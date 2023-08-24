Online Entertainment

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYSIS

What Drives Consumers Crazy About Streaming Video

An array of screens displaying different streaming platforms, illustrating the widespread use and concerns in the digital entertainment sector.

Despite the convenience, vast access to unprecedented amounts of video content, and the cost savings that the cord-cutting phenomenon has benefitted consumers over the past two decades, there have been bumps in the road — and it’s getting bumpier for many consumers.

In recent years, streaming television content has transformed how we consume entertainment. Legacy platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have become household names, offering a vast array of shows, movies, and original content. However, despite their widespread popularity, these platforms are not without their share of issues and complaints from users.

Let’s delve into the top five concerns viewers often express when using these legacy streaming services.

The Content Disappearing Act

One of the most common complaints among streaming platform users is the transient nature of content. Subscribers often find themselves immersed in a series or eager to watch a particular movie, only to discover that it has vanished from the platform’s library. This occurrence is primarily due to the ever-shifting landscape of licensing agreements.

Content providers like Netflix and Disney+ constantly negotiate licensing deals with studios and production companies. These agreements come with expiration dates; when they expire, the platforms may remove the content in question. This practice can be incredibly frustrating for viewers who expect access to a consistent catalog of shows and movies.

Moreover, the rotating content can lead to confusion. Users might add a show to their watchlist only to find it gone when they finally decide to watch it. This inconsistency in content availability is a significant source of dissatisfaction for subscribers.

Buffering and Quality Woes

Another prominent issue plaguing streaming platforms is the quality of the streaming experience. Buffering, pixelation, and audio synchronization problems can disrupt an otherwise enjoyable viewing session. These technical issues often arise due to network-related problems or server overload on the platform.

Buffering, in particular, is a common source of frustration. It occurs when the video playback pauses to load more content, causing interruptions in the viewing experience. While some amount of buffering is inevitable, excessive buffering can make watching content smoothly impossible.

Pixelation, where the video becomes blocky or blurry, and audio sync issues, where the audio doesn’t match the on-screen action, can make content unwatchable. Users who pay for high-definition streaming expect a seamless and high-quality experience; technical glitches can undermine this expectation.

While average broadband download speeds have been steadily increasing over the past decade, which mitigates this problem, large rural sections of the United States still have sub-50 Mbps download speeds. This inadequate bandwidth is not ideal for reliable video content streaming, particularly in households with large families wanting simultaneous multiple streaming sessions.

Ad Overload and Subscription Costs

Many streaming platforms offer both free and paid subscription tiers, and some even incorporate ads into their premium offerings. This situation has led to complaints from users who feel bombarded with advertisements despite paying for a premium service.

While ad-supported free tiers help make content accessible to a broader audience, the frequency and intrusiveness of ads can be a significant turnoff. For example, viewers on YouTube may encounter ads before, during, and after videos, disrupting the flow of content.

On the other hand, subscription costs have steadily risen for some platforms. Users who initially subscribed to these services for affordability may now feel the pinch. They expect their subscription fees to guarantee an ad-free experience and access to a wide range of content. When platforms continue to increase subscription costs while introducing more ads, it becomes a contentious issue for subscribers.

Netflix may be the poster child for this issue. The company’s recent pricing changes have left subscribers frustrated for several reasons:

  • The price hike comes amid growing competition in the streaming market, making subscribers question whether they are getting value for their money.
  • While Netflix continues investing in original content, some users perceive a decrease in the quality and quantity of licensed content.
  • Deciding to charge more for higher-resolution streaming feels like an additional cost burden.
  • The timing of the increase, during a time of economic uncertainty, has irked many subscribers.

These factors collectively contribute to the frustration felt by Netflix’s loyal user base.

International Content Limitations

If you live outside the United States, you know first-hand how painful this problem is. Due to licensing and copyright restrictions, streaming platforms often tailor their content libraries to specific regions or countries. While this may be understandable from a legal standpoint, it can be a significant source of frustration for viewers worldwide.

Users in the United States may enjoy a more extensive selection of content than viewers in other countries. This discrepancy in content availability can lead to feelings of unfairness and disappointment, especially when international viewers are interested in content that isn’t accessible in their region.

While platforms have tried to expand their global reach, addressing international content limitations remains a complex challenge, as it involves negotiating new licensing agreements and navigating different legal and cultural landscapes.

User Interface Woes and Inaccurate Recommendations

A streaming platform’s user interface (UI) plays a crucial role in the overall user experience. Unfortunately, some users find the UIs of legacy platforms to be complex, unintuitive, or cluttered. Navigating through a labyrinth of menus and submenus can be frustrating when viewers only want to find something to watch quickly.

Moreover, the recommendation algorithms employed by these platforms sometimes miss the mark. While the intention is to help users discover new content tailored to their preferences, the algorithms can be hit-or-miss. Users may receive recommendations that don’t align with their interests, causing them to miss out on content they might enjoy.

Since most streaming platforms see user interfaces as part of their overall branding efforts, things can quickly get confusing if a consumer utilizes multiple platforms (which is common). This multi-platform dynamic can often leave consumers frustrated and discouraged.

Closing Thoughts

Without question, legacy streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have revolutionized how we consume content. However, these services are not immune to criticism and complaints from users.

The transient nature of content availability, technical issues, ad-related concerns, international content limitations, and user interface woes are all valid grievances that impact the streaming experience. These platforms must continue to evolve and adapt to user feedback, and addressing these issues will be paramount to maintaining their popularity and satisfying their global user base.

There are other challenges in addition to those detailed above. Content discovery remains a big problem as some users often pay for a movie and access to a favorite TV series, only to discover they could have viewed it with one of their existing subscriptions.

After years of explosive growth during the pandemic that forced people indoors for seemingly endless stretches, many industry experts have predicted a coming streaming content market shakeout.

Such shakeouts are common occurrences in crowded markets, especially when companies cannot differentiate or distinguish their products (content, in this case).

The headwinds outlined in this analysis are not going to help the situation. One can only hope that market consolidation might benefit subscribers in the long term with platforms sensitive to these issues and create a substantially better user experience.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Silicon Valley. Email Mark.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?
June 8, 2023
tv remote control
Researchers Find Consumer Satisfaction Remains High for PCs and TVs
September 21, 2022
Netflix Games
Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games
August 9, 2022
More by Mark N. Vena
view all
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
Why Samsung Needs Apple To Validate Foldable Smartphones
August 3, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
Are Gen AI Benefits Worth the Risk?
July 27, 2023
Alienware m18 gaming laptop
Alienware Power Trio Suits Gamers and Work Go-Getters
July 14, 2023
smart home
The Smart Home Jury Is Still Out on Matter, AI Could Help
June 29, 2023
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?
June 8, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm’s Gen AI: A Unique Opportunity Beyond Innovation
June 1, 2023
HP E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor and Sonos Era 100 speakers in a home office workstation
New HP and Sonos Devices Accentuate the Ultimate Home Office Workstation
May 25, 2023
AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor
AMD Could Rescue the Windows Thin and Light Laptop Market from Apple
May 19, 2023
binder of standards and compliance
Calix Doubles Down on Genuine Industry Standards
May 9, 2023
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
Infineon’s New SEMPER X1 Tackles EV, Smart Car Latency Challenges
April 24, 2023
More in Online Entertainment
Telly ad-supported free TV
Telly Offers Half-Million Free 55-Inch 4K TVs, Advertisers To Pick Up Tab
May 16, 2023
remote control smart TV streaming video content on demand
Piracy Expert Sees Weaponization of Legit Video Providers on the Rise
November 23, 2022
online shopping
Live Commerce, Shoppable Videos Turn Viewers Into Buyers
October 24, 2022
Powerful Personal Computer Gamer Rig with First-Person Shooter Game on Screen.
Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff
August 24, 2022
metaverse
Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse
August 15, 2022
Netflix Games
Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games
August 9, 2022
livestreaming sports
Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers
May 17, 2022
teenage boy reading tablet
Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years
May 12, 2022
Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX
May 3, 2022
Apple Unveils New Muscular MacBooks, Refreshes AirPods, Adds $5 Music Service
October 19, 2021

Where must tech be enhanced to improve your health care experience?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Back to School Tech Buying Advice for Parents

Chips

Chips

Intel’s Return to Profitability Is Critical to Its Forward Momentum

Computing

Computing

Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

AI Drafted in War on Online Crimes Against Kids

Data Management

Data Management

Google Green Report: Sustainability Wins, Water Goals Remain Elusive

Developers

Developers

Devs, IT Leaders Urged To Embrace Climate-Conscious Coding Practices

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Researchers Reveal Method To Stifle Malicious Robocalls

Exclusives

Exclusives

Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?

Gaming

Gaming

Alienware Power Trio Suits Gamers and Work Go-Getters

Hacking

Hacking

Scammers Posing as Bioscience Firms Target Student Job Hunters

Hardware

Hardware

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Are You Ready for Your Personal AI?

Health

Health

MBA Grads With Startup Ambitions Attracted to Health Care, AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

Winees L1 2K Solar Security Camera Has Good Performance, Flawed App

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

If Only Documentation Looked as Clean as the Code

Malware

Malware

HP Addresses Rising Security Threats Before an AI-Driven Wave of Pain

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

A Comprehensive App Development Strategy for Business Success

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max

Privacy

Privacy

Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI

Reviews

Reviews

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Science

Science

Redefining Health Care: Integrating Tech for a Consumer-Centric Focus

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Gaming Industry Know-How Created AMD’s Winning Data Center Strategy

Smartphones

Smartphones

Why Samsung Needs Apple To Validate Foldable Smartphones

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Are Gen AI Benefits Worth the Risk?

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Bridging the SMB-Enterprise Retail Gap With Gen AI
Bridging the SMB-Enterprise Retail Gap With Gen AI
August 24, 2023
2023 Holiday Sales Outlook Not Making Merchants Merry
2023 Holiday Sales Outlook Not Making Merchants Merry
August 22, 2023
The Container Store Enlists Vibes for Smart Mobile BTS Marketing
The Container Store Enlists Vibes for Smart Mobile BTS Marketing
August 8, 2023

LinuxInsider

Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition
Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition
August 15, 2023
More Fintech Players Cashing in on Open-Source Offerings
More Fintech Players Cashing in on Open-Source Offerings
August 10, 2023
Rhino Linux Locks Horns With Gnome, Xfce Desktop Design
Rhino Linux Locks Horns With Gnome, Xfce Desktop Design
July 17, 2023

CRM Buyer

Salesforce Starter Is Integral To Cover the CRM Waterfront
Salesforce Starter Is Integral To Cover the CRM Waterfront
August 24, 2023
Oracle Advances
Oracle Advances
August 15, 2023
Customer Retention by Extraordinary Means Is Not CRM
Customer Retention by Extraordinary Means Is Not CRM
August 4, 2023