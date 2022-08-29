Home Tech
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

Solar panels on the gable roof of a modern home

I was an early adopter of the current generation of solar technology when I put panels on our San Jose house in the early 2000s, only to watch the yield from those panels drop sharply over the following 20 years.

On our latest home, we use current-generation LG panels which promise to hold over 90% of their generating capacity for that same time. However, not only am I unable to get the Tesla batteries I ordered last year (I’m told I may have them by next summer), I know I’m wasting a ton of energy because my energy use is unmonitored.

A truly green home is not just solar. It has a managed energy system so you can optimize use. But home energy management systems that work well with solar are exceedingly rare, and I have been disappointed in each one I have tested.

Lunar Energy, run by ex-Tesla executive Kunal Girotra, appears to be one of the first next-generation solar companies focused more on electrical efficiency than generation.

Lunar is an early version of a coming wave of solar companies that will increasingly branch off from solar generation to energy management, providing a far stronger ROI for their products.

This week let’s talk about how the move to solar will change how we manage electricity, and how appliances are made. Then we’ll close with my product of the week: the new Dragonfly Folio from HP.

The Problem With Solar

Solar energy is cheap. Actually, it’s free but, sadly, the technology we need to use it is anything but. My last installation which was heavily subsidized by the California and U.S. governments still set me back nearly $30,000 — even after the subsidies — and my current system is closer to $100,000.

The direct benefit is that during the summer my power bill has gone from over $700 a month to under $50. But the winter is a different story. You see, solar power is driven by sun. In the winter when the sun is lower on the horizon, it doesn’t convey as much power to the panels, but you still need energy to heat the house.

Granted much of my home is heated with gas now, but I would like to go all electric. It still cut my energy bill by nearly two-thirds, but solar only works during the day and when the sun is out. So, you need some form of alternative power source if you do not want to go dark at night or on cloudy days.

If you remain grid-tied, without batteries, if power goes out even in the middle of a sunny summer day (as it did for me the other day) you will still lose power. Batteries are not only expensive, but you must also pull enough power to both charge them and power your house during the day, increasing your need for more solar-sourced power.

Now if you remain on-grid, you will not have to pay this every night but only when you discharge the batteries during an outage. If you go off-grid, it means you will need around 30% extra capacity.

But what if you also focused on improving efficiency?

The Promise of Firms Like Lunar Energy

This is where these next generation solar companies are focused: less on generating energy and more on increasing the efficiency of energy use. While Lunar Energy appears to be working on more efficient whole-house batteries, initially their overall effort is more focused on efficiency than generation.

If you can make your home more efficient, you don’t need as much solar or as many batteries. This efficiency focus works whether you are solar powered or powered from the electrical grid. You could use an energy management system regardless of how you source your power.

You could also potentially do things like power down your chargers when the batteries they are charging are at full capacity and only power them on again when those batteries are below 50%. This would help the batteries last longer and potentially reduce daily energy use.

In the past, tests of the Energy Star rating system showed huge holes in their process. This management capability would also highlight appliances that are wasteful, force appliance manufacturers to improve their own energy efficiency, and catch those that might still be gaming the system.

Next-Gen Solar Appliances

Now there are companies like Sundanzer that have built appliances for off-grid homes for years, but the features and capabilities of these appliances remind me of what my grandmother had back in the 1960s. Manual defrost, no cold water or ice-making capabilities, limited capacity and, for the most part, nothing you’d call attractive. But they are incredibly efficient.

What I anticipate with the next generation of appliances from companies focused on solar homes blends the efficiency of the off-grid offerings with the capabilities and appearance of the current generation of modern appliances — so we can have the features we want at near the efficiency of an off-grid product.

Wrapping Up

Lunar Energy is one of the first of a new generation of solar energy companies focused more on the efficient use of energy than on its generation.

I expect that by the end of the decade we will see entirely new companies coming to market with increasingly efficient appliances, more advanced home energy management systems, far better whole-house battery solutions, and a more comprehensive approach to green energy generation and use.

We are just at the beginning of this solar energy wave. Over the next 20 years, kitchen and home designs will change, appliances will change, and we will be using AI to ensure the efficient use of every watt of energy we generate. Altogether, this effort should result in a massive reduction of green house gas creation and a big step toward countering global climate change.

Tech Product of the Week

HP Dragonfly Folio G3

I get to review a lot of laptops over the course of a year, and one that consistently has been my favorite is the HP Folio. This line has gone through a number of iterations. It started out as a consumer-focused device, drifted into business with the Elite Folio that I’m using to write this, to the launch of its successor: the HP Dragonfly Folio G3.

The Elite Folio fixed my biggest complaint with the Folio which was the odd colors. It came in brown and burgundy, and I am sure the 80s wanted their colors back. But last generation, HP moved to black, used the updated Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and graphics, and improved the pen dock and sim slot. With all of that, the Elite Folio became my go-to laptop for the year.

Well, I just met the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 and now my old Elite Folio feels sadly out of date.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 notebook

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 / Image Credit: HP

HP found that IT buyers just didn’t want to risk a Qualcomm product. While that chip has worked fine for me — and I really appreciated the massive battery life — other users complained about it being laggy. This is due to having to run an x86 emulator which pulled performance from a part that was performance-constrained to begin with.

In addition, Intel has convinced IT buyers that they need vPro even though most currently do not seem to use that capability (Microsoft is working to make Windows work with ARM natively which should eventually address the performance problem with Snapdragon).

So, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 has improved the camera, added a privacy screen option, and while it has taken a battery life hit, it is noticeably faster (Qualcomm’s Snapdragon part leads the industry in battery life).

In short, HP took my favorite laptop and made it better, so I am in love again, and the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is my product of the week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
July 11, 2022
electric vehicle charging station
Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report
June 29, 2022
Imagining the Future Smart City
October 4, 2021
power grid
Protecting the Power Grid: Building Resiliency Into Essential Systems
August 24, 2021
More by Rob Enderle
view all
mobile gaming on a smartphone
Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution
August 22, 2022
metaverse
Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse
August 15, 2022
The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?
August 8, 2022
Sensible Tech Advice for Back to School
August 1, 2022
Lucid Air
Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars
July 25, 2022
Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity
July 18, 2022
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
July 11, 2022
future of computing
4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption
July 4, 2022
Metaverse Standards Forum
The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum
June 27, 2022
The Birth of Google’s ‘Sentient’ AI and the Problem It Presents
June 20, 2022
More in Home Tech
home security system
Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms
July 26, 2022
Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks
June 22, 2022
Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems
April 25, 2022
Amazon Glow
Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device
March 30, 2022
How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape
March 14, 2022
The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022
January 10, 2022
CES 2022 Predictions
January 3, 2022
Cybersecurity 2022: More Fraud, More Fakes, More Crypto Scams
December 29, 2021
Apple Unveils New Muscular MacBooks, Refreshes AirPods, Adds $5 Music Service
October 19, 2021
Tile Product Line Refresh Heats Up Competition in Smart Tracker Market
October 13, 2021

California air regulators have voted to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. Should other states follow suit?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

Chips

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC

Computing

Computing

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Forrester Report Cautions About Web3 Security

IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

Data Management

Data Management

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Developers

Developers

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies’ Strengths, Weaknesses

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

Accent Altering Voice Tech Aims To Replace Frustration With Communication

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff

Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Hacking

Hacking

Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days

Hardware

Hardware

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Health

Health

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Home Tech

Home Tech

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How To

How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place

Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern

Cybersecurity Pros Preach Constant ID Challenging, Attack Readiness To Defeat Threats

Malware

Malware

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Reviews

Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Science

Science

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers’ Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

Smartphones

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM

Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

Tablets

Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Tech Law

Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

Transportation

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-commerce Times

Tips for Consumers and Merchants To Evade Online Fraud
Tips for Consumers and Merchants To Evade Online Fraud
August 29, 2022
E-Comm Leaders Must Treat Security and Compliance as Top Priorities
E-Comm Leaders Must Treat Security and Compliance as Top Priorities
August 26, 2022
Back-Office Finance Automation: The Foundation of a Solid E-Commerce Enterprise
Back-Office Finance Automation: The Foundation of a Solid E-Commerce Enterprise
August 23, 2022

LinuxInsider

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
August 8, 2022
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022

CRM Buyer

Oracle Is Signaling
Oracle Is Signaling
August 24, 2022
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
August 18, 2022
Oracle's 'Box of Chocolates'
Oracle's 'Box of Chocolates'
August 15, 2022