To Find Targets?

Another possible reason for the decline was offered by Angel Grant, vice president for security at F5, a multi-cloud application services and security company, in Seattle. “Victims of identity theft often wrongfully feel shame and embarrassment that they did something wrong,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Because of that, they often do not report when they are impacted.”

The decline could also be a sign that identity thieves may be finding it harder to find easy targets and harder to get new ones, suggested Ray Steen, CSO of MainSpring, a provider of IT managed services, in Frederick, Md.

“After falling prey to one identity attack, victims frequently clean up their digital footprint and adopt better security practices,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“In this light, a 3% decrease in victims is not as encouraging as it may first appear,” he said. “I would hope for larger improvements.”

“Unfortunately,” he added, “cyber actors take at least one step forward for every step their victims take towards better security, and they are constantly developing new methods of attack.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
phone fraud hacker
5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers
August 11, 2022
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts
August 10, 2022
Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot
May 16, 2022
Ransomware Attacks Have Gone Stratospheric: Report
September 22, 2021
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
medical imaging research scientist evaluating brain scans
Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
October 5, 2022
military drone operator looking at computer screen
AI Gun Detection Firm ZeroEyes Awarded Air Force Drone Grant
September 28, 2022
information technology professional monitoring computer network
Zero Trust SIM Boosts BYOD Security
September 27, 2022
tv remote control
Researchers Find Consumer Satisfaction Remains High for PCs and TVs
September 21, 2022
artificial intelligence facial recognition
New AI-Powered Service Turns Portraits Into Talking Heads
September 20, 2022
search field
Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists
September 14, 2022
The Apple Watch Ultra Aerospace-grade titanium and the flat sapphire front crystal protect the up to 2000 nit display, which is 2x brighter than any Apple Watch to-date.
Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch
September 8, 2022
2FA multi-factor authentication
EvilProxy Phishing Service Threatens MFA Protection of Accounts
September 7, 2022
press conference
Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting
August 31, 2022
cyberwarfare hacker
Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets
August 30, 2022
More in Hacking
phone fraud hacker
5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers
August 11, 2022
Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime
August 3, 2022
6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It
July 13, 2022
Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days
June 28, 2022
Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks
June 22, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
information technology professional monitoring computer network
Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros
June 8, 2022
New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs
June 1, 2022
Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot
May 16, 2022
Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022
April 13, 2022

Which device do you use the most to read news online?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Nest Cam’s Unique Battery and Solar Power Options

Researchers Find Consumer Satisfaction Remains High for PCs and TVs

New AI-Powered Service Turns Portraits Into Talking Heads

Chips

Chips

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Computing

Computing

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Linux Mint 21 Release Brings Reviewer a Welcome Reunion

Intehill 15.6″ Portable Monitor Is Masterful at Work and Play

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Zero Trust SIM Boosts BYOD Security

EvilProxy Phishing Service Threatens MFA Protection of Accounts

Data Management

Data Management

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet

AI Gun Detection Firm ZeroEyes Awarded Air Force Drone Grant

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games

Hacking

Hacking

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime

Hardware

Hardware

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Health

Health

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Home Tech

Home Tech

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

How To

How To

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting

IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products

Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place

Malware

Malware

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

Privacy

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Science

Science

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Servers

Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

Smartphones

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

High-Tech Trends in Law Enforcement and Emergency Response

VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping

Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM

Tablets

Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Tech Law

Tech Law

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Transportation

Transportation

Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

The Future of E-Commerce Payments in the Metaverse
The Future of E-Commerce Payments in the Metaverse
October 5, 2022
Marketing Advice in a Troubled Economy: Increase Spend or Lose Sales
Marketing Advice in a Troubled Economy: Increase Spend or Lose Sales
September 20, 2022
New Intelligence Platform Helps Businesses Sidestep Cyberattacks
New Intelligence Platform Helps Businesses Sidestep Cyberattacks
September 14, 2022

LinuxInsider

Unix Basics It Pays To Know
Unix Basics It Pays To Know
October 4, 2022
New Cyber Bill Aims To Fix Open-Source Security in Government
New Cyber Bill Aims To Fix Open-Source Security in Government
September 30, 2022
Google Debugs, JFrog Jumps Code, Confidential Kubernetes, Meta-PyTorch
Google Debugs, JFrog Jumps Code, Confidential Kubernetes, Meta-PyTorch
September 20, 2022

CRM Buyer

5 Ways To Boost CRM Adoption in 2022
5 Ways To Boost CRM Adoption in 2022
October 4, 2022
Dreamforce Goes Back to the Future
Dreamforce Goes Back to the Future
September 23, 2022
Paradigm CX Shift Focuses on CRM Plus Smart Data
Paradigm CX Shift Focuses on CRM Plus Smart Data
September 22, 2022