Wireless Networking

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
BOOK REVIEW, REVIEW

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Netgear Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system router
(Image Credit: Netgear)

Despite all the hoopla around 5G over the past few years, Wi-Fi technology remains essential for keeping people connected.

Wi-Fi 7 can potentially be a game-changer in the future, offering previously unheard-of levels of speed, dependability, and efficiency.

My 30-day experience with the new Orbi RBE973 Mesh Router, the three-pack from the 970 series, validates the reasons that make Wi-Fi 7 so exciting and how it could completely transform how we connect and interact.

Orbi RBE973, Netgear’s first Wi-Fi 7 mesh networking kit, astounded me in ways that I did not anticipate based on prior experiences with routers — Orbi’s previous and highly regarded Wi-Fi 6 and 6E routers.

With features like 6GHz integration, ultra-wide data channels, quad-band design, and 4K QAM operations, the Orbi RBE973 router and two mesh nodes offer the newest wireless LAN technology. The company also sells single units and two bundles, though pricing is not for the squeamish (more on that later).

High-speed networking that approaches 2 Gbps is the outcome. Indeed, its lightning-fast data transfer speeds can make traditional gigabit wired Ethernet appear sluggish, making it ideal for users with fast internet connections.

The Orbi RBE973 mesh kit is the best option for a small- or mid-sized house since, despite being the quickest at close range, it lags at large distances, which is disappointing.

In terms of Netgear’s extensive 90-day support policy and one-year guarantee, it is mediocre. Considering that an Orbi RBE973 three-pack costs $2,300, dramatically higher than the priciest Wi-Fi 7 router currently on the market, that pricing could be regarded as highway robbery.

Standout Specs of the Orbi RBE973 Router

The quad-band architecture of the Orbi RBE973 allows it to transport 16 separate data streams with a 4×4 data flow. Its 12 amplified isotropic antennas produce its spherical transmission pattern, which has an equal range in all directions. The RBE970 family’s communications from the satellites to the host router occur over a dedicated 5GHz wireless backhaul channel.

The router optimizes the flow using some 6GHz bands when necessary. There’s a catch, though: the 6GHz backhaul can fit in more data by using a proprietary 240MHz data delivery mechanism instead of the anticipated 160MHz data channels.

Orbi RBE973 Router front and back views

The Orbi RBE970 series can employ a 10 Gbps wired connection for backhaul using a Cat 6 or higher cable for optimal performance. (Photo by Author)

On the downside, the Orbi RBE973 itself has nothing to do with the main obstacle preventing Wi-Fi 7. The reality is that there are still few options available for client hardware that can take advantage of the performance possibilities offered by the new Wi-Fi specification.

During my three-week study period, I utilized a OnePlus 11 supplied to me by Netgear, and while it had a minor speed disadvantage, it functioned well with Wi-Fi 7 equipment.

Unfortunately, Wi-Fi 7 notebooks may not be available until late 2024, when the major PC OEMs refresh their laptop lineups for the holidays.

The Orbi RBE973 proved just as remarkable at a real-world distance of 15 feet. Data hogs should be cheered by this.

Wi-Fi Performance Comparison

For comparison’s sake and to demonstrate Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, my iPhone 15 Pro Max was 15 feet from the Orbi RBE973 router and received 1.5476 Gbps of data. Although it’s a step back, the outcome is still sensational, considering the hardware is one generation behind Wi-Fi 7. Here’s a breakdown of my informal speed benchmark testing versus Netgear’s RBEK960E (Wi-Fi 6E) router, which I’ve been using for the past year:

  SHORT RANGE (5 Feet) LONG RANGE (30 Feet)
Router Throughput
5GHz Band		 Satellite Throughput
5GHz Band		 Router Throughput
5GHz Band		 Satellite Throughput
5GHz Band
Netgear Orbi
RBE973S
(Wi-Fi 7)		 974 Mbps 1,052 Mbps 2,225 Mbps 1,453 Mbps
Netgear Orbi
RBE 960E
(Wi-Fi 6E)		 902 Mbps 751 Mbps 1,100 Mbps 890 Mbps

My informal network saturation test, in which I streamed the CNN news feed on an iPad Pro, played movies on my new MacBook Pro and played several Netflix movies on a Dell XPS laptop, had no issues. That’s a reasonably onerous stress test, but the audio or video had no hiccups or freezes.

The heat never rose above 94 degrees Fahrenheit on the Orbi RBRE973 devices. However, they felt warm to the touch. There is no power-saving idle option; the host router consumes about 20 watts during operation, while the satellite nodes use approximately 11 watts each.

Assuming you pay the U.S. national average of 16 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity, that comes to a $60 annual power bill. Depending on where you live, $60 is a modest price to pay for such a well-performing router.

Final Thoughts

Orbi’s new RBE973 is the first router I’ve used that has come close to, and in some cases fulfilled, the promise of providing tethered-like wireless performance.

Netgear indicates that its new Orbi 970 Series mesh system (three-pack) supports 200 connected devices — an unimaginable number, in my opinion, for even the most ardent consumer techie — and covers 10,000 square feet, 10% more than the 960 Series.

Satellites can be installed to increase coverage. Each Orbi 970 add-on satellite covers up to 3,300 square feet and features one 10GB and two 2.5GB Ethernet connections to unlock heightened performance and dependability on more connected devices, making true multi-gig Wi-Fi possible. However, most consumers do not take advantage of it.

However, in this instance, it gives me hope that the maximum performance that the Wi-Fi 7 protocol could muster was well worth the wait, and the fastest mesh kit on the market right now is Netgear’s Orbi RBE973.

In addition to supporting 4K QAM modulation, 6GHz transmissions, and 320MHz data channels, it also takes full advantage of these novel approaches to transfer more data. It is the first to surpass the 2 Gbps barrier, the wireless equivalent of putting a man on the moon.

Orbi RBE973: Key Takeaways

  • Revolutionary performance achieves near-tethered wireless speeds
  • Extensive coverage supports 200 devices and covers 10,000 square feet
  • Advanced connectivity featuring multi-gig Wi-Fi capabilities through additional satellites
  • Breakthrough in speed: first to exceed 2 Gbps, setting a new benchmark in wireless technology
  • Excellent security overshadowed by limited warranty and tech support period, given the product’s high cost
  • Ideal use case: small- to medium-sized living spaces and home offices despite extensive coverage potential
  • Premium pricing: high cost but unparalleled performance for those who invest

In light of this, the Orbi RBE973 offers a great range of inputs, especially for those with fast data connections. Although its Armor layer of security is among the finest at keeping a network safe and secure in a world where malware is rampant, the company’s warranty and support duration — especially given the Porsche-like price point — is incredibly disappointing, and the warranty coverage only lasts a year.

Though far from flawless, its short-range performance within the same room or just next door is mind-blowing.

Home users in an average-sized house typically operate their laptops, smartphones, or tablets within 20 feet of the router or add-on satellite, so that shouldn’t be a showstopper for most folks. Therefore, it is more suitable for a modestly sized house or apartment than a large one, though the Orbi satellites will technically provide 10,000 square feet of coverage.

The $2,300 price tag of the Orbi RBE973 is unabashedly high, but if you can swing that, you won’t be disappointed.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Silicon Valley. Email Mark.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Mark N. Vena
view all
Apple Vision Pro unboxed, product review
Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later
February 20, 2024
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?
January 18, 2024
2024 technology industry predictions
2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You
January 4, 2024
internet of things - IoT
Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions
November 29, 2023
how to choose the right computer
It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC
November 7, 2023
business strategy
HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense
October 19, 2023
Nice CEDIA 2023 awards
Awards for Nice North America at CEDIA Expo Signal Smart Home Strategy Traction
September 28, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 double-tap gesture
Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh
September 14, 2023
gamer playing video games online on a mobile handheld device
Qualcomm Embraces the Goldilocks Approach to Mobile Gaming
September 7, 2023
An array of screens displaying different streaming platforms, illustrating the widespread use and concerns in the digital entertainment sector.
What Drives Consumers Crazy About Streaming Video
August 24, 2023
More in Wireless Networking
Wi-Fi 7 Certified
Alliance Raises Curtain on Wi-Fi 7
January 10, 2024
Wi-Fi-7
Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024
December 12, 2023
binder of standards and compliance
Calix Doubles Down on Genuine Industry Standards
May 9, 2023
Calix CEO and President Michael Weening presents at ConneXions 22
Calix Expands Managed Service Capability to SMB, MDU Markets
November 30, 2022
phone fraud hacker
5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers
August 11, 2022
Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers
October 27, 2021
Tile Product Line Refresh Heats Up Competition in Smart Tracker Market
October 13, 2021
Amazon Sidewalk and Why Marketing Expertise Matters
June 14, 2021
Mobile Devices Under Siege by Cyberattackers
May 18, 2021
Dell Apex Sets High Bar for As-A-Service Offerings
May 10, 2021

Which of these problems have you encountered with AI chatbots?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing

Chips

Chips

Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?

Computing

Computing

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Browser-Based Phishing Attacks Jump 198% in Second Half of 2023

Hardware

Hardware

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

How To

How To

How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

YouTube TV Climbs to Fourth Among US Pay-TV Services

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing

Reviews

Reviews

The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrids for 2024

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

‘Child Flag’ System Needed To Protect Teens From AR/VR: Report

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

Can Hydrogen-Powered Cars Leave EVs in the Rearview?

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Mobile Payment Industry Innovations Driving Online, In-Store Sales
Mobile Payment Industry Innovations Driving Online, In-Store Sales
February 28, 2024
The Future of Gen AI in Retail: Balancing Human Factors With Revenue Growth
The Future of Gen AI in Retail: Balancing Human Factors With Revenue Growth
February 23, 2024
Gartner Predicts 25% Dip in Search Volumes by 2026
Gartner Predicts 25% Dip in Search Volumes by 2026
February 21, 2024

LinuxInsider

Be It Resolved: Systemd Shall Serve DNS
Be It Resolved: Systemd Shall Serve DNS
February 23, 2024
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
January 31, 2024
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
January 23, 2024

CRM Buyer

Mastering AI-Powered CRM Puts Onus on Vendors To Get It Right
Mastering AI-Powered CRM Puts Onus on Vendors To Get It Right
February 29, 2024
Workbooks Platform Gives New Meaning to the 'R' in CRM
Workbooks Platform Gives New Meaning to the 'R' in CRM
February 22, 2024
Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
January 30, 2024