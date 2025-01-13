Emerging Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang CES 2025 Keynote
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2025 (Image Credit: Consumer Technology Association)

CES has always been a place to find new cool toys and gadgets. Even though the timing of this show sucks because it comes so soon after the holidays and steals vacations from those that have to prepare for it, I have to admit I look forward to this event every year. This year was heavy in AI, exercise and health equipment, PCs, and robotics.

I won’t do a Product of the Week this week because each of the products I’m going to list could easily qualify, and given how different they are from each other, picking a winner would be hard to defend.

Let’s start with the product I have the greatest lust for.

Bodyfriend 733 Massage Chair

Bodyfriend 733 Massage Chair

Image Credit: Bodyfriend

I have a massage chair at home and even have massage seats in my car, so I love the concept, but neither of these solutions is close to a real massage. However, if you have a spare $20,000, consider the Bodyfriend 733 Massage Chair.

It looks like the offspring of a Transformer and a yellow recliner. What makes this chair so expensive is that it will do physical therapy, which is huge when you get to be as ancient as I am. It forces stretching and mobility, and when used right, it could extend your mobility well into your later years, not to mention that it is less painful than sessions with human physical therapists.

In effect, it blends massage functions with arm and leg exercises using heat and unique magnetic hand-like pressure to provide an experience that should be unmatched in this category. It is AI-driven, with 50 automatic programs to fully customize your experience. These features make it worth the massive $20,000 price point.

The Bodyfriend 733 Massage Chair is definitely on my wish list of things I’m lusting for.

Lenovo Legion Go S 8-inch Gaming Handheld

Lenovo Legion Go S (8”, 1)

Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has been pushing the innovation button hard of late and has two new products that caught my eye. The first is the Legion Go S 8-inch gaming handheld — a handheld gaming PC. Using AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Go processor and integrated RDNA graphics.

This product, currently available for $749 on pre-order at Best Buy, is one awesome little PC. It has dual USB C 4.0 ports (so you could turn it into a mini-PC), runs Windows 11, and has eGPU compatibility, so it will play high-end PC games. There’s no camera, but it does have built-in microphones and speakers, though I’d suggest using headphones if you use this on a plane as they are likely to escort you off early if you don’t.

This device will also switch between PC, Xbox, and Steam games with one click. This device class has been underpowered in the past, but this new AMD unit appears to have power to spare. It is a testament to how far AMD has come over the last decade or so. A more affordable $599 version with less memory will be released in May, though I think $130 for the extra memory is more than worth the additional cost.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

Lenovo ThinkBook-Plus Gen 6 with Rollable Display

Image Credit: Lenovo

Foldable displays have become common on smartphones but haven’t taken off on PCs yet. Lenovo has brought forward an even more interesting technology, rollable displays, and used it on an impressive little 14-inch laptop that will expand up to 16.7 inches, which is a more acceptable size for a monitor that grants substantially more real estate on an under-four-pound laptop (1.7 kg).

I use a 49-inch Dell monitor on my desk, so switching to a 14-inch or smaller laptop screen is really annoying. Expanding that screen to nearly 17 inches would make a huge difference in my productivity, so I look forward to seeing this. It uses Intel’s Core Ultra processors for strong performance and has Microsoft Copilot+ compatibility.

Granted, at around $3,500, this isn’t a cheap date, but if you need the space like I do, this could be well worth the extra cost — and the wow factor is off the charts. The only downside is that I don’t think you’ll be able to use the screen expansion in a coach seat (it expands up). Otherwise, this is the PC I want in my computer bag in 2025.

Nvidia Project Digits: Grace Blackwell Personal AI Supercomputer

NVIDIA Project DIGITS - A Grace Blackwell AI Supercomputer on your desk.

Image Credit: Nvidia

I must admit I’ve been expecting Nvidia to do this for some time now, and I wasn’t disappointed at CES. The Nvidia keynote set the tone for the show with massive AI, robotics, and autonomous car elements.

Still, what really knocked my socks off was the Nvidia Project Digits personal computer. This tiny machine has massive power, making it one of the world’s smallest and most powerful personal supercomputers. It has an Arm CPU and a special Blackwell GPU for incredible power (a full petaflop of FP4 performance), 128GB of unified, coherent memory, and up to 4TB of NVMe (non-volatile memory express) storage.

It runs Nvidia’s Linux (I’m guessing Microsoft missed a meeting) called DBX OS, and it provides server-level AI performance in a tiny desktop form factor. This machine is used for prototyping, fine-tuning, and testing AI models, making it critical for those learning how to or who are already developing AI models or running Nvidia’s Omniverse simulations.

Sadly, this won’t run PC games, but if you plan to make money on AI rather than spend it, this machine should probably be on your shortlist for 2025. The PC starts at around $3,000 and is about the size of one of the paperbacks of “The Lord of the Rings” books. I think they should have named it AWESOME (AI Workstation Engineering System Operative Manufacturing Engine), but it is code-named Digits.

Tombot Jennie Robotic Puppy

One of the problems with getting older is that you get lonely and lose the ability to care for pets properly. You need companionship, but even if you can care for a pet, there is a real risk that the pet will be traumatized and left homeless if you die.

Tombot has created a robotic dog named Jennie that looks and feels like a puppy. It has interactive sensors, responds to voice commands, and makes real puppy sounds, but it doesn’t pee on your floor. Basically, it just sits on your lap and keeps you company.

This product is for people who are hospitalized or mobility challenged and want the experience of a pet but lack the ability to care for one. This robotic Labrador puppy is expected to cost under $500, which is pretty cheap compared to a real dog.

Studies have shown that a pet can significantly improve the quality of life for someone alone, lonely or unable to get out. Tombot Jennie could make a huge difference for someone who has lost their smile due to age or infirmity, so giving them their smile back would be invaluable.

Roborock Saros Z70 Robot Vacuum

I have three robotic vacuum cleaners that are forever running into socks, pet toys, and anything left on the floor. Wouldn’t it be great if a robotic vacuum could pick stuff up while it vacuumed? Well, the folks at Roborock must agree with me because they created the Roborock Saros Z70, a $1,000 robotic vacuum/mop with an arm that can pick up stuff off the floor.

This robotic vacuum has a docking station where it can dump what it vacuums up, and it will automatically attach or remove the mops depending on need, which is unique to this class of robotic vacuums.

The demos I saw of the device suggest the software still needs some work, so I wouldn’t buy one of the first of these, but once they get the software sorted out, this would be a killer solution for those of us with pets and kids. I’m just hoping it knows enough to identify dog poop before it drags it all over the house (a rather bad experience we had with an older robotic vacuum).

Oh, and the vacuum has an interesting Call & Cruise video function that will allow it to roam around your house so you can check on the status of your home remotely and yell at your kids or pets if they are getting into trouble. It is due out around June of this year.

OpenDroids R2D3 Ultimate Home Robot

OpenDroids R2D3 home robot
Image Credit: OpenDroids

At $55,000, this is far from a cheap date and well over my budget, but darn if I’m not intrigued.

This rolling robot is designed to help you around the home, though stairs will be an issue. Fully AI-enabled and with dual lifting arms, the OpenDroids R2D3 is a pretty amazing showcase of just where we are with shipping personal robotics.

OpenDroids also has a lower-cost R1D1 single-armed robot for around $18,500, which is showcased using a handheld vacuum cleaner that could do many of the same things.

But it’s the R2D3 that comes closest to Rosie, the Jetsons’ robot maid we all wanted as kids when I was young. This robot would be particularly useful for someone who is disabled and needs help around the home, though given it is on wheels and not legs, getting up or down stairs would be problematic.

The robot’s body raises and lowers based on need, suggesting it could reach things that would be out of reach unless we had a ladder handy. OpenDroids’ R2D3 was arguably the most impressive robot at CES this year.

Amp Strength Trainer

Amp home fitness gym system

Image Credit: Amp Fit

It is January, and like a lot of you, I’m considering joining a gym again (I quit during the pandemic), but driving to the local gym early in the morning tends to get old, and often the equipment I want to use was being used by someone else. My final excuse is that viruses seem to be spreading again, making it likely I will want to avoid places where people congregate and spread bodily fluids (sweat).

But home exercise equipment takes up a lot of space, and I’ve had to get rid of a lot of it over the years. The Amp home fitness machine is AI-driven, has Peloton-like features that work through your phone or tablet, and is both small and simple, making it look good in the home and very easy to use.

The equipment costs $1,795, and the subscription to the trainers is a reasonable $23 per month. The price includes delivery and setup. Strength training is increasingly important to maintain mobility, flexibility, and freedom as we age, making it critical that I find a solution like Amp to ensure my future physical well-being. It’s due out in early 2025.

Realbotix Full-Bodied Robot

The Realbotix full-bodied robot is close enough to the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Data character to be scary. At $175,000 to $200,000 for the fully featured version (you can buy the AI bust for $10,000, but I expect it will nag you to buy the rest of her body), this is no cheap date, but it will pack into a suitcase.

When unpacked, it will walk and act like a human, though I think it is on the wrong side of the uncanny valley. It comes close enough to what we believe an android will eventually become, but it is a bit freaky, and it makes me want to ensure my future robotic overlords won’t be a problem.

While Realbotix hasn’t achieved its entire mission of making a robot indistinguishable from a human, Melody comes closer than I thought possible, given where we are with today’s technology. It’s the best showcase for how far we have come to creating our own Data android.

Wrapping Up

CES 2025 was an impressive show this year, and I didn’t even cover flying and autonomous cars, although most of them aren’t due out until far later in the decade. From robots that will help you recover from an injury, help you work out, keep you company, or clean your house, CES had it all, including some fantastic PCs for gaming, productivity, and creating your own future AI. CES was the place to see the future that is coming at us amazingly rapidly.

I can hardly wait until next year. I’m kind of hoping Skynet won’t be part of next year’s show, though if you know where John Connor is, you might want to tell him it is past time for him to begin preparing for the future.

Happy New Year everyone. Here’s hoping our AI and robotic future will be amazing!

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024
tech gifts for the holidays
5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays
December 9, 2024
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor
November 25, 2024
Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft Ignite 2023.
What To Focus on at Microsoft Ignite This Year: Avoiding AI Catastrophes
November 18, 2024
AMD AI innovations
AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel
November 11, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot
November 4, 2024
business conflict
Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared
October 28, 2024
competition for tech industry dominance
Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI
October 21, 2024
businessman thinking about competitive landscape
Intel vs. AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm: What the Hell Happened?
October 14, 2024
HP Imagine 2024 event
HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations
October 7, 2024
More in Emerging Tech
quantum computing researcher
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
January 6, 2025
quantum computing breakthroughs
Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy
December 11, 2024
robot holding 2025 sign
Agentic AI, Cyborgs Featured on Gartner’s Tech-To-Watch List for 2025
October 23, 2024
Rock X AI facial authentication
Alcatraz AI Biometrics Bolsters Workplace Security
October 11, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives
August 30, 2024
educational technology
EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching
August 29, 2024
emerging technologies
Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology
August 5, 2024
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars
July 29, 2024
AI-Powered Robot Aims To Slash Cost of E-Commerce Deliveries
July 24, 2024

Meta ending third-party fact-checking: Bold progress or risky move?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Standout Tech Products of 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

Is Intel the Tech Industry Equivalent of the 2024 New York Giants?

Computing

Computing

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Job Seekers Targeted by Scammers in Mobile Phishing Campaign

Data Management

Data Management

How To Secure AI With MLSecOps

Developers

Developers

Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Microsoft Turns Honeypot Into Sour Grapes for Web Marauders

Hardware

Hardware

Chromebook Cyber Tools Help Secure Schools Against Digital Assaults

Health

Health

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

Sonos Arc Ultra Raises the Bar for Home Theater Audio

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Microsoft Ignite 2024: Enterprise Productivity Is the Easiest AI Sell

Malware

Malware

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

Privacy

Privacy

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

Reviews

Reviews

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Science

Science

Aptera To Showcase Solar EV at CES 2025

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher

Servers

Servers

Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel

Tech Law

Tech Law

Outdated Risk Management Frameworks Face Growing Criticism

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

This Digital Nomad Built a Global Supply Chain Business
This Digital Nomad Built a Global Supply Chain Business
January 13, 2025
Generative AI Ads Open New Doors for Brand Engagement
Generative AI Ads Open New Doors for Brand Engagement
January 9, 2025
Building Smarter Tech Stacks With MACH Architecture
Building Smarter Tech Stacks With MACH Architecture
December 23, 2024

LinuxInsider

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
January 8, 2025
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
December 16, 2024
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
December 12, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered CX Advancements Redefine CRM in 2025
AI-Powered CX Advancements Redefine CRM in 2025
January 16, 2025
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
January 6, 2025
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
January 2, 2025