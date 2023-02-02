IT

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
EXPERT ADVICE

The Cloud Has Pushed Identity to its Breaking Point. What’s Next?

Cloud Computing

The hardest part of identity and access management (IAM) technology is making it work with multi-vendor infrastructure and the growing number of applications that enterprises rely on to get business done. Primarily this is because the last-mile integration of applications and identity systems have traditionally been hard coded to allow for the exchange of information about a user, their identity, roles, and access permissions.

In the early days of identity, organizations were required to write bespoke code to integrate apps with identity systems. With the advent of software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps, this model was no longer viable because you don’t control the code of the SaaS application.

Instead, identity vendors began creating and maintaining connectors to support different apps as needed. This model worked because the app vendors shared the connectors across all their customers, who were happy they no longer had to write their own integration code.

This approach was scalable initially since there were only a dozen or so popularly used SaaS apps. However, as these numbers grew, maintaining and testing the app connectors needed to keep them working became problematic.

Customers didn’t mind because connectors were managed and delivered by identity systems providers. But increasingly, those connectors could not support apps that didn’t work with identity standards like SAML or OpenID Connect (OIDC).

Identity Orchestration Recipes

In the cloud era, connectors are reaching their breaking point. Just as they were created to address an industry pain point, a new model designed to solve the connector impasse has emerged called identity orchestration recipes.

This evolutionary approach replaces connectors by eliminating the need for app connectors in the first place. It securely addresses the ‘last-mile’ integration with a universal session that works with any app running anywhere, thereby eliminating the need to rewrite apps.

Identity orchestration also enables customers to define use cases in terms of repeatable patterns and templates called recipes, which shifts the focus of work from plumbing to innovation and allows businesses to focus on higher-level concerns like customer experience. This is possible because security is built into a plug-and-play integration model that doesn’t require custom code.

Some use case examples include implementing personalized user journeys, app modernization, deploying passwordless authentication, supporting multiple identity providers (IDP), and more. Each recipe can be applied to hundreds of apps.

Consider Lego building blocks. Someone with a big enough box of Legos can build something amazing — provided they have the time and the skills. For most people, though, it’s far easier to use the pre-designed kit for making a Star Wars Millennium Falcon. You get what you want faster and more easily if everything you need is right there, and you can assemble it following simple instructions.

Identity orchestration recipes function in much the same fashion and are focused on achieving a desired outcome.

Getting Started

Implementing orchestration recipes is as simple as browsing a ‘cookbook’ of use case recipes and integrating your identity fabric using a plug-and-play setup. Here are a few simple steps that will get you started:

  • Create an inventory of apps, users, and identity systems: What ingredients do you have to work with? Start with an inventory of your systems, then an inventory of your applications. Lastly, make an inventory of your users: Are you talking about customers, employees, partners, or all of the above?
  • Connect the ingredients: Once you’ve worked out the systems, applications, and user buckets, the recipe comes down to how you connect or integrate those three circles of users, apps, and systems (identity providers, authentication, and other tools).
  • Implement recipes: Like boiling an egg; this can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be. Most recipes are implemented in hours or days instead of weeks or months.

Best Practices

Recipes don’t need to be convoluted; here are some best practices to keep in mind:

  • Focus on the use cases you want to orchestrate: Think of your business use cases and write them down. A whiteboard or a sheet of paper will do. Do you want to modernize apps and identity? Do you need to roll out passwordless MFA? Do you want to streamline user sign-up and sign-on experiences?
  • Define the user journey you want for each recipe: The fastest way to build a recipe is to ask: “Users are trying to get to something. What do we want to have happen?” You may notice a flow of orchestration begins to take shape.
  • Remember that ingredients in the recipe are interchangeable: Don’t get hung up on how this will work with any particular ingredient (IDP, authentication, app, etc.). Recipes allow you to swap out one technology for another; for instance, if you need to change out a legacy SiteMinder system for Azure AD, then simply swap out the identity provider, and the rest of the user flow will continue to work.
  • Get buy-in: Use the recipes and their outcomes to get buy-in from business decision-makers and stakeholders by demonstrating the results they can expect. This saves time and money because it’s easier to show the recipe on a whiteboard than to build a software demonstration. It’s also really easy to build and demo a quick proof of concept and then scale that out to hundreds of apps once the business is onboard.

Final Thoughts

In addition, recipes can also be adapted to changing needs as the organization grows. If you have a specific access policy for your employees, you can apply the same recipe across all apps they use without having to do it on a piece-by-piece basis. Apply the recipe to 700 applications, and you’re done; no need to make 700 connectors. Making modifications is just as easy as replacing bourbon with whisky in an Old Fashioned cocktail.

Like a Lego kit allows you to arrive at your desired outcome faster and more efficiently, identity orchestration recipes provide a holistic approach to solving complex IAM use case challenges.

Eric Olden

Eric Olden is CEO of Strata Identity. An enterprise cloud identity expert who created the first pre-integrated SSO platform, and co-author of the SAML identity federation standard, Eric also served as SVP and GM at Oracle, where he ran the identity and security business worldwide and was responsible for product development, go-to-market, and partnerships.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
information technology professional monitoring computer network
Zero Trust SIM Boosts BYOD Security
September 27, 2022
DevOps
Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation
July 14, 2022
More by Eric Olden
view all
Securing BYOD Access With Single Sign-on
January 19, 2013
More in IT
A team of information technology professionals
IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023
January 12, 2023
remote worker
Research Finds Many Workers Now Value Trust Over Money
January 10, 2023
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
DevOps
Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation
July 14, 2022
Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days
June 28, 2022
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022
CIO using laptop in office
The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning
May 26, 2022
Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush
May 19, 2022
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
May 13, 2022
6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization
May 13, 2022

To earn your loyalty as a consumer, how important is it that a brand provides a personalized experience?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

High-End Tech Makes Its Mark for First Responders

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition

Hacking

Hacking

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Hardware

Hardware

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

CES 2023 and the Smart Energy Letdown

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023

Malware

Malware

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Standout Tech Products of 2022

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Some Unusual Tech Emerges at CES

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
January 17, 2023
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
January 13, 2023

LinuxInsider

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
February 1, 2023
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
January 30, 2023
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023

CRM Buyer

Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
January 31, 2023
Salesforce's Suitors
Salesforce's Suitors
January 30, 2023
Zoho Desk Pairs People and Bots
Zoho Desk Pairs People and Bots
January 25, 2023