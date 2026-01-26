Synaptics Has the Platforms. Now It Needs a Modern Megaphone

Synaptics enters 2026 with a problem it can live with. Many people still picture it as the company behind your laptop's touchpad. That legacy is real, and it paid the bills for a long time. But it also boxed the company in, because “touchpad supplier” does not sound like a platform player.

In the last year, Synaptics has worked hard to widen that box. It is now showing up as a company that can blend sensing, connectivity, and edge compute into a more complete device-level proposition.

The key question for 2026 is not whether Synaptics has credible technology. It does. The question is whether it can translate that credibility into broader mindshare, more design-ins, and more consistent outcomes in markets that reward narrative and execution equally.

Disclosure: I was employed by Synaptics as the Senior Vice President of the Human Interface Systems Division from 2007 to 2013.

Synaptics Rewrites the Narrative

A big part of that repositioning comes from connectivity. Synaptics has spent years building a wireless franchise based on Broadcom-related assets and agreements. In 2020, it acquired certain Broadcom wireless IoT assets and manufacturing rights, expanding its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth footprint across home automation, smart displays and speakers, media streamers, IP cameras, and automotive.

In early 2025, it added another Broadcom-driven expansion through a definitive licensing agreement that tied directly to its Edge AI strategy and extended its wireless roadmap. That matters because it shifts Synaptics from selling parts to influencing platform decisions. A touch controller is a component. Connectivity is a commitment that can endure for years in a product line. In 2026, Synaptics needs more of the second kind of conversation.

Connectivity + Astra Make the Case

The other force reshaping perception is Astra. Astra is not a vanity brand. It is Synaptics placing compute at the center of its next act, doing so in a very “edge first” way.

The company introduced the Astra SL2600 series as a family of multimodal Edge AI processors designed for power-efficient intelligent devices at the far edge, positioning the family as a foundation for a cognitive IoT wave.

Synaptics made Astra feel less like a standalone chip and more like a development story. It anchored the platform to Torq, an Edge AI software stack built on open-source compilers, and to Google’s RISC-V-based Coral NPU, supported by IREE and MLIR tooling. That is a very deliberate move, because developers and OEMs increasingly want portability and tooling, not just silicon.

Synaptics also made the Astra value proposition concrete, which is where 2026 becomes interesting. The SL2610 line targets a wide range of edge categories, from smart appliances and home automation to healthcare devices, retail scanners, autonomous robotics, and UAVs. It also integrates security and ties directly into Synaptics Veros connectivity across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, and UWB to create what it calls a unified developer experience and faster time to market.

This bundling approach is exactly how Synaptics increases content per device and reduces the “single socket” risk. It also aligns with the market's shifting dynamics. A lot of edge AI does not require data-center-class compute. It needs efficient multimodal processing close to the sensors, with predictable power and cost.

A recent investor conference interview with Synaptics CFO Ken Rizvi reinforced that story in plain language, and it revealed how Synaptics wants investors and OEMs to think about 2026. Rizvi described Astra as built from the ground up for AI at the edge, enabling it to run AI natively at the physical device level. He also acknowledged the perception hurdle, saying people do not necessarily think of Synaptics as a processor company, even though it has a history in processors.

Then Rizvi leaned into differentiation. He pointed to the embedded Coral RISC-V NPU, transformer capabilities at a cost point he called unique, and a low-power design that can eliminate the need for heatsinks or fans in some partner designs. That combination speaks directly to real OEM pain. Power and thermals drive industrial design. They also drive the bill of materials and reliability.

CES 2026 gave Synaptics another chance to show that it is no longer a single-product story. In its CES showcase messaging, the company emphasized a broad portfolio of AI-native processing, sensing, and connectivity. It framed the demos around how “intelligence at the edge” transforms real-world applications.

Synaptics also did something important. According to its press release, it focused on experiences rather than features. The company described local processing of voice, gesture, and motion to improve responsiveness and privacy while reducing cloud dependence, and it tied that to long-range, reliable connectivity.

That is the right direction for Synaptics' marketing, because it starts to sound like a device conversation rather than a component conversation. However, at CES 2026, I offered Synaptics’ marketing team the opportunity to schedule interviews for this article, but I was told no executives would be made available. That kind of gatekeeping inhibits the candid feedback the company badly needs to amp up its messaging in a more compelling manner that OEMs will value, as well as evolve Synaptics’ brand legacy as a touchpad supplier.

Qualcomm Partnership Could Reopen the AI PC Market

That brings us to the Qualcomm partnership, which could matter more in 2026 than it did as a headline in late 2025.

Synaptics and Qualcomm described an engagement to combine Synaptics AI-ready touch and fingerprint sensing with Qualcomm compute and biometric security capabilities, aiming to simplify integration for OEMs and improve performance, security, and usability across the AI PC ecosystem.

The press release also framed this as a way to promote secure and intuitive user experiences and reduce design complexity. If Synaptics executes here, it does two things at once:

It refreshes its relevance in PCs at a time when OEMs want differentiated premium experiences.

It connects Synaptics to Qualcomm’s broader device narrative, which has strong gravity with OEMs building AI PC roadmaps.

The most compelling part of this partnership is not “fingerprint plus touch” in the abstract. It is what it enables when you think in usage models. AI PCs want fast, low-friction authentication that users trust, paired with touch experiences that feel natural across new form factors. The engagement explicitly calls out integration across mobile and compute platforms, including AI PCs, and aims to accelerate time-to-market for OEMs and panel makers.

If the industry keeps pushing OLEDs and new industrial designs, Synaptics can ride that wave as more than just a legacy touch supplier. It can show up as a partner that helps make biometric security and human interaction feel seamless.

While I’m a technology analyst and not a financial one, I think it’s helpful to point out how the market may be weighing the story.

Simply Wall Street recently pegged Synaptics' fair value at $87.18, versus a share price of $91, and called it slightly overvalued, while still focusing on catalysts such as Edge AI partnerships and CES showcases.

The same update highlights the Edgecore collaboration on an AIoT (AI + IoT) Edge Hub built on the Astra SL1620 with Veros wireless and Wi-Fi HaLow, positioned as a CES 2026 showcase item.

That kind of “partner plus reference design plus public demo” pattern often precedes broader design activity. Although it does not guarantee revenue in the next quarter, it does build credibility in emerging categories where customers want proof.

Marketing Needs to Act Like a Category Leader

Now, the strategic gap Synaptics should address in 2026 is not technical. It is marketing and broader messaging. Synaptics already does a solid job explaining what its solutions do. You can see it in the way it describes Torq, security, developer tooling, and how Astra and Veros work together. However, it can do more to position itself as a subject matter expert at the device category level. That is a different muscle.

This approach has big implications and would be a significant departure from the Synaptics of the 2010s. It means Synaptics must speak more assertively about routers, smart home hubs, cameras, automobiles, and industrial gateways as product experiences, not just as silicon sockets.

Device OEMs will not always agree with Synaptics’ usage-model perspective. That is fine. OEMs will still value the dialogue because it helps them pressure-test their own assumptions and can surface new feature priorities that lead to more silicon content.

Qualcomm offers a useful model here. Qualcomm does not just sell parts. It sells a worldview. At CES, it hosted multiple analyst sessions that spent significant time on how product categories are evolving from a usage-model standpoint, and those conversations felt candid because they emphasized learnings, trade-offs, and ecosystem friction, not just glossy claims.

Synaptics can emulate the approach at a scale that fits its size. It can create clearer “category playbooks” that explain what an AI-native router experience looks like, how multimodal sensing changes smart home automation, and where biometric trust will matter most in premium PCs. That kind of thought leadership makes design conversations easier, because OEMs can map Synaptics silicon to a product narrative their own teams can rally around.

Productize the Storytelling

Synaptics has an excellent lever for doing this cost-effectively. It can use AI tools to generate high-quality video explainers, demos, and scenario-based content without needing a massive production budget — after all, it’s 2026, not 2010.

The company already showcases application-focused demos at CES that tie together Astra, Veros, and sensing to real use cases such as smart home automation and robotics. The next step is to productize the storytelling. Short videos that explain usage models, long-form sessions that walk through reference designs, and crisp visuals that show where on-device AI improves privacy, latency, and reliability can materially widen the top of the funnel.

AI improves privacy, latency, and reliability, and can materially widen the top of the funnel. In a design-in business, that visibility compounds. It helps new customers understand the company’s value over time, even when near-term revenue looks lumpy.

My balanced take for 2026 is simple. Synaptics looks stronger heading into this year than it has in quite some time, thanks to credible pillars in sensing, connectivity, and edge compute, and is aligning them into a coherent platform story.

The Astra roadmap and Torq tooling make the Edge AI thesis more believable. The Qualcomm engagement can refresh Synaptics’ relevance in premium interaction and security across PCs and beyond.

The company has a non-trivial opportunity in front of it. Synaptics is also building a partner ecosystem that includes visible demos and collaborations, which helps establish legitimacy in crowded markets. It must modernize its marketing efforts. If Synaptics invests in being a category-level thought leader, not just a component provider, it can improve design-in pull and reduce the perception gap that still follows it around. That wouldn’t just help 2026. It would reshape Synaptics’ long-term position in categories that are still being defined.