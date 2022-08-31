IT Leadership
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting

press conference

The penchant for tech whistleblowers to quit their jobs with a bang while many of their colleagues engage in “quiet quitting” should be a wake-up call to industry leaders, according to a blog penned by four Forrester analysts.

A scorching employment market for security, risk and privacy professionals combined with the recruiting of values-based employees is creating a singular opportunity for tech chiefs, maintained the Forrester quartet, Sara M. Watson, Jeff Pollard, Allie Mellen and Alla Valente,

“This unique confluence of circumstances presents an opportunity for tech leaders to make digital ethics, security improvements, risk programs, and trust initiatives a mainstream topic of conversation,” they wrote.

They explained that many tech firms — including Twitter — have put responsible and ethical technology principles into practice in the form of AI ethics boards, responsible innovation guidelines, and offices for ethical and humane use of technology. But these self-regulatory half-measures are being called out as ethics washing.

“Many tech companies are values- and ethics-first,” Senior Analyst Mellen told TechNewsWorld. “However, when they don’t live up to those promises — especially with customer data — customers take notice and lose trust in them.

Customers aren’t the only ones taking notice. “It detracts from the talent that wants to work at a particular firm if an individual knows that they may be fired or silenced for speaking out about supposedly mutual ethics and values,” Mellen said.

Perils of Integrity Hires

When firms say they are developing technology responsibly, it attracts talent who believe in those values, the blog authors noted. “Employees are making active decisions on where to work based on a common set of goals and a need to feel connected to the greater vision and purpose of a potential employer,” Liz Miller, vice president and a principal analyst at Constellation Research, told TechNewsWorld.

When you select people with ideals and integrity, you get people with ideals and integrity, the blog authors reasoned — and when you behave in ways that betray those people, they do not simply conform — they rebel.

“Today’s employees have assigned value to their employer’s mission, vision and promised values,” Miller observed. “If you break that value chain, you do it at your own risk.”

“They will quit, which is an operational loss and cost,” she continued, “but there is also the very possibility that their disappointment, their experiences and their frustrations will play out across social and digital channels.”

“Not listening to employees is as dangerous as failing to listen to customers,” she added.

The authors of the blog noted that damages to an organization caused by a whistleblower are like a self-inflicted wound. These individuals desperately tried to change things inside their companies by going to leadership with concerns well before those concerns became headlines, the bloggers wrote, but they were pressured to conform, ignored entirely, and subsequently sidelined.

Bottom Line Trumps Ethics

Anyone who has been paying attention to corporate America or technology companies shouldn’t be surprised by ethics washing, declared John Bambenek, a principal threat hunter at Netenrich, a San Jose, Calif.-based IT and digital security operations company.

“At its core, business ethics requires executives to maximize shareholder value by making money,” he told TechNewsWorld. “They will adopt as little ethics as possible to avoid impact on the bottom line.”

“Until someone revamps what business ethics requires of leaders — either by regulation or a shift in case law — business leaders will continue on their current path,” he said.

If they do continue on that path, they’re likely to continue to find whistleblowers on it — even in the face of industry-wide layoffs and recessionary pressures. The blog authors point out that the SEC has rewarded 278 whistleblowers $1.3 million since 2012. These incentives bring resources and greater legal protections, so it’s unlikely that those seeking accountability for tech’s harms will hold back, the authors added.

They also noted that tech worker organizations are funding actions and offering counsel and advice to whistleblowers. The same resource that put Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in front of Congress with a bipartisan moral-panic message, they wrote, has also backed Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko.

In some industries, layoffs could have an impact on employees willing to trade their job for their ethical beliefs, Mellen acknowledged, but not in cybersecurity. “Security talent is still highly sought after — especially ethical and experienced talent,” she said. “Until the talent gap in security decreases, there will still be a high demand for talent.”

To Go Quietly or Not To Go Quietly

Because few job markets compare to security, risk, and privacy in terms of supply versus demand, the blog authors noted, that puts them in a unique position to lead change.

What’s more, they explain that when internal advocacy fails, a clear and effective external playbook now exists. Accepting defeat, resigning with an ambiguous “time to move on,” and confiding to close friends about how bad things were is the old way to leave, they maintained

Tons of articles want to convince everyone that quiet quitting is the new normal, they continued. Whistleblowing is the opposite of quiet quitting. Recruiting values-based, empowered employees in fields with scorching demand and then not listening to them almost guarantees that they will not quit quietly.

However, Bambenek argues that most employees will leave quietly rather than face the consequences of whistleblowing. “Whistleblower protections are not truly effective,” he asserted. “Employers can’t directly retaliate but they can do so quietly over time.”

“Whistleblowers that make the press will often notice job prospects dry up,” he said. “Quiet quitting is the safe way for employees to get out of corporate environments that give them ethics concerns without the professional impacts of speaking up.”

“The reality is,” he continued, “until you get to a certain point in your career, the risk of losing income and not being able to replace it will keep most people quiet.”

“Those quitting publicly and making statements are the exception, and it’s reserved for professionals at the top of their career who still have earning potential,” he added. “Even most mid-career professionals could easily be silently blacklisted for such behavior which means most of this will continue to go on quietly.”

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Forrester Predicts Net Loss of 1.42 Million US Jobs to Automation by 2032
March 23, 2022
Average Tech Salary Breaks Six Figures, Some Workers Still Feel Underpaid
January 25, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
cyberwarfare hacker
Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets
August 30, 2022
Powerful Personal Computer Gamer Rig with First-Person Shooter Game on Screen.
Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff
August 24, 2022
frustrated customer calling customer service
Accent Altering Voice Tech Aims To Replace Frustration With Communication
August 23, 2022
Web3 security
Forrester Report Cautions About Web3 Security
August 17, 2022
Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node
DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication
August 16, 2022
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts
August 10, 2022
Netflix Games
Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games
August 9, 2022
Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime
August 3, 2022
Countries ranked in the 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index
Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place
August 2, 2022
man with face mask in home quarantine lockdown checking pandemic news
Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
July 27, 2022
More in IT Leadership
IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products
August 16, 2022
information security professionals
Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern
July 26, 2022
Cybersecurity Pros Preach Constant ID Challenging, Attack Readiness To Defeat Threats
July 19, 2022
DevOps
Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation
July 14, 2022
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
May 13, 2022
Michael Dell keynote address at Dell Technologies World 2022
The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw
May 9, 2022
Stand with Ukraine
Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies
April 18, 2022
US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads
April 11, 2022
power grid
Cloudflare, CloudStrike, Ping Identity Offer Free Services To Protect US Critical Infrastructure
March 8, 2022

California air regulators have voted to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. Should other states follow suit?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

Chips

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC

Computing

Computing

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Forrester Report Cautions About Web3 Security

IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

Data Management

Data Management

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Developers

Developers

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies’ Strengths, Weaknesses

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

Accent Altering Voice Tech Aims To Replace Frustration With Communication

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff

Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Hacking

Hacking

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Hardware

Hardware

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Health

Health

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Home Tech

Home Tech

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How To

How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting

Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place

Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern

Malware

Malware

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Reviews

Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Science

Science

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers’ Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

Smartphones

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM

Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

Tablets

Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Tech Law

Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

Transportation

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-commerce Times

Tips for Consumers and Merchants To Evade Online Fraud
Tips for Consumers and Merchants To Evade Online Fraud
August 29, 2022
E-Comm Leaders Must Treat Security and Compliance as Top Priorities
E-Comm Leaders Must Treat Security and Compliance as Top Priorities
August 26, 2022
Back-Office Finance Automation: The Foundation of a Solid E-Commerce Enterprise
Back-Office Finance Automation: The Foundation of a Solid E-Commerce Enterprise
August 23, 2022

LinuxInsider

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
August 8, 2022
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022

CRM Buyer

Oracle Is Signaling
Oracle Is Signaling
August 24, 2022
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
August 18, 2022
Oracle's 'Box of Chocolates'
Oracle's 'Box of Chocolates'
August 15, 2022