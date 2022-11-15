Internet
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Watchdog Finds Flourishing Black Market on Facebook for Fraudulent Ad Accounts

Facebook Ads mobile app

A technology platform watchdog group reported Monday that it had found more than 100 Facebook groups, some with tens of thousands of members, where business management accounts are bought and sold in violation of the social network’s rules.

The accounts can be used to run multiple pages and ad campaigns, creating new opportunities for online scams, disinformation, and election interference, according to the investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, a Washington, D.C.-based information and research organization that focuses on the influence of major technology platforms on society.

“For years, Facebook has claimed that its artificial intelligence systems can clean up its platform, but time and time again, we have found that Facebook’s technology is failing to remove harmful content that violates its policies,” the TTP’s director Katie Paul told TechNewsWorld. “This is unfortunately true for this black market for ad accounts as well.”

The TTP explained that business manager accounts allow social media managers and marketers to manage a collection of Facebook ad accounts, Facebook pages, and Instagram accounts from one dashboard. It added that Facebook’s parent company Meta promotes them as a “one-stop shop” for advertising and marketing on its platforms.

The report contended that the accounts are particularly valuable to scammers because business managers can run a series of ad campaigns and easily add new users and ad accounts to expand their reach.

In the Facebook groups examined by TTP, the group noted that users frequently sell accounts in bulk quantities. Many of the accounts come linked to someone’s credit card, it continued, indicating they were hacked or stolen. “That’s obviously a big problem for individual users or small businesses that suddenly have an unauthorized person racking up big charges on their card,” Paul said.

The report also found that in some cases, sellers offer accounts approved to advertise political, election, and social issues.

Facebook Acts

After being alerted to the situation, Facebook began dismantling the black market. “We removed the groups that were flagged to us last week for violating our policies, and we will continue to review additional groups and remove those that violate.” the company said in a statement provided to TechNewsWorld by spokesperson Erin McPike.

In addition to removing the groups, the company said it has set up checkpoints for several group administrators, requiring additional information to be provided before they can access their accounts.

Despite Facebook’s actions, the report maintains that the black market raises some troubling questions for the company and its parent, Meta. Given Facebook’s longstanding scam ad problem and its history with Russian election interference, it’s not clear why Meta isn’t doing more to combat this illicit trade, the report noted.

Jenny Griesdorn, senior manager of global social media strategy at KnowBe4, a security awareness training provider in Clearwater, Fla., cited Facebook’s community guidelines as evidence of its lack of concern about fraudulent accounts. Those guidelines state, “We may disable or delete your account if it appears to have been hacked or compromised and we are unable to confirm ownership of the account after a year.”

“That should be enough of a tell that Facebook does not care about getting rid of these fake or hacked accounts, so it’s best that anyone who uses this platform protect their personal information as much as possible,” Griesdorn told TechNewsWorld.

Fake Accounts, Real Revenue

Some critics of Facebook have suggested that the social network has taken a light touch to fraudulent accounts because they produce revenue.

“These black-market business manager accounts are approved to advertise on Facebook. That means that Facebook profits every time the buyers of these illicit accounts run ads on the platform,” Paul said.

“This raises new questions about how much of Facebook’s advertising revenue is coming from hacked, stolen, or trafficked ad accounts,” she added.

While acknowledging that Facebook can make money off fraudulent accounts, Will Duffield, a policy analyst with the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, pointed out that fake accounts don’t produce as much revenue as legitimate ones.

“There’s some incentive not to poke too much at the problem, but from the business side, each black market account means there’s a business customer who is dissatisfied because they’ve had their account stolen,” Duffield told TechNewsWorld.

“If legitimate accounts are being stolen and turned into black market accounts, that’s not good for Facebook,” he said.

Platform for Election Interference

According to the TTP report, Facebook has had a longstanding problem with accounts being hijacked to run scam ads using people’s credit card information. It’s easy to see how business manager accounts could be useful to scammers, the report continued, given their ability to run multiple ad campaigns simultaneously.

It added that owners of business manager accounts have frequently recounted how hackers commandeered their accounts, raising their billing threshold to rack up thousands of dollars in spending on scam ads that direct people to questionable e-commerce websites.

The TTP’s investigation also found sellers offering accounts that can run ads on social issues, elections, or politics. That raises concerns they could be used for coordinated inauthentic activity and election interference, the report noted.

“Facebook executives often tout their efforts to curb election interference, but at the same time, the company is facilitating a black market for accounts that can run election ads in specific countries,” Paul said.

“Facebook is essentially undermining its own election protection efforts with its failure to address this issue,” she continued. “The Facebook business manager accounts identified by TTP are especially concerning because they can run multiple ad campaigns simultaneously, increasing the ability of bad actors to spread disinformation.”

Challenging Task

Controlling disinformation on Facebook is a challenging problem, maintained Vincent Raynauld, an associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Emerson College in Boston.

“Identifying and suppressing disinformation is extremely hard for Facebook because the manifestation of disinformation on these platforms keeps evolving,” Raynauld told TechNewsWorld.

“If Facebook establishes a filter to catch certain kinds of disinformation, the producers of the disinformation will adjust the structure of it so it will evade the filter and have an impact on the public conversation,” he explained.

Issues like hijacked accounts have always been a part of Facebook, he added, but the overall weight of Facebook, when it comes to its impact on disinformation and political processes, is making these types of issues ever more important to the public.

“Social media has become an integral part of people’s daily lives, especially when it comes to acquiring information that influences not only consumer decisions but political decisions, as well,” he added.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report
October 4, 2022
cyberwarfare hacker
Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets
August 30, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Mozilla, stylized as moz://a sign on Silicon Valley office of the not-for-profit Mozilla Foundation
Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech
November 9, 2022
student lockers in a school hallway
Schools Must Leverage Tech To Boost Response Time to Violence: Report
November 8, 2022
systems control room computer operators
New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft
November 2, 2022
business executive stressed out in glass elevator
CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023
November 1, 2022
boy playing a video game holding controller
Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players
October 26, 2022
Gen Z using smartphone
Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users
October 25, 2022
metaverse virtual reality
Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027
October 20, 2022
biometric authenication of fingerprint on smartphone
Report Finds Biometric Data Threatened by Social Media
October 19, 2022
Tesla Model 3 Autopilot system autonomous vehicle
IIHS Study Finds Drivers Confused About Motor Vehicle Automation
October 12, 2022
medical imaging research scientist evaluating brain scans
Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
October 5, 2022
More in Internet
metaverse emersive internet
Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet
October 3, 2022
search field
Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists
September 14, 2022
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
August 18, 2022
phone fraud hacker
5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers
August 11, 2022
Countries ranked in the 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index
Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place
August 2, 2022
man with face mask in home quarantine lockdown checking pandemic news
Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
July 27, 2022
Bad Comparisons Distort State of US Broadband
July 12, 2022
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
teenage boy reading tablet
Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years
May 12, 2022
Free-Speech, Uncensored Browser Launched for Conservatives
May 11, 2022

How are you dealing with the cryptocurrency market chaos?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar

Chips

Chips

3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement

Computing

Computing

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft

Data Management

Data Management

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Hacking

Hacking

Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users

Hardware

Hardware

Infineon’s OktoberTech Event Zeroes In on Decarbonization, Digitalization

Health

Health

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Astro Is Cute, Spunky, Not Quite Ready for Prime Time

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech

Malware

Malware

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet

Privacy

Privacy

CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023

Reviews

Reviews

Poly Studio P5 Packs Professional Webcam Properties

Science

Science

Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

An EV Charger Installation Odyssey

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

Tech Law

Tech Law

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

Transportation

Transportation

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retail Needs Tech Integration Strategies To Satisfy Consumer Expectations
Retail Needs Tech Integration Strategies To Satisfy Consumer Expectations
November 15, 2022
Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
November 10, 2022
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
November 4, 2022

LinuxInsider

A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
October 27, 2022
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
October 7, 2022

CRM Buyer

Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
November 14, 2022
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
October 31, 2022
CloudWorld Reevaluated
CloudWorld Reevaluated
October 26, 2022