IT Leadership
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

The Fascinating ESG Difference Between Michael Dell and Elon Musk

green business, ESG, environmental, social, and governance

Elon Musk has gone on record saying that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts are “a scam” that has “been weaponized by phony social justice warriors.”

Were we back in the early 2000s, he’d have been right. Back then, Dell’s ESG plan of record was to plant a tree for every complying sale. The entities doing ecology-based social justice programs were infamous for supporting those that paid them and punishing those that didn’t, with little impact on true sustainability.

But that was then, and now companies like Dell, HP, and Lenovo report billions of dollars in additional sales due to genuine ESG efforts. These efforts are having a significant impact on the amount of waste put back into the environment.

What I find ironic is that of the two CEOs, Musk, whose Tesla and Hyperloop efforts benefit from the world’s focus on sustainability, appears to be anti-sustainability, while Michael Dell, where ESG isn’t a natural sales driver for his company, is all in on preserving the planet.

Let’s contrast these two CEOs’ focus on sustainability this week, and we’ll close with my new favorite part of Office 365, Microsoft Designer, the DALL-E 2-focused, AI-driven solution that is my product of the week.

The Lack of Irony in Tech’s ESG Focus

Last week, Dell held its post-Dell Technologies World event to address any lingering questions from the press and analyst communities.

Dell was recently ranked most loved workspace, not Apple, not Amazon, not Facebook — all of which didn’t even make the ranking, and one of which is facing a massive increase in union activity. Amazon and Facebook are newer than Dell, and Apple is more popular with users, and yet those three are anything but employee-friendly, particularly post-pandemic.

It is also fascinating that not one of Elon Musk’s various companies made that list either, but then Musk has a reputation for treating employees poorly. During the pandemic, he resisted safety directives from California and has since moved his headquarters to Texas, which tends to fall below California in employee care and sustainability efforts. Musk clearly has his priorities, and he tends to place employee care and sustainability below where most large tech companies do.

Now, this isn’t ironic because tech companies tend to be all about metrics, and they measure almost everything. Dell has been particularly aggressive in implementing metrics over the years and showcased that by understanding what was important to stakeholders (employees, customers, partners, investors) and driving policies that would benefit them.

Why Musk’s Lack of ESG Focus Is Ironic

Hyperloop and especially Tesla have a close relationship with sustainability because governments’ focus on eliminating fossil fuel use and improving sustainability have created enormous opportunities for electric car sales and the justification for large-scale people movers like Hyperloop.

Traditional wisdom would suggest that, even if it weren’t real, Musk would be a huge supporter of ESG efforts because they support the approval of Hyperloop-like projects and the sales of electric cars. Further, particularly with those interested in electric cars, buyers tend to be big believers in the “S” of sustainability and tend to have a high probability of investing in solar energy, like with Tesla’s Solar City subsidiary.

In 2024 when the first truly next-generation electric cars come to market, Tesla will face unprecedented competition. Buyers will not only have a far broader choice of electric vehicles but will also be choosing the companies they support. Given their interest in sustainability, they are more likely to choose a greener company.

Starting with BMW, a firm that has popped up as the most technology-forward in the car industry, several companies already are greener than Tesla. To be clear, Tesla should lead on ESG, and instead, it lags badly in this practice, suggesting Tesla buyers that care about sustainability should choose a greener brand.

This year, Musk’s Twitter move has hurt Tesla stock, and Musk’s methods for dealing with employees who view his antics as negative don’t exactly set the bar for employee care and feeding, not to mention good governance.

In contrast, companies like Dell not only promote negative feedback but also aggregate it and use it to make better future decisions. Firing people who point out your mistakes usually ends badly because it destroys employee trust and support, even if the criticism is wrong, which wasn’t in the SpaceX case.

Wrapping Up

What I find amazing is that both Michael Dell and Elon Musk are on record for believing climate change is real and one of, if not the most important, things to fight to protect the human race. It is just that Dell has stepped up aggressively to address the challenge by reducing consumption, assuring green energy sources, and creating intensive sustainability projects like Concept Luna.

In contrast, Musk seems to think this shouldn’t be a priority for companies even though he would benefit more than Dell because of related subsidies and incentives tied to his firms and his products.

I think this comes down to how both men approach their jobs. Michael Dell takes his position seriously, is very focused, and makes decisions on the data surrounding everything Dell Technologies does. Musk, in contrast, seems to make decisions based on the moment and his gut, which hasn’t been working out that well for him or his companies of late and, as I see it, forms the basis of his position on ESG.

Nothing Dell Technologies makes competes with Musk’s companies, and either could be the customer of the other. But as a provider, Tesla couldn’t comply with Dell’s ESG-focused supply network, while Dell’s ability to massively cut operational costs should continue to appear to Musk’s companies.

In short, Dell’s focus on and support of ESG are making the company more successful, while Musk’s contrasting position only reinforces the idea that he has become a liability to his firms. If you are watching “House of the Dragon,” you are seeing the death of a dynasty due to a lie that no one believes. Tesla has the same problem with sustainability. Once true competition emerges, I doubt it will end any better for that firm than it will for the young princess with the wandering eye in “House of the Dragon.”

Tech Product of the Week

Microsoft Designer With DALL-E 2

One of the biggest problems for many of us who write is finding the appropriate open-source picture or figuring out how to pay for an image that isn’t in the public domain.

Many of us build our own web pages or try to compose images to go with papers or PowerPoint presentations. Often, the result sucks. When I was working for large companies, executives with access to graphic designers often were thought to be more capable than others who did not, regardless of the quality of their work.

OpenAI’s DALL-E, now in its second generation, creates images from text that belongs to you. You describe what you want, and DALL-E creates it. At Microsoft Ignite last week, Satya Nadella announced that DALL-E 2 would be embedded in a new addition to Office 365 called Microsoft Designer.

This tool uses a combination of text-to-image AI technology and nested menus to help you quickly build the image, presentation page, or professional-looking ad in a fraction of the time it would take to spin up a graphics designer.

A solution like this has been a dream of mine since I was a child. I can imagine and describe a picture I’d like to create, but even though my mother and first stepmother were artists, I can’t draw to save my life.

Sadly, Microsoft Designer isn’t yet available though I signed up to be an early user here. I expect Designer will set the tone for AI updates on other Microsoft products.

Imagine having your PC write a paper based on your outline or Excel build a spreadsheet template or form based on your description of what you want. I expect the new “killer feature” in Office will be the ability for the platform to do most of the heavy lifting after you figure out what you want.

Granted, many folks struggle with how to communicate what they want. So, much like learning Boolean Logic for searching on the web, building your ability to create accurate descriptions of what you want will be a critical future skill for success.

In the end, Microsoft Designer with DALL-E 2 was my favorite announcement during Microsoft Ignite last week, and it is my product of the week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.
Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Phononic sustainable cooling for last mile delivery logistics
Grocery Home Delivery May Ride on Cold Chain Technology
October 7, 2022
electric vehicle charging station
Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report
June 29, 2022
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Elon Musk, Twitter
Killing Twitter, With Tesla as Collateral Damage
October 10, 2022
metaverse emersive internet
Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet
October 3, 2022
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
September 26, 2022
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem
September 19, 2022
hiker in a remote location making a phone call
The Future of Satellite Phone Communications
September 12, 2022
AMD and Intel chips
AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play
September 5, 2022
Solar panels on the gable roof of a modern home
The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies
August 29, 2022
mobile gaming on a smartphone
Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution
August 22, 2022
metaverse
Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse
August 15, 2022
The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?
August 8, 2022
More in IT Leadership
Schneider Electric North America President Aamir Paul delivering a keynote at Innovation Summit 2022
Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management
October 17, 2022
press conference
Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting
August 31, 2022
IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products
August 16, 2022
Countries ranked in the 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index
Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place
August 2, 2022
information security professionals
Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern
July 26, 2022
cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Pros Preach Constant ID Challenging, Attack Readiness To Defeat Threats
July 19, 2022
DevOps
Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation
July 14, 2022
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
May 13, 2022
Michael Dell keynote address at Dell Technologies World 2022
The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw
May 9, 2022

Which best describes your view of voice-altering technology that removes the accents of call center agents?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Poly Studio P5 Packs Professional Webcam Properties

Nest Cam’s Unique Battery and Solar Power Options

Researchers Find Consumer Satisfaction Remains High for PCs and TVs

Chips

Chips

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Computing

Computing

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Linux Mint 21 Release Brings Reviewer a Welcome Reunion

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Zero Trust SIM Boosts BYOD Security

EvilProxy Phishing Service Threatens MFA Protection of Accounts

Data Management

Data Management

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness

Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management

An EV Charger Installation Odyssey

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Intehill 15.6″ Portable Monitor Is Masterful at Work and Play

Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Hacking

Hacking

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime

Hardware

Hardware

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Health

Health

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Astro Is Cute, Spunky, Not Quite Ready for Prime Time

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

How To

How To

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

The Fascinating ESG Difference Between Michael Dell and Elon Musk

Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting

IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products

Malware

Malware

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

Privacy

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Science

Science

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Servers

Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

Smartphones

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Grocery Home Delivery May Ride on Cold Chain Technology

High-Tech Trends in Law Enforcement and Emergency Response

VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Killing Twitter, With Tesla as Collateral Damage

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

Tech Law

Tech Law

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Transportation

Transportation

IIHS Study Finds Drivers Confused About Motor Vehicle Automation

Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

How To Capitalize on Holiday Offers To Drive E-Commerce Sales
How To Capitalize on Holiday Offers To Drive E-Commerce Sales
October 12, 2022
Adobe Sees 2022 Holiday Season Sales Hitting $209.7B Online in US
Adobe Sees 2022 Holiday Season Sales Hitting $209.7B Online in US
October 11, 2022
Post-Pandemic E-Commerce Signals Refocus on Omnichannel Operations
Post-Pandemic E-Commerce Signals Refocus on Omnichannel Operations
October 10, 2022

LinuxInsider

Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
October 7, 2022
Unix Basics It Pays To Know
Unix Basics It Pays To Know
October 4, 2022
New Cyber Bill Aims To Fix Open-Source Security in Government
New Cyber Bill Aims To Fix Open-Source Security in Government
September 30, 2022

CRM Buyer

Messaging Key To Meeting Changing CX Preferences
Messaging Key To Meeting Changing CX Preferences
October 17, 2022
Twitter, Musk: And the Winner Is … CRM
Twitter, Musk: And the Winner Is … CRM
October 6, 2022
5 Ways To Boost CRM Adoption in 2022
5 Ways To Boost CRM Adoption in 2022
October 4, 2022