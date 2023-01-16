Emerging Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

The Hottest Robots at CES Had Nvidia Brains

robot

Robots have been around for decades, but they’ve been mostly stupid. They were either remotely controlled by humans or ran fixed scripts that allowed for virtually no latitude in terms of how they operated or what they did. Even though I was born in the year Robby the Robot became famous, the robots I grew up with weren’t anything like Robby. They were about as smart as an old toaster.

Fortunately, that’s changing. Robotics has advanced considerably over the last decade, partially thanks to the leading work Nvidia has done with autonomous vehicles, much of which translated into autonomous robotics. This year at CES, the top robots all seemed to have Nvidia brains, starting with a robotic tractor from John Deere and ending with GlüxKind, an AI-powered baby stroller I want to buy for my aging dog.

Let’s talk about the Nvidia-powered robots at CES this week. We’ll close with my Product of the Week, a wireless microphone that may keep me from getting into a fight on my next plane trip.

John Deere Autonomous Tractor

John Deere won the Best of Innovation award for its robotic tractor.

John Deere Fully Autonomous Tractor

John Deere Fully Autonomous Tractor | Image Credit: Deere & Company

I grew up working on a farm. While driving a tractor was fun at first, it got tedious very quickly.

The heat and the repetition of driving in long rows were broken up only by the excitement of an equipment failure or the potential for a grizzly death should I fall asleep and fall off the tractor. That actually happened years later to the head of my division at IBM, who died when he fell off his tractor into a plow.

John Deere’s tractor won’t get bored, tired, or die, so farmers can work on other things that need doing, given that staffing farms has become a big problem of late. Historically, robots weren’t affordable on farms because labor was cheap. But you can’t get those workers now, and getting locals to work on a farm is just as difficult.

So, if farmers want to keep operating, they need to automate, suggesting the farm of the future may be run entirely by increasingly intelligent robots and robotic equipment. So, this tractor may be critical to ensuring we have food on our tables in the future.

Agrist Harvesting Robot

Another robot was from Agrist. I’m not a fan of this one mainly because it was built to harvest bell peppers and bell peppers trigger my gag reflex. Just the smell of the things makes me feel ill. Still, if I had to harvest bell peppers (clearly one of my concepts of hell), I’d appreciate a robot like this that kept my hands, nose, and tongue well away from the horrid things.

Sometimes you have to grow stuff you don’t like, and this robot would assure me that if I still had a farm — which thankfully I don’t — I could grow bell peppers and harvest them without ever getting that close to the darn things.

Seriously, this robot is designed to work in indoor factory farms, which will be crucial to the survival of countries being badly impacted by climate change and losing the ability to farm as a result. Robots like this will be critical to sustaining humanity as the climate makes outdoor agriculture obsolete.

Skydio Scout Drone

Drones were also covered, with the Skydio drone standing out for its Scout drone.

Skydio is a fascinating drone company. It even has a docked drone solution that reminds me of the old Green Hornet TV show. Can you imagine having one of these on your car so you can check what has caused the traffic jam you are stuck in? Or envision a police officer on a high-speed chase being able to launch one of these and have it autonomously and secretly follow the suspect, so they didn’t have to risk life and limb chasing them in a car.

Skydio drones are used in law enforcement, fire and rescue, power line inspection, construction, transportation, telecommunications, and defense.

Skydio is a powerful company with an increasingly powerful set of autonomous products that may save your life one day, making this potentially one of the most important products launched at CES this year.

GlüxKind ‘Ella’ AI-Powered Stroller

I was looking for a powered stroller for my aging dog just a few weeks ago. When the dog gets tired on walks, we put her in a stroller, but pushing the thing up hills gets old. When my wife walks all three of our dogs alone, managing the stroller at the same time has become tedious and potentially unsafe.

When empty, the GlüxKind Ella stroller will follow you (I don’t want to imagine a runaway with a baby in it). When occupied, it’s battery-assisted to go up hills where my wife often struggles (I’m currently her solution for going up hills).

GlüxKind Ella AI-Powered Smart Stroller

Glüxkind was named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its “Ella” smart stroller. | Image Credit: Glüxkind Technologies

Sadly, its current configuration won’t work for my dog. Otherwise, I’d probably order one. But trying to teach a 14-year-old dog to sit up in a stroller like a baby is a non-starter, though it would likely give others a bit of a shock when we walked by. Still, for parents with several children or walking their dog and kid at the same time, this powered stroller could be a winner.

Now, if they’d just come up with a pet configuration, I’d be in.

Neubility Delivery Robot

The Neubility self-driving robot, named Neubie, is one of the new delivery robots coming to market.

I’m a bit concerned about this class of robots. In trials, kids and some adults often abuse and break into these robots when in use. The Neubie is bigger and more robust than many I’ve seen, but I speculate it may need some kind of defense or high-speed escape capability to work in the real world.

The onboard cameras should catch and record anyone that harms it, but it may be a while before people just leave the thing alone to do its job. For this reason, Neubility is smartly targeting golf courses where the robot can be better protected. Places like resorts, hospitals, and factories will be where robots like this can operate most successfully.

I’ll wait to see if they develop one with a built-in taser before I put a lot of faith in delivery robots outside of controlled environments like golf courses and resorts.

Still, once accepted and protected, robots in this class will likely make delivery to homes by humans a thing of the past, better assure you are home to receive the delivery and make life much harder for porch pirates, whom I hate with a newly found passion after this past Christmas.

Seoul Robotics LV5 Control Tower for Autonomous Parking

Seoul Robotics showcased a Level 5 control tower, an interesting alternative to the typical way autonomous cars are currently configured. It uses infrastructure external to the vehicle to manage the automobile, potentially enabling any current-generation car with Level 2 technology that is connected to that grid to operate autonomously.

This variant is interesting because, rather than thinking of autonomous cars like they are now, it thinks of them more like how an aircraft traffic controller does by monitoring all the cars in range and directing from a central resource. Eventually, this technology could replace things like traffic lights, effectively moving them into the vehicle when it is being driven by humans and making them invisible to people riding in autonomous cars.

Not only could this approach be much cheaper than putting this technology in every car, but it would also shift maintenance from the car owner to the government, which may maintain it better, though this isn’t always a given.

It could also help ensure fewer catastrophic problems and allow older cars to better interoperate with newer autonomous vehicles while providing a viable low-cost upgrade for those that wanted to make recent cars that are currently not autonomous work as if they were. This is arguably the most innovative approach to the autonomous car problem I’ve seen, and I’m fascinated by it.

Whill Autonomous Wheelchair

Finally, Whill presented its autonomous wheelchair designed for people with limited mobility and sight. Aging or partially disabled folks who also can’t see well are pretty much dependent on others because the white cane approach doesn’t work in wheelchairs.

Winner of the Best of Innovation award in the accessibility category, this wheelchair has unique high-traction tires and a rear bin for packages or groceries. It looks a bit like something out of a science fiction movie.

With a range of 12 miles, the ability to climb over 3-inch objects like curbs, and very high stability for rough streets, this could be ideal for aging seniors and those with sight and mobility problems. At 5.5 mph, it is anything but blazing fast, but if you have a mobility and sight problem, you probably don’t want blazing fast.

Weighing in at 250 pounds, it is lighter than many motorized solutions for those with limited mobility, and its autonomous capabilities provide independence that some people can’t get any other way.

Wrapping Up

This list of robots at CES is not exhaustive, but I realized that most of the robots I looked at had Nvidia brains, so I figured I’d use that as a theme for this column. The autonomous robot revolution is just beginning, with the hope we never go so far as to make the book Robopocalypse real.

Over the next decade, these will be coming out at an increasing pace, and Nvidia has placed itself at the heart (well, maybe more at the brain) of these efforts. Eventually, we may be like George Jetson and have a Rosie-like maid that is autonomous, robotic, and with just the right level of snark.

At CES, I saw our robotic future. I can’t wait until I have my own Rosie!

Tech Product of the Week

Mutalk VR Microphone

Before Christmas, I took my last trip of the year to New York. Before takeoff on the return flight, I had to do a radio interview over the phone. While the person next to me was okay with this, the guy in front of me was not and seemed to be about to punch me out because I was talking too loudly. I have a trained media voice, and it carries a long way.

Having a solution I could use when doing these things could be a lifesaver, particularly if we get to the point where we are making inflight phone calls and don’t want to piss off or accidentally entertain everyone else on the plane with our conversations — let alone accidentally share confidential or personal information.

The Mutalk VR microphone was one of two products launched at CES that can contain your voice when speaking.

I’m picking the Mutalk because it was also designed to work with a VR rig which, given I play in VR, made it more attractive to me than its counterpart, the mask by Skyted, which was far larger and explicitly designed for inflight use. Frankly, I’d be fine with either, and I must admit the full Mutalk rig might also be a bit much on a plane.

In the end, having something I could use for calls in areas with lots of ambient noise or when I need to speak loudly might get me punched out would be a godsend. So, the Mutalk leakage voice suppression microphone is my Product of the Week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.
Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Amazon Astro, Household Robot
Amazon Astro Is Cute, Spunky, Not Quite Ready for Prime Time
October 6, 2022
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
August 18, 2022
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Setting up CES 2023 arch logo
Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition
January 9, 2023
2023 technology predictions and trends
Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023
January 2, 2023
best tech products and companies
Standout Tech Products of 2022
December 26, 2022
CES 2022 Show Opening
The Newfound Importance of CES: Innovation as a Competitive Game Changer
December 19, 2022
fancy gift
5 Fantasy Gifts To Dream About Over the Holidays
December 12, 2022
person holding wrapped gift box present
Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You
December 5, 2022
computer chip
GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders
November 28, 2022
brain on a chip
Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops
November 21, 2022
young female traveler with luggage at airport checking flights
Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches
November 14, 2022
executive decision-maker thinking
Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense
November 7, 2022
More in Emerging Tech
Verge TS Ultra electric motorcycel
Some Unusual Tech Emerges at CES
January 6, 2023
Nvidia Isaac Sim RTX Lidar and Sensor Support
Nvidia Upgrades Robotics Development Platform
January 3, 2023
Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges
December 27, 2022
Connectivity Standards Alliance - Matter
Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?
November 8, 2022
metaverse virtual reality city
Lenovo and How ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Got the Holodeck Wrong
October 24, 2022
metaverse virtual reality
Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027
October 20, 2022
SolarPuff solar lantern
Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness
October 17, 2022
Schneider Electric North America President Aamir Paul delivering a keynote at Innovation Summit 2022
Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management
October 17, 2022
ChargePoint Home Flex electric vehicle charger
An EV Charger Installation Odyssey
October 13, 2022
Tesla Model 3 Autopilot system autonomous vehicle
IIHS Study Finds Drivers Confused About Motor Vehicle Automation
October 12, 2022

In 2023 my use of social media platforms will:
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Poly Sync 20 Portable Speakerphone Is a Super Sound Upgrade

Chips

Chips

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Computing

Computing

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia Upgrades Robotics Development Platform

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Hacking

Hacking

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Hardware

Hardware

Standout Tech Products of 2022

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

Blurring Boundaries: How Amazon Manages Category Crossover

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Researchers Weaponize Machine Learning Models With Ransomware

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

China’s Woes Could Take a Bite Out of Apple’s Bottom Line

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Piracy Expert Sees Weaponization of Legit Video Providers on the Rise

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Tech Law

Tech Law

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Transportation

Transportation

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
January 13, 2023
Marketing and Security Must Ally To Eradicate Brand Impersonation Fraud
Marketing and Security Must Ally To Eradicate Brand Impersonation Fraud
January 10, 2023
Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges
Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges
December 27, 2022

LinuxInsider

Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
December 21, 2022
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
November 28, 2022
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022

CRM Buyer

CRM in 2023
CRM in 2023
January 5, 2023
Iterate, Don't Fail
Iterate, Don't Fail
December 27, 2022
Inflation Triggers Retailers To Reassess SaaS Spending
Inflation Triggers Retailers To Reassess SaaS Spending
December 21, 2022