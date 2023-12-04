Technology

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

couple holiday shopping online

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but many of us still haven’t done all, or any, of our holiday shopping. I’ve been looking for things to buy as well, and I’ve come up with a list of mostly affordable items you might want to consider.

Whether searching for the perfect gadget for a tech enthusiast or a unique gift to surprise a loved one, this guide has you covered.

Let’s get to it, and here’s hoping you can find what you want at affordable prices.

Gaming Laptop

The only brand that truly stands out as exemplary in the gaming laptop world is Alienware. Backed by Dell, it represents the perfect balance of brand recognition and world-class quality.

Done right, gaming laptops give up portability and battery life for power, and you won’t be using them on a plane anyway. My pick is the Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop, which starts at $1,599, has an 18-inch screen, and should put a smile on your gamer’s face.

Alienware m18 gaming laptop

(Image Credit: Dell)

The m18 is well-lit and has that distinctive alien head on the cover that you probably noticed regularly appearing on “The Big Bang Theory.”

Standard Laptop

For a work or school laptop, I’d go with the HP Dragonfly G4 Notebook with the Intel i5 processor.

At $1,099, it won’t break the bank. Dragonfly is HP’s premium brand, and while this isn’t a gaming notebook by any means, it should serve well for school or work and has a decent combination of relatively lightweight (2.2 lbs.) and over 10 hours of expected battery life.

HP Dragonfly Notebook PC G4

(Image Credit: HP)

With HP’s Wolf Security on board, it should be more secure than most other notebooks on the market, and it is also one of the better-looking laptops. I’ve been very pleased with the Dragonfly notebooks I’ve tested, and this is the one I’d choose to carry myself.

AI-Enabled Performance Laptop

Right now, there is only one laptop I know of that has been enabled for AI, though that will change in a few months. That is Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2, and it has a built-in NPU (neural processing unit), something that will be in most mid- to high-end laptops by the end of next year but currently is only in this one.

Surface Laptop Studio 2

(Images Credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Studio Laptop 2 starts at $1,999, has a cantilevered screen and decent self-recharging pen ideal for using tools like Dall-E, and should have performance advantages with ChatGPT-based generative AI programs. Given the huge demand for AI skills, this could be very helpful for someone wanting a bit of an extra AI edge, as this technology is still going vertical in terms of demand for people who know how to use it.

Headphones

Of the headphones I’ve seen recently, I was most impressed with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. Currently on sale for $100 off at $279, these headphones have active noise cancellation and are great for phone calls, music, and watching movies.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

(Image Credit: Sennheiser)

With their over-the-ear design, these headphones excel at blocking out ambient noise, ensuring a more peaceful listening experience whether you’re on an airplane or in other noisy environments.

These aesthetically pleasing headphones carry the renowned Sennheiser brand. You can find cheaper headphones, but you want the recipient of your gift to take pride in what you got them, and they’ll be proud of these.

Earbuds

The issue with earbuds is that they are small and not impressive in a box. Still, many people prefer earbuds even though they can make you look like a nut when you are on a phone call. When it comes to any sound product, it’s hard to go wrong with Bose. I recommend the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II - Soapstone color

(Images Credit: Bose)

They cost around $200 and come in Triple Black and Soapstone (shown here). These earbuds sound awesome and look less dorky than the Apple AirPods. A strong brand, good looks, and an affordable price make for a good gift.

Microphone

When it comes to microphones, I like the HyperX QuadCast S – USB Microphone from HP.

HyperX QuadCast S Microphone

(Photo by Author)

This mic has several sound field options, it lights up, so it looks amazing on your desk, and at $119.99 (currently with a $40 discount), it is relatively affordable for that Twitch or podcast fanatic you are buying for.

If you want to get someone a gift that will sit at a desk and remind them of you, this is one of the better choices. It looks good, sounds good, and makes a visual impression.

Keyboard

Another item that is prominent on the desktop is a keyboard. My current favorite is the Dry Studio Black Diamond 75 Advanced Version carbon fiber keyboard.

Dry Studio Black Diamond 75 Advance Version computer keyboard

(Image Credit: Dry Studio)

At $295, it’s pricey for a keyboard, but it is a piece of art. Mechanical switches, an impressive weight, and an awesome appearance make this a keyboard that should not only last a long time but be particularly good for anyone who likes the feel of a quality mechanical keyboard.

The styling language is “supercar,” which shows in the fit and finish. This keyboard almost looks too good to use, but if you want a truly impressive gift, the Black Diamond 75 keyboard is truly impressive.

Mouse

One of the more affordable PC gifts is a mouse, and the one I’ve enjoyed the most this year is the Mad Catz R.A.T. Pro S3 wired optical mouse currently on sale for about $62. This model is a gamer’s mouse, and it has a ton of switches and options. I just like the feel of it, and it has held up well and still looks great after months of use.

Mad Catz R.A.T. Pro S3 wired optical mouse

(Image Credit: Mad Catz Global)

The R.A.T. Pro S3 has RGB lighting, and it looks much more expensive than it is. Suitable for general use and gaming, this makes for a relatively affordable PC upgrade. I prefer a wired over a wireless mouse because nothing is worse than having your mouse battery die in the middle of a battle or when you are on a roll writing a paper.

Head-Mounted Display

There are times during the holidays when you may want to find a quiet corner, tune out the sounds around you, avoid political discussions, and just disappear into the wallpaper. A head-mounted display will allow you to browse the web, watch videos and movies, or even do some work without anyone seeing what you are doing or being disturbed by it.

The Rokid Max AR Glasses is the most affordable of the headsets I’ve tested so far at $399.

(Video Credit: Rokid)

While they have speakers in the earpieces, I tend to use mine with headphones for that extra level of isolation. I find I can watch movies while my wife is sleeping without bugging her, and these things have been a godsend on planes, particularly when I’m middle seat coach because they allow me to isolate myself from what is happening around me and ignore the typical in-flight annoyances.

Dashboard Camera

There are a lot of scammers around and folks who drive under the influence and won’t admit fault. A dash camera is a great defense. My current favorite and go-to gift this year is the 70mai Omni Dash Cam 360.

70mai Omni Dash Cam 360°

(Image Credit: 70mai)

The 70mai web store has these on sale for $110 currently. That’s nearly $80 off and much less expensive than on Amazon, making them one heck of a bargain.

They look like an upside-down R2-D2, and the camera automatically rotates to capture activity around the car even when parked. It will also randomly take a picture of the cabin (selfies), respond to voice commands, and even remind you to take a break if you’ve been driving uninterrupted for too long.

For a car safety device, this is a genuine bargain. Also, knowing there is a camera can often help with issues like road rage and dangerous driving, which will help keep the recipient safer.

Sleep Assistance

Now, while this is expensive, if there is one product I really miss when traveling and use every night when I’m at home is the Chilipad Dock Pro Sleep System.

When I was growing up, my brothers and I would get up early trying to beat each other to the best warm air vent from the furnace. With the Chilipad Dock Pro, I can set it to pre-heat the bed at night, keep me cool during the night (I sleep hot), and then get nice and toasty when morning comes, so I don’t want to get out of bed.

Chilipad Dock Pro Sleep System

(Image Credit: Sleepme)

If there were a favorite product in my life that isn’t a car, the Chilipad Dock Pro would be it. The price is between $1,000 for a small bed and $1,899 for a Cal King, so this isn’t a casual gift, but it might be one you give your spouse and benefit from yourself. It heats and cools, so it is awesome in the summer, as well, and will reduce your air conditioning and heating costs if used properly.

Wrapping Up

I hope this guide helps streamline your shopping choices and inspires you to find ideal gifts that resonate with your friends and family.

Wishing you a wonderful holiday — and may Santa be as generous and kind to you as you are to others. Happy Holidays!

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft’s Copilot Rises From the Ashes of Bob and Clippy
November 20, 2023
Announcing Grok webpage displayed on a smartphone
The Good and Bad of Musk’s Grok AI
November 13, 2023
computer chip CPU GPU processor market competiton
Chip Wars of 2024: Will a Cell Phone Take the Laptop Crown?
November 6, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology
October 30, 2023
Lenovo P620 Thinkstation workstation with AMD Threadripper Pro CPU inside
Lenovo, Threadripper Pro, and the Formula for Incredible Success
October 23, 2023
Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset
Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?
October 16, 2023
tech innovation
The Magic Presented at HP Imagine 2023
October 9, 2023
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot Is Coming: It’s Both Exciting and a Bit Sad
October 2, 2023
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Intel Innovation 2023
Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC
September 25, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events
September 18, 2023
More in Technology
computer shoppers in a retail store
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
November 27, 2023
how to choose the right computer
It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC
November 7, 2023
Apple M3 chip series
Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series
November 1, 2023
business strategy
HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense
October 19, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 double-tap gesture
Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh
September 14, 2023
passwordless computing
The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future
September 5, 2023
Stacks of old computers and other IT hardware symbolizing the disorganization that fuels the IT e-waste crisis.
Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis
August 31, 2023
IT Managers
Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report
August 29, 2023
emergency response center for first responders, law enforcement
Maui and Using New Tech To Prevent and Mitigate Future Disasters
August 21, 2023
Low-Code/No-Code platforms for manufacturers to utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning.
How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT
August 11, 2023

How do you most commonly dispose of electronics?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Delivers AI-Powered Excellence in a Compact Design

Chips

Chips

It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC

Computing

Computing

Chip Wars of 2024: Will a Cell Phone Take the Laptop Crown?

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Casino Breaches Expose Why Identity Management Is at a Crossroads

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement

Hardware

Hardware

Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series

Health

Health

New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech

Home Tech

Home Tech

Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Privacy

Privacy

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience

Science

Science

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AI With Attitude: Musk Venture Raises Curtain on ChatGPT Competitor ‘Grok’

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Finding the Right Loan for Your E-Commerce Business
Finding the Right Loan for Your E-Commerce Business
December 4, 2023
The Power of Bundling To Maximize Sales This Holiday Season and Beyond
The Power of Bundling To Maximize Sales This Holiday Season and Beyond
November 30, 2023
Survey Reveals Top 10 Metro Areas for Porch Pirate Package Theft
Survey Reveals Top 10 Metro Areas for Porch Pirate Package Theft
November 28, 2023

LinuxInsider

The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
November 9, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
October 4, 2023

CRM Buyer

Landing Intelligent Customer Service
Landing Intelligent Customer Service
November 29, 2023
Changing CX Trends Drive Need for Advanced Digital Support
Changing CX Trends Drive Need for Advanced Digital Support
November 28, 2023
CRM's AI Singularity
CRM's AI Singularity
November 16, 2023