Technology

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
TECH TRENDS

Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy

technology cyber forecast 2024

A scant three years ago, I wrote a tech trends article for TechNewsWorld with a headline that posed an insightful question in anticipation of the new year. I asked, “Is this the year cyberattacks force privacy laws to grow some teeth?”

As it turned out, it wasn’t. Fast forwarding to the start of 2024, the same question goes begging for an affirmative response.

2024 — if nothing else — will be the year that defines new boundaries for containing cyber abuse and better online privacy, suggests Chad Cardenas, founder and CEO of The Syndicate Group. His venture firm leverages the power of the channel ecosystem to accelerate startup growth.

The cybersecurity industry will continue to flourish as organizations continually update and revise the infrastructure needed to manage risk and prevent attacks that intrude upon privacy. As cyber continues to grow and evolve, Cardenas sees a push toward exploring new avenues of growth in cyber standards.

“We are going to see an increased reliance on the channel — and a growing realization that specialized integrators and resellers will play a pivotal role in the year ahead as companies make changes and updates to their overall cyber defenses,” he told TechNewsWorld.

In 2024, the landscape of cybersecurity compliance will evolve significantly, driven by emerging technologies that push the barriers around evolving threat landscapes, offered Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and advisory CISO at Delinea. That will include changing regulatory frameworks.

“Privacy regulations like the GDPR and CCPA have set the stage for stricter data protection requirements. We can expect more regions and countries to adopt similar regulations, expanding the scope of compliance requirements for organizations that handle personal data,” he told TechNewsWorld.

The Difference Comes with AI

Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, believes a faster arrival of enforceable privacy laws is possible this year. That will happen, at least partly, from the added abilities of artificial intelligence. But he added a caution that AI can help as well as hurt the privacy cause.

“AI has already had a significant impact on cybersecurity, for both cyber defenders who are finding new applications for cybersecurity solutions, as well as cyber criminals who can harness the power of AI to create more believable phishing attacks, develop malware, and increase the number of attacks they launch,” he told TechNewsWorld.

AI and machine learning have been at the forefront of cybersecurity for a while now, he noted. Many companies have been working to implement them in their cybersecurity posture.

The Executive Order from the Biden administration issued on Oct. 30, 2023, provides clarity to the subject of accountability in how AI is developed and deployed across organizations, Guccione observed.

For example, developers of the most powerful AI systems will be required to share their safety test results and other critical information with the U.S. government. Extensive red-team testing will be done to help ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy before they become available to the public.

Additionally, standardized tools and tests will be developed and implemented to provide governance over new and existing AI systems. Given the range of recommendations and actions included, organizations will likely feel the effects of this EO across all sectors, regardless of where they are in their AI journey or what type of AI system is being used.

Other Tech-Based Trends To Watch For

Tech startups can expect slow funding, more innovative vendor solutions, and better tooling assessments in 2024.

We are entering a new year in a less-than-optimal economic environment. Funding for tech startups will be slow, and not all companies will survive — even those that provide unique, innovative, and effective IT solutions, suggests Alex Hoff, chief strategy officer and co-founder of network management software firm Auvik.

Many startups were funded in 2020 and 2021 when much more capital was available. Now, IT organizations are tightening budgets, cutting non-critical solutions, and canceling subscriptions.

“That has resulted in customer churn for many companies that are not already cash-flow positive, and these businesses don’t have access to new funding due to the lack of available capital,” Hoff told TechNewsWorld.

He predicted that over the next twelve months, some of the vendors that enterprises rely on today will fold or be acquired, and such changes will cause disruption for CIOs and IT managers.

“It is critical to take careful inventory of all IT solutions your company currently relies on and assess whether each tool is a necessity or a nice-to-have solution,” he offered.

IT teams will need to compile research on suitable alternatives for must-have items and their costs just in case the vendor disappears. He offered three tips to apply in the process:

  1. Strategic platforms that support sales, marketing, payroll, etc., are critical.
  2. Review vendors’ claims about their use of AI to understand what type of AI they use, what data is being fed into their systems, and how that data is handled.
  3. Evaluate your vendors to supply additional services or functionality you now get elsewhere. Consolidation is critical to control costs and improve efficiencies.

The Year of Quantum Leaps for Computing

With the continued advancements in quantum computing technology, 2024 may be the year we finally see its application in a few use cases, predicted Ron Gidron, co-founder and CEO of software technology Xtype.

“As researchers and companies continue to invest in and develop this cutting-edge technology, we can expect to see its impact on industries such as material science, genome sequencing, and drug discovery, he told TechNewsWorld.

Much research and development are needed before we see widespread implementation. However, Gidron shared that quantum computing will play a significant role in shaping our future.

Expanding Adoption of Rejuvenated Gen AI

The realm of generative AI is witnessing a renaissance, with recent advancements promising to redefine the boundaries of machine-led creation, according to Shomron Jacob, head of applied machine learning and platform at Iterate.ai. As this transformative technology continues to evolve, we must stay abreast of the latest research and its implications for industries and society at large.

“Generative AI is not merely about creating content. It is about pushing the boundaries of what machines can conceive and how they translate these conceptions into tangible outputs,” he told TechNewsWorld.

As we venture into 2024 and beyond, he forecasted that we are on the brink of a generative renaissance. From the intricate dance of natural language and the vibrant tapestry of images to the symphony of speech and music synthesis, the horizon is vast.

Generative AI trends show that it will be used in material science, drug design, parts design, and synthetic data derived after real-world observations. Some key trends to watch out for include:

  • Improved Natural Language Generation
  • Beyond Image Generation
  • Speech Synthesis
  • Generative Music, and
  • Autonomous Game Development, he offered.

“With autonomous game development sculpting new realms of play, we are reminded that the creative frontier of AI is only just beginning to reveal its vast potential,” Jacob explained.

Should We Push Pause on AI Expectations?

Matthew Miller, research principal at G2, sees generative AI progressing in the months ahead. It will continue to expand — as well as evaporate.

G2 data shows searches for generative AI software have increased by 84 times since last year, and new tools impact 28,000 products. But as with any new tech category, like cell phones and computers, market leaders will emerge naturally, cutting out the noise from the less impactful products. Not all tools will survive.

“People were saying that generative AI is only going to grow, but with any of these hype statements, it is always important to go back to the data and understand what it is actually saying. What does the use really look like? What does ROI look like? What is happening with the software on the ground?” he suggested.

That view led Miller to dig into the data and conclude that maybe all of this software and these categories with generative AI will not stick around and might not have as big of an impact in the long run.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
December 18, 2023
AI in the workplace
AI Evolution: Tackling Fears, Bias, Security, and Efficiency
December 8, 2023
Monoprice 27-inch CrystalPro Productivity Monitor
Monoprice CrystalPro 27″ Monitor Delivers Productivity, Convenience at a Bargain Price
December 7, 2023
computer shoppers in a retail store
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
November 27, 2023
Gunnar Tallac blue-light-filtering glasses - TechNewsWorld Review
Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection
November 15, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
AnkwerWork C300AI-Powered Webcam
AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Delivers AI-Powered Excellence in a Compact Design
October 27, 2023
Noorio B310 wireless home security camera with 2K resolution: review
Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security
October 13, 2023
medical staff
DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education
October 5, 2023
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’
October 4, 2023
More in Technology
The best tech products of 2023
Standout Tech Products of 2023
December 18, 2023
tech industry trends for 2024
Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024
December 11, 2023
couple holiday shopping online
The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers
December 4, 2023
how to choose the right computer
It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC
November 7, 2023
Apple M3 chip series
Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series
November 1, 2023
Lenovo P620 Thinkstation workstation with AMD Threadripper Pro CPU inside
Lenovo, Threadripper Pro, and the Formula for Incredible Success
October 23, 2023
business strategy
HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense
October 19, 2023
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Intel Innovation 2023
Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC
September 25, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 double-tap gesture
Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh
September 14, 2023
passwordless computing
The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future
September 5, 2023

Plans to expand your AI knowledge in 2024?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

AI No Longer Curiosity for Retailers but Key to Better Business: Report

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

Chips

Chips

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

Computing

Computing

Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s Copilot Rises From the Ashes of Bob and Clippy

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Hacking

Hacking

Casino Breaches Expose Why Identity Management Is at a Crossroads

Hardware

Hardware

Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer

Health

Health

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Home Tech

Home Tech

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Privacy

Privacy

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Delivers AI-Powered Excellence in a Compact Design

Science

Science

DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Massive Study Discounts Adverse Effects of Internet on Mental Health

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

GHSA Backs Road Cams To Bolster Traffic Safety

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

E-Tailers Face Ongoing Dilemmas of Friendly Fraud, Insider Crime
E-Tailers Face Ongoing Dilemmas of Friendly Fraud, Insider Crime
January 2, 2024
2024 Retail Action Item: Satisfy Gen Z Demand for Payment Options
2024 Retail Action Item: Satisfy Gen Z Demand for Payment Options
December 27, 2023
Trendy Drug Demand Escalates Risks for E-Commerce Payment Providers
Trendy Drug Demand Escalates Risks for E-Commerce Payment Providers
December 19, 2023

LinuxInsider

Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
December 18, 2023
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
November 9, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023

CRM Buyer

CRM 2024 Challenge: Mastering AI for Peak Platform Performance
CRM 2024 Challenge: Mastering AI for Peak Platform Performance
January 2, 2024
AI’s Breakout Year?
AI’s Breakout Year?
December 15, 2023
Landing Intelligent Customer Service
Landing Intelligent Customer Service
November 29, 2023